Tracking The Treasury Rate For A 9% Yield On This Healthcare REIT

Pattern Recognition: Omega Healthcare Investors Back On The "Rate-dar"

Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material via free instant text message trade alert and email alert.

Ever get the feeling that you’re like the proverbial hamster on an exercise wheel, running quickly but getting nowhere fast? Investors seeking yield on their investments often feel this way.

Interest rates on bank certificates of deposit, corporate bonds and U.S. Treasury bonds have been so low for so long that investors have naturally gravitated to an asset class that offers a better return. Real Estate Investment Trusts pay much higher returns by virtue of their requirement to pay out 90% of their earnings as dividends to shareholders

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission:

"To qualify as a REIT, a company must have the bulk of its assets and income connected to real estate investment and must distribute at least 90 percent of its taxable income to shareholders annually in the form of dividends."

This requirement necessarily winds up with REITs paying a much higher yield than most fixed income investments.

For comparison, let’s first look at some of the existing rates currently available in the fixed income space.

Range:

1 Year CD 1.40% to 1.50%

5 year CD 1.50% to 2.25%

10 Year CD 2.00 to 2.50%

AT&T 10 year Corporate bond 3.90%

10 year U.S. Treasury bond 2.29%

CD Sources: Deposit Accounts, Bankrate.com

Because we’re interested in discovering investments that give us a fighting chance against government-reported inflation of near 2%, the only one of these that fits that criteria, after tax, would point to the BBB, Morningstar rated AT&T (NYSE:T) bond that matures August 14, 2027.

In contrast, here is a small sampling of some dividend yields currently available in the REIT space as of August 8th, 2017.

REIT Price Dividend Yield EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) $68.63 $4.08 5.94% W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) $66.90 $4.00 5.98% Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) $31.36 $2.56 8.16%

For the near/retiree and retiree desirous of investments that will pay the bills in retirement, many have come to the conclusion that doing so in a 2% inflationary environment is just impossible if one were to rely upon today’s fixed income products.

Math doesn’t lie. This is what the math tells us:

The average retired couple can live a fairly comfortable retirement in many parts of the US on $50,000.00. The average two-earner retired couple has a Social Security benefit of about $28,800.00. To fill the gap between their SS benefit and what they need to live on, they need to supplement that benefit with an additional $21,200 of annual income.

$50,000-$28,800 SS benefits = $21,200 additional income required

If this average couple was to disregard the loss of purchasing power guaranteed by fixed income investments in a 10-year CD yielding 2%, how much would they need to plunk down in this CD to yield the $21,200 additional income they need? Remember your ninth grade algebra? Sometimes it comes in handy.

.02 X ? = $21,000

$1,060,000 X .02 = $21,200.00

The average couple would need $1,060,000.00 in savings to buy a 10-year bank CD that would yield the $21,200.00 they need to bridge the gap, to fill the hole and make a $50,000.00 annual income retirement a reality.

Unfortunately, this option is a virtual impossibility for the great majority of near/retirees and retirees today.

A June 2015 Government Accountability Office analysis found that average Americans between the ages of 55 and 64 have accrued about $104,000 in retirement savings.

Source: Investopedia

Because of this shortfall in retirement savings, many have turned to asset classes like REITs because the yields they pay make it possible to overcome the pernicious effects of inflation, currently running about 2% according to the government.

Strategy Session

As the interest rate cycle turns, so goes the pricing and re-pricing of the REIT sector. Because REITs are so dependent on the debt markets for capital necessary for expansion, as an asset class, they respond in lock step to interest rate trends in the debt markets.

Following the moves in the 10-year Treasury, from a recent range-bound high of 2.4% down to 2.14%, it is clear that REIT pricing responds quite favorably to a contraction in interest rates.

In the bond market, prices move inversely to interest rates. From March of this year through June, interest rates were on the decline, from about the 2.40% level to around 2.10%. As rates declined, the 10-year Treasury bond rose, from about $103 to around $108.

Moving like baby geese imprinting their mama’s behavior, the REITs rose right along with the 10-year Treasury as rates declined.

EPR Price rises along with the Treasury bond

EPR’s price rose from about $66.25 to about $77.00, or a gain of 16.2%.

Similarly, the price of W.P. Carey followed the same path.

Omega Healthcare Investors was no exception to the rule.

In the last several weeks, the rubber band of interest rates has begun to snap back up again, rising from that 2.10% low to around 2.30% currently. This happened for a couple of reasons.

The Fed at its latest FOMC committee meeting made it clear that it had tightening in its sites. It let the markets know that it was on the cusp of winding down its accumulation of Treasury bonds. In fact, it hinted that it’d soon begin selling off its inventory of those bonds.

With the biggest player in the market about to start selling, the implication was clear to market participants. Large amounts of bonds will be dumped into the marketplace. With a greater supply of bonds available and lesser demand for such low-yielding bonds, the pressure on interest rates will intensify. Less demand for these securities means lower prices. To refresh, in the bond market, prices work inversely to interest rates. In other words, higher interest rates mean lower prices. This earnings season has been a good one. Solid earnings reports have been coming in every day of this latest earnings season. Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings announcement last Wednesday moved the Dow Jones Industrial Average to another new record high, closing above 22,000 for the first time. In fact, the market enjoyed 10 days in a row of record high prices. Higher earnings have given increased confidence to business and consumers that the economic expansion will continue. Increasing new jobs and historically low unemployment rates feed the same narrative. A gathering expansion will give rise to additional demand for capex, resulting in higher interest rates.

Higher demand for money = higher interest rates

How Can Income Investors Benefit From This Interest Rate Cycle?

In view of the range bound nature of the current interest rate cycle, we can predict that once the 10-year Treasury rate hits the 2.40-2.50% level, we can position ourselves to benefit from lower REIT prices that will occur and the higher dividend yields that will come from that relationship.

In These REITs Reigned Supreme, we discussed the gathering storm of rate increases and their impact on REIT prices and yields. Later, in You’ve Accumulated $1 Million For Retirement: Time To Cash Out, over 75,000 readers came to visit, and over 1,050 engaged in a lively discussion concerning their success with REITs and how they’d proceed with these investments in the future. You’re invited to read and join the discussion.

Income investors, near/retirees and retirees interested in enhancing their dividend income, take note.

Here is how those same REITs recently responded, price-wise and yield-wise to the bump-up in interest rates.

10-Year Bond ETF Price Falling, October, 2016 through December, 2017

As the interest rate on the 10-year Treasury bond was rising from around 2.10% to 2.50%, the price of those bonds fell from around $112.00 to about $103.00, causing a capital loss of about 8% for holders of those bonds over just a two-month period.

During that same period, the REITs, which respond in lock-step to interest rate movements, saw their prices decline in tandem, and their yields rise in concert as well.

EPR’s price fell from $81 to $66 for an 18.5% plunge. The yield rose from 5.03% to 6.18%. For the investor attuned to increasing his income, this represented an opportunity to grow income by 22.9%.

W.P. Carey shareholders saw their stock price fall from $70 to $56, a 20% bear market performance. The yield rose from 5.7% to 7.14%. This offered the income investor the opportunity to gain 25.3% more income.

Omega Healthcare Investors shareholders could not escape the carnage. They, too, saw their stock’s price fall, from $38 to $28, a 26.3% greater-than-bear market performance.

The yield on Omega rose from 6.74% to 9.14%. Income investors had a chance to increase their income by 35.6%.

Targeting Omega Healthcare Investors For a 9% Yield

We already own Omega Healthcare Investors in our Fill-The-Gap and subscriber portfolios as well as in our personal portfolios. The case for adding more shares at a slightly better entry point than exists today is compelling.

Omega owns quality healthcare properties, mostly skilled nursing facilities, and is geographically diversified. The dividend has been increased for 20 consecutive quarters and was increased recently to $.64 quarterly.

Dividend coverage is excellent. AFFO is at $.81 while the dividend is only $.64, leaving plenty of room for future growth. The company evidences a long and strong commitment to pay and increase dividends to its shareholders.

Market Guidance

The company has given guidance for adjusted funds from operations of $3.42-3.44/share for the current year. Based on this guidance it is trading for about 9 times 2017 estimated AFFO. A further slide in price would necessarily bring an even lower AFFO multiple, giving the investor even greater downside protection with a high level of dividend safety.

Occupancy rates at their facilities for many years run higher than the industry average, at around 83%.

The following slides are from the company’s presentation in June of 2017.

Omega has 972 operating facilities, 85% of which are devoted to skilled nursing and transitional care.

From 2004 through 2016, AFFO has grown by 12.1% annually. Continuing strong growth in this metric is more than enough to fund a continuing dividend increase for shareholders.

The company continues to maintain focus on its senior care facilities and grows the company through continual investment in new facilities.

Geographic diversity can be seen by facilities located in virtually all of the states.

Geographic diversity finds its complement in rent diversity. Of its top 10 tenants, only one represents 10% of revenues, with the others ranging from 3% to 7%. This wide diversity of tenants helps mitigate risk that any one tenant’s troubles could adversely affect Omega.

Summing it all up is the Investor Recap:

Omega Healthcare Investors has long been a part of the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio based on my analysis of the company’s past performance, future prospects and ability to grow the dividend.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc., Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors, W.P. Carey, Inc., Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.69% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $31,634, which is $1,600.00 more annual income than just last month. This represents a 5.33% annual income increase for the portfolio.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

Your Takeaway

Learning to recognize patterns in the movement of interest rates is but one step along the road to having the ability to grow your income.

While interest rate movements used to be muted and almost imperceptible, today the Fed’s pronouncements and intentions have the power to move rates 10 or more basis points in a day. We’ve seen 30 to 40 basis point moves in a matter of months.

Applying this knowledge gives us the power to substantially increase the amount of money we can generate from REITs.

If we wish to fill the gap between our Social Security benefit and the actual amount we need to pay our bills, utilizing this type of strategy becomes crucial to fulfilling our goals.

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

For a few more days, feel free to join hundreds of your fellow readers who have taken advantage of a free two-week trial to our premium newsletter subscription. Try before you buy, with no obligation.

My promise to you: With every exclusive article, email, instant text and chat, I'll help guide you to increased income for retirement, one dividend at a time.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Do you keep dry powder available to take advantage of interest rate impact on stocks? Do you seek to profit from temporary mispricing for capital gain or income enhancement as a result of changes in interest rates? Would you regard this strategy as market timing, not to be engaged in? Or, do you see the utility of deploying your cash only when it can work the hardest for you? Please let us know how you deal with these situations in your own portfolio and how you arrive at your decisions.

If you'd like to receive immediate notification whenever I write new content, simply click the "follow" button at the top of this article next to my picture or at the bottom of the article, then click "Follow in real time."

As part of our premium subscription program, all subscribers receive a free Portfolio Income Tracker to track income production in the subscriber portfolio and stay focused on income production in their own portfolio.

To learn more about this premium service, see "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time."

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.