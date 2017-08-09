Planet Payment's (PLPM) CEO Carl Williams on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Planet Payment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLPM)

Raymond D'Aponte

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone. With me on today's call are Carl Williams, our Chairman and CEO; and Robert Cox, our President and Chief Operating Officer.

By now, you should have access to our second quarter 2017 press release. It can also be found at www.planetpayment.com under the Investor Relations section.

Throughout this conference call, we will also be presenting certain non-GAAP financial information. This information is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be calculated differently from other companies, similarly titled non-GAAP information. Quantitative reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial information to their most directly comparable GAAP financial information appear in today’s press release.

Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance upon them.

These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Some of these risks are mentioned in today’s press release. Others are discussed in our Form 10-Q, which is available at www.sec.gov, as well as on our website.

These forward-looking statements include guidance provided during this call are valid only as of today’s date and we assume no obligations to publicly update these forward-looking statements.

Today, we’re going to provide a brief summary of the company's activities, discuss some of the key business metrics and growth drivers for our business, and give an overview of our results for the second quarter. We will then open the call up for any questions you might have.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Carl Williams, our Chairman and CEO. Carl?

Carl Williams

Thank you, Ray, and thank you all for joining us this morning. Before discussing our results for this past quarter, I would like to briefly touch upon the press release we issued last evening. Last evening we announced that our Board of Directors has commenced a process to explore and evaluate a range of potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value.

A specific timetable has not been set. We don’t intend to comment further on the process at this time. During this review process we remain focused on running business, executing our strategy and continuing to deliver outstanding service that our customers have come expect from our organization.

Turning then to our results for the quarter. Total revenue for the quarter was $12.5 million, our multi-currency business line continue to perform well with the 7% increase in multi-currency revenue versus a year ago. This improvement in our multi-currency business line was driven primarily by improved performance of Pay in Your Currency and DCC at ATM implementations in Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

The lift in volume in these two regions more than offset the expected decrease in multi-currency volume in the EMEA region which was caused in large part by the decline in Nigerian naira transactions and pricing concessions that we have mentioned on previous calls.

The increase in multi-currency revenue drove strong EBITDA and gross profits, specifically in the quarter adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million and our EBITDA margin was 27%. Our gross profit margins of multi-currency processing and payment processing were 94% and 48%, respectively. Ray will discuss the performance of each of our revenue segments and give more detail on our overall profitability later on this call.

Operationally, our teams continue to focus on maximizing the revenue contribution from existing customers, while simultaneously working towards the implementation of new customers that will serve as the engine of growth in future quarters.

First, in the Americas, Moneris has continued the aggressive rollout of Pay in Your Currency to merchants across Canada. We believe that our close collaboration with Moneris on sales and marketing fronts has laid the foundation for successful product implementation and that our progress with Moneris largest acquirer in Canada will accelerate in future quarters.

In Brazil, our efforts in support of the implementation of Pay in Your Currency with Cielo is continuing. Our strategy and focus with Cielo is twofold. First, we are continually working with Cielo on additional training efforts designed to improve results at existing merchant locations. Second, we are working to capture additional opportunity with Cielo by expanding Pay in Your Currency into new merchant verticals. We continue to believe in the long-term success of our partnership with Cielo, the largest acquirer in a market with high levels of inbound international visitors.

In the United States, the technical and implementation teams continue to make solid progress towards the implementation of DCC at ATMs with WorldPay, a leading global payments company. As I mentioned on previous calls, WorldPay signed an agreement with Planet Payment in February to launch our DCC at ATM product across our network of 70,000 ATMs in the United States. We are working towards the launch with WorldPay later this quarter and believe that the project will follow the success of our other DCC at ATM implementations in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

In past calls, we discussed a new partnership with HDFC, the largest acquirer in India. We see expanded opportunity in this dynamic market as a result of the Indian government elimination of many cash note denominations which is had the effect of pushing more consumers including international visitors to card usage. Our offering is live in the market and HDFC continues the rollout of Pay in Your Currency to its considerable merchant base. We expect the activation of HDFC merchants offering, the solution to accelerate in the months ahead.

Earlier this year we announced the major expansion of our geographic footprint into Kenya, with Kenya Commercial Bank or KCB. The technical teams have been working closely with KCB over the past months, readying the solution for launch, which is expected later this quarter. KCB is a leading acquiring Kenya and has established relationships with many of the hotel, retailers and restaurants that cater to the large number of international travelers visiting Kenny each year. We look forward to the launch of the solution across KCB's merchant base and the start of a long-term partnership in the significant African market.

We're also continuing to make progress with our partnership with Visa to implement processing solutions in emerging and frontier markets. The teams are working on new solutions and transaction types for the existing projects in Mexico and Myanmar, which should translate into additional transactions processed through our platform.

In addition, we continue to work closely with the Visa team on the addition of processing initiatives in new emerging markets and look forward to providing you updates as these opportunities develop in the coming months.

Finally, I would like to provide you with an update on our UnionPay solution. In July, we announced the significant expansion of the solution with the launch of UnionPay's SecurePlus service. As I explained on the last call, SecurePlus delivers a more seamless payment experience of UnionPay credit and debit cards in an online environment, improving the shopping experience for consumers.

We believe that Planet Payment is one of the first providers in the U.S. that is able to offer SecurePlus, which has given our sales team significant first to market advantage over other solutions in the market today.

Our sales team has been capitalizing on this advantage, as well as the significant demand for the solution and has focused its effort on verticals with high levels of existing Chinese consumers. We are seeing particular strong demand for this solution across the airline vertical with this targeted sales approach resulting in a big -- in big merchant wins including the signing of United Airlines earlier this year.

The team is building a solid pipeline of new merchants, which includes other major global airlines and replicating this approach to focus on other verticals with high levels of Chinese consumers.

In addition to these business wins this past quarter, the teams are hard at work securing agreements with new acquirer customers both in existing and new markets. In parallel, we continue to grow our business with existing customers either through the expansion of services into new geographies with these partners or the cross-selling of other services.

We believe that the commitment to the execution of our strategic plan will continue to deliver success with both existing and new customers, and serves to build the foundation for future revenue growth.

Despite our continued positive outlook on EBITDA and gross margins, we've decided to take a more conservative view of revenue for the remainder of the year. Our decision is related to the delayed implementation of Pay in Your Currency with certain acquirer partners, as well as the delay of the launch of our UnionPay's SecurePlus product. Ray will provide additional details later in the call.

With that, I will hand the call over to Bob, who will provide detail around some of our operational highlights in quarter two.

Robert Cox

Thank you, Carl. Our progress this past quarter advancing both existing customers, as well as new acquirer implementation demonstrates our continued focus on operational efficiency and the execution of our strategic plan. Same time we are also focused on enhancing our technology and platform in order to meet the business needs of our customers and capture new market opportunities.

Turning then to the quarter, first, I would like to provide you with an update on the progress with some existing customer implementations. In Latin America, we are working to drive improved results with Cielo in Brazil through focused training and marketing efforts that Carl mentioned in his remarks. We are also coordinating closely with Cielo around expanding the service availability to new sectors of their business in an effort to drive greater merchant adoption of our Pay in Your Currency offering.

In Columbia, the teams are also working to accelerate the rollout with Redeban, a leading acquirer in a market with increasing levels of international visitors. In addition to training and in an effort to drive additional transactions, we are also working with the Redeban team to expand the type cards eligible for the Pay in Your Currency service.

We are also pleased with the progress of the Pay in Your Currency implementation in Canada with Moneris. The Planet Payment relationship management teams have worked closely over the past months with the Moneris sales and marketing groups to lay the foundation for successful product rollout. We will continue this close collaboration with Moneris as they continue to rollout to their base of lodging, retail and restaurant merchants across Canada.

Also in the Americas, on past earnings call we described the agreement to launch our DCC at ATM project in the United States with WorldPay, a major payment and ATM processor. This past quarter the technical and operation teams work closely with their counterparts at WorldPay reading the solution for launch across WorldPay's extensive ATM network later this quarter.

We believe that the addition of WorldPay to our list of DCC at ATM partners is further testament to the strength of our product offering and as well as the underlying market forces that are driving adoption of the service.

In addition, our launch of service with HDFC in India is making good progress. We have rolled out services to a targeted base of their merchants and are in the process of expanding that base. The Indian market is a large opportunity and our partner HDFC is the largest player in merchant acquiring in India.

We are close to the launch of Pay in Your Currency in Kenya with Kenya Commercial Bank or KCB. Kenya represents an ideal market for Pay in Your Currency with a well-established tourist industry and high levels of international travel. KCB is also an ideal partner and channel to market, given that KCB is currently providing card acceptance solutions to many of the leading hotels and see any merchants in Canada. We look forward to the first launch of Pay in Your Currency in Kenya and we will be providing updates on our progress in future calls.

We continue to see significant opportunities for growth of our Pay in Your Currency solution for quasi cash casino cash advanced transactions. After successful implementations in the United States and Macau, our first acquiring partner in this space will be expanding the service into Canada. In addition, we are currently engaged in a project with another leading provider of cash advance services to launch Pay in Your Currency in casino locations in the United States, as well as in Canada and the Caribbean later this year.

Turning to our initiatives with Visa. We continue to see several opportunities to leverage our flexible payment platform to help Visa solve payment challenges in emerging and frontier markets across the globe. Our discussions around new initiatives in important new markets are continuing and we will provide updates on future calls as these new projects progress.

In July, Planet Payment announced the major expansion of its UnionPay solution with the launch of SecurePlus. As Carl described in his remarks, SecurePlus is the latest UnionPay e-commerce acceptance solution, which includes some significant product enhancements designed to improve the cardholder and merchant experience.

Our sales teams are seeing significant market demand from e-commerce merchants seeking to tap into the Chinese e-commerce market. Planet Payment is one of the few providers in the United States with ability to offer comprehensive end-to-end UnionPay acceptance for both debit and credit cards has been able to secure some large merchant wins including United Airlines. With the Chinese e-commerce market's expected future growth, we foresee continued strong demand and additional customer wins in future quarters.

With that, let me hand the call over to Ray for our financial overview.

Raymond D'Aponte

Thank you, Bob. As Carl mentioned in his remarks, our multi-currency business during the quarter continued to perform well, despite the impact from the loss of the Nigerian naira and pricing concessions experienced in EMEA that I described on our last earnings call.

Total revenue for the quarter was $12.5 million, compared to $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2016. Multi-currency processing revenue grew 7% to $8.5 million. On our multi-currency transaction, the company earned an average net markup fee on the value of multi-currency transactions processed of 117 basis points compared 120 basis points from year ago. The decrease is a function of customer product and pricing mix.

Turning to some specific highlights for our regions and business lines. In Asia-Pacific, multi-currency processing segment revenue increased 10% to $4.1 million. The increase in Asia-Pacific revenue is attributable to increase in active merchants, a general performance and processing volume across our Asia-Pacific portfolio, along with additional transaction volume in our existing India business, resulting from the government span on cash, as Carl mentioned earlier in the call. Asia-Pacific settled volume for the quarter increased 8% to $383 million.

In the Americas, multi-currency processing segment revenue increased 32% to $3.2 million, as we continue to experience the positive impacts on settled volume process from the growth of e-commerce offering, as well as progress made in the U.S. with Vantiv and Canada with Moneris. Settled volume for the quarter increased 48% to $173 million.

In EMEA multi-currency processing segment revenue decreased $0.6 million to $1.1 million. As discussed previously, the decrease was anticipated predominantly due to the decline in naira transaction volume, as well as a decrease in average net markup percentage due to the re-pricing of certain agreements and exchange for extended terms and access to new markets.

Payment processing service revenue decreased 22% to $4 million. This decrease was primarily due to calling of low margin direct acquiring business in prior periods, as well as a direct acquiring merchant customer this transaction bond is being temporally impacted by modification the customer's business model that was recently undertaken. We expect these customers bonds to begin wrapping up in the beginning of the fourth quarter.

It is important to highlight that while Q2 2017 revenue slightly down versus the prior year, our continued focus on implementing new DCC partnerships and driving ATM and UnionPay e-commerce volume, as well as removing revenue from our low margin direct acquiring portfolio continues to favorably impact our overall gross margins.

Total gross margin percentage for the quarter increased 11% to 58% from 52% a year ago. The increase in total gross margin percentage is attributed to the increase in multi-currency processing revenue and the expansion of multi-currency processing direct to margins which increased for the quarter to 94% from 92% a year ago.

As discussed on previous calls and certain markets where business was referred to us, we may pay third-party commission on revenue earned from certain acquirers as a result we earn a lower direct margin. This quarter we saw increase in the direct currency processing margins related to our customer mix resulting a corresponding decrease in commissions payable to third parties. This shift in direct margin resulted in a benefit of $0.2 million in margin improvement for the quarter.

Net income for the quarter increased to $2 million from $1.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $3.4 million from $2.8 million and adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 27% from 22%.

During the second quarter the company repaid the full amount outstanding on its credit facility of $10 million. As of June 30, 2017, our cash position net of credit facility repayment was $7.3 million.

Lastly, our revenue guidance for the full year of $60.1 million to $61.5 million has been revised to $57 million to $59 million. The reduction in our revenue guidance is primarily due to the delayed implementation of Pay in Your Currency with certain acquiring partners, as well as a delay of the launch of UnionPay's SecurePlus product.

Due to expanding margins and ongoing operational efficiencies we are reaffirming our net income guidance between $9.1 million and $10.1 million. Our adjusted EBITDA guidance reached $17 million and $18 million and fully diluted earnings per share between $0.16 and $0.18 based on $52 million fully diluted common shares outstanding.

With that, Operator, we would like to open the call to questions. Thank you.

George Sutton

Thank you, and good morning, guys. So, as we think about headwinds versus tailwinds, the headwinds obviously have continued the naira and travel and customer M&A and software issues and pricing, WorldPay is obviously getting purchase, so we have to wonder the M&A impact there, and your guidance suggests that I would think the headwinds continue because of some of these implementation delays. Can you help us understand at what point do we start hearing about tailwinds in your view and what might those tailwinds be?

Carl Williams

Well, so, hi, George, it’s Carl. Let me take a bit of that and Bob, I think, Bob can give you a little bit on as well. So, first of all, you are right. We -- the headwinds strong dollar is still a big one of those in addition to what you just name there, we still have the U.S. dollar is still probably the strongest of, I think, it’s the strongest of 38 economies around the world. So that -- and as you know in the markets where we operate, for example, Hong Kong and the Middle East, which are paid to the U.S. dollar that has created a significant headwind for us.

However, we are optimistic -- we've seen some growth in the Asia-Pacific markets, as you'll see in the segments. So we’re -- we believe that we have been able either through adding new merchants or additional training or some of the work that we've been doing, we have seen an improvement in the revenue and that's been very positive for us.

So -- and by the way George, we know and I know you know when this normalizes we are very well-positioned to have -- and not just an outstanding quarter but outstanding year going forward because we have so the pipeline is rich, the new merchants that we have is extraordinary list of acquirers around the world in great markets with great merchant portfolios and it’s growing the ATM business, we think we are just perfectly position for the future. Bob, you want to add to that?

Robert Cox

Yeah. Maybe just on the new implementation side, George, I know you know this from prior conversations, but the two specific items that we mentioned were the new SecurePlus UnionPay integration, which -- the good news is that here as of July we did lose a few months and as you know these are integrations that are between, in this case multiple partners are Gateway, PAY.ON and ourselves as well as UnionPay. So it’s complicated.

The good news is on these integrations that, once it’s done, it’s a nice sticky components of the business and that as you know we have never lost an acquiring partner and part of that is, frankly, because it’s not an easy thing to get up and running, so once it's up and running we tend to retain it, which is good for us and good for our partner, so.

George Sutton

I appreciate. Now, obviously, the elephant in the room is your strategic alternatives process and I'm curious if you were approach, was this proactive or reactive move on your part?

Carl Williams

George, it's Carl again. Unfortunately, we can’t comment on that at this time.

George Sutton

Okay. One other question if I could on the processor side. So we continue to see this offering delayed at the processors and it's a frustration because you would think with the economics that are so attractive to all parties involved, processors would be more aggressive, it sort of moving this higher on the product roadmap or project roadmap. Why do you think that we keep seeing these delays, is there a good explanation outside of just individual issues at each of these processors?

Raymond D'Aponte

Yeah. It’s a -- it’s individual issues at each of these processors. So, for example, we get close with our large acquirer who then finds out that they have some EMV challenges that are going to take precedence, because if they don't solve their EMV problem the merchants are jumping up and down saying, this was supposed to be ready by October of 2016.

So it is unfortunately it's -- these situations that are way out of our control and it is literally every acquirer has their own set of technology, given they a lot of projects in their queues and some get bumped and some get moved up and while you are right that the economics of what we do are compelling, so much we think we should be moved up all the time, but it just doesn’t work that way.

But, so as you know, you have to have a great deal of patience which unfortunately none of us are good at. But we worked very hard with these guys to make sure that we are doing everything. We can to move up in the queue, to stay up in the queue and to get this done properly.

George Sutton

Got you. Okay. Thanks guys.

Carl Williams

Thank you.

Mike Grondahl

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. You mentioned that Moneris in Canada will sort of seeing acceleration. What’s specifically driving that? Is that new products, are just their sales force getting up to speed?

Raymond D'Aponte

It is a couple of things. It’s -- first of all, it is new products. First of all, it's -- we started with point-of-sale and then we were moving to integrated systems. So -- and then from there onto e-commerce. So it's -- there was three phases and as you may know, there are very large acquirer up there and like most acquirers there is a lot of moving parts, they have a lot going on. So that's -- I think that’s the only thing I can say about -- it is. Anybody want to add anything to that.

Robert Cox

Well, I think, Mike, broadly speaking the rollout which is going well. As we -- and variably in any of these rollouts, as we accumulate merchants and specifically in Canada there is some regulations around how you need to approach a merchant and what they need to do in order to be activated on the service. So building that merchant base is invariably going to -- is going to build the volume base and they have done a nice job of rolling that out, and Carl said, we are widening the net by increasing the number of device types that are eligible for this service. So that can only help.

Raymond D'Aponte

And by the way, Mike…

Mike Grondahl

Yeah.

Raymond D'Aponte

By the way Mike that -- they're doing very well. So it's one of those things where it can happen fast enough for us, but they're doing very well. And in Canada, the winter months in Canada with the exception of skiing, the tourism volume is not where it needs to be, so the spring and the summer and the fall are far better. So we had a -- we did have some delays last winter. But it’s improved since then.

Mike Grondahl

Got it. Got it. And then, with Cielo, you guys sort of mention some new verticals for Pay in Your Currency. If you could just talk a little bit about what verticals you think you're doing well in and then what vertical -- what new verticals are you going to be targeting, that would be helpful?

Robert Cox

Well, Mike, this is Bob. So, maybe -- and framed a little bit from what we were referencing is that at Cielo to-date we've had access again similar to what we just describe with Moneris. We've had access to the point-of-sale merchants, so standalone point-of-sale devices. We are looking forward to gaining more access to their merchant base through things again integrated and also their e-commerce portfolio. So that will open up the opportunity significantly.

Mike Grondahl

Sure.

Robert Cox

And it's a work in progress right now.

Mike Grondahl

Got it. Got it. And then, hey, maybe lastly, with the announcement of exploring strategic alternatives, potential buyers, what’s one or two things that you think is very unique about Planet Payment that a buyer should be cognitive of?

Raymond D'Aponte

Well, first of all, I think, Planet Payment is very unique because of the space we’re in. Keep in mind that of the available business in the marketplace today around the world, myself and my competitors collectively have about 15% of it, so the upside in this market is enormous and the barriers to entry are extremely high. There is only a couple of us around doing this. So that's all I can say about that.

Mike Grondahl

Got it. Okay, guys. Best of luck. Thank you.

Carl Williams

Thank you.

