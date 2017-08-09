AMD: Let's Get Ready To Rumble!

Stock price for AMD (AMD) may be impacted by various catalysts in the works. Profits can be made from these fluctuations. Let's explore, shall we.

Nvidia Earnings

Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD often trade in a loose market correlation. One goes up - the other goes up. Looking at historical earnings pops (or drops) of Nvidia, we can see the market correlations.

Comparing the reaction to the last 4x quarters of Nvidia earnings - the photo below demonstrates the movement of both stocks one day after the Nvidia earnings announcement with the continued total movement on day 2. Thus, when Nvidia reports great earnings, AMD typically drifts up a little bit. Nvidia underperforms, AMD gets slammed. We think Nvidia is going to experience grand slam earnings and it follows that AMD might ride up on that for a 2% gain. Expanding GPU waters raise all ships. If Nvidia confirms crypto mining demand, it is logical to believe that AMD may benefit from the pep talk.

(A Best Buy with cleaned out of AMD and Nvidia graphics cards)

Vega

Perceptions are low for Vega overall. It seems the stock is still digesting these views and has pulled back some on the news that Vega is 2 frames per second slower than a 1080 in some games - (at least according to AMD marketing).

Now, I think Vega will do very well in the professional markets, i.e., rendering. Far as compute, it may do well, but that remains to be seen. Gaming - it will sell. It will not be the high-end killer we suspected, but something is better than nothing. The interesting part here is what if AMD is sandbagging and has drivers ready to improve performance?

While I would personally consider Vega a failure if it can only beat a 1080 by 20-30% - that does not mean that others will do this. They will view a card that is 16 months late, runs hot, and has terrible performance (given its die size) a smashing success. Thus, the stock price could have a pop - till reality strikes and people realize a 484mm chip that is 1% slower to maybe 30% faster than a 314mm chip is a deal breaker from a company vs company economic-fight perspective.

Simply put, if Vega is a moderate success in gaming, all Nvidia has to do is cut prices. Given Vega's monstrous die size, inferior yields (compared to a 1080), and its expensive HBM2 memory - AMD has little it can do to fight back due to its very expensive build.

What if AMD does not pull a driver-wizardry miracle? What if Vega is indeed fractionally slower than a 16-month-old 1080? It could get nasty. Thus we are keeping our AMD position small and tight till the murky waters become clear.

Mining

Mining is one area where AMD might shine. Granted, the Vega FE mines at the abysmal rate of 30-40 mh/s, but unconfirmed rumors of a random guy say that Vega will mine at 70-100 mh/s. (Take it for what it's worth.)

Let's assume the rumors pan out and Vega does, in fact, mine at 70-100. Is this good? We can insert a few assumptions such as power cost is .12 kw/h and difficulty of mining magically does not increase. We will visit cryptocompare.com and plug in our Mh/s and power estimates.

Looking at this chart, I would have to ask myself the question - would I buy a Vega 64 to mine with given that a Vega 64 costs $500 and the power consumption is 295 watts per AMD? Add in a CPU, some RAM, a few random bits, an SSD and you should be well north of 300 watts. This brings us to power efficiency.

The blue represents how powerful the card is at mining. The orange is watt use divided by a factor of 10. Thus, the RX 460 is drawing 160 watts to yield a mere 12.1 mh/s. That is very inefficient as opposed to the RX 470 drawing 195 watts while yielding 22.4 mh/s. If Vega could put out a card that uses 295 - 350 watts, it might be worth if if it mines 70+ mh/s.



Difficulty Increases

If difficulty did not increase buying a Vega 64 to mine would make sense, given it costs $500. We could get our money back at roughly a little over four months (if we mine at 70 mhs and at 400-500 watts). Difficulty is not frozen though. It is in a state of constant growth.

(Time frame for the above is mid April to Aug 7th)

Why Mine?

Question: So why in the world would I mine if it is only going to get harder and it's going to take quite some time to get my money back? Answer: People think Eth prices are going to keep rising. If you are mining now and Eth is in the low $200s and a year from Eth is $1000, you really won't care about your up-front costs - so it follows that part of this is miners' long-term considerations. Miners are taking a gamble. It is basically a way for millennials to gamble in the stock market.

Hype, Hype Hype

Long term, I like AMD mucho grande. I think EPYC will have epic sales. Yet, short term, I think AMD is a very dangerous stock. While AMD has shown us some Vega expectations (nearly on par with a 1080 according to AMD), expectations from people range from -1% to a 30% beat concerning 1080. Many people think AMD is sandbagging and not turning on features, or they have immature drivers. There may be some truth to these concerns, but given the power draw and costs of a 484mm GPU with expensive HBM2 memory vs a power-efficient 1080 at 314mm (and using cheaper RAM)... AMD has its work cut out for it in the gaming sector.

Yet, with all of that, you can bet AMD marketing is going to make some noise about Vega and defy convention by getting the masses riled up over whatever it can. I am sure AMD will put marketing spin on Vega and this might present some hype we can play.

However, while there may be some profits to be pulled from this, it is still a dangerous move. Thus, for this time frame, our bets will be small and conservative till Vega is digested by the market.

How We Are Playing It

We added to our AMD position today at $13.40 and sold a Friday covered call against it at a $13.50 strike for .26 cents. This gives us an instant 1.9% gain if not called and some minor downside protection. If called away, we gain 2.6% gain for 4 and 1/2 days of risk. If it turns against us, our average buy in price is now $13.14 which we are willing to accept given our position is very conservative (given the danger) and the odds that a positive Nvidia announcement will help AMD recover. Once Vega arrives, we will reevaluate our long-term view of the stock given new information.

We may also buy short term out of the money Aug 18th calls just in case the AMD hype machine touts Vega and the stock rises. Granted we will keep this a very small position. Consider this a very high risk trade for us.

We are increasing our position in Nvidia given the short-term view of Nvidia graphics cards are in shorter supply than normal worldwide and the companies positive long term view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.