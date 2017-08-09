Platform Specialty Products' (PAH) CEO Rakesh Sachdev on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 09, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Carey Dorman - Senior Director, Corporate Development

Rakesh Sachdev - CEO

John Connolly - CFO

Ben Gliklich - EVP, Operations and Strategy

Scot Benson - President, Performance Solutions

Diego Lopez Casanello - President, Agricultural Solutions

Martin Franklin - Chairman

Analysts

Ian Bennett - Bank of America

Neel Kumar - Morgan Stanley

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Daniel Jester - Citi

Chris Parkinson - Credit Suisse

Duffy Fischer - Barclays

John Roberts - UBS

Aleksey Yefremov - Nomura

James Sheehan - SunTrust

Operator

Carey Dorman

Carey Dorman

Good morning and thank you for participating on our second quarter of 2017 earnings call. Joining me this morning are our CEO, Rakesh Sachdev; CFO, John Connolly; Ben Gliklich, our EVP of Operations and Strategy; Scot Benson, President of Performance Solutions; and Diego Lopez Casanello, President of Agricultural Solutions. Our Chairman, Martin Franklin is also on the line.

It’s now my pleasure to introduce Rakesh Sachdev, Platform’s CEO, for opening remarks. Rakesh?

Rakesh Sachdev

Thank you, Carey, and good morning, everyone.

Platform continued its positive momentum with another solid quarter of results in the second quarter. Overall, the combined business achieved organic sales growth of 2% and realized a constant currency adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of over 100 basis points.

Our Performance Solutions segment was the primary driver of the organic sales growth in this quarter, as organic sales in the industrial business grew high single digits and in the electronics assembly business sales grew to the low teens on a percentage basis. In our Agricultural Solutions segment, we also saw modest organic sales growth in all regions, excluding EMEA where slow season in parts of Eastern Europe and a change in our selling strategy in West Africa, weighed on otherwise solid organic sales results from Central and Southern Europe.

From an earnings perspective, we continue to execute on our synergy plans in Performance Solutions and benefited from product mix improvements in Ag, driven by organic sales growth in higher margin geographies and continued traction with our biosolutions products.

Our outlook for the second half of the year remains largely unchanged. We are encouraged with our overall growth opportunities, but we’re also aware of certain macro factors, like softening U.S. order production, more-challenging electronic comps, and continued low commodity prices for certain crops.

In light of our solid performance for the first half and the better visibility it gives us for the full year, we are raising the low-end of our full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA range up by $10 million for a new adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $810 million to $830 million.

Slide four shows an overview of the financial performance this quarter. We reported second quarter 2017 net sales of $941 million and adjusted EBITDA of $205 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%. Reported net sales growth was 2% year-over-year or 3% at constant currency. As I mentioned previously, key drivers for Performance Solutions were continued strength in our industrial solutions business around the globe and our electronics assembly business in Europe and Asia, partially offset by declines in the graphics business, particularly in Latin America.

Our Ag business saw growth in most regions, but experienced a decline in EMEA, largely driven by planned change in selling strategy in West Africa and the slow season parts of Eastern Europe.

On a year-over-year basis FX rates were a headwind for sales in our Performance Solutions business, mainly driven by the British pound, Chinese yuan and the euro, while the Brazilian real was a small tailwind for sales in our Ag business. Overall, FX was a 1% headwind to net sales.

We reported a GAAP loss per share for the quarter of $0.21 compared to a loss per share of $0.04 in Q2 of 2016. The increased loss year-over-year is primarily attributable to effect of FX declines on long-term debt, partially offset by lower interest expense form our term-loan re-pricings.

Our constant currency adjusted EBITDA grew 8% in the quarter. Both segments contributed meaningfully to this earnings growth. The Performance Solutions business continues to execute against it integration initiatives with a focus on facility rationalization and supply chain efficiencies, while investing in higher growth and higher margin market opportunities and driving cross selling between our Performance Solutions businesses.

The Ag business continues to emphasize growth in higher margins products and market expansion into countries is in Western Europe with higher margins opportunities, while also pursuing our continuous cost improvement plans.

You will see on slide five, our Performance Solutions segment reported second quarter net sales of $462 million and adjusted EBITDA $103 million or $110 million excluding corporate cost allocations. Organic sales increased 6% which excludes the impact of currency and metals price fluctuations. The largest growth driver for sales in the segment was Alpha, our electronics assembly business, which saw meaningful demand pick-up in Europe and Asia.

Demand for assembly materials is tied to overall electronics production including phones, cars and other computing devices. The margin in Alpha are lower than the electronics surface treatment products which contributed to essentially flat adjusted EBITDA margins year-over-year in our Performance segment on a constant currency basis, despite growth and synergy realization.

Industrial solutions also drove significant organic sales growth in the quarter across all regions. While only half of our industrial business is tied to automotive, slowing auto production in the U.S. is beginning to impact our results and expectations for rest of the year. So far, however, growth in our Mexican business tied more to global consumption than domestic consumption, has more than offset any softness in North America, and we expect this strength to continue. Similar to Alpha, the industrial solution margins are also slightly below the average for the segment.

Our core electronics business saw modest organic sales growth in the quarter, driven by memory disk demand as drive capacity requirements continue to increase. The comps in the electronics surface treatment business unit will be more difficult in the second half of the year, given the growth achieved in the back half of 2016. We are cautiously optimistic that mobile phone launches and the ongoing consumer replacement cycles will be tailwinds in the second half of the year.

While our offshore business remained relatively stable from a dollar sales perspective this quarter, the graphics business experienced a decline from secular headwinds in news papers and lower packaging demand in the Americas. We have made some organizational and leadership changes in his business and are starting to see results that we expect will create growth in the long-term.

Performance Solutions constant currency adjusted EBITDA increased by 7% in the quarter versus last year. Margins improved across our electronics, assembly and industrial verticals, driven by a synergy realization and business efficiencies. While the adjusted EBITDA margin for Performance Solutions on a consolidated basis was negatively impacted by the mix of sales growth in the quarter, each of these three businesses units displayed a positive trend in margins. Our results this quarter reflect a year-over-year increase in cost synergies of $5 million in the P&L this quarter, and we’ve now action run rate annualized savings of more than $52 million in the performance business.

Now turning to slide six. The Agricultural Solutions segment reported second quarter 2017 net sales of $479 million and adjusted EBITDA of $103 million or $110 million excluding the allocation of corporate costs. Organic sales declined 2%, the biggest driver of the sales decline this quarter was previously disclosed change in selling strategy in West Africa, which was a 2% headwind to organic sales growth for the Ag segment. This number accounts for essentially the entire decline in the segment, which implies good performance for the rest of the segment in an overall difficult market.

In addition to the West Africa change, the EMEA region was also impacted by a slow season in Russia and Ukraine, driven by weather. These headwinds were partially offset by the expansion of business of subsidiaries in Germany and UK, two large higher margin markets, where we have been underrepresented historically. This overall result in Europe was strong, given the market backdrop.

Latin America was an important contributor to net sales growth in the quarter. We have a great portfolio in the region of both niche conventional crop protection products and biosolution products, which we’re successfully selling together under ProNutiva program. As expected, we have been experiencing some generic pressure on a few key products in the region. The quality of our brands and our products, have helped us perform better than our expectations in terms of both, volume and price against these generic offerings. While industry channel stocks in Latin America are high, we believe our level of stocking is in line with historical practice and therefore has not been a concern for us to date. We remain cautiously optimistic for the Latin American business in the second half.

Our North America and Asia businesses also both experienced moderate organic sales growth in the quarter, mainly driven by volume. In North America, our Canadian herbicides business as well as our U.S. specialty crop business, both experienced volume growth. Both of these markets were under pressure in previous years from channel inventories. In Asia, volumes were up primarily from new product launches as well as market growth in Japan and India. This was partially offset by softness in the China market which impacted the performance of our see treatment business in the region.

Ag Solutions adjusted EBITDA grew 9% on a constant currency basis in the quarter. The AMEA region saw significant mix improvements coming from both the expanded business and subsidiaries in higher margin geographies, in Western Europe and a reduction of lower margin sales in West Africa due to our change in selling strategy.

North America also saw positive adjusted EBITDA margin trends from higher sales of specialty miticides. SG&A savings initiatives in the segment were meaningful but were offset by investments in additional sales force in Western Europe and operating cost inflation in Latin America. We also saw positive benefits from raw material price reductions we achieved in the quarter, all of which led to a very strong earnings performance.

Now, before I turn the call over to John Connolly, to talk about cash flow and the balance sheet, I would like to make few comments in light of recent media speculation about our portfolio. We have two very good businesses that are on track to deliver meaningful growth this year, and we continue to invest in both of these businesses to support growth for the long term. We will always consider alternatives to maximize shareholder value, whether this needs to continuing as one company or separating the Performance Solutions and Ag businesses. Our decision in this regard will be dictated by our belief in what is best for our shareholders and as well all decisions that we make for Platform’s long-term future and that of each of our businesses.

As is our practice, we will not comment on specific media speculation. And if and when we have something to share in the future as with all our strategic decisions, we would communicate to all of our stakeholders including employees, customers and investors at the appropriate time. Rest assured, our leadership team remains focused on driving long-term growth in sales and profitability for both businesses.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to John to talk about cash flow and the balance sheet. John?

John Connolly

Thanks, Rakesh, and good morning, everyone.

I’m now on slide seven, where I will talk briefly about our performance and expectations for cash flow and the balance sheet. Platform had a strong quarter from a cash perspective, generating approximately $88 million of free cash flow in the quarter. This was driven by improvement in working capital quarter-over-quarter as well as the benefit of our term loan repricing activity on interest expense.

Our cash flow generation from the release of working capital in the first half of the year improved modestly versus 2016, on a like-for-like basis. Cash flow in the quarter was further improved by our implementation of a new factoring program in Europe for our Ag business. As we expected, we saw some increased inventory in the Performance Solutions business tied primarily to safety stock as we continue to execute our facility rationalization plans. We expect working capital to return to normal full year trends across Q3 and Q4.

As we look to the rest of the year, we are providing an update on our key cash flow drivers. We are updating our cash flow interest guidance to approximately $330 million for the year, as we capture the benefit of all of the term loan repricing activity. We are narrowing the range of our cash tax guidance by $10 million to a range of a $130 million to $150 million for 2017. This update reflects our slightly more optimistic view of earnings for the full year and the impact of some payments related to earning in prior periods. Finally, our net CapEx guidance remains unchanged from the previous view we provided of approximately $100 million for the year, which is within our long-term target range of 2% to 3% of annual net sales.

Q2 includes the seasonality -- Q2 includes seasonally highest working capital point for Platform with net debt at the end of the quarter of just over $5.1billion. Cash grew to a balance of $427 million at quarter-end June 30, 2017. As we expect to continue to grow earnings and for working capital to continue to release over the balance of the year, we expect net debt to decline by more than $200 million. Overall, we remain comfortable with our deleveraging plans for the remainder of this year and the next several years.

With that, I would like to turn the call back to Rakesh for an update on guidance and some concluding remarks. Rakesh?

Rakesh Sachdev

Thanks, John.

Turning to slide eight, I would like to provide details on our updated guidance. Platform has as we just said showed solid performance over the first half of 2017. Global GDP is continuing to perform in line with our expectations and Europe is showing signs of some additional growth. We are however seeing the expected slowdown in U.S. automotive production which inevitably impacts our business.

On the Ag side, there has not been much movement in commodity prices and we still expect the overall market to be flat to slightly down for the year. These dynamics have both positive and negative impacts on the outlook for our business.

In Ag, Latin America stability is good for us as this is our biggest market and the biggest driver of results in the second half. The Brazilian real has remained somewhat volatile against the dollar, so that is something we will be watching closely and reacting to within our business in real time. Coupled with increased demand for Ag specialty portfolio in North America, we believe our Ag can achieve a low single digit organic sales growth number for the full year. This is better than our previous guidance on organic sales growth.

In Performance Solutions, U.S. auto production softness has so far been offset with strong Mexican production, which has kept our industrial business growing nicely. We expect this trend to continue throughout the rest of the year and we expect to start seeing some moderation in Asia growth as well. From an electronics perspective, the comps in the second half become more challenging as we saw a robust recovery at the end of last year. We currently expect full-year organic sales growth in Performance Solutions to be in the mid single digits, which implies a moderation to what we have seen in the first half, but slightly improved over our last guidance.

We expect adjusted EBITDA for the Company overall to grow faster than net sales due to operating leverage from higher sales, mix improvements and cost reduction activities including our execution of synergy plans. These are the factors we considered when increasing the lower end of our adjusted EBITDA guidance by $10 million for the year, ending with a new full-year 2017 range of $810 million to $830 million, based on June 30th exchange rates.

Slide nine, again highlights our key priorities for 2017, which we continue to execute against. I’ll remind you that all of us at Platform spend time thinking about how our daily decisions drive the Company towards these priorities. Operating momentum continues in both business segments, even our certain end-markets are indicating some signs of moderation. Healthy growth continues in many markets we are currently investing in like advanced electronics and performance and biosolutions and some of the underserved geographic markets in Ag. We also continue to deliver on synergies from our business combinations and our continuous cost improvement initiatives. All of this at the end of the day should drive cash flow which has grown nicely year-over-year.

We are now happy to turn the call over to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Ian Bennett of Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Ian Bennett

Thank you and good morning. How does the CapEx and cash taxes that Platform expects to pay this year comparing the different businesses Arysta and Specialty Products?

Rakesh Sachdev

Do you want to answer that.

John Connolly

Sure. We have -- we don’t provide that level of breakout in terms of cash taxes or CapEx. As you are probably aware, we have a bit more of our CapEx is on the Ag side; we have a little bit more capital investment than on the NPS [ph] side but we don’t expect that to be significantly different than what we’ve had in the prior year.

Rakesh Sachdev

So, Ian, typically, it’s a 60-40 mix. $60 million of the $100 million or so will be in Ag, partly because of the registration work we do; and about $40 million would be in our Performance business.

Ian Bennett

And there would be perhaps a similar split in the cash taxes?

Rakesh Sachdev

We don’t break that because a lot of our cash tax planning is really done together. And so, we have near really guided to that, we can try and give you some guidance offline. But, we don’t sort break that up.

Ian Bennett

Okay, no worries. And as a follow-up, if platform were to materially delever and find itself below the 4.5X net debt target, what will be the priorities for the use of cash in that scenario.

Rakesh Sachdev

So, let me first of all say, we’re not cash-starved [ph] for organic growth. So, we continue to invest appropriate amounts in both the businesses to drive organic growth. And you can see, we’re driving both top line and bottom line. To the extent that we delever the Company and we have opportunities to make acquisitions on the inorganic path, there are opportunities on both sides. We’re in niche businesses; there is a lot of fragmentation across the globe. And I think there is going to be some terrific opportunities for us to continue that path. We’re not there today, but the plan would be that when we get there, we will continue that journey.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Neel Kumar of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Neel Kumar

I was wondering if you can discuss the expectations for price mix in second half of the year in Latin America for Ag and how would you characterize industry stocks relative to last year at this time?

Rakesh Sachdev

Yes. I’ll let Diego, who is here, to give you a little more color. But, as you know, we manage our pricing in Latin America very carefully with the movement of the FX rates. And typically, when the Brazilian real gets very strong or gets stronger, our customers expect us to give them some price relief and vice versa. And I think if you look at how we have managed that over the last several year is really is a zero sum game. And it’s going to be no different this year.

In addition to pricing from FX adjustments, there is also obviously the issue of how we’re combating generic pressures, right? So, there are two issues in Latin America. One is how we manage prices due to movements in FX; and two is how do we manage pricing as it relates to the competitive pressures. And I think we have done -- as I said, we have done well on the competitive pressure side, we expected -- in fact it’s clearly demonstrating that the brands that we have and the closeness that we have to our customers, distributors and co-ops in Brazil, we’re able to charge a premium price and we’re doing so. So, I don’t know, Diego, do you want to add some more color?

Diego Lopez Casanello

We’re assuming exchange rate, real to U.S. dollar, which is the same as we see currently; this is a modest tailwind compared to the 3.20 to 3.30 that we saw last year. But at the same time, the campaign [ph] in LatAm is just starting. So, the market has time to adjust. This is why we see -- we see our pricing power strong but it’s -- this exchange rate tailwind going to translate into EBIT. [Ph]

Neel Kumar

Thanks. That’s helpful. And I was wondering also if you could elaborate on your comments, the decline in overall Performance Solutions EBITDA margins for the quarter. Was that primarily driven my product mix, and do you expect that to continue to have an impact in the second half of the year?

Rakesh Sachdev

So, we had two things that drove our margins to be flat. We would have expected margins to be up, and obviously one was the mix issue, where we had greater sales of our assembly products chemistries which has lower margin. I think the second thing that we got affected somewhat in the quarter was on -- because of raw material price increases that we couldn’t correct this quarter, but it’s something that Scot who is here will talk about, is that in the coming quarters we are going to address and correct that. So, it’s really -- it’s been more of a mix issue, clearly that hampered our margin expansion in the business in Q2. Scot?

Scot Benson

Sure, Rakesh. And just to follow up on that a little bit. Clearly, we see some increased demand in our electronics business, overall our core electronics business in the second half, which had higher margins than some of the business that we had in Q2. And as Rakesh said, we are implementing plans to help mitigate some of the raw material price increases that we saw in the quarter. So, we do expect better performance in the scone half.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Jon Tanwanteng of CJS Securities. Your line is now open.

Jon Tanwanteng

Can you just give us an update on the ability to delever through strategic actions? What if anything is in the pipeline or will be considered from an acquisition or divestiture standpoint? Any color on that would be appreciated.

Rakesh Sachdev

Yes. So, I think most of our deleveraging that we are taking -- that’s taking place now is through organic growth of increasing EBITDA. We have being talking about increasing our EBITDA in the high single digits every year, and you can do the math. If we increase our EBITDA in the high single digits, which we have been doing, and obviously our interest expense is going down, we can get to the point we have said we want to get to, in a couple of years.

Now, in terms of accelerating that delevering, if there’re opportunities to both buy businesses at the right price that gives us high EBITDA and reduces the leverage that way, as long as it makes strategic sense, we’ll continue to do that as far as through dispositions. We don’t have a lot of non-core businesses in the two businesses that we would say could delever dramatically, but we always take a look at that. So, I would say that strategically we look -- we’re always considering the overall portfolio of the Company, we’re always looking at both acquisition and disposition of the Company. We feel that even if we’re on a organic path that we are on the good path, given the businesses have good outlook for both businesses, that we’ll still get to where we want to get to in a couple of years. The question is, can we get there sooner? And that will depend on strategic decisions that we make.

Jon Tanwanteng

Okay, great. Just drilling down the auto markets. Can you talk about the ability to continue growing there, given the tough comps and decelerating U.S. market? Can global performance or content improvements more than offset those headwinds, what is your exposure to the U.S. on the auto side?

Scot Benson

Yes, Jon, we’re still optimistic about our ability to continue to grow in the auto space. We’re doing very well in Asia, which was the smallest region for us in our industrial business. We see the ability to continue to grow in that space in the long-term. Clearly, the U.S. has seen a decline in the growth rates that we’ve experienced over the last four or five years. So, we don’t expect that to change materially, but we are making share gains as a result of the combination of the companies. So, we’ve been in the mature markets. We feel pretty good about our ability to capture share in the long term. So, content growth in emerging markets and share gain in mature markets are all part of our outlook.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Daniel Jester of Citi. Your line is now open.

Daniel Jester

I just wanted to ask a question about the guidance. So, Rakesh, I think in your prepared remarks, you talked about that organic growth in both the Performance and the Ag business for the full-year is going to be a little bit more than you previously expected. And if I remember correctly, on the first quarter, you talked about EBITDA headwind from FX about $15 million; now it seems like it’s going to be about $5 million. So, I’m wondering if you can help me bridge for the full-year only adjusting the guidance by $10 million, even though organic growth is going to be higher and the FX headwind is going to be lower? Thanks.

Rakesh Sachdev

Yes, thanks. That’s a good question. So, clearly, I think we have said that we are more optimistic about our top-line growth. And so, we took the guidance up. I would say, we are still a little concerned about the mix and some of the inflationary pressures we have seen recently on the raw material side. So, we just want to be cautious about the conversion of the higher growth into higher margins; we want to see what happens over the next couple of months, two or three months, so we will come back to that.

The question about FX is, yes, it is -- it was a headwind of $15 million and now it’s going to be a headwind of $5 million, so that’s an increase of $10 million, and we have raised the bottom end by $10 million. The question is, does it translate? We are still little cautious about the volatility in the Brazilian real. And remember that most of our Latin American sales in the Ag business, which is our biggest business in Latin America, occurs in the second half. And to the extent that there is volatility, we have to be cautious. And also on the other hand, most of our euro sales has already taken place in the first half. So, if you look at the Ag sales in Europe, it’s a first half phenomena. So, that’s behind us. We are going to have some sales in the second half. So, the mix really doesn’t help us, especially if we think about the volatility in the Brazilian real. And we just see. I mean, you guys know how volatile the situation can be in South America, and for that reason we want to be a little cautious.

Daniel Jester

Okay, that’s a very helpful color. Thank you. And then just on Europe Ag. Can you talk about how your inventory levels are exiting the season? And should we expect in the three months, [ph] the release of working capital or in the third quarter than we would see in the second quarter or can you maybe walk us through how seasonality can affect your working capital there in Europe? Thanks.

Diego Lopez Casanello

So at the end of the campaign and at the beginning of the next campaign, we usually assess our stocks levels in the channel and we are doing this in LatAm and we have done this in Europe. We are ending the campaign in both regions with the healthy level of stock, I would say far below the average of the industry, and that is what gives us confidence in the forecast that we have also for the rest of the year. That’s with respect to stock levels in terms of net working capital, usually we see a big of our net working capital in Q1, when we’re selling in Europe and Latin America and North America, and after that we start seeing a decrease quarter by quarter, until Q4, due to the collection picking up in North America in Q2 and in Latin America and Europe in Q3. This year, we’re expecting a slight increase in net working capital in Q3 versus Q2, this is because of the delay in the European season that we referred to, based on whether. And overall, you will see that we’re doing very good progress in working capital management. If you think net of factoring and both at constant and actual exchange rates, we’re reducing DSOs and we’re also reducing our DIV [ph] and increasing DPOs. So, overall, until today, we’re exceeding our internal stretch targets with respect to working capital management.

Rakesh Sachdev

Obviously, question behind that is perhaps what’s happening to our free cash flow. And it’s going to be no different. If you look at the first half of the year, we obviously built working capital. We’re setting through the first six months with a negative free cash flow, approximately $50 million. We fully expect that the second half we will generate more than $200 million of free cash flow. And as a result, I expect that our free cash flow this year will be somewhere between 50% to 100% higher than 2016. So I think this will be a good year for us from a free cash flow stand point.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Chris Parkinson of Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Chris Parkinson

You hit on this a little on your prepared remarks. But within Performance Solutions, can you just walk us through the breakdown of organic growth, just any additional color, memory, PCB, service treatment et cetera? And just explicitly highlight any material shifts versus your original expectations as of 1Q. Thanks.

Scot Benson

I think coming out of -- we had a pretty strong Q1 in our core electronics business, which we were not expecting to continue at that rate. So, the organic growth in the second quarter was really driven by electronics assembly and our industrial businesses, which we’re expecting to continue, although a bit moderated, especially in the industrial segment for the second half of the year. But, things have not fundamentally changed really from when we talked after Q1.

Rakesh Sachdev

I mean, just to give you a little bit more color behind what just Scot said. Alpha business grew double digits, industrial business grew mid single digits and our core electronics business also grew in the lower to mid single digits. So, we had good growth. The offshore business was down and Q2 but we expect the recovery in the second half. There have been some delays in the program and the orders in Brazil, but we expect the offshore business to come back in the second half. We expect overall for the year, the offshore business to be somewhat flat, maybe slightly down, not a whole lot down, although this quarter, it was down quite a bit. And the graphics business, as I said in my prepared remarks, that was down probably in the high single digits and that’s the one that we are focused on in turning around.

Chris Parkinson

Great, and just turning to Ag. You mentioned some headwinds in EMEA, driven by near-term in by weather issues, the shift in selling strategy in West Africa et cetera. But in the intermediate to long-term, just can you give us an update about how you feel about the overall product offer, in terms of strength and breadth? And then also, if you’re seeing any preliminary indicators that credit availability’s improving in Eastern Europe, given the growth prospects there? It’s interesting to see entry [ph] to few new euro markets. So, just kind of putting that all together, just an update on your long-term thoughts? Thank you.

Diego Lopez Casanello

Good. So, we ended actually a solid second quarter and a solid first half in Europe. Overall, we have sales growth in a market that very likely will show a decline in the first half. We offset the sales decline in Russia and Ukraine due to weather with very solid profitable growth in three new subsidiaries that we opened this year and last year in Germany, UK and Romania. You have to think that Germany and UK are two of the largest ag markets in the world and we are optimistic to expect an important contribution from the teams that we are establishing and the products that we are registering in these markets.

We have now a much broader portfolio as the new Arysta coming from the three legacies in Europe and we are rolling out our ProNutiva programs that combine biosolutions with conventional crop protection. You know that Europe is very conscious with respect to reducing residues on fruit and veg for example, and we’re profiting from those trends in Europe, as we speak. So, we are very confident about our position in Europe and the growth in the future. We have a strong market share in Eastern Europe and Southern Europe, which are growth regions for euro overall.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Robert Koort of Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, everyone. This is Chris Evans [ph] on for Bob. I wonder if you could give your expectation and maybe the cadence of your cost reductions in Performance for the rest of the year and maybe just going forward, beyond that. And then, in prior calls, you talked about some opportunity for cost program in Ag and I was wondering if you could give an update on that as well?

Scot Benson

Chris, we are focused right now on our manufacturing operations and facilities around the world. This is the program that we embarked on very heavily toward the end of last year, beginning of this year, and we are making great progress. We expect this project to continue well into next year. Facilities are, as you can imagine, are not easy to simply just close, but we’ve made great progress. We have active programs really in every region of the world. So, we will expect to see the benefit of these actions coming in the second half of this year and then well into 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Any number you could put around that?

Scot Benson

I’d rather not throw a specific number...

Rakesh Sachdev

I think Scot is talking is about two things. One is the synergies that we have already committed to. That number is the $20 million plus that we are going to get in our P&L this year in Scot’s business. And as said, we are at about a $50 million run rate; we are committed to getting at least $70 million. So, we are going to get the $20 plus million this year; we are going to get more coming next year from the facility footprint rationalization that we are doing. But in addition to that, there is obviously this continuous cost improvement that Scot’s supply chain teams are doing, and that’s piece that they are ramping up. And that goes to what we are doing also in the Ag side, because we talked about the $100 million program coming from cost reductions and Ag. And I think we are progressing well there. And I’m sure Diego can say a few words on that.

Diego Lopez Casanello

Yes. So, we announced $100 million in five years. We are very-well on track this year compared to that target. We will deliver a savings, north of $20 million. This is both in cost of goods sold, project-based savings and SG&A. And these are initiatives, like for example gaining efficiency on our labs. I mean, we have consolidated 17 labs into 8 labs, and that is giving us not only cost improvement but also efficiency in terms of our time to market. And we are working also with suppliers on our key active ingredients with our engineering team to reduce costs at their facilities and with that getting savings also in our cost of goods. And this is impacting our P&L this year.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Duffy Fischer of Barclays. Your line is now open.

Duffy Fischer

First two questions on Ag. One, just how big is that business in Africa relative to your Ag business that’s been affected by the change in business strategy? And then, two, with all the deals going on in Ag, is there any meaningful market share opportunity for you where competitors maybe are dropping a ball today where maybe a channel supplier doesn’t like consolidation in his supply base, so he comes to you guys. Is that something that two years from now will turn around and you guys have taken meaningful market share?

Diego Lopez Casanello

So, our Africa business -- the size of our Africa business overall is north of $200 million on the full-year, and so it’s a meaningful business for us. I mean, we are number three in Africa. And this is a growth opportunity for us. We were slightly impacted this year by the change of our strategy in West Africa with impact in Q2 of around $10 million. But, we are very confident about the growth momentum in our private channel, the business is actually doing very well.

And with respect to your question on the consolidation, we are profiting out of I would say the uncertainty that many distributors are having of not knowing how this market is going to look like in two or three years. And we are obviously very customer-focused. And we are working with them as a tier 2 player with high degree of flexibility. Our team is very customer-oriented. So, we are taking advantage of that. You know that we are not playing a market share gain. I mean, we are focused on niche specialty segments with higher value products. But nevertheless, the fact we’re focused on the customer, is helping us, this year.

Duffy Fischer

Okay. And then, just bigger picture question for Rakesh. How much do you think your multiple is retarded today by the high leverage? So, if you get down to your target rate, would you anticipate a higher enterprise value for the Company or is it just shifting value from the debt guys to the equity guys, over time?

Rakesh Sachdev

Yes. Maybe you have a better answer for me on that. But, listen, I think we as stewards of this business, all we can do is drive growth. I think we are -- I’m just very pleased with the way we are headed in these businesses. I don’t lose fleet on the leverage issue. I think we are generating good solid cash; we are going to delever this Company. I don’t think there is cause for anybody to be concerned. And I just hope that it reflects and gets translated by the investment community as they understand our ability to perform and our ability generate cash that will translate in all the right things. That’s not something that I control.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from John Roberts of UBS. Your line is now open.

John Roberts

Thank you. I think all of the automotive exposure is in the MacDermid unit. And I think that during the 2009 collapse in automotive, MacDermid’s overall EBITDA held up quite well. So, if auto continues to decline, should we expect EBITDA there to hold up well? Or is there something different this time?

Scot Benson

So, I think we should probably be a little cautious about the word decline. We’re just really seeing a slowing of growth rate in the mature markets. We’re still seeing growth clearly in the emerging markets, in the new markets, Asia in particular. And I don’t expect our ability to generate and deliver strong EBITDA percentages will change at all, John.

John Roberts

And then, over on the Ag side, I think Chemtura was producing some key ingredients for you. Did that arrangement transfer over to LANXESS unchanged and is that a long-term contract?

Rakesh Sachdev

So, we have an agreement with Chemtura that will transfer to LANXESS, and we continue to produce our few brands in -- few plants actually from Chemtura. That agreement can be renewed, it’s a long-term agreement.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Aleksey Yefremov of Nomura. Your line is open.

Aleksey Yefremov

What do you see in Latin America that makes you more optimistic about the second half? Is it the low level of inventories or good demand from farmers? And also, if you could add any comments on specific crops.

Diego Lopez Casanello

So, corn and soy prices rebounded slightly in Q1. They came back down in Q2 but they are at a fair level compared to last year. If the exchange rate stays at this level as we see right now and the macro conditions continue to be stable, weather-wise, we’re not seeing any dramatic events, it’s actually rather positive overall, and our farmers are having good margins. So, the starting point is good. If you did you homework on the channel stock side, which we did, is a good starting point. And the rest is really our organic growth strategy in LatAm. I mean, we have a tremendous portfolio in LatAm. These are biggest region; we have a very solid go-to-market. So, I’m positive that we can repeat what we did also last year in terms of growth in LatAm.

Aleksey Yefremov

As a follow-up on comments you made earlier on the second quarter impact of $10 million from channel adjustment in Africa. First of all, is it $10 million sales or EBITDA, and would you consider that sort of onetime or recurring event?

Diego Lopez Casanello

It’s a onetime event; it’s sales, not EBITDA, so sales, and it’s a low margin business. So, the impact on EBITDA was small, overall.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from James Sheehan of SunTrust. Your line is open.

James Sheehan

So, on your Ag business, can you discuss the situation in Canada? I believe there have been drought conditions there in July that’s affecting some of the ag market. Are you seeing any impact of that in your business?

Diego Lopez Casanello

So, that’s a good question. Yes, we had -- we’re seeing some dry conditions in the Northern Plains, including parts of Canada. Obviously, we need to monitor the movement of our product on the ground, but we are also launching new products, strategically a new product and new herbicide in that market that is gaining traction. So, we don’t see this as a threat for the full year. But, in those cases, we’re always very close to distributors and farmers to monitor the situation.

James Sheehan

Great. And on Performance Solutions, you discussed some raw material headwinds. Can you discuss some of the key raw materials that are rate rising in price? And have you seen any changes in those, in the third quarter, are the headwinds starting to ease yet?

Scot Benson

I’m sorry. Can you repeat the question?

Rakesh Sachdev

What particular raw materials are putting pressure on us…

Scot Benson

Sorry. We’ve seen some basic commodity raw material price increases, sodium hydroxide and things of that nature that kind of came fairly quickly, but we’re definitely making adjustments and have programs in the future, to address that.

Operator

Thank you. And I’m showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back to Rakesh for any closing remarks.

Rakesh Sachdev

Thank you, operator. And again, I wanted to thank everybody for joining us this morning. As I said, and as we’ve discussed in this call, we had a solid first half of this year, we’re looking forward to solid second half. I think there’s a lot to be cautiously optimistic in our businesses. We like where we sit today and we look forward to updating you when we talk again. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

