SINA'S (SINA) CEO Charles Chao on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 09, 2017, 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Sandra Zhang - Investor Relations

Charles Chao - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bonnie Zhang - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Wendy Huang - Macquarie

Fan Liu - Goldman Sachs

Jin Yoon - Mizuho Securities

Alex Yao - J.P. Morgan

Tsang Chi - HSBC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SINA's Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter of 2017. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday August 09, 2017.

I'd like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Sandra Zhang, IR Manager. Thank you. Please go ahead Ma'am.

Sandra Zhang

Thanks operator and good evening. Welcome to SINA's earnings conference call the second quarter of 2017. Joining us today are our Chairman and CEO, Charles Chao, and our CFO, Bonnie Zhang. This call is also being broadcast on the Internet and is available through our company's IR website. Before the management's remarks, I would like to read to you the Safe Harbor statement in connection with today's conference call.

During the course of this conference call we may make forward-looking statements, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

SINA assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this call and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in SINA' s annual report on Form 10-F for the fiscal year 2016 and its other filings with the SEC. Additionally, I would like to remind you that our discussion today includes non-GAAP measures, which may exclude stock-based compensation and certain other items. We use non-GAAP financial measures to gain a better understanding of SINA's comparative operating results and future prospects. Our non-GAAP measures exclude certain expenses, gains and losses, and other items that are non-recurrent in nature or are not expected to result in future cash payments or are indicative of our core operating results and business outlook.

Please refer to our earnings release for more detailed information. During the call, we may discuss non-GAAP measures for Weibo which have not been audited and our best estimate of Weibo results, applying the same methodologies we use to calculate non-GAAP measures of SINA at the Group level. After management's remarks, we'll open the lines for a brief Q&A session.

With this, I would like to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Charles Chao.

Charles Chao

Thank you, Sandra, good evening. Thanks for joining the SINA's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2017. We're very pleased with another quarter of outstanding performance with record revenues and a non-GAAP net income primarily driven by the strong momentum of our Weibo business with continuing user base expansion, accelerated revenue growth and further margin improvement.

In the meanwhile, SINA's portal business has seen some stabilization with mobile users continued to grow and the mobile monetization continue to improve. We are delighted that the portal non-advertising revenue grew by 50% on an annual basis in the second quarter driven by the growth of online payment business.

First, let me talk briefly about our Weibo business. User growth continued to be robust in the second quarter, although on annual percentage basis has shown signs of slowing down for both MAUs and DAU given the larger bases we have established. We have significantly increased our spending in channel marketing for user acquisition in the second quarter and the results have been quite encouraging.

I have to emphasize although the percentage growth of MAU and DAU has slowed down quite a bit, users time spent in the second quarter has improved on a sequential basis and we believe that the significant increase in mobile video consumption for both short video and live streaming was largely responsible for such improvement. We believe that mobile video consumption will continue to drive the growth in user base and time spend for Weibo going forward.

In June we formerly launched video Weibo stories our UGC video product which encourages ordinary users to share and consume short video to increase user engagement. So far the result has been encouraging. During the first half of 2017 we have beefed up our efforts in machine learning for content distribution through interspace feed and a video feed which has resulted in significant enhancement in content distribution efficiency. Hence more content consumption and more user engagement.

On the Weibo monetization front, results have also been very encouraging for the second quarter as we saw robust revenue increases in both advertising and non-advertising business. For advertising business the growth came from both KAs and SMEs and from both brand advertising and performance based advertising.

In the meanwhile we saw significant increase in the adoption of video advertising which is quite encouraging. We believe that the ever-growing scale of the Weibo platform has resulted in more platform network effect which helped generate significantly high monetization efficiency. The newly introduced advertising system for the news feed will further enhance such efficiency going forward.

On the other hand Weibo's unique position as a leading mobile, social and video platform has helped attract marketing demand from many different customer categories and bases. Hence we believe our strong growth in Weibo advertising business will continue.

The growth in non-advertising business for Weibo was mainly coming from the increase in revenues from membership service and our data service as more than 70 million Weibo users have activated online payment accounts we believe there is a good chance, good potential for Weibo to develop a fee based service going forward.

Now let's move on to SINA product business. For the second quarter 2017 we have continued to see healthy growth of mobile traffic generated from SINA news application with daily active users growing 58% on annual basis. In addition, the usage frequently and user time spent on SINA news app has shown consistent improvement in the first half of 2017.

For the last few quarters we have leveraged Weibo to accelerate the user acquisition pace and to better utilize data across two platforms in content distribution and advertising campaign targeting. We continue to leverage the synergy to develop between SINA portal and Weibo to improve the accuracy in personalized news recommendation and in short video content distribution which will lead to further expansion of our user base and user engagement network.

On the monetization front, portal advertising revenue has stabilized on an annual basis with advertising revenues generated from mobile devices representing 57% of total portal ad revenues in the second quarter of 2017.

Moving into the second half of 2017 user growth and user time spend enhancement will remain the top priority for SINA mobile team followed by improving mobile monetisation efficiency.

Let's talk about the performance of portal non-advertising business. In the second quarter of 2017 portal non-advertising revenues increased 50% on an annual basis, thanks to the growth of revenues generated from the SINA online payment service. In addition to transaction fee we charged on providing payment service to third party online merchants of inter companies. We've also generated service fee for providing a payment system to third parties based on SaaS model.

Recently we have also launched online micro loan service to our own users on both portal and Weibo and have seen positive initial results. We believe such service will help to further grow our non-advertising business on both platforms going forward.

As I indicated in the past earnings call, we estimate that online payments in one of the sectors with significant opportunity in the next three to five years in China market. Given a huge addressable market and the low penetration by internet our board has approved to establish a US$500 million investment fund which focused on investing in online finance companies to capture the potential in this segment.

We believe there is a strong synergy between SINA portal, Weibo and our online finance investees in brand equity, user acquisition, transaction execution and credit risk control leveraging our existing traffic and data.

With that, I'm turning the call to Bonnie, our CFO for a more detailed financial review.

Bonnie Zhang

Thank you, Charles and thank you all for joining our conference call today. Let me walk you through our financial highlights for the second quarter 2017. In further detailed financial review I would like to remind you that unless otherwise noted, my prepared remarks with a focus on non-GAAP results which mainly excluded stock based compensation and the loss on failed investment and impairments and amortization of intangible assets. All of our comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

We are delighted with the second quarter 2017 financial results. SINA's net revenue in the second quarter were $356.3 million up 48% or 53% on a constant currency basis. Gross margin for the second quarter is 75% up from 64% last year. Due to the strong operating leverage Weibo achieved and has stabilized the performance delivered by our non-Weibo businesses.

Operating income increased 235% to $115.5 million representing an operating margin of 32%, significantly improved from 14% last year. Net income attributable to SINA increased 165% to $52.7 million and diluted net income per share is $0.70.

Now let's turn to key financial items. SINA's online advertising revenue for the second quarter grew 44% to $295.2 million, primarily driven by an increase of $91.2 million in Weibo advertising and marketing revenues.

Let’s start with Weibo advertising business. In the second quarter Weibo's ad revenue grew 72% to $218.3 million. The strong momentum of Weibo advertisine business was again broad-based across customer segments and industry. Key accounts ad revenue grew 81% year-over-year and 24% quarter-over-quarter.

Weibo has continued to gain traction as an irreplaceable social media platform for advertisers to drive brand awareness, enhance brand income and achieve desired ROI our audience targeting. Weibo continues to increase its share of wallet in traditional heavy expanding industry sectors including internet service, FMCG, and automobile which all together contribute approximately 66% of Weibo brand advertising revenue in the second quarter.

We are also happy to see substantial ad revenue being generated by entertainment, gaming and luxury brand customers which all look to triple digital growth on year-over-year basis. This has further demonstrated that Weibo’s social marketing value has been well recognized in the marketplace which helps Weibo to attract new customer in the traditional ad vertical segment as well as new industry segments that have now widely adopted social marketing.

SME ad revenue grew 78% year-over-year, grew 29% quarter-over-quarter. The solid performance of SME sector was mainly driven by the expansion of SME customer base as well as improved OpEx [ph] spending and customer retention rate on a sequential basis. Enhancing ad targeting capability and driving social marketing value for advertisers has been the key focus for our SME teams.

Since the beginning of the year, we have been upgrading our advertising systems since [indiscernible] top which enable us to further optimize our targeting capability through more integrated bidding process, to deliver a more efficient, targeted, automated and comprehensive ad solutions to our customers.

Turning to portal advertising revenues. Portal advertising revenues for the second quarter were $77.9 million, up 30% quarter-over-quarter was slightly down 1% year-over-year. On a constant currency basis portal advertising revenue grew 2% year-over-year. As we highlighted in previous calls, growing mobile traffic of SINA media property and improving mobile monetization are the top priorities for SINA mobile team.

We are glad to see the continued growth of mobile advertising revenue which represented 57% of portal ad revenues in the second quarter due to the robust growth of SINA news application and the sizable mobile user base of other SINA media properties.

Turning to non-advertising revenue, for the second quarter non-advertising revenue grew 60% to $61.2 million. Weibo non-ad revenue grew 78% to $35 million, partially attributable to the increase of membership revenue. Portal non-advertising revenue grew 57% to $26.2 million primarily driven by an increase in revenue generated from our online payment service.

Moving to gross margin, for the second quarter gross margin was 75%, up from 64% last year. Advertising gross margin for the second quarter 2017 was 76%, up from 65% last year. The increase in advertising gross margin was primarily due to stronger advertising demand from Weibo advertisers, further operating leverage of Weibo, and a better streamlined cost structure of [indiscernible].

Non-advertising gross margin was 67% up from 56% last year resulted from the increase in revenue contributed by high margin business such as Weibo’s membership service and margin improvement achieved by portal online financial service.

Now, moving on to operating expenses. For the second quarter, operating expenses totaled $150.6 million, up 26% from last year. Weibo’s operating expenses for the second quarter grew 44% to $103.9 million primarily attributable to the increase in marketing expenses as well as higher personnel related costs. Excluding Weibo related expenses, operating expense for non-Weibo business totaled to $46.7 million, slightly down from last year.

Operating income for the second quarter was $115.5 million representing an operating margin of 32%, significantly up from 14% last year. The improved operating income and operating margin was a result of the further operating leverage achieved by Weibo platform and the step-up of margin profile from the non-Weibo business line.

Turning to non-operating items, under GAAP measure, we have reported non-operating loss of $13.4 million for the second quarter. We reported an investment impairment of $113.1 million relating to our shareholding in lotteries [ph] this quarter due to the sharp decline in lotteries [ph] market comp. Such impairment loss was partially offset by a total of $101 million realized investment gained from disposing certain market securities and other gains.

These items were excluded under non-GAAP measures. In addition, we reported $5.3 million loss from equity method investments which were accounted under the equity method accounting and was reported one quarter away moving from the company’s investment [indiscernible] and [indiscernible]. Non-operating income for the second quarter 2016 was $35 million.

Turning to taxes, under GAAP measure, income tax expenses for the second quarter was $19.1 million compared to $2.7 million last year.

Turning to net income, net income attributable to SINA was $52.7 million compared to $19.9 million last year. Diluted net income per share for the second quarter was $0.70 compared to $0.27 last year.

Now I would turn to the balance sheet and cash flow items. As of June 30, 2017, SINA's cash, and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.1 billion compared to $1 billion as of December 31, 2016. Out of $2.1 billion balance $609.2 million related to Weibo's cash and short-term investments.

As indicated in Charles’s prepared remarks, we intend to use the cash available at a senior level to invest in feedback companies through our US $500 million online finance fund as approved by our Board. For the second quarter of 2017 net cash provided by operating activities was $238.3 million. Capital expenditures totaled $2.8 million and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $8.1 million.

Before turning to the questions, I would like to briefly update you with the intended dividend distribution which we announced on May 26 this year. As of the distribution day of July 10, 2017 the Company has distributed $7.1 million Class A ordinary shares of Weibo based on $71.4 million ordinary shares of SINA outstanding as of the record date on June 7th. Following the distribution of Weibo shares SINA's equity stake in Weibo decreased from approximately 49% to 46% and SINA’s holding power in Weibo decreased from approximately 74% to 72%.

Now, an update on share repurchase plan, our Board of Directors has approved an extension of the share repurchase plan which was originally announced in March 2016 to be effective until June 30, 2018. Under the plan SINA is authorized to repurchase its own ordinary shares with an aggregate value up to US $500 million.

With that, Operator, please open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the Question-and-Answer Session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Wendy Huang of Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Wendy Huang

Thank you. I have two questions and first can you talk about your investments in the online finance and there is the potential rambling and margin impact from these initiatives? And can you comment on the competitive landscape in the performance advertising area and what are you seeing the opportunities and challenges for portal as well as Weibo? Thank you.

Charles Chao

Hi Wendy, this is Charles, I will take these two questions. In terms of our investment in fintech companies we actually have been doing that in the last couple of years or last few years. We made different categories like online securities, online lotteries and online insurance agencies and also many, many different categories and many of these actually with the equity stake in these companies and as you probably know that in the past and some of these companies have been performing well, but some of these have not been.

Some of these are performing well actually has met with lot of challenge in terms of the change of regulations, government policies and so we have been scaled back a little bit in terms of our investment in these areas and after that we will be more focused on the ones that we actually can work with other people to obtain license in certain category or we can obtain license ourselves right.

And so the licensed one we have, already have is the one for example the SINA online payment and that we have been developing this business quite well in the past and you see some of the results we have delivered in the last couple of quarters as this has continued to grow.

And the second part is probably we think we have a lot of hope in the online micro service and that we have launched recently both portal and our Weibo and we probably will see some good results in the future quarters also in these areas and there are other ones we think we can have the license.

In terms of the other areas we intend, the reason part of the reason which actually these investments front is that we want to work with some traditional companies to work with them to obtain license for example in the areas of insurance, in areas of bank and other areas so that we can actually work with these partners, the online portion of the business for example online insurance, online banking business with close basis.

These investments require quite significant amount of dollar investment to get into the initial business to start and to get a license. That is why we allocated a chunk of it so that investment funds. So in a way we can actually get into this market by working with our partners and these are ongoing process we have been doing and I think we are going to see some results in the future quarters.

And another area for example is the consumer loan business and we also work with another partner to obtain the license which also requires quite a significant injection of capital. And, so these are the areas we are talking about. So to answer your question we have some experience in the past, some of these we are doing well, some of these actually had some problems because of lack of license or the change of regulations. And going forward we will either work ourselves to work and obtain license or we will work with partners, I mean to get license and we will work more closely with them on the online portion of the business.

And, so, but in general as I have indicated in my opening remarks and we have talked about many times in the past that we have a natural advantage in this business because our brand, our traffic and user base and data and so and so forth and so we can get some of these business started and I think we are working to see some quite good return that is our assessment.

And in terms of the second question that competitive market in terms of ad spending, ad market in China, I think the trend has always been liked this in the last couple of years, you know the budget has been moving to mobile and more moving to social and moving to video and so you can see the results from Weibo and actually that we are happy doing very well in each of the categories and advertising dollars, budgets from different customer base, different customer categories like KAs and SMEs and also that we see more budget allocation to mobile and social and more adoption on video advertising of course.

And especially for the social element of it, I mean that's very important for Weibo because it is quite unique for Weibo that it will compete with other players in this market, especially a lot of news app which attract a lot of users, attract a lot of advertising dollars because of the scale they accumulated in the market. But Weibo in a way is different, is differentiated from these news because it had a social element. So, it tried a lot of case to actually spend marketing dollar funds Weibo.

And especially if we look at this year compared to last year, actually a lot of repeat customers are the ones have significantly increased their budget Weibo because of the unique kind of social and the communication kind of feature of Weibo and that trend will continue and so with the introduction of our new advertising system, I mean in Q3 then we probably will see a good enhancement in terms of the monetization efficiency, I mean of Weibo further going forward.

And in terms of the book portal, I think you can see that we are still working very hard to increase our traffic and user base for portal and especially for a news app and that market is also very competitive. You know that and especially among different kind of big players [indiscernible] and also the vertical players like Today’s Headlines, the [indiscernible], these are the ones actually I mean have tried lot marketing dollars and we also have been in terms of improve our monetization efficiency on the mobile terminal, mobile end for the news app and for the actual base H5 [ph] base mobile portal, but in terms of scale, I mean I think we’re not quite yet to get a big chunk of the market and we have to work harder to increase our scale first.

But if you look at the numbers, I mean that we have been doing however in terms of growing our ad revenues mobile and our total net when you quite advertising portal has stabilized quite a bit in this quarter and so I think with continued effort in terms of increase of scale base we should be able to capture big market on the mobile for our portal business. Hope that answers your question.

Wendy Huang

Yes, just to maybe clarify your previous comments on the fintech, so basically only the transaction fee and service fee generated from the payment and microloans business will directly flow to the SINA's top-line right? For the others you're just taking your app investment method probably just affect the bottom-line in the future is that...?

Charles Chao

That is correct. For now that’s for now and in the future, I mean a lot of investment we have, like for example, I mean payment, I mean also in the past we have online security selling that company we're actually retain our rights to take the control of the company once become bigger. And so, once actually we see design of the business growth in these areas we will take control of these companies in which period we will consolidate these revenues. But right now, you're right these are two areas we are actually showing the top-line revenue right now.

Wendy Huang

I see, and also the past few days I think we have seen updates regarding the one and new online payment settlement or clearing system made by the PBOC. So, this system has been retired since March. I don't know what kind of involvement that your payment system is getting to may be connected to that new clearance platform? And also according to the update I think this week all the third party payment platform needs to be connected and to that platform officially by June next year, so how will this actually affect your payment business?

Charles Chao

Yes, I think that’s a very good question actually. We are also in the process of assessing this new development and we believe that actually we are working with that platform you just mentioned. I mean and we will make sure that we are in compliance with at least new change and new regulations in the online payment area.

And currently we don't know exactly or cannot say exactly the impact will be because I think, I mean relatively speaking we are a smaller player in this market, we're just part of the big guys in this area which is Alipay and also WeChat Pay. And we'll see how that turns out. I think our initial assessment is it will be okay but we don’t know I mean at this point and so we'll just have to watch very closely on that.

Wendy Huang

Sure and also you just mentioned that’s you scale is not really quite compatible to the existing incumbent in some of the new advertising areas. So I think, can you give some color for some as to auto advertising revenue generated by Weibo compared Total for example and also if you can give updates about auto advertising contribution to the portal in that moment? That’s all my questions. Thank you.

Charles Chao

Two things, one that is scale, I was talking about scale for portal mobile business is not really Weibo, since Weibo has that scale tried out of dollars we’re very competitive in this market to try marketing dollars in industry categories and intensive comparison between Weibo and other players in the area of auto where we don't know because we don't have that data from other companies.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Liu Fan of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Fan Liu

Hi, many, many thank you for taking my question. So we see that portal advertising revenue growth is actually going to stabilize next quarter. Would you mind giving us guidance of the coming quarter's growth for the portal advertising revenues? And also would you mind to show us the breakdown between SME advertisers and also on the all advertisers for the portal side? And also could you remind to show with that the margin guidance for now with ballpark in the coming quarters as we see the huge improvements in this segment this quarter? Thank you.

Charles Chao

I would take the first one and probably Bonnie can take the next two. And in terms of the guidance, actually we - because of uncertainty surrounding our advertising business and portal, especially in the transition business from PC to mobile, we actually don't give the guidance at all on quarterly basis anything and so probably we will not really give you too much guidance on specific quarter.

But in general you see, you saw the improvement in this area, but I will say it is still very challenging. I mean going forward because I mean it's like especially in Q3 if you look at the comparison on year-to-year basis last year we had Olympic Games which there were lot of revenues for sport and especially with some FMCG customers and year-to-year comparison I think Q3 will be very tough. And so we just be, we just have to be careful in terms of sort of very high expectation for Q3 and that's what I'm going to say for now. And maybe Bonnie can give you some breakdown KAs and SMEs and also the expectation about the margin going forward.

Bonnie Zhang

Yes, for I think your Q2 result in terms of the different customers segments its very similar to prior quarters. SME plus local which were, we have also local customers altogether is about 50% while the rest of the two key accounts. So it's a relative balance to structure right now. In terms of margin I think second quarter, yes we outperformed our margin due to the, I think couple of reasons. One is the revenue, advertising revenue which delivered in better than expected set of results, that helped.

And also non-Weibo piece, our online payments and pieces of then this that is a profitable business, so that helped our margin for the non-Weibo part. Moving to the second half of the year, as Charles indicated, we're other than the online payment, we already launched the microloan services and this is a business we have just started, so at initial stage. We still need more data points to see where is the revenue scale and where is the profit level would be in the next few quarters.

So I think from the prudent point of view, I will go back to the comment at early part of the year that we expect to earn non-Weibo business will be delivering non-GAAP operating margin at somewhere around 5%. I think that's prudent point of view. Of course we do have a good chance to beat that number given the improvement we have witnessed both on the online advertising part and also the fintech part.

Fan Liu

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jin Yoon of Mizuho Securities. Please go ahead.

Jin Yoon

Hi good evening guys. Just a couple of questions, first of all on your guidance, especially on the Weibo side, does that imply any contributions from E-House [ph] and any update on that relationship would be great? And also how should we expect the S&M, sales and marketing trajectory for the second half and going forward? Thanks.

Charles Chao

What’s the second question?

Jin Yoon

The sales and marketing trajectory for second half and going forward?

Charles Chao

Okay. In this Weibo guidance, I mean I’m probably not in a position to talk about specific about that guidance and but I think my understanding from the call is that the anything from E-House [ph] in terms of live streaming revenue will be immaterial, insignificant in the third quarter, all the way started to share the revenue and because of that there is a lot of technical reasons and that were probably not significant revenue contributions from that. So if there is anything in the guidance, they'll be minor.

And in terms of the sales marketing and I think you'd see a pick up in the sales marketing area, especially for the marketing for the channel and in the second quarter and we're going to see probably continued increase in the marketing expenditure going forward. I mean for these acquisitions and for all activities for user conversions and et cetera, et cetera. And for both, actually for the news app as well as for Weibo and as the market becomes more competitive, I think this area we intend to increase our spending and that will have an impact on the margin.

But if you look at the Weibo side, I mean you see continuing margin expansion on the operating level as well as net income level and you’re still going to see the expansion, but on the other hand of course we have on an absolute dollar amount basis, you’re going to see some increase in terms of marketing expenditures going forward. And from the SINA side I think we are going to increase our marketing expenditure also, but probably the match kind of scope and scale compared to Weibo.

Jin Yoon

Great, thanks guys.

Charles Chao

Thanks Jin.

Operator

Our next question is coming from the line of Alisha [indiscernible] of Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi good evening, Charles and Bonnie. Thanks for taking my questions. I actually have follow up questions on the online payment service revenue line on the fintech area. So for this quarter the online payment revenue, can you elaborate a little bit more detail or share with us the rough breakdown in terms of the revenue contribution from the different financial products, so such as percentage coming from the credit loan business, the wealth management business, and is there any revenue feed coming from the insurance product?

And then related to the license, just wanted to make sure I hear it correctly, so currently, you do have the online payment license for the rest of auto business you were hoping to see for partnerships or some of the co-operations with your potential investee company and also your partners to get those license such as the insurance and the banking is that correct? Thank you.

Charles Chao

Let me just clarify a little bit. In terms of online payment service revenues it's purely based on online payment. In terms of loss management and other areas, I mean we actually don't consolidate these revenues from these entities, so it’s not showing any revenue on the top-line and so in online payment as I said in my opening remarks it's that two things, one is the transaction fee, we charge like a percentage on the transaction for third party.

We provide a payment service to third parties and for any transaction they generate we charge a fee as a percentage of the transaction. And the other portion is the payment system we provide, I mean to these the party merchants or fintech companies for using our system annual basis and but it's charged stock basis it’s about service as a petition service.

And so, this is the kind of revenue we generate which is showing in our online payment revenues in the second quarter. And in terms of license, you’re pretty much right. I think we have the online payment and we do have some other license, but these license is actually relative business have not really generate too much revenue, so we don't talk about these too much.

In terms of micro payment, I'm sorry microloan business we are currently with a partner license but it was also actually, actually in the process of getting one. So if we don't get one very soon then we'll continue with a partner. So, that is probably no impact, but if for others we probably will work with other partners to get the license.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a follow up Charles on the microloans, are we planning to use our balance sheets for that? Thank you.

Charles Chao

When it is small we probably will use our balance sheet, but as the scale gets bigger we probably we’ll see other financing for that purpose obviously I mean just using balance sheet alone is probably not adequate to support that business going forward. It’s not the most efficient way to use the capital. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you.

Charles Chao

Thank you.

Operator

We have a next question coming from the line of Alex Yao of J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Alex Yao

Thank you, management, for taking my question. I have a followup on the fintech business. So, if honest and correctly right now you have the payment license and then one of the business partner have the micro lending license, but you guys are planning to get one and then potentially you guys will consolidate the portfolio companies who are involving online insurance, online banking, et cetera, et cetera.

So for this clearance and the future exposure to the fintech business to what extent are you willing to take the financial risk associated to this business such as the balance sheet risk, jurisdiction risk, liquidity risk, et cetera, cetera? And then I think Charles, you emphasized that you guys will be focusing on the online part of this business, what does that mean, can you elaborate that a little bit more? Thank you. I'll stop here.

Charles Chao

Well, I think the first portion you mention was correct. I mean the second part regarding future like, if we work with others, I mean to get for example insurance, banking and other licence and we don’t necessary have to consolidate that business because, I mean obviously for these insurance companies or banking, bank and we probably cannot get the majority shares and so equity investors in these companies.

And but we - our arrangement probably will be to work very closely with them and to work on online portion of the business going forward. Some of these we are maybe able to consolidate, some of them may not be, but really depending on the deals with direct with our partner and also the nature of these kinds of business structure or legal structure going forward.

And in terms of taking risk, it is a little bit based on case to case, it's probably dealing from case to case and so it's a little bit hard for me to comment and as well we are talking about specific project. But actually in general we don't want to take too much risk from our balance sheet, I mean going forward for this kind of business given it's a very different kind business we have to follow some of the norms in the financial industry.

Alex Yao

Just quickly followup is it fair to say that you guys will be focusing on the online distribution and lead generation side of the fintech business and leaving the financial part to business partners?

Charles Chao

No, that’s not the case. I mean, some of these maybe working on the leads and but we're don’t actually don’t actually don’t call these actually fintech business, this is more our advertising business, but some of these were probably folks that will be more involved in terms of the driving, the users and the business to a common platforms with capital through our partners and but we are not going to sort of work on these and that’s for sure. I mean somewhat it may be but there is more the increasing the advertising business.

Alex Yao

Got it. Thank you very much.

Charles Chao

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is coming from the line of Tsang Chi of HSBC. Please go ahead.

TsangChi

Hi, thank you very much for taking my question. And what sort of change, gives a little bit and ask you some questions regarding Weibo. There are obviously a number of other very popular UGC apps out there. I was wondering if you can sort of compare and contrast sort of the user demographics of Weibo and some of the product offerings of Weibo versus these other UGC apps? Thank you.

Charles Chao

I don't know which UGC apps you're referring to because in our knowledge there are no, I mean some are the big ones except for maybe price in the bigger area. And I think that’s the only thing I can, I think that the only one I can think of, and is that someone, is this the one you are interested in comparison.

TsangChi

Yes, yes please, that would be helpful. Thank you, Charles.

Charles Chao

Yes, I think the difference is of course, I mean we are more like social based, they are more like content distribution, recommendation based, that’s the one thing and the focus on, so we're focused on video, we are actually more on multimedia we have everything, although video is the area we drive our traffic significantly in the past couple of years. But they're actually Weibo at least mentioned more focused on UGC and our is focused more on the PGC plus UGC. And so, previously we actually have more PGCs, but going forward as we launched our Weibo Stories we are going to see more and more videos coming from UGC. And those areas, I think that the market is big enough to actually accommodate a couple more of these apps that's for sure.

And so, our biggest charge here is more diversified, we're focused on short video in both PGC and UGC and also we're very much focused on the live broadcasting. And in terms of user graphics, demographics my understanding they are actually, quite is more focused in the geographic areas is lower tier cities in the third and fourth, fifth tier cities actually. And so fourth, fifth tier cities probably their major market and for Weibo that is a bit in terms of the user demographics actually on geographic basis it's more like on the first, second, and third tier cities.

And that’s probably very brief comparison and then I think we're both actually growing very nicely in the market and that the current situation actually.

TsangChi

Thank you.

Charles Chao

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back to our presenters. Please continue.

Sandra Zhang

Thank you all for joining our conference call today. We’ll see you next quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.