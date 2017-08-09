PHH Corporation's (PHH) CEO Robert Crowl on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PHH Corporation (NYSE:PHH)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 09, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Hugo Arias - Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Robert Crowl - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Bogansky - Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer

Richard Bradfield - Senior Vice President, General Manager, Financial Institutions

Analysts

Bose George - KBW

Fred Small - Compass Point

Henry Coffey - Wedbush

Hugo Arias

Good morning, and welcome to PHH Corporation's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. There is an investor presentation to accompany this conference call, including an appendix of supplemental schedules that is posted in the Investors section of our website at www.phh.com under Webcasts and Presentations.

Please note that statements made during this conference call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as further described in slide two of our second quarter 2017 investor presentation. Such forward-looking statements represent our beliefs regarding future events, and are not guarantees of performance or results.

Actual results, performance or achievements, may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to the factors under the headings, Cautionary Note regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors in our periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are also available in the investors section of our website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

The earnings release we issued yesterday also may be accessed from the Investors section of our website or you may request a faxed or mailed copy by calling our Investor hotline.

During this call, we may discuss various non-GAAP financial measures, including core earnings or loss pretax, core earnings or loss after-tax, and core earnings or loss per share. Please refer to our earnings release and accompanying investor presentation for a description of these and other non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation of such measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

The discussion of the tender offer for our shares of common stock described herein is for informational purposes only and it's neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares. The offer to purchase and the solicitation of PHH's shares are made only pursuant to the offer to purchase that we laid a letter of transmittals and other related materials may held or otherwise delivered to stockholders. Stockholders should read those materials and the documents incorporated therein by referenced carefully when they become available because they will important information including the terms and conditions of the tender offer.

PHH will file tender offer statement on Schedule TO with the SEC. The tender offer statement including the offer to approaches that we laid letter of transmittal and the other related materials will also be available to stockholders at no charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from the information agent for the tender offer McKinsey Partners Inc. Stockholders are urged to read those materials carefully prior to making any decisions with respect to the tender offer.

Speaking on the call today will be Rob Crowl, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Bogansky, Chief Financial Officer. Other members of PHH's senior management team are also with us and will be available to take your questions.

I now will turn the call over to Rob Crowl.

Robert Crowl

Thank you, Hugo. Today, I will start by providing an updated assessment of potential excess cash and discuss some of the key drivers. I'll also provide an overview of the progress we're making with respect to our key priorities including the execution of our strategic transactions in the transition to the PHH 2.0 business model. Mike will then follow with the review with financial results for the second quarter. After Mike's financial review, I'll provide some brief closing remarks before I open the call up for questions.

Now please turn to Slide 5. We are focused on executing the necessary actions to maximize the amount of potential excess cash in the opportunity for near term cash distributions to our shareholders. Consistent with this objective, our Board of Directors has increased our share of repurchases authorization to up to $300 million in the aggregate from $100 million. In addition, we intend to launch at modified Dutch auction tender offer for our common stock at a share price not to exceed $14.25 and in an aggregate amount of up to $266 million. The amount represents the maximum available under our upsize share buyback authorization minus amounts repurchase to date via open market share repurchase program.

The size of our tender offer represents a return of a significant portion of our potential excess cash that we believe the tender offer format allows us to return this capital in an expedient and efficient manner. We intend to launch the tender offer at our next available securities purchase window, which is no sooner than two business days after the release of earnings. More details about the modified Dutch auction tender offer process will be detailed in the offering document.

Now please turn to Slide 6 and 7. We are continuing to affirm our estimate of potential excess cash of up to $655 million of which approximately $34 million has been returned today to our open market share repurchase program. The total estimate is based on certain assumptions regarding the completion of our asset sales including MSR portfolio composition as of June 30, 2017 and recede of 100% of requisite consents for MSR sales, the value realized from the monetization of the PHH Home Loans Joint Venture as well as requirements for debt repayment, operating cash, contingencies and transaction restructuring and PLS exit costs. There can be no assurance that the actual amount of excess cash will not vary materially from our estimates.

The following are some key developments impacting our cash position, an assessment of potential excess cash to date. We ended the second quarter with $1 billion of cash, up approximately $70 million from $936 million in the first quarter. The improvement in our cash position was driven largely by the sale of MSRs and servicing advances, partially offset by repayment of servicing advanced debt, MSR transaction costs, and second quarter exit and restructuring costs, and cash used for open market share repurchases.

In the quarter, we realized $180 million of proceeds from MSR sale transactions and collection of servicing advances. This was partially offset by $83 million in cash uses, primarily due to the pay down of our servicing advanced debt facility, PLS exit costs, MSR transaction costs and legal and advisory fees.

We have updated our estimates of cash sources and uses, which were largely offsetting. The $20 million reduction in MSR's sales reflects portfolio runoff experienced during the quarter. The $15 million net change in cash uses were primarily driven by improved estimates for non-PLS restructuring costs, due to refinements to the amount of severance and other separation expenses for the impacted employee population, and lower liquidity earmarks related to recently possible losses for rep and warrant expense, offset by higher provisions for legal and regulatory matters, primarily based on the announced settlements for our FHA Eastern District of New York and the FHFA matters.

Subsequent to quarter end, we closed additional MSR sale transactions in the first of five PHH Home Loan asset sale transactions with guaranteed rate affinity for proceeds of $365 million in the aggregate. Primary uses of cash subsequent to quarter end totaled $599 million and were driven by the results of our previously announced tender offer for unsecured senior notes and settlement of regulatory matters with the FHA Eastern District of New York and the FHFA.

We have maintained the phase amount of the remaining $119 million of outstanding bonds as the cash used earmark in our estimate of potential excess cash and we will continue to assess the progress of PHH 2.0 and the appropriateness of any unsecured debt as part of its future capital structure. If the remaining bonds are outstanding until their respective maturity dates, we would incur an additional $21 million of interest expense that is not currently contemplated in our estimates of excess cash.

Now please turn to Slide 8 and 9. Last quarter, we communicated the following four key priorities that we believe are critical to maximizing shareholder value. One, timely and efficient closing of our asset sale transactions; two, proactively taking action to reduce expenses and minimize cash usage; three, resolving legacy, legal and regulatory matters; and four, gaining greater clarity into the exact timing of PLS client exits.

I will now provide a progress report on each of these priorities. The remaining population of $61 million in MSRs and approximately $194 million in related servicing advances committed for sale consists primarily a private investor MSRs that require consent the multiple counterparties including origination sources, investors and trustees. While we are working diligently with new residential and the other necessary counter parties to obtain all necessary approvals, we believe the initial sale of private MSRs to New Residential is not likely to take place in the third quarter.

With respect to the sale of PHH Home Loans assets to guarantee great affinity, on August 7, we completed the first of five asset sale transactions. The initial transaction which represents the operations of our Midwest region will be followed by four additional asset sale closings expected before year end. We expect to receive an additional $28 million in net proceeds through the end of the year from these remaining asset sales. At the conclusion of this process, we intend to monetize the remaining net assets of PHH Home Loans during the first quarter of 2018 for expected proceeds of approximately $57 million before our share of costs associated with the wind down of PHH Home Loans.

Second, we are proactively taking action to reduce expenses and minimize cash usage. We are focused on both the amount and timing of headcount reductions as a critical lever to minimize cash usage and during the second quarter, we provided notices to substantially all employees regarding their status in the PHH 2.0 organization.

The actions we have taken and intend to take over the next several quarters are consistent with our objective of lowering shared service cost to $75 million on a run rate basis in the second half of 2018. To date, we have experienced a reduction of approximately 650 FTEs and we expect the pace of headcount reductions to accelerate over the next four quarters.

We expect there will be approximately 1,250 employees in the PHH 2.0 organization in the second half of 2018, down from approximately 3,500 at year end 2016. The expected reduction in headcount reflects employees transferring as a result of our transactions with lenders live and guaranteed rate affinity as well as the impact of the restructuring actions we are taking.

Third, with regard to our previously disclosed regulatory matters, we have no material updates beyond the settlements we announced yesterday, which were included in our record reserves as of June 30. As it relates to the MMC, we remain highly engaged and are acting with a sense of urgency to resolve this matter.

Fourth, the timing of PLS client exits. We continue to have committed exit dates by year end from clients representing 70% of our 2016 PLS origination volume. The additional 30% comprised of two clients whose contracts go beyond 2017 and we are working with them to accelerate their exits for the fourth quarter of 2017. We continue to expect to be substantially complete with our exit on the PLS originations business by the end of the first quarter 2018 subject to transition support requirement.

Now please turn to Slide 10. Assuming the completion of all committed MSR sales, PHH will subsurface approximately 700,000 loans or $155 billion in UPB. We continue to believe there will be growing demand for subservicing and PHH has the potential to be well positioned in this market given our technology platform, well established compliance management system, and long track record as a leading mortgage servicer. In the near term, we are focused on achieving the necessary scale through organic growth and continuously improving our operational efficiency.

We have also taken actions in the first and second quarters to bolster the leadership team with the hiring of Steve Staid to run servicing, and Chris Savy reporting to Steve to run business development. These been instrumental and implementing operational changes to enhance our sub servicing capabilities, while Chris and his team are in the early stages of developing a new business pipeline. Initial feedback indicates market demand is evident. In portfolio retention, we are experiencing both margin and volume pressures due to the composition of our portfolio and current market conditions.

Following the completed MSR sales to New Residential, we had just under 500,000 loans in our portfolio that are solicitable of which only 30% had interest rates above 4.75%. As the rate refinance opportunity in the portfolio diminishes, we have focused more attention towards cash out transaction as Home values have increased. This makeshift will have a negative impact on sales acquisition costs.

In addition, we are experiencing margin compression in the business due to weaker down on sale margins in the overall mortgage market. We are addressing these volume challenges through sales training and management techniques along with additional data intelligence and analytics. However, should these trends continue achieving the historical level of profitability in portfolio retention will prove challenging and may impact overall PHH 2.0 profitability. We continue to believe that executing against the opportunities available in the PHH 2.0 franchise is critical to maintaining maximum strategic flexibility.

Management and the board will continue to assess the opportunities and challenges inherent in the transition to PHH 2.0 and will adjust our actions if necessary to maximize value for our shareholders.

And now, I'll turn over to Mike, who will discuss the financial results for the quarter and certain other financial considerations.

Michael Bogansky

Thanks, Rob. Our consolidated results are shown on Slide 11 and notable items are shown on Slide 12. We reported a net loss attributable to PHH Corporation of $46 million, representing $0.86 per basic share for the second quarter of 2017. This compares to a net loss of $67 million, representing a $1.26 per basic share in the prior quarter. This quarter results included $4 million of unfavorable pretax market related MSR net fair value adjustments as compared to $2 million of unfavorable adjustments from the first quarter of 2017.

On a core basis, excluding the net MSR mark, we reported pretax core loss of $75 million, which included $40 million of exit costs and notable items.

Notable items this quarter totaled $24 million and were comprised of $6 million of strategic review expenses, $30 million of provisions for legal and regulatory reserves and $5 million of losses and expenses associated with our MSR sales. Re-engineering and PLS exit costs totaled $16 million and were primarily driven by severance and retention expenses related to re-engineering our overhead structure to PHH 2.0, contract related charges and the impairment an equity method investment held by PHH Home Loans. These results compared to a pretext core loss of $99 million last quarter, which included $34 million in notable items and $25 million in exit costs.

Moving to Slide 13. In the second quarter of 2017, the mortgage production segment generated a loss of $25 million, which included $12 million in exit costs and notable items compared to $14 [ph] in the first quarter. Second quarter production segment results also reflected lower production due to reduced PLS origination resulting from the acceleration of client exit activities that were slightly offset by a seasonal increase in applications in our real estate channel.

On a sequential quarter basis, total loan closings were $5.4 billion, down 7% and applications were $7 billion up 2%. Total loan margins now at 72 basis point to 284 basis point.

Now please turn to Slide 14. In the second quarter of 2017, the mortgage servicing segment generated a segment loss of $43 million compared to a segment loss of $34 million in the prior quarter. These results included unfavorable net market related MSR fair value adjustments of $4 million in the second quarter and $2 million in the first quarter.

On a core basis, the mortgage servicing had a pretax core loss of $39 million in the second quarter compared to $32 million in the first quarter. The second quarter 2017 result included notable items and exit costs of $18 million compared to $19 million in the first quarter.

Notable items in the second quarter consists of provisions for legal and regulatory reserves and losses and expenses from our MSR sales. As Rob mentioned, we increased our legal and regulatory reserves by $30 million during the quarter, reflecting adjustments for the regulatory settlements announced yesterday and provisions for other matters. Loan servicing income declined by $4 million to $58 million as compared to the prior quarter, due to the recede of PLS servicing fees in the first quarter of 2017 combined with the 11% reduction in the average capitalized servicing portfolio.

Expenses were $3 million higher quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to higher legal and regulatory reserves. Sub servicing units were 351,000 at the end of the second quarter as compared to 268,000 at the end of the prior quarter and are reflective of our initial conforming MSR sales to new residential on June.

Our owned capitalized portfolio declined by 25% from the prior quarter also reflecting the sale. Our owned MSR at the end of the second quarter is comprised of $403 million of MSRs that are included in the new residential sale population, $24 million sold to Lakeview and other counter parties in the third quarter and $40 million of other residual MSRs. In early July, we completed our second conforming MSR sales to new residential totaling $342 million in MSRs.

Now please turn to Slide 15. Now that our servicing results reflect the initial sale of MSRs to new residential. I'd like to briefly touch on the accounting treatment that will be more fully described in our second quarter 10-Q. While the sale of the MSRs to new residential represents a legal true sale. We have reflected the sale for GAAP accounting purposes as a secured liability due to the long term nature of the sub servicing contract. As such, the MSRs sold remained on our balance sheet and are completely offset by the secured liability. We have elected fair value accounting for the secured liability so that the change in value of the MSRs sold to new residential and the fair value of the liability will offset one another.

The presentation of the MSR secured liability also creates an accounting gross up on our income statement that does not have an impact on our net income. The implied interest costs related to the MSR secured liability is presented with an interest expense and is offset by the implied earnings yield on the MSR asset that is recognized within loan servicing income.

Please turn to Slide 16. Pursuant to our open market share repurchase program, through August 4, we used $34 million of cash to repurchase $2.45 million shares at an average price of $13.71 per share.

As Rob previously mentioned, we are rolling our remaining authorization under this program into the $266 million equity tender offer that we anticipate launching of the next available securities purchase window.

And now, I'll turn it back over to Rob.

Robert Crowl

Thanks, Mike. Please turn to Slide 17. We made significant progress during the second quarter and early third quarters with regard to executing our asset sales, DLS wind down activities, liability management strategy and settling previously disclosed regulatory matters. As a result, we have increased the size and speed with which we will be returning capital to our shareholders to our planned modified Dutch auction tender offer.

During the third and fourth quarters, we will be focused on several critical initiatives in order to maximize the opportunity for near term return of capital to shareholders and further develop the PHH 2.0 business model. One, obtaining the necessary consents to close the remaining MSR and servicing advance sales to New Residential. Two, completing the final foreclosing of the JV sale to guarantee great affinity. Three, executing our cost reduction plans which are scheduled to accelerate as we approach year end. Four, managing the wind down of our private label business within our established guidelines and timeframes. And five, continue to build our business development pipeline in some servicing and improving our sales productivity in portfolio retention.

We believe the execution of these priorities will help maximize the opportunity for near term returns of capital to shareholders, minimize cash usage and improve the business fundamentals of the PHH 2.0 platform.

Operator, we're now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Bose George from KBW.

Bose George

Hi, guys. Good morning. On the PHH 2.0 and sub servicing been a growth opportunity, can you just talk about the landscape there - are there, are you seeing opportunities on the bulk side and flow side just how far along are you in that process?

Robert Crowl

Yeah. So we've first just completed the formation of our business development group they are in the early stages, so developing a pipeline. Our initial business development efforts are aimed at banks, credit unions, REITs and some independent mortgage bankers. I would say that the - as I stated on the call, the receptivity has been good so far. We think that there is demand out there from these various types of entities. And we were going to continue to build that pipeline from those sources. We've stated in the past that our target is to achieve 10% unit growth and we're still aiming for that.

Bose George

Okay. Thanks. And then actually on the energy sub servicing contract, can you remind me have you talked about what the sub servicing fees there?

Robert Crowl

No, that that's public.

Bose George

Okay. And then in terms of the expense side, the headcount reductions obviously very significant through the end of next year. Does that have any impact on the allocated overhead or is that all flowing through the other line items?

Michael Bogansky

The expense reductions are going to come from a combination of both the shared services costs and the direct. So as we wind down the private label business, a lot of direct expenses will exit, and then as we shrink the overhead of the company you know the various corporate overhead functions that will also look at expense reductions out of that as well, sort of come out of both.

Bose George

Okay, great. Thanks.

Michael Bogansky

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Moving on we'll hear from Fred Small from Compass Point.

Fred Small

Hey, thanks. Just on the accounting for the MSR that you're selling to NRZ, is there a reason you can't get true sell accounting for those kinds of actions?

Michael Bogansky

Yeah Fred, this is Mike. The reason is the market standards subservicing contracts are generally shorter term in nature and have shorter term cancellation provisions due to the fact that we entered into a long term subservicing arrangement with NRZ pursuant to the sale of MSRs, the accounting literature would require us to treat that as the secured borrowing as really treat at the new revenue residential as not realizing the full benefits of ownership because of their requirement user to the subservice for three years. So eventually when the term comes up to be more market standard, we would expect that secured borrowing in MSR asset would come up our books.

Fred Small

Okay. And the term for that is, you're saying that that happens at three years or that will happen at some point during those three years as the term gets to a point where sit short enough to recognizes to your sale?

Michael Bogansky

We have to evaluate it during the term, but our expectation is it would happen during the term of the three years.

Fred Small

Okay, great, thanks. Then can you talk about a little bit more about what the options are if you decide that PHH 2.0 isn't the right strategy going forward?

Robert Crowl

Yeah, Fred I think it's premature to talk about that we're focused on obviously completing all of our asset sale transactions getting the cost infrastructure rationalized and growing these two businesses as we've stated in the past we're monitoring progress closely with the goals out there when we did our fourth quarter earnings release earlier this year that we're going to be measuring ourselves against. But I can't speculate beyond book beyond what we've said so far.

Fred Small

Right, okay. It seems like in some of the commentary you imply that based on current trends achieving the goals you would achieving 2.0 profitability in line with maybe the goals you had put out there it was going to be harder than anticipated, is that correct?

Robert Crowl

Yeah as I said we'll back up a little bit. We do need to gain additional scale and we've put a target out there growing some services by 10% achieving portfolio retention rates near historical levels that are closer to 20% and then reducing our overhead costs to $75 million a year. Currently our expense reduction efforts are on track and maybe slightly ahead of where we thought we'd be, as we've experienced some voluntary headcount attrition in addition to all of the planned restructuring actions. Having said that, the pace of this the cost reduction is going to accelerate meaningfully over the next four quarters, but we're on track generally with expense reductions.

Subservicing is performing in line with expectations, we just completed boarding obviously our largest client in the residential and the team is now focused on business development activities and initial indications are that there is demand in the market. Court retention is the area that I did talk about where we hit some headwinds and we're addressing these with additional sales management techniques, training and data analytics, so that is the piece I referenced in our prepared remarks that we are hitting some headwinds.

Fred Small

Okay got it. And does that change, I mean does that change the cost estimates to transition things at all or the timing, and I mean are there specific timelines and performance targets in place where you're going to say that okay, it looks like this isn't the right strategy or this isn't going to work, any insight on that how that decision eventually or potentially is made?

Robert Crowl

We're going to be monitoring our progress every quarter as it relates to these goals that's probably all I can say at this point, it does not affect some of the some of the market conditions we're experience in court retention is not going to have any effect on the timelines of our asset sales or any of our cost takeout. So it shouldn't affect any of that.

Fred Small

Okay. And then last one just on the savings potential, if you can get out of those two POS contracts that currently extend into in the first quarter of 2018 or the first half of 2018 what's the savings potential if you get out of those in 2017?

Robert Crowl

Well, in our projections or presumption as we stated on the call is that we're substantially can't complete with exiting all of our clients by the end of the first quarter of next year. I don't think there's - and 70% of our clients are contractually committed to be off by the end of this year or so. I think we've dialed in where we think our expectations are as far as the timing of those exits.

Fred Small

Okay, great. Thanks a lot for taking my questions.

Robert Crowl

Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll hear next from Henry Coffey from Wedbush.

Henry Coffey

Good morning everyone, you've done a great job, clarifying a lot here. Can you start by telling us about the parties you sold these businesses to G Rate and what's the other one - sorry.

Robert Crowl

New residential?

Henry Coffey

No, no, no, no, the firm in Jacksonville.

Robert Crowl

LenderLive?

Henry Coffey

LenderLive, sorry, senior moment. What is the ongoing relationship that you may or may not have with these two or is it done and they're gone?

Robert Crowl

Well with guaranteed rate, there is really no ongoing relationship there, they're purchasing the assets of the JV and LNGs [ph] partner going forward and we'll be exiting that joint venture and monetizing the net assets as we stated when it's done. Rich, do you want to talk? Richard Bradfield ishere, who oversees the PLS wind down, give Henry some quick summary of the relationship that we have with LenderLive.

Richard Bradfield

Sure Henry, this is Richard Bradfield. Just level basically our relationship with LenderLive extend through the point of the last loan closing for those clients that LenderLive for someone services closed. We anticipate the last lock for those clients to be here at the latest meeting the pipeline for those loans would go through probably next 60 to 90 days into 2018 and that would be the extent of our relationship with LenderLive.

Henry Coffey

And then going forward your attention effort that's going to be something you're going to do internally? That activity that those call center, the bodies whatever is involved?

Robert Crowl

Yeah, they're all PHH employees and will continue to be.

Henry Coffey

And housed in New Jersey or Florida or you haven't determined yet?

Robert Crowl

Well, right now mostly in New Jersey there is a small team in Jacksonville, but for primarily all of PHH operations well primarily 99% will be here in Mount Laurel.

Henry Coffey

And guarantee rate they're buying the servicing associated with the Realogy joint venture?

Robert Crowl

No, they're not, they're buying essentially the assets of the entity, they're obviously they're taking loan officers right to fulfillment to the people.

Henry Coffey

And where does the servicing goes, that's stay with you all?

Robert Crowl

Yes.

Henry Coffey

And that's part of the deal or some other for sale?

Robert Crowl

Correct.

Henry Coffey

Okay. It's sort of part two if we go into your slide deck, I'm looking at June's results Page 26, is that indicative of what the subservicing business is going to look like kind of per unit basis or are the numbers going to change up or down?

Robert Crowl

Yeah, Mike you can jump is as well, but the second quarter is a little bit noisy, because we've got part of the quarter, we had in MSR sale that converted to subservicing, so and actually Mike I think you've calculated sort of if you pro-forma the quarter for subservicing you want to run Henry's number.

Michael Bogansky

Yeah Henry, so like Rob said, there's subservicing for the second quarter is a little bit lumpy and obviously for the third quarter will be more reflect of what we expect the run rate to go through. On a direct operating margin, we would expect subservicing to produce about between $4 and $5…

Robert Crowl

Per month.

Michael Bogansky

And then we have to - the direct expenses for the owned servicing are going to convert to the subservicing line, so third quarter will be more reflective of what we going forward.

Henry Coffey

So $4 to $5 a month gross and then the overhead the same amount of money to services to subservice essentially put that in quotes, and then it's just a question of sorting through the MSR cost to get a sense of 2.0.

Michael Bogansky

That's right.

Henry Coffey

And then the other, just one last question, okay, so you get up in the morning and you're in the retention business would you rather I refinance with and stay in your servicing book or just stay in your servicing book and not refinance with you just if you had a choice?

Robert Crowl

Well, I think what we would rather it is, one way shape or form that you stay in the servicing book if you've got a high propensity to refinance or you've got other opportunities given you know your loan whether it's rate term or otherwise you know we'd like to be able to provide that that service for you and keep you in the box. So I'm not sure if I'm - if I'd rather be one way or the other, it really depends on the individual situation.

Henry Coffey

Do you think the retention business will be a profitable business or breakeven business?

Robert Crowl

No, it will be a profitable business, and it has been a profitable business, and as we get further through our transition here, because right now it's not broken out of its own channel we can break it out, but it is a profitable business and if you want to double it sort of on a direct margin basis we're targeting somewhere around 100 basis points alone plus or minus depending on market conditions.

Henry Coffey

And pretax net item or a gross fee item?

Robert Crowl

That's direct margin, so that would be revenue less cost on a pretax basis.

Henry Coffey

It's great, it's very helpful.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And it appears there are no further questions today. Mr. Crowl, I'll turn the conference back to you for additional or closing remarks.

Robert Crowl

Great, I thank everyone for joining the call and we'll see you next quarter.

Operator

