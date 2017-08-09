Nexeo Solutions' (NXEO) CEO David Bradley on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 9, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Everett – Vice President and Treasurer

David Bradley – President and Chief Executive Officer

Ross Crane – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ian Bennett – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Andrew Buscaglia – Credit Suisse

Jim Sheehan – SunTrust

Daniel Rizzo – Jefferies

Michael Everett

Good morning. Thank you, operator. Welcome to Nexeo's Third Fiscal Quarter 2017 Corporate Update. With me today are David Bradley, Chief Executive Officer, and Ross Crane, Chief Financial Officer.

Yesterday afternoon, we released our financial results for the fiscal third quarter for the three months ended June 30, 2017, including a supplemental slide presentation to accompany this morning's conference call. Both of these items can also be found on our website in the Investor Relations section under the financial Call Results tab at nexeosolutions.com.

For today's call, Dave will begin by providing a brief overview of our operations for the quarter and Ross will then touch on the key financial results, after which Dave will return to provide additional commentary on our outlook. Immediately after prepared remarks, we will open the line for Q&A.

As a reminder on slide 4, this conference call and webcast presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including statements addressing future financial and operating results of Nexeo and are based on management's current expectations. Actual results may vary materially from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements. More information about the factors that could cause these results to vary from those expressed in the forward-looking statements is set forth in our Company's filings with the SEC.

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or GAAP, the Company also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that by providing this additional information is useful to investors to allow them to better assess and understand the operating performance and trends of the business. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix at the end of these slides.

With that, I will turn the call over to David for his opening comments.

David Bradley

Thank you Michael and good morning everyone. This was a strong quarter for Nexeo as we continue to execute on our strategic platform. We made solid progress enhancing and leveraging our center-wide proprietary operating platform to drive market share and productivity gain. We expanded our portfolio of value added customer services as well as our specialty mix, while effectively managing gross profit spread.

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 grew 9% year-over-year to $943 million and we delivered net income of $10 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $52.4 million was up 12% making it our second consecutive quarter of year-over-year double digit profitability improvement. While performance was a result of executing well in a still challenging macro environment, the pricing dynamics in the third quarter made it difficult to maintain spread sequentially, particularly for commodity products which are still long in supply. As the market was generally deflationary, customers used the supply demand imbalances to their advantage. So, while gross profit dollars for the quarter were up, gross profit margins were slightly below our long-term target.

Consistent with our strategic plans to supplement our growth and expand specialty mix to disciplined bolt-on acquisitions, this quarter's results also benefited from the recent acquisition of Ultra Chem. I'm pleased to say this new high-margin, high-growth business is performing according to play and integration is on track. Our excitement with this acquisition continues to grow as we execute on commercial synergies.

Differentiating our self by providing true end-to-end solutions required using the right combination of integrated services that have the capacity and specification to serve large customers, while maintaining enough versatility to serve smaller customers. To enable the versatility, we've established a centralized proprietary operating platform that relies heavily on technology to drive asset utilization and productivity.

We continuously search for new ways to enhance our platform and this quarter we finalized the implementation of our new Transportation Management System, TMS. We valued big data and TMS is data-rich. The application provides performance visibility as well as enhanced analytics to optimize scheduling, routing and asset utilization. Similar to the granular level of visibility we had seen with our proprietary pricing system NeXprice, TMS provides us greater depth of insight into freight cost by mode, line of business and category. The information is then leveraged to improve private fleet utilization and thereby generated cost savings and better on-time delivery rates. TMS also provides track and trace capabilities including automated notifications for customers updated every hour.

In line with our commitment to provide world-class services, we've taken steps to improve the customer experience through launching our new customer portal, allowing customers convenient access to many self-service features on our centralized platform. In addition to legacy capabilities such as placing orders and dealing account statements, the new online portal allows customers to track shipment, view private fleet delivery time and obtain needed documentation electronically. With the surge in trend of e-commerce activities is imperative to have cutting edge technology in place.

I'll discuss our outlook shortly, but first I will turn the call over to Ross, to take you through the quarterly results.

Ross Crane

Thanks Dave and good morning. This quarter because of the timing and nature of the merger last year, in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we're once again required to split the successor and predecessor results into two separate and distinct periods. For clarification, successor results for this period are simply the results for the fiscal third quarter of 2017. Last year's results nearly split the June quarter into two periods, the period up to the business combination with W. L. Ross Holdings for April 1 through June 8, and the period after the business combination of June 9 through June 30.

And while I'm not allowed to explicitly do the math for the successor and predecessor periods because of regulatory requirements, whenever I refer to an increase or decrease in a particular measurement, I'm comparing this quarter's results to the combined successor and predecessor results for the same period last year, except where noted.

The good news is, next quarter will be the last time we have to work through this format with year-over-year comparisons. Total revenue for the quarter grew 9% versus last year excluding Ultra Chem revenue increased 7% driven by primarily by price increase in both chemicals and plastics as well as slightly higher volume in plastics globally.

Total gross profit increased during the quarter by 9% to $103 million and while gross profit margins was essentially flat, gross profit for the quarter includes $1.4 million of additional depreciation expense compared to last year, because of the assets that occurred after the merger last year. Excluding this item, gross profit margin expanded 10 basis points and gross profit increased 11% for the quarter.

Foreign exchange rate had a relatively mild impact to revenue and gross profit this quarter, reducing the year-over-year growth in each by about a 1 percentage point. Chemicals revenue increased 13%, with 4% of that increase coming from Ultra Chem and 9% from average selling price and pieces, which occurred primarily in commodity chemicals broadly and our energy end market.

Excluding Ultra Chem, volumes were essentially flat in chemicals overall with volume growing in our energy and personal care end markets, offset by volume declines in the other end markets we serve, most notably in our chemical manufacturing end markets, which experienced supply constraints in several key products during the quarter.

Gross profit for chemicals increased 12% to $54 million. Excluding Ultra Chem, gross profit increased 9% in Chemicals. Our gross profit margin for Chemicals was slightly down. Gross profit again for the quarter includes $1 million of that additional appreciation expense versus the prior year, resulting from the asset step-ups.

Excluding, this item, gross profit margin expanded 20 basis points in Chemicals and gross profit was up more than 14% for the quarter. In Plastics, revenue increased 6% driven by 4% higher average selling prices and volume increases of 2% globally. Volumes benefited from regional strength in EMEA and Asia. In end markets, volume polymers and healthcare were especially strong, but automotive declined, which correlates with an overall slowing in the global automotive industry.

Plastics drove profit increase just under 11% to $43 million, while gross profile margin expanded 40 basis points, despite headwinds from the continuing supplier disruption in North America and limited availability of certain products in Europe.

Total SG&A during the quarter was $79 million, an increase of 4% from last year. This number also includes $2.2 million of additional depreciation and amortization expense compared to last year, because the assets step ups I mentioned earlier as well as the Ultra Chem acquisition. Excluding that additional depreciation and amortization, SG&A cost increased less than 1% and we continue to look for opportunities to drive operational efficiencies that generate cost savings and improve our gross profit conversion ratio and expand EBITDA margins.

At the end of the quarter, we had total debt outstanding of approximately $904 million and net debt of approximately $870 million. The total debt increase year-over-year was primarily driven by the $58 million purchase price for the Ultra Chem acquisition, which was funded out of our ABL.

As a result, leverage at the end of the quarter was 4.9 times on an adjusted basis up from 4.4 times a year ago. For the remainder of this fiscal year our focus is to use free cash flow to reduce leverage and reposition ourselves for additional accretive acquisitions.

Working capital was $569 million at the end of the quarter which increased by $85 million year-over-year, driven primarily by inflation and material costs and Ultra Chem.

At the end of the quarter total liquidity was about $250 million which consisted of $34 million of cash on hand and $260 million of borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility.

With that, I'm going to turn it back to David for his closing comments.

David Bradley

Thank you, Ross. I'm pleased with the team's execution on key elements of our strategy driving price execution to manage spread, expanding specialty mix through line part additions with supplier authorizations and acquisitions, and implementing technology to improve the customer experience and our productivity.

While we continue to execute on the things within our control, a couple of outside factors hindered our performance. The supply disruption we've been experiencing Plastics since October 2016 continues. The situation did not significantly improve as we expected at the time of our last call three months ago. The issue has been a considerable distraction to our commercial organization, as customer frustrations are beginning to indirectly impact sales to other products, in addition to those directly impacted by the supply disruption.

We think for long duration the cumulative effect is no longer de minimis and we estimate the total EBITDA impact for the full fiscal year 2017 results to be $5 million.

Additionally, performance was negatively impacted by common material rate increases. The rate increases varied by region and specific lane, and as a consequence of two primary tablets; driver shortages persist in the industry, particularly for driver trained in transporting hazardous material and increased regulatory requirements with the federal mandate for electronic logging devices that track driver hours for compliance. The latter has resulted in estimated 2% to 3% reduction in trucking capacity.

We anticipated its impact, but we did not expect was how much capacity would be reduced for short-lead time delivery. Essentially, for same day and next day orders which is nearly half of our business, common carrier excess capacity has not virtually disappeared, creating the right environment for common carriers to raise price.

We're working to pass these price increases through to our customers, but unlike raw material price increases which can generally be passed through within the quarter, the cost associated with common carrier rate increases require additional time to gain customer acceptance. This is only a timing issue as we are actively working capacity increases through now and expect to fully recover them as we enter into fiscal 2018.

Estimated in this impact are freight increases to the fully fiscal year 2017 results is $4 million to $5 million. For three consecutive quarters, both GDP and industrial production have come in below forecast. Taking this into consideration, along with the headwinds and the Plastic supplier disruption and increased freight cost, we are revising our full year adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $180 million and $185 million.

With that said, we have now posted two consecutive quarters of double digit growth and adjusted EBITDA and on track to deliver double digit growth in the fourth quarter. Although the macro economic conditions are not providing a talus for the robust growth we aspire to, the economy appear to be stable and underlying fundamentals of our business model are intact.

To create long-term value in this environment, we have and will continue to execute on our strategic plans. Our long-term growth objective remains unchanged, grow commodity volume better than GDP, grow specialty volume at twice the rate of commodities and supplement growth through targeted bolt-on acquisition at reasonable multiples.

For margin expansion, we continue to be focused on improving specialty mix, the new supplier authorization and targeted acquisitions and driving productivity and cost optimization with our industry leading centralized proprietary operating platform.

In summary, Nexeo is well positioned to finish fiscal 2017 with a strong fourth quarter. Our pricing discipline and specialty mix strategy are working well and we're successfully leveraging our value added platform to gain market share, while effective managing cost. Looking ahead, we remain focused on and are continuing to execute on our strategic plan and we are committed to achieving Nexeo's long-term growth and margin objective.

And now, I'll turn the call back over to Michael to begin our Q&A session.

Michael Everett

Thank you, David. Operator, will you please take a few minutes to explain the Q&A process for our listeners.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from Ian Bennett of Bank of America. Your line is opening.

Ian Bennett

Thank you and good morning. On the working capital has been increasing as a percentage of sales, could you provide some outlook on what you anticipate for the balance of the year and as we move into fiscal 2018?

Ross Crane

Yeah, working capital this quarter and the September quarter is going to come down. We had a little bit of timing issue at the end of the quarter and we had some inflation. We're not really seeing much inflation anymore. We've got some good volume coming our way, so we'll make some progress in reducing working capital this quarter, and then we will also do that again in the December quarter simply because that's our seasonally weakest quarter, and that's typically when we begin to reduce our working in anticipation of the December slowdown. So, you will see it come down for the next two quarters.

Ian Bennett

And, for the volume growth of the business, 1% in Q3, how has volumes been trending so far quarter-to-date and what's the expectation for next year both in the case where the supplier comes back online to secure that volume and the case where potentially they are not?

David Bradley

Yeah, I think what we're seeing and as we've talked through, our volume growth and we think so far mirrors industrial activity. We stated clearly that our goals on a go-forward basis are to grow our commodity business at GDP and our specialty portfolio a multiple of that performance. Certainly the supplier disruption on the plastic side is mainly specialty plastics and it's only impacting our ability to grow that segment. It's impacting our overall specialty mix progress. So, as they solve that issue and make progress, we do expect to see that improve our performance on the plastic side both on the volume growth and margin mix going forward.

Ian Bennett

Okay, that's helpful and then one final one if I may, on the common carrier increase, how much was common carrier expense in fiscal year 2016 and what was the pace of those increases in pricing and the effect for flow through as we look in the next year?

Ross Crane

Ian, I don't have the exact number for 2016 in front of me for common carrier. You know our total freight spend is about half of our warehouse and delivery cost. The rise was rapid, as the capacity started to come out of a system, rates for common carriers particularly for short-lead time, one to two days you know went up 20% to 25% a month and it's significant. So, it's a significant enough portfolio of our delivery cost that had this kind of an impact.

Ian Bennett

Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Andrew Buscaglia of Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Andrew Buscaglia

Could you just talk about looking at the supplier issues, you had mentioned in the script, in the indirect impact you are seeing. My question is, will that – what gives you confidence that, that can get cleared up and would you like to get ahead of potentially that lingering into 2018, will you see the continued cost or continued issues rather?

David Bradley

Yeah, so we've talked a number of times with the leadership of that supplier. We are confident that they are investing the resources needed to fix the issue. They have made progress and they had a little bit of a back slide at the beginning of the quarter, which is setback we didn't expect, but throughout this quarter they have made progress and then they continue to make progress. So, we believe that issue will limited to our 2017 performance, and the follow-on, or indirect effect is as our customers buy material not only from that particular supplier, but from other suppliers that we provide services for. Those customers level of frustration throughout the year has increased and therefore is lessening the dialog on other product we sell. And so as that happens, it does put our other elements under a little bit of strain. And so we are working with those customers obviously provide for their needs, give them both the supply they need from that particular supplier as well as other products that they purchased and we believe we'll make steady progress in this quarter returning that business back to normal and getting focus back on growth.

Andrew Buscaglia

Okay. That's helpful. And then just one other on the – your leverage ticked up a little bit, I think a lot of that's the function of your EBITDA just not having grown as much as you would have expected. But is there any change in what your focus is going to be for your use of cash in terms of either pay down or M&A? And just provide us like kind of where you are with that M&A pipeline? Is there anything interesting heating up?

David Bradley

Yes. So, our leverage did pick up with the purchases of Ultra Chem. You can look at on our pro forma basis and it's not quite as severe, but as Ross mentioned our focus for the rest of the year is on paying down debt and reducing net leverage. Our strategic focus on how we run the business hasn't changed. We like to run the business between 3.5 and 4.5 times levered. We've said that we don't mind stepping above that level if the right acquisition comes along. When you look at the Ultra Chem business, both from an EBITDA margin perspective being doubt-digits, and in fact that it's growing doubt-digits, it improves our overall specialty mix and accomplishes a number of our strategic goal. We felt that it warranted us taking our leverage up and we see nothing, but good news coming out of that acquisition going forward. So, we're still comfortable with where we are given the acquisition that we took on, but we're certainly focused on getting back down to around four times leverage and position ourselves to the next one and we won't move forward in another acquisition until we're comfortable with our leverage range.

Andrew Buscaglia

Thanks for the color. Thanks guys.

Operator

And our next question comes from Jim Sheehan of SunTrust. Your line is open.

Jim Sheehan

Good morning.

David Bradley

Good morning, Jim.

Jim Sheehan

Yeah. With regards to the great costs and the carrier costs going up, you said that it typically takes longer than a quarter to pass this through or longer than your typical price increase would be on a product. So, can you talk about whether it takes one or two quarters that passes through? And do you expect any further increases in the carrier rates going forward?

David Bradley

There is a couple of things going on. When you look at how we pass price – typically raw material price as we pass through real time. Customers are used to that. They understand the market. They understand both the direct correlation factor that drive input costs as well as the secondary indicator. When it comes to specific freight increases, especially as severe as they've been in short requested lead time, it takes a little more convincing. And so, if we can pass those through in a three month period, I would call that success and that's what our current plan is.

As I mentioned in my script, we are working through those price increases now and expect to have most of them done before fiscal 2018 begin. And so, we think we will cover that margin and have it benefit as part of our 2018 performance. If you look at it going forward, I mentioned the implementation of our Transportation Management System on through our centralized platform, that gives a better data visibility, allows us to drive private fleet utilization higher and manage kind of that short requested lead time spend between our internal assets and the common carriers.

We'll use that to mitigate impact going forward, but I can't predict what's going to happen in the spot common carrier market. We'll just design the business and the tools to manage it, and then educating our customers on the risk, so that we can pass it through faster next time.

Jim Sheehan

Great. And you talked about generating free cash flow is one of your strategic goals. Where do you see free cash flow ending up for fiscal 2017?

Ross Crane

I think we are comfortable based on everything we are seeing right now. It's somewhere between $52 million and $55 million of recurring free cash flow, so obviously that doesn't include the purchase of Ultra Chem. It does include profitability as well as changes in working capital CapEx and cash taxes and those kinds of things. So, we are expecting a pretty decent quarter in cash flow here.

Jim Sheehan

Thank you.

David Bradley

You're welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] And our next question comes from Laurence Alexander of Jefferies. Your line is open, Laurence.

Daniel Rizzo

Hi. This is Daniel Rizzo on for Laurence. In terms of a pricing environment, I mean what type of pricing environment is ideal for you guys? I mean do you prefer inflationary, I mean rapid inflation or volatility? I mean is that played your hands or do you like these more steady?

David Bradley

No. We actually prefer a volatile pricing environment and generally inflation is better than deflation for our overall results. We think right now I mean pricing has been volatile. I mean in this quarter we saw a little bit of a run up in the first half and then a drop off in the back half from accrued perspective. I think the one dynamic that is affecting our ability to pass the price on our commodity Chemical side if those markets are long in supply and the customers are educated to that fact. And so they are more aggressive, trying to drive their spot prices down and that's why we got pinched just a little bit on commodity Chemical margins.

But overall, the volatility that we've seen has been good for us. You'll see ebbs and flows in our margin that you look at our overall revenue growth and how much price we pass through in the quarter, we are operating within what we say would be very much our effective performance range with our pricing technology.

Daniel Rizzo

And the pinch that occurs does that seem to have repeated out as we head to the next quarter here?

David Bradley

Yeah. I mean we are working hard, obviously to reset our margins on the commodity chemical side, I mean pass through some of the cost that we've seen and also working with our suppliers to manage spread both ways. And given our volume performance relative to the industry we are getting good cooperation from the supply side and we'll continue to make progress on the customer side and we'll still progress through the quarter.

Daniel Rizzo

Thank you very much guys.

David Bradley

You're welcome.

Operator

And our next question comes from Tyros [indiscernible]

Tyros

In the free cash flow number that you guys talked about, how much working capital is included there?

Ross Crane

I think in total for the year is around $30 million. I have to double check that number Tyros. They are not in front of me, but I think the total draw for the year is about $30 million, somewhere between $25 million and $30 million.

Tyros

Got it. So that's like $80 million to $85 million of free cash flow before working capital.

Ross Crane

Right.

Tyros

Okay. Thanks.

David Bradley

You're welcome.

Operator

And that concludes the Q&A portion of this call. I would now like to turn the call back over to Michael Everett for closing remarks.

Michael Everett

Thank you, Tanya. As we conclude today's call, I want to remind everyone that the reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures discussed during our presentation today to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the appendix of the presentation. A copy of this presentation was included as an exhibit to our current report on Form 8K we filed with the SEC yesterday afternoon as well as on our Investor Relations website. If you have any questions or feedback regarding the material presented today, please contact Nexeo Investor Relations personnel by email at investor.relations@nexeosolutions.com.

We'd like to thank you again for your participation in our quarterly update today. We look forward to being with you again in late November when we will report our fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2017 financial and operating results. And that concludes the call. Thank you operator.

Operator

You're welcome. Ladies and gentlemen thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

