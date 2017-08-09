Q2 Earnings Affirm Radcom's Growing Strategic Value

RADCOM reported that it is finalizing an NFV trial with a top-tier customer, and the company expects a contract soon. I believe this customer is Verizon.

There won't be much new here for folks who read my articles on RADCOM (RDCM), a pure-play network functions virtualization (NFV) software vendor, other than some creative ways to think about and evaluate RDCM's growing strategic value.

In my view, the company remains a compelling risk/reward long idea even though analysts have reduced their near-term EPS estimates as RDCM management guided that it expects to ramp up R&D costs to support a new Tier-1 NFV opportunity, who I believe is Verizon (VZ) for reasons cited below and here.

On the call, CEO Yaron Ravkaie noted that this potential top-tier customer win was a direct sale, not through its sales partnership with AMDOCS (DOX). DOX disclosed that it won NFV orchestration deals with Bell Canada, Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on its earnings call (all ONAP members), so I don't think this potential top-tier customer can be any of those players.

RDCM already has AT&T (T) as an anchor customer, so I'm not sure what other top-tier communication service provider (CSP) is ready to move other than Verizon (if not the other players listed above). As noted, Verizon is hiring a significant number of NFV professionals - 68 in the past month, up from 49 as of July 31 - to support its next-gen NFV network build out. We also know from the most recent NETSCOUT (NASDAQ:NTCT) earnings call that Verizon is spending over $200 million per year less with NTCT for service assurance probes than it did just a couple years ago. Based on comments from NTCT CFO Jean Bua, the great Verizon spending moderation at Netscout is mirroring that of AT&Ts spending habits a couple years ago except that Verizon appears to be winding down its spending with NTCT at a faster pace. Part of that is I understand that Verizon uses more probes in its architecture than AT&T, and the legacy physical probes pricing model is based on capacity, not functionality unlike NFV software pricing which is based primarily on functionality.

So if history doesn't exactly repeat itself, it certainly rhymes.

RDCM is clearly demonstrating that it is significantly growing its strategic value in the NFV ecosystem as it navigates itself through proof-of-concept trials with at least 10 major CSPs. There doesn't appear to be an major competition for pure NFV service assurance at this point, especially if RDCM discloses a Verizon win. I don't think you win AT&T and Verizon without having a special product and pricing strategy for a mission critical network element in a very complex network architecture. And I don't think incumbent vendors can keep up on the technological front if they aren't innovating and delivering a hardened solution to two of the top carriers in the world. But that isn't to say that incumbent vendors won't win at least some portion of the pie, although the most innovative and strategically important customers appear to be displacing incumbent vendors in favor of disruptive solutions.

With AT&T and VZ as anchor customers, I believe RDCM would need to be considered the market leader in pure NFV service assurance, or virtual probes (vProbes). In fact, I don't think there would be any real or credible question about RDCM's market leadership if Verizon gives MaveriQ its stamp of approval too. In that case, how does one value a best-in-class asset and market leader in an emerging industry?

In my mind, the salient questions are: how big will the pure NFV service assurance market become and how much share will RADCOM win? Using ballpark figures, I'm assuming the total addressable market for pure NFV service assurance will eventually be around $1 billion per year once virtualization is widely adopted among CSPs and the vProbe market leader will claim a 20-30% share of that pie. This suggests a $200-$300 million pure NFV service assurance run-rate for RDCM at scale, say 5+ years out. This is before considering any incremental addressable market for cybersecurity or marketing use cases for MaveriQ's vProbes. To that point CEO Yaron Ravkaie stated at the William Blair conference:

And the next couple of years for us is basically, growing the company, capitalizing on this NFV market and then doing two more things. We sit in a very interesting juncture in the architecture. Just think of an AT&T or any other network, the packets flow through our probes, so we are already looking how we take the company ahead, and we are looking at two areas: cybersecurity, once all the packets in a mobile network flow through us we are in the perfect position to detect any anomalies, anything that can bring down a network and the networks become more vulnerable as they migrate to NFV and become software-based, and you know with a hardware-based network you can protect it with a lock & key. The other thing that is interesting is marketing-type capabilities. You know that Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) do a lot of marketing with the information they gather. The AT&T's of the world don't know how to do it. When we look at all the information that goes into a network, we know, we know where you are, we know what you are doing on the network and we know it in real-time. So if AT&T is able to work with the administration and work with the FCC and make sure that they are not violating any privacy laws, then they can start to monetize that type of information and we started to work with the carriers around these type of scenarios.

So there appear to be multiple avenues to grow RDCM into a meaningfully bigger enterprise: expand MaveriQ to new customers and introduce new products.

How would an acquirer value an asset like this? We can look to SD-WAN vendor Viptela which was acquired by Cisco (CSCO) earlier this year for clues. Viptela reportedly generated $20 million revenue in 2016, claiming about a quarter of the total $87 million SD-WAN revenues, making it the clear market leader according to an analyst at IHS Markit. Moreover, the IHS Markit analyst suggested the SD-WAN market would grow to ~$3 billion by 2021.

CSCO paid $610 million for Viptela, or about 30x trailing revenue. According to a CSCO executive:

The reason we liked Viptela versus other choices is the cloud-first approach they have taken, which also happens to be very software-centric. It’s a model that embraces this cloud-first and software-centric recurring revenue model — so that’s where we are trying to go as a company.

Sounds a bit like RDCM's cloud-native approach to NFV service assurance (and possibly cybersecurity and marketing services), doesn't it? Now we can quibble on the total addressable market, growth rates, market share of Viptela versus RDCM, but one thing is clear: the valuation is driven on much more than a trailing twelve month look at revenues and earnings. To that point, the IHS Markit analyst suggested:

My forecast for the SD-WAN market is $2.9 billion by 2021, so by buying someone that has over 20 percent market share and a market leader, Cisco is well-positioned to capitalize on SD-WAN and open the door for a lot of future revenue.

Again, sounds a lot like the RDCM situation to me. Given these factors and data points, I'd think that RDCM is worth 10 to 15x 2018 revenues (assuming RDCM wins Verizon) to a strategic acquirer like CSCO, DOX or others. While I wouldn't pay that much to own the stock as an individual investor, I'm suggesting the potential takeout value of RDCM to a strategic player who can scale the technology into an extensive customer list.

And for 2018, I'd expect RDCM revenues to be in the $50-$55 million neighborhood if RDCM wins Verizon after considering RDCM's current book of business with AT&T and its emerging markets customer base.

To get a ballpark estimate of the size of a potential Verizon deal, I'm triangulating a number of factors. First, I expect new MaveriQ deals to be priced on a SaaS style subscription model unlike AT&T who received a perpetual, mobile network-wide license on a 3-year, $50 million deal (~$18 million per year) with additions for new functionalities and maintenance/services. A SaaS deal should be smaller on an annual basis, but create a stickier and recurring revenue stream over a longer time frame. Moreover, NTCT disclosed a $5+ million per year deal for its "software form factor" service assurance product on its last earnings call with an existing APAC customer. I'm assuming this APAC customer is much smaller than Verizon. Finally, RDCM management indicated a good estimate for its R&D expense run-rate exit for 2017 would be about $3.5 million per quarter, suggesting $14 million for 2018, or about ~$3 million additional R&D costs compared to the current annualized run-rate.

Adding it all up, I'm assuming a Verizon deal is somewhere in the $10-$15 million per year SaaS range - smaller than the AT&T perpetual license, but bigger than the NTCT APAC customer SaaS deal. Also $10 to $15 million software revenue at 80% gross margin suggests an incremental $5 to $9 million operating profit after considering the $3 million of additional R&D expenses to support the Verizon deal which sounds about right.

Conclusion

Its clear that RADCOM is gaining momentum and an enviable market position in the burgeoning NFV ecosystem given it appears the company is about to secure another NFV transformation deal from another very important customer based on the language in the 2Q earnings release and earnings call comments.

Moreover, it appears the industry is coalescing around Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) as the de facto standard for NFV orchestration, and RADCOM is the prime NFV service assurance player within ONAP given the MaveriQ product has been hardened from the AT&T NFV transformation. I understand the other NFV orchestration platform - Open Source MANO (OSM) - is considering merging into ONAP, similar to how Open-O and ECOMP merged earlier this year.

To sum up, I'm not worried much about lower EPS estimates for the next couple quarters. I'm much more interested as a long-term owner of RDCM for the company to continue to win strategically important customers and burrow its way into a strong competitive position in the NFV ecosystem which should ultimately be reflected in the stock price, either by stock market investors or strategic players. In the meantime, permanent downside risk should be limited given the strong balance sheet flush with $36 million cash and the potential for M&A.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDCM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.