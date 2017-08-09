The Hot Seat: Can 4 Smaller Tech Companies Compete With Amazon?

Amazon's relentless diversification is more successful in some areas than others. This article looks at 4 different sectors Amazon has entered and 4 smaller companies in those sectors.

Amazon (AMZN) seems to be breaking into every market these days. The retail giant has already diversified into delivery, grocery, handmade goods, music streaming, video streaming, household goods, and ebooks markets...But what happens when Amazon decides to compete in new sectors? Does the competition run for the hills? Who is winning the battle on each front Amazon is fighting? After all, Amazon went from a small online bookseller to Walmart's (WMT) biggest competitor. Suddenly, Amazon is the big guy on the block, pushing its way into new sectors formerly dominated by smaller tech companies.

This piece hopes to analyze the following competitions happening between Amazon and a smaller tech company in:

1. Restaurant Delivery: Grubhub (GRUB)

2. Homemade Goods: Etsy (ETSY)

3. Music Streaming: Pandora (P)

4. Video: Netflix (NFLX)

*The end section identifies a sector winner*

While there are other competitors in these markets, this piece focuses predominately on one company and Amazon. The end goal is to evaluate whether Amazon will grow to dominate the market, compete in the market, or lose the market to the smaller company. The purpose of this is to simplify the terms.

Grubhub

Grubhub was the inevitable combination of the internet and food delivery. Grubhub filled the hurdle that small restaurant chains and independent stores were facing while getting a delivery business started. Any local chain can be discovered when a consumer decides to order in on Grubhub's platform. It is advertising, convenience, and food all in one.

Amazon entered the restaurant delivery business in 2015 using its already operational Prime Now service. For Prime customers, the delivery is free; the catch is the restaurant picks up the tab for the consumer. In fact, Grubhub has the exact same business model. It charges restaurants an average of 13.5% per order placed. For restaurant delivery fees, Grubhub has the advantage in this area because users do not need a subscription to order food. As Prime membership expands, Grubhub will lose advantage.

Amazon's advertising strategy has a significant advantage over Grubhub's. Website traffic and app usage is highlighted below for Amazon and Grubhub. Amazon has approximately 213X the amount of web traffic as Grubhub. In addition, Amazon can display restaurant offers on its main site and reach a much larger audience. In a service industry, getting the consumer to try yours first is how to get them hooked. Amazon has a much better chance to hook a consumer before Grubhub does.

Visits to Grubhub by Similar Web

Visits to Amazon from Similar Web

Top Map: Amazon Prime Now Locations from Bloomberg

Bottom Map: Grubhub Locations from Grubhub

In terms of availability, both services are competitive. Grubhub currently boasts 55,000 restaurant options in 1,100 cities in the US and London (map above on the left). Amazon is offering similar capabilities in the area shown on the map above. Amazon offers delivery from local restaurants, including higher end ones. I delivered for the Tampa region and local favorites like Stone Soup Company and Datz were available. Grubhub, however, focuses more on smaller takeout restaurants.

In the case of Grubhub vs Amazon, there is enough room for both to compete. Both services do not charge consumers directly, which means consumers could theoretically use both for diversity. Especially since Grubhub caters to cheaper restaurants, whereas Amazon dabbles in the higher end ones. Additionally, Amazon depends on its Prime Now service being established before offering food delivery in an area, but Grubhub can break into new markets without a base service. Giving it the advantage in becoming established before Amazon arrives. While there are other companies exploring this realm, including Uber, I see no reason why the growing food delivery business cannot accommodate both Amazon and Grubhub.

Etsy

Etsy and Amazon have very different business models. On Amazon, sellers can sell what they please making it closer to Ebay in this respect. Etsy is focused on bringing people who craft or have a side hobby into the online market. Similar to the concept of Uber or AirBNB, Etsy taps into unused resources (work hours) and the desire to of consumers make extra money, the same way Uber taps into cars and AirBNB to houses. The danger for Etsy is that Amazon released a similar platform to sell homemade goods in site in 2015 called Handmade. The biggest online retailer is in direct competition with Etsy.

Disparity in Fees for Amazon Handmade and Etsy from Lucky Break Consulting

While this sounds like a great move for Amazon and a death wish for the original digital cottage vendor, Etsy gives producers the better end of the deal. Etsy takes a 3.5% commission or $.20 for each item sold, where Amazon takes a 12% fee $.50 per item. Additionally, Amazon charges a $39.99 monthly fee for sellers, whereas Etsy is completely free. The above chart shows the cost of selling 40 items at $18 per item. Amazon charges 16.2% in fees on revenue vs Etsy's 5.7%.

Where Etsy loses out is marketing and delivery speeds. Like Grubhub's disadvantage, Amazon brings millions of people to its website every day. People shopping on Amazon are likely to notice handmade and shop there over Etsy. Nevertheless, Etsy has made a name for itself by being first to the online handmade goods market. Secondarily, Amazon expedites shipping for its' prime members, a key part of its dominant strategy. Etsy's ship times can be weeks after ordering, making two day delivery a big win for Amazon.

Financial Status as of August 2017 from Motley Fool

The final verdict on Etsy and Amazon is similar to the one with Grubhub. Amazon and Etsy seem to be coexisting fine so far, with big growth in both companies. In 2016 Amazon posted 50% growth in sales for mother's day and a 300% growth in items available from inception. While Amazon Handmade is growing, Etsy finally turned profitable in 2Q 2017. With 19.1% revenue growth year over year and increased sales and sellers, Etsy seems to be doing fine with Amazon's presence.

Etsy is certainly about the individual sellers, with low barriers to entry encouraging independent business owners to sell their crafty designs. Amazon’s Homemade platform seems aimed at a small business attempting to do mass homemade sales. If a company can churn out supply and there is a high demand for the product, Amazon’s Homemade is the perfect platform. If the user is spending a lot of time and energy to create one of a kind works, Etsy may be better. With business strategies suiting different producers, both companies can coexist.

Pandora

Pandora was the original music streaming service. Users no longer had to buy a song to listen to it over and over. Now they a legal option that paired well with the increase in data speeds: streaming. Playlists based on your favorite songs auto generated and played all day, and powered by your individual voting power. The only catch was the ads that would interrupt the jams.

Amazon had a music service available for its Prime Members longer than most remember. The problem was this service absolutely sucked. The only person I could ever find using it was my dad because he was too stubborn to download Spotify or Pandora. But marketing and hardware updates have made Amazon a firm competitor in this market. First, Amazon made an upgraded streaming package, similar to Spotify...for the discounted prime price of $7.99 ($9.99 for Spotify/Pandora Premium/Apple). Second, they made Alexa insanely compatible with Prime Music. The trick was to get Prime Members hooked on the free 2 million songs Amazon provides free, and then get Prime Members away from their current streaming service by disrupting their hardware. Sound familiar, Kindle Readers?

Indeed, Amazon may be making the largest gains in the most unsuspecting market. In 2017, Amazon Echo, fueled by Alexa, has made disruptions to the way consumers get their tunes. Alexa now recognizes when the user asks for music for themes. For example, one could ask for "Dinner Music" and Amazon already has pre-selected playlists for this mood. Spotify and Pandora have long been promoting this strategy by crafting playlists for moods, but Alexa is most compatible with Amazon Prime Music. The strategy of crafting hardware with the intention of selling software or subscriptions is highly scalable.

These new offers from Amazon make it a formidable foe in the music streaming market. A study from Parks Associates Consultantsfound the following:

"Amazon's Prime Music service -- bundled with its wider Prime membership package, but with a fraction of the song catalog of its bigger competitors -- saw subscribers increase 50 percent in 2016, and actually leads the market share among U.S. broadband households at 15 percent, or nearly one-half of all streaming music subscribers."

Online Music Service Subscriber Growth from Parks Associates

The future for Amazon Prime Music is stronger than many investors give it credit for. Pandora is quickly fading from the scene and making room for other competitors. Amazon will certainly win the war against Pandora, a company that will be obsolete in 10 years, but if it will win against Apple and Spotify is harder to predict.

Netflix

Netflix may be the little guy in this argument, but this little one packs a punch. Like Pandora, Netflix paved the way in bringing online streaming to households. Netflix, however, is the turbocharged Pandora because it encroached on the cable company turf, a billion dollar industry involving almost every American Household. And it was successful.

Amazon had seen potential in the at home demand video market, launching Amazon Unbox in 2006. But streaming quickly became the future, so Amazon adapted to that in 2011. But Amazon does not just stop at providing a service anymore to Prime members...the end goal of a service is selling hardware to promote the service. Amazon Fire TV launched in 2014 combining all of the video services consumers had been using. Fire TV was the hardware platform that brought Amazon into consumer's houses and onto their TVs.

Image from VPN Guru

In 2012, Netflix was thought to be a dying service and people were apprehensive about the "reinvention by streaming" concept. After Netflix's success, companies began to take note. After all, when a startup brings a genius, but reproducible, business model, to the table, bigger fish tend to take note. But why did Netflix survive even after competition from smaller companies, such as Hulu, and bigger ones like Amazon and Apple? And even against the cable companies?

1. Original Content: Netflix spent $5B on original content in 2016, nearly 3x the amount HBO spent. It has hundreds of original productions, including top TV shows like House of Cards, Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, and Better Call Saul.

Graph from CNBC 2016

2. Being First, Being Popular: Netflix and chill? Netflix was first to the streaming market and is still the most recognized in its game. Other providers are just sloppy seconds compared to the original.

3. Large, Diverse Market: The streaming market has enough people interested to where there is room for competition. It isn't like soap where a consumer might be loyal to one brand and only uses that brand. Consumers may have multiple subscriptions to streaming services because they appreciate diversity.

Amazon isn't entirely interested in killing Netflix. After all, Netflix helps Amazon's hardware sell! The Amazon Fire platform is compatible with Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Starz, Sling, and many more providers. The two companies are actually assisting each other in this way. Consumers are unlikely to be pleased with the amount of content on Amazon Video, accessed on Fire Platform, and will crave access to more. Unless Amazon Video rapidly expands and offers more content for a subscription (an addon like Amazon Music), then Netflix will easily dominate the streaming market.

So who Wins?

1. Restaurant Delivery: Tie

The two appear to be operating well with each other in a large market. Both can be successful in the long run with similar business models.

2. Homemade Goods: Etsy

Amazon's fees have gotten the best of them. Etsy is more open to individual sellers. Revenue growth and expansion remain positive for Etsy.

3. Music Streaming: Amazon

Amazon is growing fast, and Pandora is shrinking. While Amazon might not dominate this entire market, Pandora is going to inevitably lose.

4. Video: Netflix, but Amazon contends

Netflix wins the battle, but Amazon hasn't lost the war. Both companies are doing wonderful in the video streaming market, but Netflix just takes the cake. With more brand recognition, popular sponsored content, and fast global growth, Netflix isn't budging off the throne.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I worked for Amazon Prime Delivery as a subcontractor in 2016