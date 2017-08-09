Tesla's Q2 10-Q Tale Of Woe

The projections:

Let's start this discussion by looking back at my remarks from my July 31st article on predictions for Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q2 results.

1) This should prove to be a very "lively" conference call on August 2. Musk will not be presenting or discussing much in the way of good news.

2) Bulls and bears alike know Tesla is at a turning point. The Model 3 is "do or die." Did the projected Model 3 Cap Ex get spent to speed production?

3) Sales were down, inventory was way up and bills need to be paid. How much cash will remain?

4) We should see the return of ZEV credit sales. When the numbers are not what Musk wants, he reaches into his hat and pulls out the ZEV rabbit.

The results:

1) Things finally got underway after a lengthy delay due to a "bad" microphone and ate up almost 15 minutes of question time: How convenient. The big announcement before the Q&A session even started was that net reservations stood at 455,000 not 500,000+ as Musk had allowed the press to infer from his remarks at the hand-over event. But now the genie is out of the bottle and we can expect or should be able to ask for updates each quarter.

2) Heck no. Of course they did not spend what had been projected from just the previous quarter. Nowhere near the $2.5 billion projected. $2 billion still needs to be spent in 2H17, kicking the can down the road.

3) Cash dropped in the quarter to $3 billion. Tesla actually blew through nearly $1 billion.

4) As I predicted, Musk pulled a $100 million ZEV rabbit out of his hat in Q2.

Bonus points: "We could very well be listening to a defensive Elon Musk and team as they attempt to explain how Tesla managed to lose over $400 million (my guess) in a single quarter, which would be the largest quarterly loss in their short history." (my quote)

The quarterly loss was actually $401 million. I was spot on. However, Musk did an awesome job of deflecting the loss by focusing on Model 3. Even the order book for Model S and X is no longer "important enough" to warrant an answer from the "Great One."

Late Friday Tesla released their quarterly 10-Q filing to the SEC. It made for very interesting reading over the weekend. At first it was odd that neither the Investor Update Letter or the conference call broke out the Model S and X sales by model. The 10-Q also did not shed any light. Now we may know why. The biggest drop is U.S. deliveries was in the flagship Model S where sales are projected to have fallen by over 1,000 units in Q2 from Q1, down from 6,100 to 5,095 units (source: InsideEVs.com). Tesla only seems to appreciate transparency when it illuminates "good things." Otherwise, in my opinion it seems they like the waters nice and muddy.

Tesla recently announced a $3,000 price reduction on the Model X. No company on this planet lowers prices when demand is rising. They only lower prices when demand is falling, having exhausted all sales at the higher price point. This is exactly what is happening with both the Model S and X. With worldwide auto revenues falling (as you will see below) Tesla must act quickly to boost revenues. Recent news is more options are becoming standard equipment and customer referrals can reinstate free lifetime Supercharging use.

The real shocker I discovered on Monday was Tesla has slipped 0.9%, 72-month financing into the order pages for both Model S and X on Tesla.com. The big players use this routinely to move slow inventory. If Tesla is doing so well with sales, why are they now subsidizing financing of new vehicles? We can assume some of the $1.5 billion in bond money now being raised will be spent financing new car sales. This completely erases any doubts that Tesla is now demand constrained.

10-Q Revenue

Tesla started reporting quarterly revenues by country in Q4 2016 along with YoY results. Buried deep in the notes of the 10Q we find the following numbers. These revenue numbers are totals for all products sold in the country without vehicles broken out. From Q1 to Q2 we see the following:

Revenues by Country ($ in 1,000s) Q2 Q1 U.S. $1,523,042 $1,275,208 Energy generation/Storage ($286,780) ($213,944) Services and other ($216,161) ($192,726) ZEV credit sales ($100,000) - U.S. Automotive sales $920,101 $868,538 China $463,587 $503,933 Norway $122,102 $135,402 All Other $680,826 $781,727 ($ in 1,000's) TOTAL $2,186,616 $2,289,600

Subtracting out the other revenue categories by giving full credit to the U.S., we see that U.S. gross sales were up. When we take into account outside website data such as InsideEVs.com we see their research shows sales fell from Q1 to Q2, down from 10,400 to 9,740 combined for Model S and X. So that leaves the increased sales activity probably was in used cars, Supercharger fees, and recording revenues from software sales. Bottom line is new vehicle sales fell worldwide in Q2.

Elsewhere in revenues, on page 33 we find a nice increase in "Services and other" defined as:

Services and other revenue include sales of pre-owned vehicles, maintenance services for the fleet of Tesla vehicles and sales of electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers. Service and other revenue increased by $131.9 million, or 157%, in the three months ended June 30, 2017, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2016.

Sounds good, right? Revenues up 157% to $216.2 million. Until you look at the costs of those services and other revenues. Scroll down to page 35 and we find:

Cost of services and other revenue includes costs associated with providing maintenance services to the fleet of Tesla vehicles, costs to acquire and sell pre-owned vehicles, direct parts, material and labor costs and manufacturing overhead associated with sales of electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers. Cost of services and other revenue increased by $193.4 million, or 249%, in the three months ended June 30, 2017, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2016. This was primarily due to the increase in costs of pre-owned vehicle sales as a result of the increase in volume and $71.3 million increase in costs to provide maintenance service as our fleet continues to grow.

While revenues increased 157% from a year earlier, costs rose 249% to $271.2 million. No doubt the largest of these costs are the disposition of used cars. Tesla does not keep non-Tesla trade in vehicles. It is clear they are giving buyers too much allowance for their used vehicles. I have personally witnessed used car trade in units sitting for weeks at delivery centers. Considering KBB values are adjusted weekly, everyday a used car sits it loses value. Inventory write-downs are growing every quarter. In Q1 write downs were $21 million and ballooned in Q2 to $45.8 million, an increase of 118%. Bottom line is Tesla lost $55 million in Q2, from servicing Tesla vehicles and disposing of CPO and other trade in units. In a typical new car dealership this is where the bulk of the profits are generated. For Tesla they are a growing drag on operations and contributor to losses.

The bright spot in revenues was energy generation and storage where they achieved a tidy gross profit of $83 million in Q2. Unfortunately, Tesla does not break out revenues and total expenses by division. So it is impossible to allocate R&D and SG&A expenses for a true Solar City division analysis.

R&D and SG&A expenses

It comes as no surprise that these expenses continued their march higher. There was a non-recurring operational expense in Q1 of $67 million related to an acquisition. I have lumped that adjustment into SG&A expense. After adjustment we see the following:

Expenses 2Q17 1Q17 change Research and Development $369.8 million $322.0 million +$47.8 million Sales, General, and Administrative $537.8 million $536.5 million + $1.3 million Total $907.6 million $858.5 million +$49.1 million

For the past three quarters these two expenses alone wipe out all gross profits and leave Tesla with a loss from operations. In Q2 that number was -$240.9 million. It is interesting to note that Tesla had a nearly identical loss in 2Q 2016 of -$238 million on revenues of just $1.27 billion. So in one year Tesla has grown revenues to $2.789 billion (up 120%) but has not moved the needle at all on operational losses, so one has to wonder is it worth the effort?

10-Q Balance Sheet

When it comes to manufacturing companies I watch what I believe to be the most critical two areas (other than cash). They are Property Plant and Equipment (PP&E) and Inventory. I have written several articles on Tesla inventory issues so let's take a dive into PP&E first.

If we read and listen to all of the remarks since the unveiling, it seems everything is geared toward the Model 3. The only other area that is expanding is sales, service, and Supercharger locations. What I try to uncover is how much is a company spending to bring a new product to market. Is the expected return of capital reasonable? So since Dec. 2016 we see the following:

Property Plant and Equipment Q2 2017 Q4 2016 Difference Machinery $2,552,076 $2,154,367 $397,709 Tooling $845,444 $794,793 $50,651 Leasehold Improve. $669,416 $505,295 $164,121 Land and Bldgs $1,390,622 $1,079,452 $311,170 Computers, hardware,software $335,857 $275,655 $60,202 Construction in Progress $3,919,423 $2,147,332 $1,772,091 Other $23,802 $23,548 $254 ($ in 1,000's) Total $9,736,640 $6,980,442 $2,756,198

Now according to the notes in the 10Q as of June 30th, Tesla has capitalized $1.98 billion for Gigafactory 1. There is no breakdown but it would be logical to place two-thirds of that number in land and buildings, and one-third in machinery. Tooling will be dedicated in this little exercise to auto assembly.

Model S and X are now at full production and have been since Q3 2016. So any increases in machinery and tooling are 95% Model 3. We will assume 5% for replacements on the X and S lines. We will call that $550 million since some work began on Model 3 in 2016. Leasehold improvements are 95% sales and service locations with some allocated to Gigafactory 2 so nothing goes to the Model 3 column. Land and buildings has a large portion of the capitalized costs for Giga 1. Since the main focus is building batteries and motors for Model 3 we will allocate 75% of $1.98 billion to Model 3. That brings us up to $2.035 billion. Add in $100 million for computers and software. Now the majority of the construction in progress is the remaining buildout for Model 3. So let's just take what we need to cap out at $5 billion inclusive of R&D expenditures to date.

Now how many Model 3s does Tesla need to sell to return the invested capital? If we use an ASP of $45k and a gross profit of 22% it seems Tesla needs to sell 505 million Model 3 cars. That is one hefty number.

Inventory

In the auto dealership business the operation is broken into two sections, front-end operations and back-end operations. As you probably guessed the front end deals with sales, sales staff, and showrooms. In short pretty much everything a customer sees. Much like any stage production on Broadway or Disney World, what goes on behind the scenes is where all of the real work is done. For a general manager or owner we have a set of metrics we each develop to tell us month to month if we are on track or running off the rails. It took a while but I found an old article for one dealer group that gives their list of 30 key data metrics. To outsiders, two are very clear. New car inventory of 45 days and used car inventory at 30 days at retail. Now these two numbers vary in actual quantity by dealer. But the meaning is clear. This group wants to turn over the entire new car inventory eight times a year. Computer programs help dealers measure and track all of these elements.

How well is Tesla managing inventory today? Not well at all. Tesla succeeded in the rapid expansion of production with the Model X. Since Q3 16 Tesla has been producing an average of 25,298 units a quarter. But sales have not kept pace as I first discussed here in early July, and inventory of new cars has doubled each of the last two quarters.

And this is just new cars. As we will see in a moment the finished goods inventory figure from the balance sheet bears out that current inventory of new and used vehicles in inventory now stands at over 16,000 units. In his article Montana Skeptic analyzed the numbers and came to a similar conclusion. Analyst Toni Saccanaghi tried during the Q1 conference call to address the issue and got no answer, with management instead shifting the conversation of a need for more service and test drive loaner cars. No one needs 8,822 loaner cars. Tesla should limit that to about three or four test drive units at each of the 300 or so service and sales locations. A half dozen loaners should suffice at the delivery and service centers. So if each location kept an inventory of 10 units that would be 3,000 at any given time.

Here is the 10Q breakdown on inventory.

Q2 17 Q4 16

Finished goods $1,470,359 $1,016,731

Raw materials $558,109 $680,339

Work in process $266,320 $233,746

Service parts $143,323 $136,638

Total $2,438,111 $2,067,454

Finished goods inventory is exploding, as the other inventory stays level or declines. Since the end of Q4 16 it has jumped by over $453 million. Tesla's notes define finished goods inventory as:

Finished goods inventory included vehicles in transit to fulfill customer orders, new vehicles available for immediate sale at our retail and service center locations, pre-owned Tesla vehicles and energy storage products.

Excess inventory puts a lot strain on cash, service/maintenance, and storage space. These cars must be displayed somewhere for sale too. At my local delivery center, the inventory is getting so large that I was told they are planning to hire an extra salesperson to handle customers on-site instead of sending them seven miles to the showroom to get questions answered and obtain a test drive. Smart, but that means more SG&A expense.

Conclusion

Tesla is caught in a downward spiral. To cut expenses it needs to sell more cars gathering daily in inventory. But to sell more cars it needs to cut prices, and cutting prices increases quarterly losses. Cutting the Model X price will hurt margins. Offering subsidized 0.9% 72 month financing is going to increase interest expenses. There are no easy answers.

Their biggest problem is that like a poorly managed dealership, while focused on front-end operations (deliveries and revenues), Tesla lost sight of the back-end operations, mainly inventory control, and allowed new and used car inventories to swell. Fixing the problem is going to be very expensive, but the longer they fail to acknowledge and fix the problem the more costly it will be.

As I have written before, the next two quarters could determine Tesla's fate. The one critical thing Tesla did right was moving up the Model 3 two years on the schedule. Had they not done so, this company might well be in Chapter 11 bankruptcy by now. Musk and company obviously realized they had no choice in the matter. But with QoQ and YoY growth likely coming to an end in Q3, keeping investors along for the ride until Model 3 reaches a ramp of 5,000 per week is going to be the challenge.

To the gamblers among you, play this stock carefully. In my opinion this is NOT a buy and hold. It is one of the most volatile stocks I have ever watched. A single tweet or news item can have this stock moving like an arcade pin ball. The forecast is increasingly gloomy. Proceed with caution.