Another Quarterly Wobble At Multi-Color Ahead Of A Transformative Deal

Buying Constantia for $1.3 billion will transform the business, but the expense synergies are modest and the deal doesn't seem to fundamentally transform the growth/margin profile

Some industries make it very difficult to deliver consistent results every quarter, but I don't think that really explains the consistently inconsistent results at Multi-Color (LABL), as wobbles in quarterly growth rates have been blamed on acquisition-related hiccups (even though growth through acquisition has been a core driver for a long time), plant inefficiencies, contract changes, mix shifts, and so on. Multi-Color has likewise had a tough time showing consistent margin leverage, though the choppy trend has still been upward.

Since my July 7 update, the company has announced the acquisition of Constantia Labels, a transformative deal, and announced another iffy quarter. Management's up-and-down execution increases the integration risks for such a large deal (not to mention the mix shift), but it is worth noting that it will be Constantia's CEO leading the company relatively soon. I've more or less made my peace with Multi-Color's inconsistencies, but Constantia doesn't add tremendous incremental value relative to the risk. That said, the shares do look 10% to 15% undervalued now and the company is an under-followed consolidator in a large, fragmented, and relatively recession-resistant industry.

Here We Go Again (… And Again … And Again)

As I said, I've gotten used to the idea that Multi-Color is going to be more volatile than it should be on a quarter to quarter basis, and this fiscal first quarter is no exception as customer destocking and operating inefficiencies led to disappointing results.

Organic revenue growth was only 1% this quarter and the company came in a little light on the top line, as the company saw a 1% headwind from holiday timing and another 1% headwind from customer de-stocking. Management noted a meaningful uptick in July, though, with the company back on a 3% organic growth trajectory. As I've said before, quarter-to-quarter volatility in organic growth is just how it goes with this company.

Margins, though, were a different story. Gross margin declined 160bp and the company was more than a point below my estimate. Apparently a key customer (Procter & Gamble (PG) would seem like a good candidate, given its size/influence on Multi-Color's results) changed its specifications on a product and that led to capacity constraints and operating inefficiencies at a major plant. That gross margin deleverage basically flowed through the income statement, with core EBITDA down 6%, operating income down 12%, and core operating income down 10% with a 150bp deterioration in margin.

On a more positive note, management said that they've added capacity to the relevant plant and that the operating inefficiency issue has been resolved. I don't see how the company recaptures those lost profits, but the impact on valuation is relatively modest.

Constantia Is A Huge Deal … Time Will Tell If It Is The Right Deal

I mentioned the possibility of Multi-Color buying Constantia back in July and my feelings on such a deal were mixed. Ten days later, Multi-Color announced that they would be acquiring Constantia for a total consideration (enterprise value) of $1.3 billion, paid for with EUR 925 million in cash (around $1.1 billion at current exchange rates) and 3.4 million shares, or about 20% of the current shares outstanding.

Multi-Color is paying over 10x EBITDA and close to 2x sales for Constantia, which is quite a bit more than it typically pays for deals. Then again, Multi-Color hasn't previously acquired anything close to this scale (York was the largest deal in recent memory, and Multi-Color paid about 1.4x sales then) and Constantia is already a relatively well-run business with EBITDA margins similar to Multi-Color's (high teens). To that end, Multi-Color management is targeting only modest synergies (around $15 million) from procurement, back-office cost reductions, and so on.

Constantia isn't being sold by Constantia Flexibles because it's a bad business, but because Constantia Flexibles has other strategic needs and priorities and the label business was an asset it could monetize. I'd also note that Constantia Flexibles will be a large shareholder of Multi-Color post-deal (close to 17%) and will have two board seats.

I still have my doubts about this deal. Although it will increase the company's leverage to in-mold labels (where Multi-Color has a strong technology presence) and add exposure to aluminum labels, it will dilute its leverage to heat transfer labeling and increase its exposure to cut-and-stack labels (a commoditized segment). Constantia also nearly doubles Multi-Colors exposure to food and beverage and re-exposes the company to the beer market (Constantia is a leader here). Although those markets tend to be recession-resistant, there's not a lot of volume growth there and food and beverage companies push hard on pricing, while not making as much use of higher-value label technologies.

As I have said in the past, I would have liked to have seen Multi-Color spend up to expand its exposure to specialty label markets like healthcare, where the volumes are solid and the margins are quite a bit better. That said, the company's enhanced operating scale should help it negotiate more effectively with both suppliers (substrates and other materials) and customers, and the company will generate plenty of cash flow that can later be invested into growth/margin-enhancing deals targeting specialty markets like healthcare and faster-growing emerging markets.

The Opportunity

I don't believe that Constantia will meaningfully change Multi-Color's long-term core growth rate, but I do believe it could make the business a little more stable and consistent on a quarter-to-quarter basis. The company is going to have a lot of debt, but net debt to EBITDA should be below 4.0 within a few years and the combined company will be able to consider a wider range of potential deals in the future. All told, this deal adds around $2/share to my fair value estimate, taking it close to $90.

There is plenty of execution risk in integrating Constantia, but also opportunities to generate more consistent results and perhaps opportunities to outperform those initial synergy targets.

The Bottom Line

Multi-Color's performance track record and the hefty leverage post-deal are definite risk factors, but the label industry is highly fragmented and this deal will make Multi-Color a co-leader overall next to CCL Industries (CCL.T) as well as increase its presence in shrink sleeve labels against Fuji. I do believe Constantia and Multi-Color can be a “better together” combination, and I do believe the shares are undervalued, but the performance track record will put off some investors and that's definitely understandable.

