Arotech's (ARTX) CEO Dean Krutty on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 9, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Yaakov Har-Oz - SVP General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Dean Krutty - Executive Vice President and Acting CEO

Tom Paup - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Michael Crawford - B. Riley & Company

Alex Gates - Clayton Partners

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Arotech's Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host Yaakov Har-Oz, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Arotech Corporation. Sir, the floor is yours.

Yaakov Har-Oz

Thank you, Angelica. I would like to welcome everyone to Arotech's Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Hosting the call today are Dean Krutty, our Executive Vice President and Acting CEO; and Tom Paup, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Dean and Tom, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company. These statements are only predictions and there can be no assurance that they will, in fact occur. Arotech does not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing market trends, reduced demand and the competitive nature of Arotech's industry, as well as the other risks identified in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed during this call. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the company's current performance. Management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the company's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. Unless it is otherwise stated, it should be assumed that any financials discussed in this conference call will be provided on a non-GAAP basis.

Full reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are included in the earnings release. At this time, I would like to now introduce Arotech's Executive Vice President and Acting CEO, Dean Krutty. Dean, the call is yours.

Dean Krutty

Thank you, Yaakov. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today.

During the second quarter of 2017 Arotech recognized $21.5 million in revenue and $1 million in adjusted EBITDA. This result was below our second quarter expectation, due primarily to the timing and awards on our U.S. Power and Simulation Divisions, as well as further investment in a strategic product development within our U.S. Power Division.

Our Training and Simulation Division delivered $10.2 million in revenue while our power division delivered $11.3 million in revenue. Power division revenue were nearly evenly split between our U.S. and Israeli power companies. We have booked important orders recently and believe that our second half will improve markedly as forecast to bring 2017 annual results to within our previously provided guidance of $93 million to $103 million in revenues and $7.5 million to $8.5 million in adjusted EBITDA. We do expect that our less than anticipated second quarter results will make the low end of earnings guidance more likely than the high end.

Our operating expenses in 2017 are down from a year ago, due primarily to significant reductions in corporate expenses. We do however continue to make needed investment in important divisional selling and marketing and internally funded research and development efforts. As highlighted in our press release, our Training and Simulation Division, we see the contract from the Army National Guard for FAAC's operator driving simulators.

This contract from the National Guard bureau is valued at $10.5 million with a period of performance in just over two years. This award will build upon FAAC's previous Army National Guard efforts which began in 2006 and have resulted in the fielding of the total of 27 training system as to 25 different states.

The current effort requires nine new mobile systems and provides capability enhancements for 16 of the previously fielded systems. This program has been long anticipated by our team and should help drive revenue improvement in the second half of 2017 and in 2018.

Within our Simulation Division, we are well on our way to a record sales year for our MILO Range use-of-force product line. To this end, we recently received a $1.5 million award from the Police Department of Hong Kong. The Hong Kong PD has an extensive training program that includes our MILO use-of-force product in live fire training exercises. This new order will bring eight additional systems to a customer who receives 34 systems from us several years ago. Additionally, our MILO team continues to secure meaningful awards from the Department of State under the $40 million five-year ID/IQ Contract that we announced last year.

We have reversed a somewhat disappointing award array from this customer last year, by actively addressing customer needs and by performing well on our deliveries. Our Simulation Division continues to see very strong demand for our weapon simulation based products in Q2. We have successfully hired 10 new engineers this year to support the demand and we'll continue our hiring in the second half of 2017.

Within this division, we're also supporting our previously fielded Boom operator trainers for the Air National Guard with operators, maintenance and training. The U.S. Air Force extended our support for those trainers with a $4.1 million award during the second quarter. In our Power Division, we continue to deliver strong results from our battery companies in Israel.

We've obtained a certification necessary for our new MR-2790 battery line and just began deliveries against the 60,000 piece order that we won last year. We expect to be in full rate production for MR-2790 and MR-2791 batteries in our facility in Sderot, Israel through the rest of 2017.

In addition, we received FAA approval for a new water activated battery design that will help maintain our industry leading position for water-activated aviation lifejacket lights. We expect to transition our production line during the second half of this year to a new design.

Our U.S. Power Division UEC Electronics continued to invest in hybrid power solutions in the second quarter beyond what we had anticipated new investment of $500,000 during the quarter, as lower earnings for our U.S. Power Group. We continue to believe in a mobile hybrid power solutions we're developing for the Marine Corps and the positive contribution at this product line will make to our future financial performance. We look forward to delivering a product that meets the marine needs in the third quarter.

In our other significant hybrid power effort, the $3.4 million order to support U.S. Army CERDEC and developing a grid energy storage system. UEC has successfully completed the first two milestones of that program on time and on budget, as we work toward a critical [indiscernible] view at the end of the third quarter.

Finally, UEC continues to support SAIC and achieving milestone with The Amphibious Assault Vehicle Survivability Upgrade Program and is now under contract to deliver the first four of 52 vehicle electrical upgrades that will be delivered prior to the beginning of full array of productions.

We are working closely with SAIC team in Charleston, South Carolina and look forward to giving added life to over 450 of these vehicles that provide machine critical capability to our U.S. Marines.

Before I turn the call over to Tom for a detailed review of our financial results, I'd like to remind listeners that our guidance is provided as of today and we undertake no obligation to update or estimates in the future.

With that, I'd like now to turn the call over to Tom. Tom, please go ahead.

Tom Paup

Thank you, Dean.

Revenues for the second quarter were $21.4 million compared to $21.8 million for the corresponding period in 2016. The year-over-year decrease was driven primarily by lower revenue in Arotech's vehicle simulation product area. Gross margin for the second quarter was $6 million or 27.9% of revenues compared to $7 million or 32.1% of revenues for the corresponding period in 2016.

Our operating expense were $6.1 million or 28.4% of revenues in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $7 million or 32.4% of revenues for the corresponding period in 2016. Our operating loss for the second quarter is $115,000 compared to operating loss of $16,000 for the corresponding period in 2016.

Arotech's net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2017 was $595,000 or $0.02 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $569,000 or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the corresponding period in 2016.

Adjusted earnings per shares or adjusted EPS for the second quarter of 2017 was $0.01 compared to $0.02 for the corresponding period in 2016. And adjusted earnings before interests, taxes depreciation and amortization or adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 was $1 million compared to $1.3 million for the same time last year. We believe that information concerning adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS enhances overall understanding, while our current financial performance. And Arotech computes adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS which are non-GAAP financial measures as reflected in yesterday's press release.

On a year-to-date basis, revenues for this first six months of 2017 were $43.8 million compared to $47.2 million for the quarter corresponding period in 2016. The year-over-year decrease again was primarily due to the lower revenue in Arotech's Vehicle Simulation product area. Gross margin for the first six months of 2017 was $12.5 million or 28.5% of revenues compared to $14.7 million or 31.1% of revenues for the prior period last year.

Operating expenses for the first six months of 2017 were $12.9 million or 29.2% of revenues compared to expenses of $14.6 million or 13.9% of revenues for the corresponding period in 2016.

Our operating loss for the first six months of 2017 was $341,000 compared to an operating income of $126,000 for the corresponding period in 2016.

Our net loss from continuing operations for the first six months of 2017 was $1.4 million or $0.05 per basic and diluted share compared to $951,000 or $0.04 per basic and diluted share for the corresponding period in 2016.

Adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EPS for the first six months of 2017 was $0.02 compared to $0.06 for the corresponding period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2017 was $2 million compared to $3.2 million for the corresponding period of 2016.

Turning to the balance sheet as of June 30, 2017, the company had $5.4 million in cash and cash equivalents as compared to December 31, 2016, when the company had $7.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

As of June 30, 2017, the company had total debt of $15.8 million consisting of $3.8 million in short-term bank debt under our credit facility in $12 million in longer term loans.

This is in comparison to December 31, 2016, when the company had total debt of $13.5 million consisting of $3 million in short-term bank debt under our credit facility and $10.5 million in long-term loans. The increase in long-term loans is due to the mortgage -- on the purchase of the primary office facility of our simulation group which was previously leased.

The company also had $6.3 million in available unused bank lines of credit with our primary banks as of June 30, 2017 under our $15 million revolving credit facility and $10 million term loan and $3 million mortgage that was secured by the assets of the company and the company's U.S. subsidiaries.

The company at current ratio computed as current assets divided by current liabilities of 2.2 compared to the end of the year December 31, 2016, when our current ratio was 2.0.

As of December 31, 2016, Arotech had a net operating loss carryforward for U.S. federal income tax purposes of $46.9 million which are available to offset future taxable income if any, expiring in 2021 to 2032. Utilization of U.S. net operating loss is subject to annual limitations due to provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and similar state provisions.

The company accrued $229,000 in non-cash tax expenses in the second quarter of 2017 reflecting the uncertainty of the deductibility of intangible expenses for federal income tax purposes.

At the end of the second quarter of 2017, Arotech had a backlog of $61.3 million versus $52 million at the end of the second quarter of 2016. The Simulation Division had a backlog of $38.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2017 versus $21.4 million for the same time last year. The Power division had a backlog of $22.6 million as of June 30, 2017, compared to $30.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2016.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Before we open up the call for Q&A, I would like to remind all participants that Dean and I are regularly available to the investment community throughout the year and we look to participate in relevant conferences and investor events.

Operator, you may now open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. The floor is now open for questions. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mike Crawford [B. Riley].

Mike Crawford

Thank you. Glad to hear your shipping MEPS to the marines in the third quarter, what's the timing from there?

Dean Krutty

Good morning, Mike. So, once we ship the product to the marines, they are going to undergo testing. We expect depending on how the testing goes, if the product satisfies their threshold requirements, they will move then next year toward a production contract.

Mike Crawford

Okay, Dean. So, next year is that in government fiscal year 2018 production contract and is that something that they would have just one winner or two?

Dean Krutty

Our expectation is five-year ID/IQ type contract at least $80 million beginning in 2018 and going for five years we would expect only a single awardee.

Mike Crawford

Okay. And right now, there is one -- is there still someone else -- is still in the competition?

Dean Krutty

As far as we know there is.

Mike Crawford

Okay. But, we haven't seen anything from them yet?

Dean Krutty

Correct.

Mike Crawford

Okay. Thank you. And then, what about status update if any potential RFI and RFP for a common driver training?

Dean Krutty

The latest from the U.S. army for their program, still holding the expected award amount at around $110 million, they are expecting to get to draft RFP still this calendar year, and a final RFP in Q1 of 2018 and then to award after that. That's a slight slip from what they had advertised at the beginning of the year.

Mike Crawford

Okay. So, overall, you see electronics had a lot of speed bumps on the way, so what's the current assessment of that operation?

Dean Krutty

Mike the -- [indiscernible] are building some very important technologies that I've outlined in the past that are important to our future MEPS obviously being one of them. DPCMS is one that I have highlighted in the past that's very important that we will continue to provide important revenue for that group.

The speed bump really is getting MEPS delivered. This has taken longer than we wanted, longer than we anticipated and it caused to increase our spending by giving those systems out. But, the importance of it to our future is obviously very large, so we feel that the investment at this time is a prudent thing to do because of the future that possibly provides for the company.

But, in the background they are working a lot of programs very successfully, DPCMS is being one of them, [CSEPP] [ph] is one that we do for the Marine Corps that I talked about in the past that continues to be very good for the company. We still expect the army to get involved there.

And then, we have merit of programs that we work for Raytheon especially in the integrated defense system group at Raytheon that are going well.

I do expect in the second half, highly likely that also was getting finally some new greens works which has been more or less dormant for the last year and a half. But, we have some stronger interest from the U.S. army right now that I think will get us -- producing that product gang which has been a very successful product for us.

Mike Crawford

Okay. Thank you. And then -- thank you. I will jump back in the queue.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Alex Gates [Clayton Partners].

Alex Gates

Hey, guys. Good morning. I was wondering if you could just go over some of the drivers for the back half, I know you guys have some battery orders and LRIP on the AAVs and hopefully some VCTS phase I. But, is there anything I'm missing there and is there anything falling off I guess?

Dean Krutty

Thanks Alex. So, as Tom outlined in the first half, our biggest disappointment was in our vehicle sim area. And the National Guard award that we just announced was long anticipated came later than we expected. The vehicle sim area specifically I expect to be incrementally about $6 million stronger than it was in the first half with most of that coming from both the VCTS and the National Guard effort which were more or less non-accountable in the first half. We have in addition to those military orders -- new orders from new flier and some community colleges in our commercial segment that we're going to add as well as completion sales that together should provide us with a large bump in vehicle sim which has been the biggest driver or disappoint in our revenues in the first half.

But, beyond that I think as you heard me talk more or less willingly about where MILO group has been selling, we continue to expect that's going to grow into the second half as well as our weapon selling group in simulation. So that's where we expect the biggest incremental differences occur.

Alex Gates

Got it. Okay. That's helpful. And the $10 million increase in the backlog was that primarily just from the new contract that you guys announced?

Dean Krutty

Correct.

Alex Gates

Okay. Got it. That does it for me. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from [Michael Bersick] [ph]. You may now state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi. I missed the first couple of minutes, so can you sort of -- if you don't mind just go over what you said you expect for the second half? And then, secondly, maybe just a macro picture of the businesses that you are involved in -- how has that or has that changed in the last six to nine months? Thank you.

Dean Krutty

Okay. Thank you, Michael. In the beginning of the call we basically laid out that our first half was soft for a couple of different reasons both our revenue and on income but that we expect to have a big second half to bring us back to within guidance. As far as the macro view of the company, I think if you have been watching our press releases, we held large award from the U.S. army VCTS which is very important program to the company that builds for the company from this year into next year. And then in 2019 and 2020 to be doing around $10 million a year in our simulation division, which is going to help keep that division moving in a forward direction.

And then, within our power group, I have been highlighting our work on providing electrical upgrades for the Amphibious Assault Vehicles, which is a work that is being done on our subcontract to SAIC and that work has been successful and as a growth path that has as delivering 450 vehicle upgrade kits to upgrade Amphibious Assault Vehicles that are scheduled to get this upgrade over the next five year.

So, those two programs I think -- one each division would keep us in a growth mode I think through 2019 and 2020. And then, I don't know if you are on the call when we talked about MEPS, which is currently something that we are investing in and then dragging on earnings, but the potential there is quite large.

And the company in South Carolina, our U.S. power division has a very strong foothold in providing mobile hybrid power solutions for the Marine Corps and starting to work with the army as well, which we think could be a game changer for our U.S. power group.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Okay. And there appear to be no further questions at this time. I will turn the floor back over to Dean.

Dean Krutty

Thank you, Angelica. So that concludes our call for today. I'd like to again express my appreciation for your interest in Arotech.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude today's conference call. We thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.