Netflix: Disney Is A Canary

The money does not compute.

As you all know, Disney (DIS) is abandoning Netflix (NFLX) from 2019 onward. This might seem as a large, but temporary, blow. However, as I’ll show, there’s a very deep reason why Disney won’t be alone in this decision. That is, that which causes Disney to quit on Netflix applies to nearly every other large content supplier. In other words, Disney quit for a structural reason. The structural reason is very easy to understand and explain. This won’t be a long article.

Let us start with the Netflix thesis. Netflix is dominant, and the thesis is that it will be more dominant still as time goes by. Indeed, as of June 2017 it already had nearly 100 million paid subscribers. Compare this, say, to Comcast’s (CMCSA) 29 million (22.5 million of which are video customers). Netflix is a giant, and also growing much faster than these cable midgets, of which Comcast is just one (the largest in the US).

Now, Disney, along with many other sources of content, supplies both Comcast (and other similar cable companies) and Netflix (rather unique in size). As Netflix gains in size, and with it being much cheaper per month (Netflix costs $10 per month, whereas Comcast easily gets more than $100 per customer per month), it’s likely that Netflix will rob more and more customers from cable companies (in what regards content services, not ISP services). The phenomenon even has a name, “cord cutting.” Increasingly, over time, this would mean that Disney, and other content providers, would see most of their revenues migrate toward Netflix.

So here’s the thing that makes it all structurally unsound. Comcast is less than one-fourth Netflix’s size when it comes to customer count. Comcast is just one out of many cable companies, both in the US and abroad. But Comcast alone spent $6 billion in content last quarter. Netflix spent just $1.9 billion (recognized as cost of sales in the period, and that’s optimistically and wrongly assuming all the COGS is content cost).

The Problem

Therein lies the problem: The content cost per subscriber for Comcast (and Comcast-like entities) is much, much higher than for Netflix. It’s roughly 10x higher (~$207 per quarter per sub at Comcast, ~$19 per quarter per sub at Netflix). Ad absurdum (taken to the absurd), if the content industry was to let Netflix conquer the entire content-consuming market, the entire content industry would have to live on 1/10th the revenues. That’s not going to happen.

This math (which is all done on very rough terms above) is totally unacceptable for the largest content suppliers in the market. As a result, as Netflix gains in size, it either gets stuck with much higher content costs per subscriber, or its largest content suppliers will quit one by one, just like Disney did. There is no alternative. Accepting the massive drop in content costs per subscriber would doom the entire content-producing industry.

Moreover, Netflix turning to its own production is not a way out, either. The reason is simple: there’s no motive to believe Netflix will have lower costs producing content than its content suppliers. Yet, the difference in revenue per subscriber is so massively large that even Netflix’s content creation would ultimately imply a cost well above what it can charge to its subscribers (if it were to replace third party content entirely with its own sourced content). Moreover, if Netflix did that on a large scale, it would have to live with lots of unknown content since it doesn’t own the popular franchises.

Conclusion

Disney quitting on Netflix shows that the current Netflix dynamic is unsustainable. The content revenues content suppliers get from “legacy” cable companies are as much as 10x higher (per subscribers) versus what they get from Netflix. There is no scenario under which content suppliers can accept the substitution of the legacy distribution channel (cable companies) by Netflix.

As a result, either Netflix faces an uneconomical rise in content costs or a mass content supplier exodus over time. The rise (in content costs) really is uneconomical – just compare Netflix’s billings per customer (~$30 per quarter) with the content costs borne by Comcast (~$207 per quarter). Even if Netflix paid its entire revenues to content suppliers, the deal still wouldn’t work for those content suppliers.

Finally, notice that the problem here is on a content cost per subscriber basis. This means growing the subscriber base cannot avoid or negate this structural problem.