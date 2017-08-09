Consumption Forecast Revisions Drive The Price Of Natural Gas Higher

Our models generated some bullish changes this morning. As of 4:30 a.m. ET, we have upgraded our short-term trading risk indicator from mildly bearish to neutral, while leaving our mid-term and long-term trading risk indicators at mildly bullish and moderately bullish, respectively.

Numerical weather prediction models generated higher consumption figures for August (our forecast was up 11.5 bcf from yesterday). Furthermore, following the release of the EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook, we had to revise our imports forecast lower, which, in aggregate, reduced our assessment for total natural gas balance in August by 20.2 bcf (see the table below).

Longer-term projections look more bearish compared to yesterday's results, although the changes were negligible. September and October consumption figures were revised down by 2.7 and 3.4 bcf, respectively. The exports and imports forecast was also cut (for both September and October) resulting in a minor bearish change in external trade balance.

That said, exports to Mexico are currently running near all-time highs, while there also seems to be a long list of scheduled arrivals to the Sabine Pass (we have spotted at least eight LNG vessels via Marine Traffic data). Indeed, the U.S. is on course to become a net exporter of natural gas. We estimate that by October of this year, external trade balance will be negative by as much as 1.3 bcf per day (i.e., the rate at which natural gas exports will exceed natural gas imports).

The four-week and eight-week storage outlook was revised lower by just 1 bcf, but our end-of-season (EOS) storage forecast was up 6 bcf to 3,618 bcf. Our EOS index is still below ICE's EIO-EIA End of Storage Index Future (which stood at 3,790 as of Tuesday's close), as well as below a comparable five-year average figure (notice the deviation of 198 bcf in the table below). Long-term fundamentals remain generally bullish, and therefore we believe that October -- and especially November and December -- contract prices should remain supported.

