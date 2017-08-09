Akoustis: Strong Sell On Product Obsolescence, Paid Stock Promoters, And Ex-Gottbetter Team Involvement, 96% Downside

AKTS has ties to a stock market wipeout team that has presided over many OTC/reverse merger failures that have resulted in substantial value destruction.

AKTS has spent millions of dollars on stock promoters and benefited from a Russell 2000 index addition that created a temporary bid under the shares but that party is over.

The RF industry has moved to integrated modules provided by suppliers with broad product offerings, and away from pure-play RF filter providers like AKTS.

We believe AKTS is another stock market wipeout in process as AKTS has executed the age-old playbook of taking obsolete and unviable technology claims, using a questionable reverse merger to create a public market vehicle, and then hyping the stock beyond any reasonable level through paid stock promotion, while insiders dump millions of dollars of stock onto unsophisticated retail investors who are left holding the bag. In our opinion, these dynamics make AKTS uninvestable and a great short candidate.

By spinning a group of 10+ year old patents acquired for virtually nothing and millions paid to stock promotors and “consultants”, AKTS stock price has been temporarily inflated 300%+ into a bubble valuation of ~ $150m for a cash burning ~$0 revenue stock with essentially nothing behind it. Even if AKTS somehow is able to ramp their obsolete factory to its past revenue levels it is still trading at the unsustainable valuation of 50x sales while superior peers trade at 3x revenue, creating -96% downside even in an optimistic upside scenario based on valuation alone.

AKTS’ technology is obsolete and unviable as the increasing complexity of cell phone RF front end design means the entire industry has moved to integrated modules provided by suppliers with broad product offerings, and away from pure-play RF filter providers like AKTS. This means the concept of a discrete filter supplier (what AKTS does) is an obsolete idea and the tier2/3 front end assembly companies are also going away, leaving AKTS without any possible customers. Furthermore, the performance benefits of cohesive and optimized RF modules provided by large players (like Qorvo) offer far superior performance improvements than any RF filter advances on their own. Meanwhile, superior and credible RF filter technology is emerging, such as ultra wideband lithium niobate RF filter technology with K^2, numbers >2x better than AKTS claims.

AKTS is a reverse merger, and the original shell was setup by someone out of Russia with zero industry or capital markets experience in his biography. The contact information for the shell was a rented mailbox in Valley Cottage, New York with a Las Vegas phone number, and was operated out of Siberia. The first investor in this shell was Mark Tompkins, an investor with a very dubious track record of disastrous deals that result in substantial shareholder losses. Tompkins was profiled in Barron’s and has numerous business associations with convicted fraudsters Adam Gottbetter and Louis Zehil, and these three have left numerous stock market wipeouts in their wake over the years.

Shares of AKTS recently benefited from an aggressive stock promotion where the company paid a series of promoters millions of dollars as a key lock up expiration approached. Once the lock up expired, insiders have been allowed to dump stock aggressively, and AKTS stock has been cascading lower. Simultaneously going into the lockup expiration, AKTS was fortuitously added to the Russell 2000 index, creating a strong bid under the stock from forced index buying. The forced buying is now finished, and we believe AKTS will likely be deleted from the Russell 2000 in 2018, at which point this dynamic would flip and pressure the shares downward with forced selling.

As the effects of this stock promotion and index addition benefited the shares and the lock up expired, multiple AKTS insiders are now dumping millions of dollars of AKTS stock into the market now, with zero open market buying by anyone. I expect AKTS stock to continue to decline as the company falls short on its promises and their technology is increasingly proven unviable, while aggressive insider AKTS stock sales continue to pressure the stock price. Simultaneously AKTS is now ramping up their cash burn to unsustainable levels. The combination of accelerating cash burn with the cash requirements of their new facility, with a lack of a viable business model and collapsing stock, will likely checkmate AKTS into a “dilution death spiral” where it is not capable of diluting shareholders fast enough to keep the cash burn funded, which is how these stock promotions end and disappear. We believe AKTS is a terminal zero.

AKTS Background – Unviable Technology (But That’s Not the Point of AKTS Anyway)

To understand what AKTS truly is and why it is public at all (many VC companies stay private these days until >$1b valuations), it is vital you understand just how obviously unviable AKTS’s “technology” claims appear to us.

With these classic “paid stock promotion insiders dumping shares” stock market vehicles it is necessary to have a “story” to pitch to unsophisticated retail investors. Typically this occurs by acquiring an unviable technology (which the industry rejected years ago) on the cheap and then rebooting it for the public market with an ‘exciting story’ that sounds good but has little substance behind it. Since these technology stories are fundamentally unviable, they only hold up at a cursory glance, but fall apart under real institutional due diligence. This is why you do not find reputable VC firms like Andresen Horowitz or Sequoia ever involved in these stocks despite a booming VC industry overflowing with cash and limited attractive opportunities. Instead you find a low quality group of stock promoters, and very high ownership by unsophisticated retail shareholders.

I am going to assume that if you own AKTS stock you have some familiarity with cell phone design, BAW/FAW RF filters and their basic construction and functionality. I will provide a brief background but if you do not have a basic working knowledge of AKTS’s industry then I recommend this“RF Filters for Dummies” report which is a quick and succinct read.

AKTS claims to be working on a new material to build a cell phone BAW RF Filter out of single-crystal piezoelectric materials. To simplify: a BAW RF filter is used in a mobile phone or tablet as a “translator” which takes cell phone network frequency as the input, and then “translates” that into an output signal for the phone to give you data/voice. Each phone has many RF filters inside, typically one for each Ghz frequency that any cell phone operator uses for their cell network. These collections of RF filters are then packaged together with other supporting componentry into what is called an “RF front end” which is the part of a cell phone responsible for receiving and translating cell phone signal. Current technology for BAW RF filter design uses a silicon substructure with vapor-deposited thin film on top forming the “piezoelectric layer” of the filter, which is the active part of the filter that essentially does all the work.

AKTS’s exciting story is based on their claim that their “secret sauce” single, solid crystal can be used for the piezoelectric layer, instead of current industry standard which layering that material on as a thin film. AKTS claims that since they have a single solid crystal (as opposed to thin film deposited onto silicon) that there is an increase in uniformity of the crystalline structure at the atomic level, which AKTS claims may create better RF filter performance. Since AKTS has no real commercially testable product, this is all just their speculation at this point. Furthermore, despite never having done this, AKTS also seems to think they can do this in a cost effective way at scale without defects (the real challenge) even though current BAW filters cost just ~$0.50 each (or less) and face relentless price declines. AKTS also claims that increasing cell phone RF complexity will be a tailwind for them to eventually sell their filters.

This almost sounds compelling on the surface, but as you dig deeper it quickly becomes abundantly obvious in our view that none of this is really the case.

RF Industry Trends Mean AKTS Commercially Irrelevant

We will go deeply into their technology later, but the most important thing you need to understand is that, even if AKTS is ever capable of developing a viable product (which can be manufactured at huge scale at low cost, no defects, etc), RF Filter industry trends mean AKTS is still a commercial failure in our view. This is because the very RF and cell phone complexity AKTS claims is a tailwind actually renders their entire business concept obsolete. Even the customers AKTS states they would target (RF front end module assembly companies) are becoming irrelevant as the testing and qualification barriers become exponentially more difficult and having deep fundamental engineering knowledge of each component becomes required. Furthermore, inter-component interference is becoming exponentially more complex meaning RF modules will be qualified as standalone units, and no RF module assembly company will risk integrating an unproven RF filter into a front end with so many other components from other companies which are not engineered from the start to work with each other seamlessly.

As the number of RF filters increase, and the RF front end complexity increases, this means cross-interference and integration issues become exponentially more difficult. This creates issues in multiple ways. First, the cell phone OEMs would have to take much more time to qualify and test these front end modules on their own if they are the ones choosing the individual components. This is expensive and time consuming, delaying their time to market and requiring extensive in house engineering costs. Simultaneously, this exponentially increasing complexity (dramatically increased and pulled forward by impending 5G roll outs) also means that the number of companies capable of providing RF Front End modules, which the cell phone OEMs can trust with scale manufacturing, is shrinking because of cost and engineering complexity. Additionally, the performance benefits of thorough component and system integration starting at the component level engineering is becoming increasingly important as a properly integrated system offers large performance benefits which an RF front end built from disparate sources cannot match. All of these factors together mean the future of RF filters is one where the entire front end is qualified, tested and sold as a module instead of the cell phone OEMs themselves picking the individual components.

The bottom line is that the future of RF Filters in cell phones is one where the current large RF Filter companies take their own filters, power amplifiers, and other components and integrate them all into a cohesive and carefully engineered complete unit/module. They will (and are) sell these modules all as one pre-qualified unit to the cell phone OEMs and any remaining pure play RF filter companies will have nobody to sell their units to.

This is not speculation as we are already seeing this play out today. Today the few companies which dominate RF filters (Broadcom, Qorvo, etc) are already moving towards selling complete RF Front End modules (and away from selling standalone filters) as the viability of selling individual componentry has become irrelevant.

Qorvo is one of the dominant players in what is becoming an RF front end oligopoly. Qorvo outlined how the future of RF is in total solution RF Front End ( source for all Qorvo graphics below) modules at their latest investor day in great detail. This investor day is a “must read” for anyone who owns AKTS stock. Note the commentary about “Total Front End Modules” on the right.

Source: Presentation

Digging deeper we see Qorvo only compares themselves to two other companies, both of which have multi-product portfolios. Meanwhile the dominant and important RF Filter and module companies are expanding to offer the broad portfolio required for the future. Note that there is not a single competitor Qorvo lists as relevant that only offers filters.

Source: Presentation

The future of RF filters is clear:

“Advanced packaging technologies such as CuFlip™ copper flip interconnect and wafer level packaging (WLP) combine broadband PAs with premium filters in simplified, integrated solutions that span the entire RF chain from the baseband processor to the antenna.”

It is not just Qorvo either, as all relevant industry players are investing billions to offer the phone OEMs complete and integrated RF Front End packages of their own components as the era of selling RF components individually is long gone.

Qualcom announced they are spending $3b in a JV to get access to TDK’s module integration technologies, because Qualcom knows that without deep component integration and module expertise they will lose ground to competitors as the future requires delivering end-to-end RF front end and cell phone systems (not just components).

Source: Qualcomm

Source: Qualcomm

Skyworks also just spent$225m to buy Panasonic’s filter division with 590 workers, hundreds of patents and deep Temperature Controlled (TC) RF filter technology. The industry has spoken, and the future will be of big companies offering everything designed in-house and packaging everything together from the antennae to the baseband.

Similarly, it’s not just the system componentry which is critical but in RF front end module optimization the packaging technologies are also making leaps and bounds. A dvanced packaging technologies developed by Qorvo, such as CuFlip (pronounced "copper flip") and wafer level packaging (WLP), enable high performance and high levels of integration which smaller tier2 or 3 competitors simply can’t afford to develop. These characteristics will be increasingly necessary as the band count and complexity level of radio frequency (RF) front ends continue to increase. In the future the RF filter and other components will benefit from being engineered with substrate, antenna and amplifier specifics in mind.

All of this has important implications for AKTS. First off, all the large buyers for RF filters will have their production in house because the deep integration and component level engineering required for tomorrow’s RF Front End Modules demands it. Carrier aggregation, MIMO, 5g and cross component interference issues are only accelerating these inevitable trends. Also, the random tier2 and tier3 module providers around today are at the end of their lifespan as they will simply be unable to compete with these giants with their superior integrated technology. These tier2 and tier3 module players will also be unable to keep up with the increasingly complex testing and qualification required or the engineering. This means that even if AKTS’s speculative technology claims ever come to fruition that they will just be a product without a buyer.

There is just zero chance that AKTS’ fundamental business model even makes sense in our view, even if they had viable technology, which I believe is clearly not the case. No phone manufacturer for their flagship premium phone wants to buy their SAWs from one place, BAWs from another, antennae from somewhere else, amplifiers, switches, etc all from different people and then be responsible for ensuring it all works together without unpredictable future issues.

Perhaps most troubling to AKTS’s retail investors and bringing AKTS’s existence into further question, is that this is neither a new trend nor a new idea. This trend of RF filter integration into a consolidated RF front end system (i.e.,: System in package), has been playing out for many years and is well understood in the industry, as this historic paper on BAW filters from years ago describes:

“It is a common understanding today that functions which require specialized technology

will be integrated in a hybrid way using the so-called‘system-in-package (SIP)’

approach. Finding the best compromise for substrates, assembly, and interconnects regarding performance and costs is a major topic. BAW technology serves the SIP approach because it simplifies the implementation of RF filters into modules.”

The RF filter market is following the path that the processor market went down years back due to similar complexity and cost dynamics. In processors this created only INTC and AMD left standing, which nobody can compete with, and the RF Filter Front End Module (RFFE) industry is rapidly following suit. AKTS is being left out in the cold.

Performance Benefits of Deeply Integrated Componentry Outweigh AKTS Filter Claims Anyway

As discussed above, as cell phone RF Front End complexity exponentially increases, the performance benefits of deeply integrated systems where each component is specifically designed to work with the others far outweigh any performance claims ATKS makes, even if they are true and ever pan out in real life (not just the lab).

Take the integrated Qorvo QM25005 B1+B3 quadplexer system as a corollary, which provides a 27% space savings and dramatically lower current consumption along with simultaneously better performance.

Source: Electronic Design

As shown below, the industry has known for years that the better the integration of the filters into the system the better the performance of the integrated solution. This integrated FBAR example below shows more precise Ghz control.

Source: Berkeley

The RF filter is only a tiny component of a modern flagship cell phone. Even if the RF filter itself was improved by multiples, there would still be more performance to be had through proper integration of the rest of the phone’s components. Consequently no cell phone OEM or RF front end module company is going to risk integration issues from using a single component provider for the RF filter when they can just buy components engineered to work together and qualified/tested together in a package designed for the optimization of those specific components, all provided by a proven company which can guarantee scale production. This means that even if AKTS claims are true it still doesn’t even matter.

AKTS 10+ Year Old Technology Means Emerging, Credible Technology is Vastly Superior

Nowhere is technology improvement more relentless than in semiconductors. In the >10 years ago since AKTS’s founding patents were filed, the industry has made light-year improvements in RF filters with far more impressive developments than what AKTS claims. Take for instance the Lithium-niobate (LiNbO3) ultra wideband BAW filters which have been processed and characterized with kt^2 (a measure of RF filter performance) of greater than 30% even way back in 2008!

Source: Digital Library

This makes AKTS’s recent claims of “record breaking” questionable at best.

Source: AKTS Investor Presentation

That is only the beginning too as there are many other impressive RF filter technologies emerging which render AKTS claims irrelevant. A full discussion of these is beyond this report but we have:

SAW filters threatening to move up market and replace BAWs at ½ the price

Liquid Crystal Polymer BAW packaging Hybrid BAW-SAW technology where the SAW IDT efficiently excites BAW plates, some of which even use thin film

Recent ALD (atomic layer deposition) advancements over the past few years are particularly relevant to AKTS since they are creating internal structures for RF filters of exceptional internal quality. For example ALD-grown SiO2 in spacers by Gordon et all “yielded materials with complete conformality in trenches with an aspect ratio of 70:1”.

in trenches with an aspect ratio of 70:1”. Remember, AKTS entire claim is that the industry’s current thin film deposition technology creates a suboptimal internal crystalline construction. As vapor deposition technology relentlessly improves (the technology concept is used in LCD screens, solar panels, etc) soon this vapor deposition itself will effectively be internally flawless and the entire concept of AKTS will be permanently worthless. Every year the BAW filter industry gets better at this.

Longer term, Nanotech and nanostructures are likely to completely revolutionize RF filter construction and hopefully enable “tunable” multi band RF filters (RF Filter holy grail).

AKTS ALREADY Showing Manufacturing Red Flags

As you know, the real challenge in RF filters is not creating some high Q or K^2 number with a single chip in a tightly controlled lab, but is actually in producing millions of them cheaply without defects. Many universities and research projects have done the former, but only a small set of companies in the world can do the latter.

Remember AKTS claims are essentially based on material science tests done in the labs. Almost anything can be “Proven” in a tightly controlled lab setting with a single unit. To have AKTS already shifting directions on their manufacturing strategies is a huge red flag in our view.

Originally AKTS was working towards future manufacturing with a partnership with GCS, which is a much larger and more capable semiconductor wafer foundry service than AKTS. The reason virtually the entire semiconductor industry works on a fab-less basis is because operating fabs is insanely expensive, complex and uses different skillsets than perfecting chip science. GCS has extensive 20+ years of experience with fab operations and chip manufacturing which AKTS does not have. After attempting this partnership for years, cash-strapped AKTS suddenly switched gears and bought an obsolete 6” wafer fab in New York from another failed company while also increasing AKTS future cash burn dramatically. We believe that AKTS sudden decision to shut down their old partnership, with a vastly superior chip manufacturing company, and try and do this in house shows signs that manufacturing is not going as planned and likely was much harder than initially expected. Otherwise it seems clear to me that AKTS would have preferred to continue using GCS fabs for less capex and to outsource that complexity. In short, if GCS was struggling, I see no way that AKTS can do this in house.

AKTS Latest Fab Plant Acquisition is Structurally Cost Ineffective and Obsolete

AKTS touts their latest~$3m acquisition of a 150mm wafer fab. We believe this is a serious production red flag because what AKTS fails to mention is that the industry has already begun moving to 8” wafers in order to stay competitive with the brutal price declines all semiconductor companies face. The reason is that an 8” wafer has ~75% more surface area and can produce ~75% more chips per wafer, resulting indramatic cost improvements, which I estimate are at least -35% lower cost per chip.

Source: Qorvo Investor Day

Qorvo is a good example as they are moving their Richardson BAW fab to 8” wafers now with shipments expected now.

Source: Qorvo Investor Day

Furthermore, the true challenge in semiconductor development is not what can be done in a controlled lab with one chip, but actually producing those chips at huge scale cheaply without defects. Any time and money AKTS spends on manufacturing techniques for their 6” wafers is a total waste as manufacturing with 8” wafers has important process differences.

Anyone left trying to compete with 6” wafers (like AKTS) is at a permanent and structural cost disadvantage in a business where cost is everything. Until AKTS upgrades all their equipment to 8” wafers (I don’t see how AKTS can afford that) I don’t see how any investor can pretend AKTS is actually serious about trying to build a real product (as opposed to just promoting their stock).

AKTS STEP ONE: acquire millions of shares and warrants cheaply through obscure related party financings involving a wipeout team

It’s clear to us after reviewing the technology that AKTS will never be successful. This seemed so obvious to us that we had to wonder why the stock of this company was even publicly traded at all. So we began to dig further. This section will cover what we found about the history of the people behind AKTS starting from the beginning.

Section summary:

AKTS is an extremely low quality reverse merger with ties to a convicted felon and a dubious team.

The people behind this shell have been involved with many stock market wipeouts.

A large amount of the AKTS operating budget is spent on insider compensation and stock promotions, not true operating expenses like headcount and R&D.

The amount of compensation that has been funneled out of AKTS in a variety of ways is very high by any standard, but particularly for a company with essentially zero revenue.

AKTS stock price recently benefitted from a stock promotion and addition to the Russell 2000 index, which created forced buying in the shares by the index and related ETFs. At approximately the same time, AKTS insiders are no longer restricted from selling their shares and have begun to cash out of AKTS. The insider selling on a temporarily inflated valuation has caused AKTS stock price to decline on increased volume.

We believe the selling has only just begun and AKTS is going much lower.

How AKTS Was Started

AKTS was born from a reverse merger with Danlax, a company incorporated in 2013 with principal offices located in New York, using a Las Vegas phone number and the always professional Gmail account for corporate communications.

Source: AKTS SEC Filings

Even though the businesses are different, AKTS has a number of close similarities to VRAY. Readers may wish to read the background on the people before continuing with this report because there is a substantial amount of overlap. A list below contains some interesting findings regarding AKTS:

Direct ties to the same group of investors who have a long history of wipeouts and failure. Obscure and seemingly unnecessary ties to Russia. Started as a shell company related to the mobile phone industry.

According to an S-1 disclosure, Ivan Krikun was Danlax’s President/Chairman and former largest shareholder despite apparently lacking relevant experience in Danlax’s industry and spending only a portion of his time on the company:

Source: AKTS SEC Filings

Furthermore, from the same source, we see that:

"Mr. Krikun does not have any experience conducting a securities offering. Consequently, we may not be able to raise any funds successfully."

It makes you wonder how exactly someone without any experience in public markets, with apparently no experience in this industry and no experience conducting securities offerings, ended up being one of the financiers and original partners in forming AKTS? Danlax is apparently in the business of developing mobile games for the iOS App Store, even though there appears to be nothing in Ivan Krikun's history that would suggest that he is experienced in that industry, having only listed his experience of setting up a grocery distribution company.

Source: AKTS SEC Filings

We would note that there appears to be a pattern between AKTS and other names we have exposed in that past as they were both born through a reverse merger with a shell company that claimed to be in the mobile phone industry and used Gmail addresses and Las Vegas phone numbers for corporate communications.

Adding to the unusual nature of the Danlax shell, AKTS listed a "rented mailbox" as the principal executive mailbox and the SEC wasn't having it.

Curiously as well, through a correspondence filing the SEC asked for further disclosure and we find out that Krikun had plans to run the company out of Russia:

Source: AKTS SEC Filings

The SEC also questioned how Krikun would solicit investors, where it is disclosed that he will solicit investors through personal contacts and sell shares to his friends:

Source: AKTS SEC Filings

At this point, you either believe that:

Ivan Krikun, someone who has apparently spent his career in the grocery distribution business and who lacks experience in the US capital markets, just happened to one day come up with the brilliant idea of launching a zero revenue reverse merger company in an industry outside of his career focus that he planned to run out of Russia (with mail sent to a rented mailbox in Valley Cottage, New York and a phone number out of Las Vegas) after raising equity by selling stock to his friends, who as we will see below seem to us to be some pretty suspect characters;

Or Ivan Krikun had help from some people who really know what they are doing.

We’ll let readers decide for themselves, but let’s look at who these “friends” of Krikun’s are:

The next person we see enter the scene as an investor is Mark Tompkins. Recall that Tompkins was featured prominently in our previous report – he has a long history of doing business with stocks that ultimately end at zero, and has direct ties to convicted securities fraudster Adam Gottbetter. What a friend indeed! We can only speculate how someone running a grocery distribution company in Russia became a “personal contact” of Mark Tompkins – what are the chances of that happening? The chances seem low.

From an 8-K filing, we can see that Mr. Krikun apparently sold a lot of stock to his “friend,” Mark Tompkins:

Source: AKTS SEC Filings

After this, Krikun largely disappears from the scene, leaving Mark Tompkins at the helm of AKTS.

What is really going on here? The Ex-Gottbetter Team Back in Action with AKTS: Proceed with Caution

It should be no secret by now that anything to do with Adam Gottbetter, his former employees, or business partners, is virtually uninvestable for obvious reasons. In our last report, we quantitatively showed the kind of stock market failures this ex-Gottbetter wipeout team is known for and unfortunately for AKTS, we believe it is destined to follow the pattern given how many ex-Gottbetter people are involved in AKTS. We will avoid going through each failure on an individual name basis but below we have included Gottbetter's close affiliates who are involved with AKTS. Again, in our view, this is not a coincidence.

This is the same team involved in AKTS:

It’s pretty clear that AKTS is littered with the ex-Gottbetter crew and although all of these individuals are involved in AKTS in varying degrees, there is one obvious standout. Recall that Mark Tompkins was first in line to finance the OTC penny stock that eventually became AKTS. Tompkins has a history of positioning himself in this manner, followed by what seems to be a coincidental gathering of entities that provide minimal disclosure as to who actually owns or controls the stock. This also appears to be the case regarding AKTS.

To further clarify what we would view as poor disclosure, Opes Equities Inc. is an entity that appears as an AKTS shareholder disclosing that “Ilario Licul” is the President but conveniently omits who actually owns the shares and completely fails to disclose that an ex-Gottbetter affiliate, Barbara Glenns, is also a point of contact for this entity. On top of that, it appears to be run out of her office in New York:

Source: NYS Department of State (search Opes Equities Inc.)

Barbara Glenns is listed as a point of contact for Katalyst Securities jockeyed by ex-Gottbetter employees. How could this possibly go undisclosed?

Tompkins was covered in Barron’s and we recommend all current and potential investors in AKTS read this article. In our view, as the cornerstone (and second largest) shareholder of AKTS stock, Tompkins involvement should be taken very seriously as he is clearly a critical individual to AKTS.

Tompkins' stock market efforts have been well documented over the years thanks to several of his business partners having garnered the attention of the financial media for being associated with blatantly fraudulent behavior (ex: Gottbetter). We reviewed these relationships including an in depth review of court records regarding Tompkins and his relationship with Louis Zehil, an attorney who was arrested and pled guilty to charges stemming from a $17 million securities fraud scheme. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the fraudulent scheme took place in 7 stocks regarding private investments in public entity (PIPE). As it turns out, all of the companies listed just happen to be stocks that Tompkins was involved with. In our view, this does not look like a coincidence. The table below lists the stocks, estimated returns, and sources to SEC filings showing Tompkins' involvement:

Ticker Est. Return Start Date Source AMEX:GTE -57.8% 1/22/2006 Link OTCPK:FTRS.Q -99.7% 5/1/2006 Link OTCPK:MMCE -98.9% 5/26/2006 Link AENS.OB -76.8% 6/19/2006 Link OTCPK:BWAV -100.0% 11/1/2006 Link OTCPK:KRBF -99.8% 1/14/2007 Link OTCPK:EHTE.Q -98.1% 9/5/2006 Link

Further, a particular excerpt in a lawsuit detailing Louis Zehil's misconduct exposes Tompkins' role in these types of deals as well his relationship with Louis Zehil:

Source: Case 2:08-cv-02233-KHV -DJW

Both Adam Gottbetter and Louis Zehil were known to be reverse merger experts and both worked closely with Tompkins who often appears as the financial architect behind the scenes. How likely is it that two of Tompkins' business partners have been convicted of securities fraud and sent to prison by regulators in the span of a few short years? Not likely in our view and to us it is blatantly obvious what is going on here.

Further, court documents regarding Ethanex Energy, a stock that was heavily influenced by Gottbetter, Zehil and Tompkins alleged the following which suggests that Tompkins involvement in Ethanex goes deeper than engineering the PIPE:

Source: Case 2:08-cv-02638-CM-DJW

Ultimately, Ethanex was a complete failure resulting in substantial shareholder losses in a matter of a few short years:

Source: Capital IQ

Based on our review of the stocks Tompkins has been involved in, we believe a similar outcome is destined to occur at AKTS. The supply/demand characteristics described below, along with the help of highly incentivized investor relations/consultants allowed AKTS share price to rise to a ridiculous valuation right into the expiration of the lock up, allowing a near perfect exit for Tompkins to unload his shares, which he is doing right now.

AKTS Attorney Involved with ForceField Energy Fraud

In our view the involvement of the ex-Gottbetter wipeout team makes AKTS uninvestable but before they became involved, there were other red flags at AKTS. In an in depth review of AKTS’ beginnings, we see that attorney Scott D. Olson served as special counsel to the shell company that eventually became AKTS:

Source: AKTS SEC Filings

We took some time to look into Scott D. Olson’s past and found that he was also involved with ForceField Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNRG). ForceField's CEO, David Natan appears to have appointed Olson as "Power of Attorney":

Source: ForceField SEC Filings

US prosecutors charged 9 people in the ForceField Energy fraud alleging those people defrauded investors causing over $130 million in losses. Reuters highlights what we believe to be a relevant quote:

Source: Reuters

Ultimately, this is what happened to ForceField's stock:

Source: Capital IQ

Scott D. Olson's involvements in penny stocks have not been limited to the ForceField disaster. He acted as counsel to RYU Apparel Inc. (OTC: RYUN) which declined over 85% since 2012:

Source: Google Finance

Scott D. Olson was also involved with Local Corporation (OTCPK:LOCM.Q) starting from around 2011 and ending on or around 2015 when his name disappears from SEC filings. During this time period he acted as counsel to Local Corp.

Source: Capital IQ

Scott D. Olson was involved with BlueFire Renewables (OTCPK:OTCPK:BFRE) from 2006 to 2008, where he served as legal counsel for the company.

Source: Capital IQ

Although Olson is not currently disclosed to be involved in AKTS, we were a little concerned to see Scott show up in the AKTS filings, particularly in the presence of others who have a long history of being involved in stock market wipeouts. Some people apparently like losing their money, so perhaps this information is less concerning to those types of investors, but personally speaking, we would not invest in any company where Scott D. Olson is the attorney of record.

AKTS STEP TWO: Bring In the Firepower for the Stock Promotion / Paid Stock Promoters Make Millions

In 2015, AKTS issued shares to two consultants (section II-4); Del Mar Consulting Group (Robert Prag of Del Mar was a former employee of Liviakis Financial, which was behind countless stock market disasters) and Alex Partners for services. Initial payments were followed up with additional payments in 2017. The Akoustis Technologies (OTCQB:AKTS) investor relations contacts have a history of being involved in the same stocks and this is the kind of track record that investors would be wise to avoid, in our view:

Ticker Est. Return Start Date Source HOTR -98.0% 7/27/2005 Link CDXC -67.4% 6/24/2008 Link FPMI -97.9% 5/17/2011 Link MARA -96.0% 2/11/2012 Link MBVX -98.5% 7/9/2014 Link MGT -87.5% 4/6/2006 Link MRLB -87.2% 7/23/2016 Link MFON -91.7% 12/23/2010 Link MSLP -99.8% 5/30/2010 Link PULM -80.2% 6/16/2015 Link VLRX -89.5% 7/22/2016 Link VYCO -99.4% 4/2/2009 Link DARA -74.5% 6/16/2008 Link

Source: Capital IQ , Estimates, and SEC Filings

AKTS also engaged another investor relations firm, this time issuing shares to Integra Consulting Group, LLC. In our view, at least some of Integra's services appears to be highly promotional activities including what appears to be cold calling and direct mailing solutions which could be interpreted as mailing promotional stock brochures to unsuspecting retail investor's homes.

Source: Integra Website

The Integra disclaimer page shows that the originally disclosed compensation of 40,000 restricted shares in the AKTS SEC filing may have been understated as Integra also receives a $10,000 per month retainer.

Source: Integra Website

The stocks that Integra or its managing partner Jeremy Roe have been involved in, through disclosed consulting agreements, as an investor relations contact, or as a shareholder don’t appear to be particularly successful investments either, showing a similar pattern of share price collapses as Del Mar Consulting and Alex Partners.

Ticker Est. Return Start Date Source OTCPK:BARZ -97.5% 2/5/2011 Link OTCPK:LOGQ -99.9% 8/1/2001 Link NasdaqCM:MBOT -87.7% 11/29/2016 Link OTCPK:QPWR -68.7% 11/28/2015 Link OTCPK:QSEP -96.0% 1/3/1999 Link OTCPK:CMCJ -94.9% 5/12/2010 Link

Source: SEC Filings

Jeremey Roe also appeared at one point to work under the name Diablo Consultants, where press releases show that he was the listed as the contact for Interlink Global Corp. (OTCPK:ILKG) and Bluegate (OTCBB:BGAT). Both of these stocks turned out to be exceptionally poor investments as well:

Source: Capital IQ

Source: Capital IQ

Note: Logicquest was formerly known as Bluegate Corp.

In total, we estimate that AKTS has compensated these investor relations and/or consultants to the tune of over $2.5 million, a large amount that comprises a significant amount of AKTS general and administrative expenses that arguably do next to nothing in advancing AKTS core operations or technology.

IR / Consultants Shares Est. Current Value Source Alex Partners 136,000 $952,000 Link Del Mar Consulting Group 204,000 $1,428,000 Link Integra Consulting Group 40,000 $280,000 Link

This understates the promoters’ economic incentive by a wide margin. For example, Robert Prag of Del Mar Consulting beneficially owns 129,000 shares in AKTS stock in excess of the shares received for consulting services. It’s unclear to me how such shares were obtained but it certainly does increase his incentives. Also, Alex Partners’ President Scott Wilfong beneficially owns 253,050 shares further incentivizing his efforts. Lastly, another person named Jeffrey Wilfong obtained 64,000 shares in AKTS stock, although it’s unclear what relationship, if any, the two have because there are no disclosures. If the two are related, in any way, those disclosures should be made to the public, in our view.

As an investor, you should be cautious when companies excessively compensate functions outside of core operations, especially in a start-up where the focus should be investing in the business, not promoting the stock with investor outreach programs as outlined on Integra's website above. We believe these payments, along with others outlined in detail below, show at best extremely poor judgement and/or experience in operating a startup business and at worst a deliberate attempt to create interest in the company's stock in a favorable supply/demand imbalance that was almost certain to make the share price rise. Such an increase would create a favorable setup for insiders to sell into.

AKTS STEP THREE: Insiders Dump AKTS Stock and Cash Out

More specifically, in May 2015 AKTS completed a reverse merger and concurrently sold 3,531,104 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.50 per share. These shareholders as well as others entered into a lock up agreement that restricted them from selling 5,734,006 shares for 24 months or until May 22, 2017. A large portion of these shares were recently registered so these shareholders could cash out as of June 5, 2017. Since June 5, the average daily shares of AKTS stock traded equaled approximately 110,000, a substantial increase to prior volume. In our experience, it’s likely that selling shareholders will only be able to account for 20% of the average daily volume without significantly lowering the share price and in that scenario, it will take these shareholders at least 255 days of consistently selling AKTS stock every day the market is open to liquidate their positions at current volume levels. Since these shareholders have a cost basis significantly below the current price, it’s entirely possible they will be relatively indiscriminate in their selling above the cost basis now that the lockup has expired. These shares also have special anti-dilution provisions which suggests this analysis is conservative – i.e., the actual cost basis is below $1.50. Of course, these figures could change if more volume were to come into the stock, but we think even in such a scenario, the ask would be stacked with orders of early shareholders looking to exit.

If you've been wondering why AKTS stock has been declining on increased volume, we believe this is likely the reason why, and based on our estimates detailed above, we expect the selling by insiders to last well into next year or until the stock price reaches their original cost basis, which is more than 80% lower than today’s price.

Below we've provided a visualization for retail investors that might show heightened understanding of basic topics when they are explained and accompanied with pictures. Note that shortly after AKTS partnered with the IR/consultants, AKTS stock price magically appreciated to previously unseen levels and peaked just before the lock up agreement expired.

Source: Capital IQ & AKTS SEC Filings

Another key factor at play here is that the stock promotion efforts were effective enough to boost AKTS’ market cap above the threshold at which the company was added to the Russell 2000 at the end of June. The inclusion in the Russell 2000 is mechanical, i.e., automatic, if certain criteria are met. When this index addition occurred, index funds and ETFs that track the Russell 2000 were forced to buy AKTS shares, creating a non-economic and temporary demand increase for the stock. Increased demand usually means the price of the stock goes up, which it did in this case. Although it is impossible to say with certainty for any particular stock, the strong demand of most Russell 2000 index additions typically occurs in the few months prior to the index addition and not necessarily on the day of the addition itself. This appears to be the case with AKTS which saw sharp price increases in the months leading up to the June rebalance.

Interestingly, the stock promoters involved with AKTS were paid in part through AKTS shares, so naturally a parabolic increase in the stock price is in their best interest. Such a move also perfectly positions the stock price at an unsustainably high price for insiders to sell into, which is exactly what they are likely doing right now. A few days before the registration statement was filed, the Chief Executive Officer of Akoustis sold over$1.6 million of stock, while other key insiders also sold stock ( here and here). And who could blame them? Not only did the shares benefit from a stock promotion, they also had the strong bid from the index addition adding fuel to the fire, and why wouldn’t a seller want to cash out right before the lock up on over 3m shares was about to expire?

Unfortunately, though, that party is over, and we believe substantial selling volume has now created an overhang on the shares. Specifically, insiders have repeatedly been issued shares at an extremely low cost basis, often below $2.00 per share, meaning AKTS has substantial downside to this level should these holders continue to sell. We believe they are likely selling now, which accounts for the substantially increased volume in AKTS stock and the persistent, almost linear price declines from the recent peak.

In addition to this selling pressure, at current prices (not to mention lower prices), AKTS is likely to be deleted from various passive index/ETF products. Admittedly, this would not happen until June of 2018 were AKTS to get removed from the Russell 2000 index. That said, AKTS is currently on the cusp of the market cap level at which it would be deleted, and we envision the stock going much lower over the next 10 months, so we view a deletion as likely.

Should this index deletion occur, it would be unfortunate timing for AKTS – we estimate that another wave of selling from these ETF/Index products creates an additional potential overhang through 2018 approximately at the time where AKTS has disclosed it will need additional funding (page 6). This potentially means that a dilutive offering will need to occur sooner to avoid risking deletion from the index (equity would need to be offered at a lower price and would therefore be even more dilutive), which we view as another overhang on the shares.

Some will question whether an index deletion is likely and think this is a bunch of nonsense. Instead, you should ask the shareholders of Digital Turbine (APPS) how they felt about it instead, as we predicted this in our report on APPS. There are a number of striking similarities between APPS and AKTS, including the seller overhang and potential delisting threat. Specifically, APPS was removed from the Russell at a price of $1.05 per share in June of 2016 (after declining from $4) and then crashed to a low of $0.65 per share by the end of the year, largely as a result of the index selling. Ultimately, APPS looks like a zero, and we think AKTS is next.

Source: Capital IQ & My Estimates

AKTS: More Money for Insiders = “Flagship Asset” Neglected

If you really want to know what's going on at AKTS, all you have to do is follow the money. AKTS claims to be a technology company, but strangely, more money appears to be funneled into the hands of the Ex-Gottbetter wipeout team and various AKTS' investor relations firms as well as other insiders, than it does to the business. In the most recent quarter, AKTS disclosed that it has paid "consultants" (investor relations?) over $1.4 million worth of stock in just 9 months:

Source: AKTS SEC Filings

These amounts account for over 30% of AKTS' general and administrative expenses over the corresponding period ($4.5m). When compared to research and development expenses, stock based compensation paid to consultants in 9 short months was over 50% of what AKTS spent on R&D. In our view, this is rather excessive considering this is only for consultants but it is dwarfed by the amount of restricted stock AKTS has granted:

Source: AKTS SEC Filings

Unfortunately, this does not fully capture the amount of money being funneled out of AKTS which has repeatedly paid cash commissions to its placement agents, including Katalyst, whose employees include ex-Gottbetter employees and/or affiliates. We covered Katalyst extensively in our last report. Below are the estimated cash commissions and placement agent warrants AKTS has awarded:

Offering Placement Agent compensation Shares Est. Amount ($) / Proceeds The 2015 Offering Cash commissions -- $486,976 The 2015 Offering Placement agent warrants 324,650 $2,272,550* The First 2016 Offering Cash commissions -- $196,752 The First 2016 Offering Placement agent warrants 153,713 $1,075,991* The 2016-2017 Offering Commissions & expenses -- $854,000 The 2016-2017 Offering Placement agent warrants 205,126 $1,435,882* The 2017 Offering Commissions $417,690 The 2017 Offering Placement agent warrants 46,410 $324,870 Total Estimated Compensation / Proceeds $7,064,711

*Estimated compensation for placement agent warrants calculated (warrants issued * recent share price)

Source: AKTS SEC Filings

To put this into perspective, AKTS acquired its flagship asset for an aggregate purchase price of$2.75 million in cash. If AKTS hadn't entered into above market rate compensation agreements with low quality placement agents charging significantly more than a typical investment bank, it could have avoided destroying shareholder value. In our view, the table above clearly shows the AKTS priorities lie and we believe that’s unlikely to change.

We called and emailed AKTS requesting a comment before publishing. Below is the response we received:

"Regarding your inquiry about Akoustis Technologies (Nasdaq: OTCQB:AKTS), I suggest you listen to CEO Jeff Shealy’s presentation at Canaccord Genuity’s 37th Annual Growth Conference.

Mr. Shealy’s presentation will be on Wednesday, August 9th at 9:30 a.m. EDT and will be webcast live and available for replay at: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord26/akts and on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.akoustis.com.

In addition, an updated AKTS investor deck can be found at: http://ir.akoustis.com/presentations"

AKTS CONCLUSION: -96% Downside At Best

AKTS likely will publish more press releases touting irrelevant “lab demonstrations” and it may even announce some “partnerships!” without disclosing the terms (i.e.,: “if I can invent a car with 200mpg and 800hp that costs $1,000 would you have any interest?” Yes = Partnership!) and likely won’t even announce specific partners (making any real investor diligence impossible). However one thing AKTS will not be able to do is announce their filter performance when integrated into an RF front end along with (most importantly) cost per filter ASP details which customers will ever put in a phone.

As a result, AKTS is already behind and showing serious manufacturing red flags, not to mention technology irrelevancy. I believe this clearly indicates they are not going to scale and hit any production goals or shareholder expectations for a near term revenue ramp. As AKTS cash burn accelerates, I expect they will never be able to show a viable product when tested in a packaged structure and will also fail to put out end market pricing, which is the key for any hope of commercial viability. Even if they can, the industry structure has evolved so that a standalone RF filter provider is an obsolete concept. Below is a current snapshot of the financial realities facing AKTS:

Source: Capital IQ

As the stock promotion wears off and AKTS’s lack of viability becomes increasingly obvious, the committed cash burn needs for operations and the new Fab will become unavoidable, while the stock will fall dramatically causing a dilution death spiral AKTS will likely be incapable of escaping. At that point AKTS will then be stuck in a financially unviable position and will either go bankrupt or be forced to cut back on their R&D and fire employees, which will only further serve to drive the stock down and continue the dilution death spiral.

Even if AKTS somehow overcomes all these impossible hurdles, the current valuation is so disconnected from reality as to be impossible and the stock could fall -90% or more just on valuation even if they show some success, which we believe is ~0% probability,

I believe these issues are proven correct by key insiders selling millions and millions of dollars of stock into the market now, as AKTS stock is already collapsing. ATKS will then become just another irrelevant bankrupt tech company, alongside the dozens of other stock market wipeouts the architects of this public vehicle have left in their wake, at which point they will move onto another story to enact their familiar playbook again somewhere else.

