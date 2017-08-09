Caesars' Q2 Earnings: Houekeeping's Done, But Post-Bankruptcy Catalysts After Q3 Remain Unclear

The expected exit from bankruptcy in Q3 will reveal if the new owners intend to hang in or dump their equity in an orderly process.

"A new broom sweeps clean, but an old broom knows the corners." -- An old Irish proverb

Note: This analysis was exclusive to House Edge subscribers until after the market open on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

After Caesars Entertainment's (NASDAQ:CZR) lackluster Q2 earnings release a week ago, I exchanged a series of emails with former Caesars colleagues from way back in the day through the late stages of former CEO Gary Loveman's reign, which lasted until July of last year. Our little fraternity/sorority is comprised of former senior executives whose tenure ran anywhere from three years to 10, through lots of highs and lows. (My own Caesars years began in 1983 and ran through 1988.)

Our views of CZR vary. Some continue to bemoan, not without justification, the direction taken by prior managements, which most of us believe contributed to the terrible spiral into its January 2015 bankruptcy filing. Others agree to an extent, but add that for the most part it was the combination of the disastrous 2008 decision to sell the company to private equity investors and to overexpand and pile on debt -- aided and abetted by the 2007-09 recession -- that battered the misguided overreach of management into Chapter 11.

The question I posed in preparation for this article was this: Caesars' new CEO, Mark Frissora, has now been at the helm around a year --what's your sense of where the stock will be headed now?

One-Year Price Movement CZR

Source: Edgar

Bear in mind that while some of our little group toiled in the financial vineyards of the company, none of us are CFAs. And we all, at one time or another, were recipients of stock options. None of our little group currently hold any shares. (As to my position, I do not know since as often stated here on my Seeking Alpha posts, all my gaming shares are held in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren.)

A remarkable consensus emerged: Out of 14, two remained "never buy it at any price" folks while the remaining 12 people, including myself, agreed the stock looked to them like a hold. The rationales varied and were blended into my own conclusions, which is presented here.

Capsule of Q2 Earnings Release Numbers

CZR showed a loss of $1.44b, or $9.68 per share. Adjusted earnings for restructuring costs were 12 cents per share. Net revenue was up 1.0% YoY primarily from higher revenue volumes in the Las Vegas hotels and some cost savings. Net loss for CEC including effect of non-controlling interests was $1.4 billion, $617 million better than Q2 2016. Adjusted EBITDA was flat, YoY, at $289 million. Hotel occupancy across the system was up 1.4%, with lodging up 1.3%. The company also reported that a low hold on baccarat and rooms out of commission due to renovation programs contributed to the loss.

Prior quarterly results had been better, part of the reason the stock has been up 67% in the last 12 months. The company continued to get state approvals for its merger of CEC and Caesars Acquisitions (NASDAQ:CACQ). It is expected to complete all green-light regulatory passages from all its jurisdictions by Q3.

So, quo vadis Caesars?

Price at writing: $12.25

52-week range: $5.39 to $13.45

Market cap: $1.826b

P/E: (ttm) -0.47

EPS: (ttm) -25.99

One-year consensus price target: $15.38

Given what will follow, in our view, that price target is either highly optimistic or, assuming certain strategic moves in the business model or direction taking place under the pressure of the company's new bondholder owners, very low. Like the psychiatrists always conclude, rubbing their collective chins, "It depends."

Report Card on Frissora: A Solid B

There is little question that CEO Mark Frissora -- former CEO of Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) -- inherited a mess. The company was in bankruptcy and fighting off lawsuits, mainly from its junior lenders. It had too many properties in too many jurisdictions with rooms long in need of renovation. In fact, one of the core business model challenges it still faces is that it has too many properties in too many places with too little growth left -- 37 as of this writing. Even its estimated 40 million Total Rewards membership could not overcome the hard facts of a low-growth U.S. gaming market, exacerbated by the economic slowdown.

That database reflects two key factors: One, it's a perfect example of Pareto's 80/20 rule put forward in 1896 by Italian economist Vilfredo Pareto. The rule simply proves that in most human economic endeavors, 80% of the effects come from 20% of the causes. While not a perfect expression of the rule, the Caesars Total Rewards database is close: The bulk of its high-value database response comes from the narrow field of premium-level customers.

Two, successive research over time undertaken by many peer regional casino operators indicates that the average regular patron holds between two and four player rewards cards from the same number of casinos. So, Total Rewards gets a share of the wallet, not the entire wallet, of its regular customer base. Much depends on timing, the offer, and the draw of new amenities and attractions. The company has tweaked the program during Frissora's tenure to improve offers, service lines, and applied tech solutions. It's early, but it appears the moves are working to improve response percentages.

So, Frissora, with zero experience in the gaming sector, rightly focused on what he knew. He first did the expected national "listening tour" most CEOs embark on when they've been hired to run companies operating on unfamiliar turf. The results thus far indicate the picking of low-hanging fruit -- that's not a critique. There was plenty of pickable fruit all over the system, both in Las Vegas and in most regional market properties across the company's brands: Caesars, Harrah's, and Horseshoe.

He cut costs, raised margins, recognized the dated state of too many of the company's physical plants, and launched an extensive refurbishing program system-wide. He focused hard on raising non-gaming revenue bases, realizing that spurts in gaming revenue throughout the 13 states in which the company operates would be hard to grow, especially during bankruptcy. So, as we've noted, Frissora has wielded a good broom and swept lots clean. But does he know, as we suggest in our headline quote, where the corners are?

Caesars was badly in need of this housekeeping. It had to be done as the battle raged offstage between the junior bondholders' management and the company's private equity majority owners, Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) and TPG. But the trims, tweaks, and cost-control programs went ahead and produced results clearly supporting Frissora as a good steward in a bad situation. So, what he has accomplished thus far is keeping the system up and running, holding lots of feet to lots of fire on costs and margin improvements. He's been investing capex as available in improving the basic product, mostly room renovations to make the properties more competitive. Entertainment and dining options have also been tweaked. This has shown some improved results in RevPAR to date.

Yet big strategic moves were, in reality, out of his hands. The legal constraints of the bankruptcy proceedings legally limited what he and his team could say with respect to any direction ahead. Remember that the basis of the legal war between the bondholders and management was accusations that Apollo and TPG had made highly questionable asset transfers to an erector set construction of subsidiaries to keep them out of potentially hostile hands. A court-appointed investigation raised serious questions as to the propriety of these actions. However, in time, the private equity guys were dragged kicking and screaming into sweetening the return for bondholders, particularly the juniors. The seniors will receive ownership of the new PropCo REIT that will hold most or all of the CZR properties.

What's Moved the Stock So Far?

Frissora's stewardship has clearly instilled some degree of confidence among holders that the company wasn't going to crater into a Chapter 11. Had they not come to a deal with the juniors, that was undoubtedly in the cards. We would have seen some kind of orderly liquidation of the 37 properties, many of which could have fetched good prices, some of which would have had to be near fire sale levels. Overall, there simply would not be enough left for equity holders. The private equity guys would have had to take a massive haircut (they've already take one even though they've managed to pull lots of management fees out of the deal to offset their losses). And most estimates of what the various properties could yield on a sale did not seem to be a good bet against the valuations of the company continuing as an ongoing business.

There remains sufficient ongoing belief that under a certain set of assumptions, Caesars, post-exit, could be a stock with an upside. Add to that the online real casino gaming footprint the company holds in its Caesars Interactive division, even after its $4 billion sale of its social gaming business to Giant of China, and you'll begin to see why. Apollo, still sitting on 26.4 million shares, has no apparent exit strategy we know of yet. Right up there after Apollo is John Paulson's hedge fund, holding another 14.4 million shares. Apollo's partner in the original deal, David Bonderman of TPG, is already on the public record stating that the Caesars buyout was a bad deal, badly timed.

So, these guys have no viable exit strategy now. They, and a group of other big institutions, are still holding on. We can conjecture all day about what they have in mind. My own sense is that the bondholder groups aren't particularly enchanted by remaining long term in the casino business. When the new company emerges under their ownership, my instincts, right or wrong -- and many of those of my Caesars fraternity/sorority group -- is that we'll see the greater fool theory in action. The company will exit next quarter, the OpCo, PropCo split will get under way, and, as earnings projections begin to improve, we'll get some positive catalysts. That could trigger a steady sell off of the shares as new money enters and bids up the shares on the open market.

Frissora remains optimistic, as is his mission. He has told shareholders he expects full-year 2017 EBITDAR projections to run $40 million over current guidance. But the real question for both holders and would-be investors at this point is this: Excluding management happy talk, excluding the possible dumping of equity positions by the new bondholder ownership, what do the real-world business prospects of this once-great company portend?

Is this a stock that's going to wallow within its current consensus PT? Or does it have a shot to reward investors now at what appears to be an attractive price, given the asset base that will emerge post-exit?

The Case for a Hold

We think that, post-exit, the company will have the bulk of its equity in the hands of its ex-bondholders and residual private equity owners, eager to find a profitable entry point to begin selling off their shares, either in large chunks or on the open market. Although he's been bruised in his casino plays lately, Carl Icahn and other big names seem to be possible tire-kickers here. Any deals like that could move the stock. But that means two things need to happen. One, the stock needs to remain attractively priced, around the present consensus price target in the $15 to $16 range. Two, there needs to be a far more open path to a clearer understanding of how the newly constituted company envisions its future.

Although it has recently hired senior corporate executives to helm international development and long-term strategy, hard realities will persist. The new CZR companies, shorn of $10 billion of debt, still won't have the financial heft to assay a big move in the burgeoning Asian integrated resort markets. Count them out for Japan where, assuming its industry design isn't off-putting, it is strictly for multibillion-dollar players with Asian track records. Yet, there will be opportunities on a smaller scale to partner with Asian operators and money in places like Korea (already probed), Vietnam, or even Far East Russia -- located just over the China border.

Its 37-property portfolio reveals both strengths and weaknesses depending on regional market trends. For example, its Horseshoe Baltimore property, opened in 2014 and a questionable proposition to begin with, along with other Maryland operators, has taken a huge hit since the opening of MGM Resorts International's (NYSE:MGM) National Harbor integrated resort. Just last month, the state's casino operators -- not including MGM -- suffered a 15.3% decline in gaming revenue of $15.865 million. Horseshoe showed an 8% decline. The MGM property posted a powerful $50 million in July gaming wins, clearly cannibalizing all existing operators. Prospects for two of the company's three Atlantic City casinos -- Caesars and Ballys -- are at best tepid. For the first six months of 2017, the market-wide win was just over $1.1 billion, essentially flat YoY. Its third property, Harrah's at the Marina, shows decent sustainability. The company has spent capex there to expand its meeting and convention business.

This patchwork pattern is repeated across the entire CZR existing portfolio. In Las Vegas, its fortress portfolio, flagshipped by Caesars Palace, can hold its own supported by the growth in total visitation, its improved product, and diverse amenities. In summary, we don't yet fully know whether all existing properties will find their way into the REIT, or whether some might be put on the sale block to raise more cash.

There is certainly a powerful rationale to streamline the portfolio. U.S. regional gaming is in the process of consolidating by REIT, by merger, and by acquisition. As this process unfolds, CZR could be a player that energizes catalysts to move the shares. Whether it becomes a buyer of small regionals in markets where it presently has no foothold or a seller to large regionals remains to be seen.

The Takeaway

As it nears its exit from bankruptcy, CZR, at around $12, is tempting. It will emerge with manageable debt, split into an operating company and a REIT presumably built to unlock shareholder value in its formidable portfolio, in the hands of a management now free to move forward on a larger strategic canvas. The scales, to us, remain balanced. We don't like the tons of stock in potentially impatient hands hanging around almost like warrants timed a year or less down the road, to be exercised and steadily dumped on the market, inhibiting possible upside catalysts produced by improving EBITDA performance.

We do like Caesars' fortress Las Vegas Strip position. And we like the World Series of Poker. We're a bit puzzled by the company's tangential move into the Caesars Studios TV and film production business. We also like about 10 of their regional properties, including its Ontario casino. The rest we see as marginal, but viable, properties bumping along in flat but sustainable markets. While we think online legal casino gaming has a long road to travel, Caesars' footprint there is a positive potential catalyst if and when new states legalize. Also in the "what if" category is the company's current test of skill-based slot machines, aimed at bringing more millennials into the customer base. Thus far, the jury remains out.

So, with a fair balance of positives and negatives built into the post-bankruptcy upside, we think the stock is a hold if you own it and a wait-and-see if you don't. There are just too many imponderables now to call a buy. But the new construct post-exit deserves investor attention as it unfolds. Once we get a firmer grasp on direction, we will revisit CZR again and develop a forward earnings projection and a price target based on a longer range outlook for the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.