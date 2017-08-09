Convergys' (UGI) CEO Andrea Ayers on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Convergys Corp. (NYSE:CVG)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 9, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

David Stein - VP, IR

Andrea Ayers - President and CEO

Andre Valentine - CFO

Analysts

Joan Tong - Sidoti & Company LLC

William Warmington - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Frank Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

David Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Operator

I'll now turn the call over to Mr. David Stein, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir you may begin.

David Stein

Thank you, Sean and good morning. Welcome to the Convergys second quarter 2017 earnings call and webcast presentation. Please note that slides accompanying today's prepared remarks are available on the Convergys Investor Relations website under Events & Presentations.

Today's call contains forward-looking statements that address our expected future performance and that, by their nature, address matters that are uncertain. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Please refer to yesterday's earnings release and our most recent filings with the SEC for additional information regarding uncertainties that could affect our future financial results. This includes the risk factors provided in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2016.

Also during the call, we'll discuss non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted free cash flow, operating income, EBITDA, net income, and EPS as well as constant currency revenue growth. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is available in the news release and on the convergys.com website under Investor.

With me on today's call are Andrea Ayers, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Andre Valentine, our Chief Financial Officer. Andrea will provide a summary of our operating performance, and Andre will cover our financial results and business outlook, then we'll open the call for your questions.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Andrea.

Andrea Ayers

Thanks David. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. In the second quarter, we generated revenue, earnings, and cash flow consistent with our expectations.

Revenue was $687 million in the quarter. On a currency-adjusted basis, revenue was slightly above last year. This includes the contribution from the buw acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA was $86 million in the quarter, and EBITDA margin improved by 10 basis points compared with last year.

Adjusted EPS increased 12% to $0.46 compared with $0.41 last year. We also delivered $72 million of adjusted free cash flow, reflecting the strong cash generation characteristics of our business.

A strong balance sheet and ample cash flow generation allow us to invest in the business while returning cash to investors. In the second quarter, we paid a $9 million dividend and repurchased $22 million of our stock. We also remain disciplined in our review and pursuit of strategic opportunities for our inorganic growth.

Now, let's review our operating performance in more detail. In terms of revenue in the second quarter, our operating team continued to provide quality global delivery in the face of significant volume volatility.

Increases with several existing and new clients offset expected headwinds in the quarter. We grew with nine of our top 20 clients in the second quarter. This included a number of clients in the financial services, healthcare and retail industries. Offsetting these gains were decreases with a few of our largest clients.

Recall that a range of factors can drive client volume fluctuations. These include competitive choices that alter customer marketing campaigns and customer service strategies, clients moving work offshore and repatriating work back onshore, lower product demand or better product design, increased adoption of self-service channels, and elimination or consolidation of certain programs.

For example, during the quarter, we saw the impact of work shifting to lower cost geographies, some campaign changes, and transaction automation with some large clients in the communications industry, and we saw the impact of product improvements and software bug fixes on call-in rates with some large clients in the technology industry.

Based on our visibility into the second half, including call volume fluctuations with our largest communication clients, we're revising our revenue expectations. Andre will provide more details on our outlook in a moment.

More broadly, we continue to see demand for multi-shore delivery of contact center services as well as strategic partnership opportunities as clients consolidate vendors. We also see an upward trend in digital engagement as consumers increasingly use multiple channels in their quest for a superior customer experience.

Consumers prefer mobile or web self-service for low effort and convenience and they prefer calling to speak with an agent as a channel for escalating more complex and difficult interactions.

Our clients need help optimizing adoption of their digital strategies to ensure the right customer journey no matter how they choose to connect, and the pace of digital transformation is accelerating.

As a leader in the industry, we are investing in technologies and tools to help our clients accelerate the pace of automation, while we also continue to invest in experienced talent, agent wages and vertical-specific training to deliver the skills, judgment, and expertise needed to handle increasingly complex voice transactions.

In terms of new business wins, during the second quarter, we signed new business worth approximately $157 million in 2018 revenue. We won business with two dozen clients, including some important new logos.

Examples of the broad range of programs we're winning include; technical support for technology device and software manufacturers, digital care for a large equipment manufacturer, e-commerce support for clients in the retail industry, cross-channel voice and chat programs for communications carriers, and financial services credit card programs.

Moving to profitability, we are managing cost to generate solid profitability. On an adjusted basis, we sustained operating income and EBITDA in the second quarter, and our profit margins improved compared with last year.

For the full year, our profit expectations have improved due to strong cost management actions and solid performance year-to-date. As a result, we now expect higher EBITDA margin with EPS at the upper end of our prior guidance range.

In summary, we're executing our operating plan to achieve revenue and profit targets. We're adding value for existing and new clients and we're winning substantial new business. We continue to invest in our unique global platform to drive long-term profitable growth, and we remain committed to returning capital to our investors.

Now, Andre will provide more detail on our financial results and guidance.

Andre Valentine

Thank you, Andrea and good morning. I'll begin with a review of our financial results for the quarter and then discuss our updated business outlook for the remainder of the year.

Revenue in the quarter was $687 million as we saw the expected customary seasonal pattern. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased slightly compared with last year. This increase includes a $42 million or 6% contribution from the buw acquisition. Reported revenue reflected a negative foreign currency impact of $7 million.

Positive revenue contributions in the quarter were driven by new clients from our acquisition of buw; volume increases with several existing clients in the financial services, healthcare, and retail industries; and new programs across our verticals.

In terms of vertical markets, we experienced overall solid growth in our financial services and other verticals. Over half of this growth was organic. These positives were offset by decreases with some of our largest clients, including approximately $27 million with our largest client, approximately $10 million with our second-largest communications client, the impact of some clients moving programs in-house, and certain program completions.

Moving forward, as Andrea indicated, we now expect the year-over-year revenue decrease with our largest client to be larger in the third quarter than it was in the second quarter. This is due to the expected impact of migrating services to lower cost geographies, some incremental demand softness, and lower call-in rates due to increased digital adoption on certain programs.

As a result, on a sequential basis, we now expect overall revenue to be flat in the third quarter compared with the second quarter. We believe the third quarter will be the toughest year-over-year comparison, and we anticipate a narrowing of this year-over-year gap to begin in the fourth quarter.

Moving to our regional mix of contact center employees, at the end of the quarter, 46% of our employees were in the Philippines, 19% were in North America, 15% in EMEA, 12% in India, Southeast Asia and China, and 8% in Latin America.

In terms of profitability, on an adjusted basis, operating income was $58 million in the second quarter, the same as last year. And operating margin was 8.5%, a 20 basis point improvement.

Second quarter EBITDA was $86 million, the same as last year and EBITDA margin was 12.5%, a 10 basis point improvement. Our profit improvement in the second quarter was driven by the impact of efficient labor management, the shift of more services delivered offshore, and a modest tailwind from exchange rate fluctuations. Offsetting this improvement was the negative impact of lower organic volume.

Second quarter adjusted net income was $46 million, up $4 million compared with last year. This primarily reflects the benefit to other income due to currency translation adjustments in the quarter. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.46 in the quarter.

GAAP results for the quarter included $7 million of amortization for acquired intangible assets, $1 million of depreciation from the fair value write-up of acquired property and equipment, and $1 million of integration costs. GAAP results for the second quarter last year included $7 million of amortization expense, $2 million of fair value depreciation, and $2 million of integration and transaction costs.

Moving forward, in the third quarter, on a year-over-year basis, our profitability will be negatively impacted by softer volumes, particularly with clients in the communications and technology industries, and increased investment in agent training in advance of new program ramps later in the year.

On a sequential basis, we expect operating margin in the third quarter to be similar to the second quarter. Regarding non-operating income, we do not expect the same currency translation gains in the second half of the year as we experienced in the first. This could result in no benefit on the other income line and a slight sequential downtick in EPS in the third quarter. Beginning in the fourth quarter, we anticipate sequential improvements in profitability as new programs come online.

Moving to cash flow, we generated $72 million of adjusted free cash flow in the second quarter and we continue to expect free cash flow to approximate net income over time.

Turning to the balance sheet, at the end of the second quarter, we had cash and short-term investments of $175 million; about 80% of this is held offshore. Net debt was $115 million.

Also in the quarter, we repurchased $22 million of stock and we paid a $9 million dividend. Our liquidity remains strong and we have over $0.5 billion of cash in undrawn lines of credit available.

Now, I'll discuss our updated business outlook for 2017. In terms of revenue, given anticipated softness in volumes with some clients, for the full year, we now expect a change in constant currency revenue of negative 4% to negative 2%.

This includes the 3% lift in 2017 from the buw acquisition and a 6% revenue headwind from our two largest communications clients, which is slightly larger than our prior expectation of 4% to 5%. Based on current exchange rates, we now expect an approximate $5 million headwind from adverse currency movements compared with last year.

Moving to our outlook for earnings, solid profit performance year-to-date allows us to increase our profit expectations. On an adjusted basis, we now expect EBITDA margin for the full year to approximate 12.6%, a 10 basis point improvement from prior guidance.

We're planning for an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 20%. Given the impact of our share repurchase program, we now assume an average of 100.5 million diluted shares outstanding. As a result, we now expect adjusted EPS growth of 1% to 3% for the full year. This is at the upper end of our prior guidance range.

Our business outlook does not include acquisition-related impacts such as intangible amortization, fair value write-up depreciation and transaction or integration costs. Also not included in the guidance are impacts from the discrete restructuring cost that we reported in the first quarter, future currency fluctuations, non-cash pension settlement charges, any tax expense associated with cash repatriation, significant discrete tax adjustments, or future share repurchase activities.

At this time, operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question is coming from Joan Tong from Sidoti & Company. Joan, your line is now open.

Joan Tong

Good morning. So, a couple of questions here. Regarding like the volume softness that you are -- or the revenue softness that you are seeing -- foreseeing in the second half and just wanted to see if you can give us a little bit more details.

And you called out a couple of things. Obviously, communication sector is the problematic area there. But you also mentioned lower cost geography as well as lower call volume as people are adopting digital. Can you just kind of talk about the different buckets here and quantify that for us a little bit? That would be helpful.

Andrea Ayers

Yes. Joan, hey, it's Andrea. Let me start and then Andre will add on in terms of quantifying for you kind of impacts. So, we have better visibility now into our client plans as we're moving through the year. And so we've got a better view of their call volumes, their incremental demand softness, and kind of more of what's going on in their business.

The communications sector is playing a role here, and particularly, our largest client. We are seeing still the move offshore impacting and we're seeing the acceleration of digital. I talked on our last call about our digital assets and the fact that we do digital non-voice-related services with 17 of our top 20 clients.

And so we are actually helping our clients move through their various digital strategies. And those will, in some instances, have an impact on the topline as we're able to use lower cost channels for some of that volume and activity. What ends up in the call center then ends up being more complex on the back end of that.

So, we see all that playing out as we move through the year. We just have better visibility into it now than we had before. I feel good about our long-term ability to continue to serve those clients well, partner with them on their digital strategies because we have been investing in digital assets and can be helpful there.

And I feel good about our ability to still win in-vendor consolidation on the back end of that because we have invested in the full breadth and depth of services that they're going to need as they consolidate down vendors. And we're a high quality provider in 33 countries, so we're able to pretty much do everything they need done at scale in a quality way.

And so that positions us very nicely to win as vendor consolidation takes place over the long-term. And so that's really what you see going on on the revenue line. And now I'll let Andre kind of give you a little more color if he thinks there's anything I missed there around kind of sizing it for you.

Andre Valentine

No, you've got it about right. I'll just add this. So, earlier in the year, our expectation with our largest client was that we were going to see a fairly significant revenue drop that was solely related to shore movement and that we'd be doing the same amount of work.

As we now have visibility into their volumes for the second half, that statement is no longer true. We are going -- we are seeing, because of some of the factors that Andrea mentioned around digital adoption, et cetera, that their volumes will actually be -- in addition to the movement offshore, their volumes will actually be lighter than we previously expected.

And so the lighter volumes is the part that is causing us really to drop our expectations for the back half of the year from where we were before. It's really ending up then really changing the typical Q2 to Q3 seasonal pattern in our business.

Last year, we grew with that client fairly significantly from Q2 to Q3. This year, we think those revenues will be essentially flat. And in that, really, within that client expectation is a masking of what otherwise would be a typical -- fairly typical seasonal pattern between Q2 and Q3. So, I hope that helps kind of for those of you who are modeling or thinking about what changed from where we were before.

Joan Tong

Okay. And then in terms of the movements, sound like call to digital and that would result in a headwind on revenue. How should we think about the cost side or the profitability side of things that, hey, call volume is lower, but at the same point that can -- are we seeing, like, some sort of -- like decrease in cost because you don't have to hire more people? You can hire fewer people, to put it this way, and maybe using some of those like technology in terms of artificial -- AI or chat box to help you to actually deliver that type of product?

Andrea Ayers

Sure. So, Joan, no question that I would expect digital, not unlike when the industry moved offshore and it affected our topline, digital will affect the topline in the industry.

That said; we are doing a really nice job of turning that technology inward and deploying the technology and the tools to make it easier for us to operate efficiently in a real-time way.

So, the same way those tools can help our clients and we can help our clients with RPA technologies and bots and automation, we can also automate a number of the functions that we have previously done with people as well.

And so I'm quite proud of the teams' ability to turn those tools inward and be as efficient as we can be as we lead through revenue volatility. Revenue volatility in this space is just a reality and so you've always got some topline volatility. I feel good about our ability to continue to optimize our returns by turning some of that internally and frankly, just continuing to be good operators.

Joan Tong

Okay. And then I have a final question and I'll jump back in the queue. Regarding wage inflation and the tight labor market, obviously, it's affecting some of your peers in this -- in the call center business. And just wanted to see what you're seeing there and to the extent that you can pass it through or not to the clients. And obviously, you have done a great job in cost control, expense management. I want to see like how you're feeling going forward.

Andrea Ayers

Sure. So, we're really only seeing labor pressure primarily in the U.S. market for us. Like I said, we're in 33 countries. And we are seeing pressure in some of our U.S. sites, specific locations. But remember, Joan, for us that's less than 20% of our headcount, is in the U.S., as Andre said in his remarks.

What we're doing about that is we're very focused on partnering with our clients to make sure we've got the right work in the right location, that the labor market can support the work where we need to have a conversation that can be tough with a client around raising a rate with us to be able to pass that on and pay a higher rate in the market to get the talent we need.

We're having those conversations and working with our clients. I find that our clients normally understand that. They run sites themselves. They typically understand the labor pressure in a particular market. And so we do see that. We see it in the U.S. market. And for us, that U.S. exposure is less than 20% of our headcount.

Joan Tong

Okay. Thank you so much.

Andrea Ayers

Sure.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Mr. Bill Warmington from Wells Fargo. Bill, your line is now open.

William Warmington

Good morning everyone.

Andre Valentine

Good morning Bill.

William Warmington

So, I wanted to ask about the terminology around transaction automation and digital adoption. You've mentioned both of them as impacting revenue and I just wanted to make sure I understood specifically what each of those is referring to and how that's different from when you guys talk about your digital solutions that are a relatively fast growth piece of your revenue, how all those fit together?

Andrea Ayers

Yes, happy to do it. So, when we're talking about digital, we're really talking about all things non-voice that we provide to our clients. That's the definition that Gartner typically has used and so that's what we're talking about. Right now, that is around 20% of who we are in terms of revenue.

We do, with 17 of our top 20, some form of non-voice, digital-related work for them. We anticipate that it will impact the topline just because of think of things like chat, Bill, where I can do three or four of those concurrently instead of one agent, one contact at the same time. So, it impacts that dynamic of how you use your talent.

Also, again, the simple things get stripped away. And so the simple things can be done in a natural language speech IVR mode or with a web bot in e-mail or on social media. And so the other dynamic that we're seeing is we're also having to work with our clients to adjust the labor on the back end and the tools on the back end because what ends up in a call center is really complex and needs a person with really good judgment, good tools, and you're going to see some longer handle times.

And so each of those dynamics -- each of our clients has a digital strategy. To be frank, they're all in a different part of that journey. Some are moving faster and further and making better progress than others. We're all trying things that work together and then we're trying things that don't work the way we thought together because it's a little difficult to predict kind of a consumer's reaction to some of these tools.

And so it is definitely changing the industry, both in terms of just topline volume volatility, but then in terms of process and the talent mix on the back end to handle the greater complexity.

Like I said, that's an investments we've been making for a while. It is something I feel good about where we sit. We even got outside recognition from Gartner for being in good shape there. But I think the pace of it is accelerating. It's going faster and it's going to be something that is a leader in the industry.

We will master and partner with these clients that we've got these relationships with. We're working through it with them and I think it'll impact topline in the industry for a while, but I also think it'll drive vendor consolidation. Not everyone is going to have the tools to work with their clients to get through the end of this.

William Warmington

Then second question, I just wanted to ask about the work moving in-house. You've mentioned that as one of the headwinds that you've faced. What's happening with that trend?

Andre Valentine

That is episodic and specific client-related. We've, I think, talked for a couple of quarters, Bill, about a technology client. Not our largest technology client, but a technology client who moved certain programs back in-house. So, it's not a massive driver, certainly not as big as the shortchanges and the other things we've talked about, but it is contributing. And the vertical, it seems to be -- where it did happen, again, specific client was hitting that technology line.

William Warmington

Got it. And so last question. Just wanted to ask again on your largest client, when do you think we'll start to see the year-over-year revenue growth start to improve, and by they can be turned less negative?

Andre Valentine

Yes. So, I think our -- right now, I would say that our toughest comp is Q3 with that client. We grew significantly from Q2 to Q3 last year, and then we went -- our revenues with that client dropped by nearly $20 million from three to four. So, we think that three -- Q3 this year will be tough on a year-over-year basis and that we'll see a little bit of a shrinking of that gap with that client, and therefore, in the overall business, in Q4.

William Warmington

Got it. Thank you very much.

Andre Valentine

Sure.

Andrea Ayers

Thank you, Bill.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Mr. Frank Atkins from SunTrust. Frank, your line is now open.

Frank Atkins

Thank you for taking my question. Wanted to ask a little bit about trends in revenue by geography, are you seeing any differences in client behaviors in North America versus Europe or any other regions?

Andrea Ayers

We are growing in Europe. We are not, though, seeing any real difference in demand for offshore, onshore, nearshore. It is similar to the pattern that we've been seeing all along. We've got some things moving off, some things moving on. Just depends on the program and the specific client opportunity.

Frank Atkins

Okay, great. And some quick numbers questions. What was stock-based comp for the quarter? And what is baked into the guidance in terms of the restructuring assumptions?

Andre Valentine

So, stock-based comp was in the $4 million range. I don't have an exact number on that at my fingertips, but roughly $4 million. Let's see here. It looks like its -- hold on just real quick, just want to make sure I don't mislead you with that. Yes, it's about $8.5 million year-to-date and so that's pretty evenly spread 4.5 -- $4.2 million and $4.2 million roughly okay. Your second question was?

Frank Atkins

The restructuring assumption in the full year guidance?

Andre Valentine

Yes. So, in this business, we're constantly kind of fine-tuning our cost structure. And so in this guidance is an expectation that, that will continue. You can see on our restructuring line this quarter, we had something just less than $2 million that came through. I would think that in our guidance going forward, it would be in that level.

As Andrea mentioned, back to her discussion of labor markets, some labor markets get to a point where you just can't staff and you have to exit those sites and have some restructuring charges. You can assume that, that was part of what was going on in Q2 and that some of that will continue in the back half of the year.

Frank Atkins

Okay, great. And my last question here. Wanted to ask, in the technology segment, you mentioned some clients seeing product improvement and software fixes that impacted volumes. In your view, is that kind of client-specific and temporary? Or what are you seeing in terms of those trends more generally?

Andrea Ayers

In this particular instance, it was a specific client and a specific product.

Frank Atkins

Okay, great. All right. Thank you very much.

Andre Valentine

Thanks Frank.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Mr. Dave Koning from Baird. Dave, your line is now open.

David Koning

Yes, hey guys. Thank you. And I guess, first of all, is any of this -- the volume that's going away, kind of a one-time loss that comes back? Or should we kind of look at it as a new -- kind of a new level to kind of level set from here?

Andre Valentine

I think it is more the latter. I think these are volumes that, with the move to digital and self-service, they probably don't come back.

David Koning

Okay.

Andrea Ayers

Yes. I mean, when you move to something to online channel, it typically stays in the online channel.

David Koning

Yes. Okay. And I guess part of the reason I'm wondering that is just because if we take some of the sequential trends, I guess, into Q3 and kind of look at this as being kind of more of a normalized base, it would kind of imply that 2018 is probably another down revenue year, unless there's, like, very large one-off kind of wins and stuff. And I know your win pipeline has been pretty good coming back. But I mean, is that a good base level kind of assumption to start out that next year could be down a little, too?

Andre Valentine

So, we're certainly not in a position to guide on 2018 revenue or profitability at this point, David, as you can appreciate. But I'll point out we are working to diversify our revenue base so that the impacts in our -- these large clients are less impactful on a go-forward basis. We do feel good about the breadth of the new business signings as a result.

And even in the face of this volume volatility, we are still growing EPS, generating really strong free cash flow, and returning that through our dividend and through share buyback. And so we feel good about controlling what we can control in the face of the revenue volatility.

David Koning

Got you. And I guess one other thing because somebody mentioned, I think the first caller, too, mentioned that profitability is holding up quite well. I mean is there a little bit of a mix benefit here too? That some of your larger, bigger clients are the source of the revenue decline, but some of the probably smaller and I would've guessed more profitable accounts are doing quite well. Is that kind of what's allowing you to keep a pretty strong margin profile?

Andrea Ayers

No, David. We -- our profitability on large accounts and small accounts is in the ZIP code of one another, so no. It really is managing this thing well and running it tightly that is improving that profitability and continuing to innovate around the cost structure.

Andre Valentine

And remember, the largest factor in the revenue drop with our largest client is shortchanges still. And as the [Indiscernible]

Andrea Ayers

But we're ramping somewhere.

Andre Valentine

But as work moves offshore, obviously, profitability is higher and that certainly is one of the things that is helping us sustain the profitability. Much more so than a -- so shore mix much more so than big client, small client.

David Koning

Okay. And I guess, lastly, just on that same topic. I mean, you've done a pretty impressive and incredible job of just keeping the margin very, very stable and with a nice kind of upward trajectory, really, over the last five years.

EBITDA margin, I think has been in the low-12s up to now 12.6% or so in just a nice, steady place. It is there anything you can foresee to change? As long as you're kind of operating in that high $2 billion mark it can kind of stay in that range for a long period of time?

Andre Valentine

Yes. Our stated goal of getting to 13% EBITDA margin, which we've certainly gotten very, very close to, is still the stated goal. Obviously, the revenue volatility has caused a bit of a pause in that journey, but that is still very much the goal and that's what we're working towards.

David Koning

All right, great. Thank you.

Andre Valentine

Thank you.

Operator

David Stein

Thank you, Sean. And I want to thank all of you for your participation on the call today and have a good day.

