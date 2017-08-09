BlackBerry Back To Square One

This Saturday will mark four months since the announcement of BlackBerry (BBRY) winning a huge arbitration award in a legal battle with Qualcomm (QCOM). On that day in April, shares closed at $8.93, and they would rally more than 30% further from there on the hopes that the company's turnaround was gaining significant traction. On Wednesday morning, however, shares fell below that $8.93 level, showing investors really aren't buying in to any progress being made.

With three weeks left in the company's fiscal quarter, there's been no major news on the acquisition front. As a result, analyst estimates for the fiscal Q2 period have settled at $221 million, the lowest quarterly figure in several years. As hardware and service access fees dwindle further, the company has not made enough progress in the software segment to offset these losses. The current Street average is for a more than 37% top line decline over the prior year period.

Interestingly enough, the fall in the stock price will likely lead to a significant GAAP profit in the period, unless the company has some major write-downs. Since the company will be forced to take down the value of its convertible debt, that comes as an anti-expense on the operating line of the income statement. However, the bulls can't use this as good news, because they argued last quarter when there was a huge loss because of the debt that it is not part of the daily business activity. You can't ignore it when it is bad and then now say it is meaningful.

With shares taking their latest leg lower after Goldman Sachs resumed its coverage of the stock with a Sell rating, I now wonder how effective the buyback will be. With the stock settling around $10 after the latest earnings report, how much money did the company spend to repurchase shares? If it was a decent amount, then the plan looks rather foolish with the stock now below $9 a share. Considering that a chunk of the buyback is just offsetting dilution from executive compensation, a poorly timed repurchase could mean the company spends close to $15 or $20 per outstanding share decreased.

When I looked at the company about a month I ago, a fair number of people criticized me in the comment section. I was told that BlackBerry knew what it was doing, shouldn't be rushing things, and that short sellers should be running for cover. Well, another month is down the drain, the company has still done nothing major to address the situation, and the stock has lost more than 10% since. As the Goldman Sachs analyst stated "larger rivals are turning up the competitive pressure," while BlackBerry management continues to sit on its hands.

That's the same management team that thought the Priv and DTEK were game-changing phones that would make the phone business profitable, and the same group that was looking for revenue growth when the company was at $960 million in quarterly revenues. Now, we're not even at that amount on an annual basis, and the stock is back to where it was on the original Qualcomm announcement, before the extra $139 million was thrown in. The market is definitely speaking, but is anyone at BlackBerry listening?

