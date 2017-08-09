Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Wolf?

However, equities have reason to recover today and to seek higher ground thereafter, both on today's data and expectations for the coming quarters.

Stocks were down in the early going and volatility was up, driven by fear relative to North Korea and our president's response to it.

Volatility is up a bit, but just a bit. Stocks are down, but just a little. Does anybody really believe the kings of the bluff, Kim Jung-Un and President Trump, will do anything more than blow hard? Who's really afraid of the big bad wolf? Stocks have tangible reason to hold their ground today, and to rise further longer term.

Equities were down fractionally in the premarket and opened lower. Why? Well, it's mostly because of the year-to-date gains booked already in the market for money managers coming up against their fiscal year ends any minute now. And it's because President Trump actually reacted to Kim Jung-Un's provocations. An American president has not done that, at least since President Bush, and even then I do not believe anybody really feared war might break out. But today, after President Trump uttered the phrase "Fire and fury," regarding what he would unleash on North Korea if Kim Jung-Un kept threatening the U.S., global securities markets are up in arms.

Some concern is warranted, given the North is feared to have miniaturized the nuclear warhead to the size necessary for an ICBM payload. And, as we know because of their recent flight tests, the North Korea has come a long way, literally to the greater 48 with its ICBMs. So some concern is warranted. And there is some precedent to military action, given that Israel reportedly bombed Iraq's nuclear plant under Saddam Hussein when his Iraq had approached the same point in its nuclear effort.

But does anybody really believe a war on the Korean Peninsula is pending? Millions of people would die, given the amount of weaponry poised to penetrate the boarder in either direction. South Korea does not want it, and we assume neither does North Korea. Kim Jung-Un is probably only bluffing to safeguard his rule, and President Trump is probably only bluffing to get North Korea to quit it. But what if...

Still, I expect all this bluster to fade as the Secretary of State finds some way to mitigate a maniacal mistake. When it does fade, maybe investors will remember the stellar job growth just reported for July and Q2 GDP growth of 2.6%. Or, how about the 3.5% GDP growth seen by some for Q3. Or how about the jolting labor data just reported yesterday on job openings, indicating there is a shortage for labor because of the strength of the economy. Global economies appear to be picking up the pace, and the U.S. is leading the way in my opinion.

Today, investors have reason to hold ground too, with nonfarm productivity reported increased 0.9% quarter-to-quarter. Output improved by 3.4% and hours worked by 2.5%, which led unit labor costs to increase less, by 0.6%. Also reported today, wholesale sales increased 0.7% month-to-month, and inventory levels matched that pace.

Mortgage activity showed a 3.0% increase, driven by a 1.0% gain in mortgage applications tied to the purchases of homes and a 5.0% increase in refinancings.

Because of the tangible positives for stocks, both on today's data and expectations, I expect early softness on war-rhetoric driven fear to be overcome through the day. For more of my work on the markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

