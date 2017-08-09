AquaVenture Holdings' (WAAS) CEO Douglas Brown on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE:WAAS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 9, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Courtney Denihan - Investor Relations

Douglas Brown - Chief Executive Officer

Tony Ibarguen - President

Lee Muller - Chief Financial Officer

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Rachel Sloan - Deutsche Bank

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Good morning and welcome to AquaVenture Holdings Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Courtney Denihan, Investor Relations at AquaVenture.

Courtney Denihan

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. We released our earnings press release this morning and posted a slide presentation to the investor relations section of our website at investors.aquaventure.com. We will be referencing the slides during this call. Today’s speakers are Doug Brown, Chief Executive Officer; Tony Ibarguen, President; and Lee Muller, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call may contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include remarks about future expectations, believes, estimates, plans and prospects including our forecasted 2017 financial results, expected margins and the impacts thereon from various customer contracts, our strategic focus, our ability to make acquisitions, our negotiations with certain customers and the financial impacts of contract amendments, the impacts of operating results of the timing, size and accounting treatment of acquisitions, our ability to achieve and the timing of achieving synergies from our acquisitions. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements. Such risks and other factors are set forth in our final prospectus dated October 5, 2016 and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements.

Additionally, during today’s call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures and other key metrics which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found in our earnings release.

I would now like to turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Doug Brown.

Douglas Brown

Thank you, and good morning and thank you for taking the time to join us on today’s call. We are pleased to report solid results for the second quarter of 2017 and look forward to continuing to execute our Water-as-a-Service strategy on behalf of our shareholders.

I would like to start today’s call by providing highlights from AquaVenture’s second quarter results and commenting on a number of recent developments. Then, Tony will give a brief overview of our Seven Seas Water and Quench segment accomplishments.

We will then walk you through our financial results in more detail and finally, I will return to provide color on our market outlook for the remainder of 2017 before opening the line for your questions.

On Slide 3, I am pleased to report our consolidated financial results and other highlights for the second quarter of 2017. Consolidated revenues grew to $29.9 million increasing 5.8% over the prior year, of which approximately 3.7% was organic and 2.1% was inorganic growth driven primarily by our Peru acquisition in October of last year.

We reported adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million for the quarter, consistent with the adjusted EBITDA reported in the prior year. As a reminder, the $2 million of cash collected on the Peru design and construction contract is excluded from revenue and adjusted EBITDA if the contract was structured similar to our other water purchase agreements, the cash collected would accrue revenue and has had a positive and accretive impact on adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.

For the current quarter, the combination of our adjusted EBITDA and the cash collected on the design and construction contracts was $11.4 million, compared to $9.4 million in Q2 of 2016, an increase of 22%.

We continue to see strong momentum in our M&A pipeline. Quench has recently closed two acquisitions including a tuck-in in the Raleigh-Durham area which increase its density in that targeted market and an acquisition which takes us into Canada for the first time.

Tony will provide more details in a few moments. We are also excited to report that subsequent to the close of the quarter, we entered into a credit agreement for a $150 million non-amortizing term loan that matures in July of 2021.

After extinguishing our existing debt in the USVI Trinidad Curacao and Quench, we will have approximately $47 million of excess proceeds to fund the acquisitions and for working capital needs.

We have spoken previously about our optimizing our capital structure and are pleased with the completion of this initiative which will help support our strategic and financial goals. We will talk further about the terms of this credit agreement in a few minutes.

Lastly, we are excited to announce that we finalized the amendments to the BBI Water Purchase agreement and the BVI loan agreement on August 4, of which I will provide more detail on Slide 4.

As you may recall, we have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the BVI government regarding our contracts for the Paraquita Bay plant and have been working the BVI government on these proposed amendments since the middle of 2016.

Last quarter, we announced that we had agreed on the final terms of the BVI government and we have recently received final approval from Barclays and the United Kingdom Export Finance, the loan guarantor which has allowed us to execute final documentation with the BVI government.

As a reminder, the financial impact of this amendment was incorporated into our projections at the time of our IPO as well as our 2017 financial outlook presented at our earnings call in March. Also, we have reported our Q1 and Q2 2017 results using these amended terms.

While we don’t disclose individual contract details, we have agreed to lower the water rate and amend the contractual formulas applied to future water rate increases effective January 1, 2017 in exchange for receiving the following benefits. An extra capacity charge which results in $10 million of cash payments over the next five years.

The elimination of a drop in the water rate in the back half of the term of the water supply agreement, the consent by the BVI government through the June 2015 acquisition, in which we acquired our BVI subsidiary.

The BVI government consent to the loan agreement in which we improved bank financing terms including an approximately one year extension of our BVI loan, a reduction in the current LIBOR spread of 50 basis points and the extended participation of the UKES to match the extended loan term, the combination of which increases distributable cash. And finally, the agreement with the BVI government to explore opportunities for further water expansion in the BVI.

We are pleased to have reached the agreement with the BVI government on these matters, which positions us to maintain this long-term relationship through a resolution with mutually beneficial results. We look forward to continuing to work with the BVI government to create opportunities to improve the water supply to the west side of Tortola.

I would now like to turn the call over to Tony who will provide an update on both segments.

Tony Ibarguen

Thanks, Doug. Quench’s operational highlights include two recently completed acquisitions. On June 1, Quench acquired Pure Water Innovations, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based point-of-use operator and on August 2, we purchased Quench Water Canada, a Toronto-based point-of-use operator. These transactions represent our second and third acquisitions for AVH since our IPO last October.

They highlight Quench’s execution of our tuck-in strategy and the highly fragmented point-of-use water market. Between these two acquisitions, we paid approximately $2.8 million, which is approximately five times the forecasted combined EBITDA.

The acquisitions added approximately 1000 customers and 2400 units to Quench’s rental asset base, expanded our geographic footprint into Canada and increased our customer density in the fast-growing Raleigh-Durham market.

Additionally, we expect to be able to achieve significant synergies with these asset acquisitions as they integrate into our existing operations. These acquisitions bring Quench’s installed rental unit base to over 96,000 units as of August 2 and we continue to work on our robust pipeline of acquisitions with potential to close later this year and in early 2018.

Additionally, our national service coverage continues to expand as we added in-house service capabilities in Denver, Milwaukee and Pittsburg.

Lastly, Quench’s annualized unit attrition rate continues at approximately 8% as of June 30 and we expect that our new ERP system named Q-Force will have a meaningful impact on our ability to impact retention by providing customers with even better service in the future.

Turning to Seven Seas Water on Slide 6. We had a very productive quarter with plant operating as expected. All plants either met or exceeded production expectations and the majority experienced increased demand from our customers. Except for Peru, which was impacted by some disruption as a result of adverse weather conditions occurring this spring.

The Peru plant was back to normal operating parameters by the middle of Q2 and overall the financial impact of this is not material. Finally, we continue to make progress implementing the planned upgrades in Peru mentioned in the last quarter.

We continue to add qualified leads to our M&A database as Seven Seas Water and more importantly, we are actively engaged in many discussions, several of which could lead to a completed deal this year. While it’s impossible to predict the timing on any single deal, the fact that several discussions are progressing gives us confidence in our ability to complete at least one deal this year.

As we are usually sourcing these opportunities on our own, we are typically the first firm to bring an M&A idea to these plant orders.

By definition, there is a long lead time to close a deal but we continue to wed the over 250 pre-screened sites that we have proactively identified as acquisition opportunities. We are confident in our ability to find attractive assets and structure accretive deals, that fit well into our growth strategy and we will share additional information with you in the coming quarters.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Lee who will take you through our financial results. Lee?

Lee Muller

Thanks, Tony. Now turning to Slide 7, we will discuss our second quarter 2017 results. We reported total revenues of $29.9 million, an increase of 5.8% over Q2 2016. Consolidated gross margin of 46.4% during the current quarter was 280 basis points lower than the prior year margin of 49.2%.

The decline in gross margin was primarily due to several contributing factors, the inclusion of the lower margin Peru operations and maintenance contract, combined with elevated repairs and maintenance expense in Peru, some planned and some weather-related also contributing was the year-over-year impact of the BVI amendment, partially offset by improvements in gross margin at our Trinidad, Turks and Caicos, Saint Maarten and U.S. Virgin Island operations.

As a reminder, the margin compression in Seven Seas Water compared to the prior year will continue to impact 2017 by the three factors just mentioned, the lower margin profile of the Peru O&M contracts, elevated repairs and maintenance expense in Peru and the impact of the BVI amendment.

The primary driver of the marquee decline relates to the lower margin construct of the Peru O&M contract which on a standalone basis, results in us recognizing all of the operation and maintenance expenses for this project, but only recognizing about one-third of the revenue we would expect from the traditionally structured water purchase agreement.

This is because the cash collected from our design and construction contract of approximately $2 million per quarter is recorded as cash collected against the note receivable and does not flow through revenues.

In addition, our Peru operation is also impacted by elevated repairs and maintenance expense this year, most of which was planned as part of our post-acquisition integration and factored into the purchase price and some of which was caused by adverse weather conditions in Peru during the spring.

Moving on, total selling, general and administrative expenses increased $2.3 million to $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2017 from $14.5 million for the same period in 2016, which was primarily related to higher share-based compensation expense resulting from equity grants made in connection with our IPOs during the fourth quarter of 2016, partially offset by lower acquisition related expenses in the current period.

Net loss for the second quarter was $5.5 million or a loss per share of $0.21 as compared to the prior year net loss of $4.2 million. The current quarter net loss was impacted by increased share-based compensation of $2.7 million. As a reminder, the elevated level of share-based compensation is expected to continue through Q3 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.4 million, which was flat compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.4% in the current quarter declined 170 basis points compared to the prior year period due to the aforementioned margin impacts from the Peru and BVI operations, partially offset by improvements in Trinidad and several of our other locations.

Adjusted EBITDA, plus cash collected on the design and construction contract were $11.4 million in Q2 2017, a 22% increase compared to $9.4 million in Q2 2016.

Moving to our segment results on Slide 8, Seven Seas Water generated revenues of $14.8 million in the current quarter, a 9.1% increase over Q2 2016. The increase was mainly due to the inclusion of our Peru operation at our Trinidad plant due to an increase in volume of water delivered to our customer resulting from the plant expansion completed in 2016. The increases were partially offset by lower revenues at our BVI operations.

Seven Seas Water gross margins decreased $570 basis points to 38.1% from 43.8% in the prior year period. The decrease was driven by the margin as previously described, partially offset by higher margins in our Trinidad, Turks and Caicos, Saint Maarten and USVI operations.

Seven Seas Water SG&A for the second quarter of 2017 increased $1.2 million to $5.9 million from $4.7 million in the prior year. The increase was mainly due to a $1.7 million increase of share-based compensation resulting from the previously mentioned equity award grant previously offset by $300,000 of lower acquisition-related expenses.

Seven Seas Water reported a net loss of $2.2 million in Q2, 2017 as compared to a net loss of approximately $1.4 million in the prior year.

Turning to Quench results on Slide 9. During the second quarter, Quench generated revenues of $15.1 million, an increase of approximately $400,000 or 2.7% over the prior year. Rental revenues increased 7.9% compared to Q2 2016, which was in line with expectations.

In other revenues, a cut back on one-time equipment purchases by a single large customer caused the decline compared to the prior year, which was partially offset by higher coffee sales.

However, through both cost discipline and operating efficiencies, Quench reported adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million during the second quarter of 2017, an increase of approximately $600,000 or 17.4% over the prior year. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.3% in the current quarter grew 340 basis point over the prior year.

Gross margin for Quench improved 50 basis points to 54.6% in the current quarter from 54.1% in the prior year period primarily due to operating efficiencies in rental operations. Quench SG&A for the second quarter of 2017 increased $600,000 to $9.7 million from $9.1 million in the prior year period.

The increase was mainly due to an increase in share-based compensation resulting from the equity award grants following our IPO. Net loss for Q2 2017 was $2.6 million, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million in the prior year period.

And finally, as explained on our call last quarter, beginning January 1, 2017, we began separating certain general and administrative costs into a corporate and other administration functions. Corporate and other is not treated as segments, but includes certain general and administrative costs that are not allocated to either of the reporting segments.

Corporate and other reported approximately $1.1 million of SG&A expenses in Q2 2017, an increase of $400,000 over the prior year due to an increase in share-based compensation resulting from equity awards granted to certain members of our Board of Directors in late 2016 and early 2017, and increases in insurance expense and professional fees including higher legal, audit and consulting and advisory cost since becoming a public company in October of 2016.

Turning to Slide 10, I would like to provide a brief update on select balance sheet items. As of June 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were $82.9 million and our total debt was $130.6 million. Additionally, our working capital as of June 30, 2017 was $85 million as compared to $75.9 million at the end of 2016.

Moving to select cash flow items on Slide 11, net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $5.3 million compared to $5.5 million generated in the second quarter of 2016. Capital expenditures and long-term contract expenditures were $4.3 million in the current quarter compared to $5.4 million for the same period of 2016.

On Slide 12, as Doug mentioned, we are pleased to have recently entered into a new credit agreement for $150 million, four year term, non-amortizing loan that there is interest at LIBOR plus 6%.

Total loan proceeds were approximately $147 million net of debt financing and origination fees, of which we used approximately $100 million to repay in full the outstanding principal on our existing debt in Trinidad, Curacao, the USVI and Quench. The remaining proceeds are expected to be used to fund acquisitions and project expansions and for working capital needs.

This debt financing supports our goals of optimizing and expanding our capital structure. It also extends our loan maturity profile by deferring the majority of our near-term amortization requirements and pushing out our bullet maturities in 2018 and 2019.

The combined effect of the debt financing and the BVI loan amendment is a reduction in our average interest rate by approximately 60 basis points and a loan facility that has the flexibility to accommodate our growth objectives.

Further, we are currently exploring interest rate protection options and we’ll report on that going forward. As of August 4, our estimated cash and cash equivalents balance was approximately $132 million and our gross debt balance was approximately $181 million.

I will now turn it back over to Doug for closing remarks.

Douglas Brown

Thanks, Lee. We are pleased with our organic performance to-date having achieved strong adjusted EBITDA results through the first half of the year. We are additionally pleased with our M&A progress, closing three deals since our IPO and we remained very bullish on our ongoing discussions for potential acquisitions for both Quench and Seven Seas Water.

When we originally developed our guidance, we had incorporated inorganic growth of approximately 8% of the full year 2017 expected revenues, which included the 2016 Peru acquisition for ten months as well as additional revenue from new M&A deals.

However, due to the episodic nature of our acquisition activity and unpredictability of when deals will be executed, we have decided to change our guidance policy to focus on the results we can generate from our existing asset base. Future transactions and acquisitions will add upside to this base as they are executed.

As noted on Slide 13, excluding unannounced deals as of today, our full year 2017 revenues are expected to be between $119 million and $122 million with full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $34 million and $37 million.

Thus, the revised range for the combination of our adjusted EBITDA plus the cash on the design and construction contract is expected to be between $42 million and $45 million.

And that is without the addition of any M&A deals that have not been announced yesterday with a robust pipeline and increased capacity in which to fund acquisitions we anticipate our transaction activity will provide upside to our guidance. The transactions we are working on very significantly in size and complexity and it’s something to forecast which deals will be completed and when is difficult.

Obviously, deals of a similar that get completed later in the year will have less impacts on 2017 results and deals that get completed earlier in the year. But of course, all activity completed in 2017 will have the full year impacts in 2018.

In summary, we are pleased with our progress against our strategic plan including having completed three deals since our IPO one of which provides our entry into the Canadian market and another into Peru.

We remain excited about the prospects for our existing stalls and operating assets to produce solid results for the balance of the year. We remain focused on executing against our robust and active pipeline of M&A opportunities for both Seven Seas Water and Quench in the second half of the year and in fact have multiple term sheets executed on upon which we are performing due diligence.

Please remember, that especially for the larger deals it can take a much longer time to complete these transactions.

As Tony stated before, we are usually in the first ones through the door to initiate discussions to purchase an asset which isn’t actually for sale. As a result, these transactions can take longer to complete than normal, but the benefit is the opportunity to complete an acquisition without competition.

We remain committed to maintaining our disciplined due diligence approach and negotiating the best deals possible for our shareholders. We would rather do no deal than do a bad deal.

Our management team is dedicated to successfully addressing the increasing need for clean and portable water supply solutions while driving value for our shareholders through stable organic growth in conjunction with expansion and acquisition opportunities that are accretive.

I would like to thank our long-term shareholders who continued to believe in our management team and our company for their ongoing support. To our employees who work so hard to achieve our goals, I would like to personally thank you again for your efforts and commitment. Together, we will drive AquaVenture’s growth and deliver strong returns for our investors and our shareholders.

With that, operator, please open the line for questions.

Our first question today comes from the line of Deane Dray with RBC. Please proceed with your question.

Deane Dray

Thank you. Good morning everyone.

Douglas Brown

Good morning, Deane.

Deane Dray

And maybe we can start on the BVI contracts, and I know you are not getting specific terms and congratulations on getting to the finish-line there. But just to make sure that we are trued up on modeling for the contract and what has changed.

Optically, we can see, it looks like there were some lower revenues likely related to the concession, is that a $1.6 million net effect for the year and maybe some perspective on this quarterly payment of $10 million. Is that different? And how does that differ from what you had before with those contracts and then just start there please.

Lee Muller

So, as you know, Deane, it’s Lee. How are you?

Deane Dray

Hey, Lee

Lee Muller

We’ve shown the impact of the BVI contract since January 1. So we’ve modeled it in, it’s been shown – reflected as if it occurred as of January 1 in our financials. So going forward, we expect the revenue to be the same in Q3 as it is in Q2. The one thing to keep in mind is this accelerated the extra capacity charge that we are receiving. We get the cash, but we have to flat line the revenue over the term of the contract.

So you are going to see a – you are not going to see an extra $2 million a year of revenue from that. But you will see it in adjusted EBITDA, because it results in cash being collected ahead of revenue and so that gets into that – reflected in the – and that revenue is not an revenue.

Deane Dray

And Doug, can you give us a perspective on the prospects for the new plant on the West side of Tortola? What size and what might the timing be?

Douglas Brown

That’s hard to speculate, because we have to – there are certain things that the BVI government has to do to their distribution system on the west side of the island. So we could deliver water, but they wouldn’t be able to accept it. So, I am not going to even try to forecast the timing on something like that.

I’d just say that we – and so we didn’t agree to a definitive plan. We agreed to work on prospects for that. We’ve actually made a proposal for a plant to them, but the principal benefit that we got out of this is the extra capacity charge eliminating that lingering question was the breach letter valid or not, that’s been eliminated.

And the reduction, the elimination of the rate drop at the end of the – towards the back end of the contract. We do expect that we will be able to complete an agreement on the west Tortola plant, but as to the timing of that, I really don’t want to speculate.

Deane Dray

All right. Good. That’s all good to hear. All of those, the dimensions of that renegotiated contracts and the resolution of t hose open plants and… go ahead.

Douglas Brown

Yes, just the one other point not to forget in here is the ability to restructure the debt, with an extra year of amortization and a 50 basis point reduction in interest was very valuable to us and we got the benefit of that.

Deane Dray

Understood. And then just last question from me for Tony. Can you give some perspective on that large customer? The cutback on non-recurring equipment sales, this seems to be – you had talked about this type of part of Quench’s business, but it’s not in the core rental business. But just to size what were the circumstances and is there any follow-on effects.

Tony Ibarguen

Thanks, Deane, yes, it’s a small part of the market that wants to buy versus lease as part of our bundled service and we do entertain that from time-to-time with certain customers. It’s a really small percentage of our total revenue but nonetheless because it’s immediately recognized, it can have an outsized impact and that’s really what happened.

This particular customer continues to buy from us. So it’s not like we’ve been fired. However, they have tightened up their procurement across their network and so, it’s taking longer and it’s harder for these particular end-users to acquire the equipment. We think we are at a relatively stable level on a go-forward basis.

But it is somewhat below prior year sales and so that part of business just suffered causing us to be a little bit below our expectations on revenue. We are working a variety of ways of growing the business and obviously having completed a couple of acquisitions with more in the pipeline we are working hard to overcome that.

Deane Dray

Got it. Thanks for that color, Tony.

Our next question is from the line of Andrew Kaplowitz with Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Hey, good morning guys.

Douglas Brown

Hi, Andy.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Can you help us reconcile your 2017 guidance change a little the more? You took revenue down by $9.5 million at the midpoint in adjusted EBITDA including Peru down by $3.5 million at the midpoint.

It seems like much of the guidance change was acquisitions that you talked about, but it’s difficult to tell whether the whole change was inorganic. How much of any did you lower organic revenue and/or EBITDA guidance and what were the sources if you did?

Douglas Brown

So, if you look at the first two quarter results that we’ve posted, our revenue has been – we’ve missed on revenue, but we’ve made it on EBITDA, in fact, we’ve slightly EBITDA, we had – when we produced the guidance, we knew about the accounting treatment of the Peru contract, which we knew about the investment in the plants that was going to be results in elevated repairs and maintenance on that plant.

We knew about the restructuring of the BVI contract. So, from an EBITDA perspective, I think we have been at or above plan with revenue miss as Tony mentioned, one of the contributing factors, really one of the principal contributing factors is the – this one customer that’s reduced the number of coolers that are buying, but we’ve found ways to improve the efficiency of the business.

So then the rest of the adjustment, if you look at the rest of the adjustment for the second half of 2017, in our forecast, we are simply just stripping out the M&A that was in the forecast. And so we actually, I don’t think we’ve really done much at all on the organic business other than to continue to reflect the lower cooler sales for this customer.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Okay. Doug, that’s helpful. So, now that you’ve moved your guidance to organic, can you help us think about the underlying organic revenue growth going forward here in the second half of the year? Maybe the puts and takes, you said you grew 3.7% organically.

But you had, the BVI contract is just an amount of slowing it down a little bit. I can’t tell whether the non-recurring equipment sales are in that number or not. So I don’t think about organic in the second half for the year and to the extent you have visibility into 2018.

Tony Ibarguen

Andrew, it’s Tony here. As I just said to Deane, I think we’ve got – we’ve stabilized at a certain level on the equipment sales. That will be below last year’s level. So, Quench revenue will be under pressure. So instead of what you would typically see, and I think is happening on the rental business of about an 8% organic growth year-over-year, it’s going to be depressed from that level a little bit.

So that’s on the Quench side. Generally, what we are looking at for the second half of the year, however, for definitional purposes, from here on out, obviously, we are including the acquisitions that we just made and so, we’ll get a little bit of helping wind from those two smaller acquisitions. So that will help offset some of it, but we will be up year-over-year, but not up to full sort of typical 8% on the Quench side.

Douglas Brown

And on the Seven Seas side, if you are looking at Q1 to Q2 to Q3, Q4, the sequential revenues for Seven Seas during the year, we don’t have any new adds in that and so it’s a relatively stable base 1% or 2% increase perhaps through some rate adjustments using some CPI adjustments and some of the water rates but, we are not forecasting a significant increase in revenue or EBITDA organically from the Seven Seas business without adding any new plants.

Andrew Kaplowitz

And Doug, that’s the way to think about 2018 also, sort of low-single-digit growth assuming no acquisitions?

Douglas Brown

That’s correct. You’d probably see a couple percent. In 2018, we would expect again some CPI adjustments on our water rates. We normally would not forecast increased volumes. We usually do get increased volumes as time goes on, but we wouldn’t get that into our guidance.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Okay, guys. Thank you.

Our next question is from the line of Vishal Shah with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Rachel Sloan

Hey good morning guys. This is Rachel on for Vishal. So we have a – the first question is about actually the acquisition pipeline, can you talk a little bit about the cadence of the potential acquisition activities in both Seven Seas and Quench like, do you see more opportunities on either side? We just want to get a sense of the activities there. Thank you.

Douglas Brown

Sure. So, if you look at the Seven Seas side, we did one acquisition in 2015, which was the BVI. We did one acquisition in 2016 which was Peru and so we are kind of in a sequence – but the acquisitions tend to be more significant acquisitions that BVI and Peru, these are typically acquisitions that add about $10 million a year of EBITDA.

The acquisitions on the Quench side tend to be a bit smaller. They have some more significant opportunities but if you look at these last two, they were, one was a nice tuck-in or increase in market density in Raleigh-Durham, one was an interesting one because it takes into Canada, but it’s drove a relatively modest transaction in terms of size.

So we would expect you to see several acquisitions here on the Quench side that maybe a bit smaller and frankly one acquisition a year on the Seven Seas side which is not material, but it’s probably a reasonable way to look at it.

The acquisitions on the Quench side can occur more frequently, because frankly, a tuck-in acquisition in Raleigh, there are fairly straightforward for the company because they are already in Raleigh-Durham.

They know the company, they know the crew, the know the customers; they’ve already got people there. It’s a little bit easier for them to make the acquisition and assimilate it when we are buying a plant in Peru that’s in the territory for us it takes us a lot more time and there are more parties involved from time.

So, a lot of these acquisitions on the Quench side, there is the seller and there is the buyer and those are the two decision-makers. When you get into a bigger project, you can have three, four, even five parties that have the consent to do transactions that adds to the complication on the deal, it adds to the uncertainty as to the timing of the deal and that’s typically the case in the Seven Seas transaction.

Rachel Sloan

So, we just want to maybe get a little bit color on, what are you seeing on the acquisition like, activities recently from both sides and I know previously you talked about maybe the strategy of Quench going into different geographies, you talked about Canada and also on Seven Seas side, but is there any change on the pipeline recently?

Tony Ibarguen

This is Tony. Yes, I think on both sides, we continue to mature the pipeline with talks since the IPO, particularly on the Seven Seas side about the proactive – the investment we’ve made in proactively studying, researching and then sourcing in the market of plant – existing single plant owners. That effort is going well.

We have got a large number of qualified opportunities. We have a large number of discussions in process and as Doug mentioned, even some MoUs signed same on the Quench side. We’ve been developing the pipeline nicely these two deals that we’ve closed are pretty typical of the opportunities in the pipeline.

As Doug mentioned, the sell-cycle and the close cycle if you will of these smaller deals tends to be a bit faster, which is still dependent on sellers wanting to sell and we want to buy. But obviously, with enough opportunities out there, we are confident on both sides of the equation that we will be able to continue to complete transactions in the coming months.

Douglas Brown

If your question is, are we seeing anything in the market is adding additional complication or slowing down the deal process, I would say, absolutely not. We haven’t seen anything that causes us to think that things are going to go slower than we expected. I’d like to emphasize that we have not compromised on our diligence standard.

We want to make sure we are doing our homework. We want to make sure we are acquiring assets that are going to perform for us and we are acquiring them at the right price. So, we are not going to try and accelerate a closing process by cutting short our work in order to get a deal done, so that it impacts our 2017 earnings appropriately.

We are really focusing on getting – on at the appropriate time. We expect more to be done in 2017 and then that sets us up for a strong year in 2018 because we will have the full year impact of all these things we’ve purchased in 2017.

Rachel Sloan

Great. Really appreciate that. So, just one other question. Do you guys have any other contracts that may be up for – or open for renegotiations in the foreseeable future?

Douglas Brown

We have nothing – we don’t see anything on the short-term horizon at this point. It’s – with the Trinidad keeps talking to us about needing more water but that’s a kind of general conversation that seems to go on for a long time. So I think to speculate when that might happen.

Rachel Sloan

Great, thank you so much.

The next question is from the line of Pavel Molchanov with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Pavel Molchanov

Thanks for taking the question guys. Few months ago, there was an inoperable facility in Santa Barbara that was recommissioned and that’s now supplying through diesel about one-third of the city’s water needs. When you look at M&A in the Seven Seas segment, do you see opportunities along those lines to buy a plant that’s non-functional and essentially bring it back to life?

Douglas Brown

We do have – it’s interesting to bring this out, because we have identified two such plants. They are not in the U.S. but we have identified two such plants that are not operating and we are working with some local people in the area of the plant to find out if they would be possible off-takers.

It’s an interesting opportunity. So you know that Santa Barbara plant, we built that and it was the first still operates sea water RO plant and I’d say that we built for the City of Santa Barbara couple of decades ago. But that idea of acquiring an idle plant is actually a pretty interesting idea and we’ve got a couple of leads in that area.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay. And I know you are not going to get into specific sellers that you may or may not be talking to but, just broadly by any sense of what Suez will be pursuing in terms of divestitures as they approach closing of the GE Water deal?

Douglas Brown

So I am talking to Suez. I have been talking to their CFO and they don’t have – the position they have taken is, they can’t talk about selling that they haven’t bought yet. I have no idea to be quite honest. So, I have no idea, if they are going to sell anything.

They have definitely some assets that would be more better positioned with us than with them. Whether we’d be able to get that to a point where we can come to a transaction. I just – I don’t know. They don’t – they haven’t expressed a plan to me about divesting anything. But I wouldn’t be surprised if some of these non-strategic assets become available to us.

Pavel Molchanov

All right. Appreciated guys.

At this time, I will turn the floor back to management for closing remarks.

Douglas Brown

Thank you. Thanks everybody for listening today. We really feel like we’ve accomplished a lot in Q2. We feel very optimistic about our ability to continue to close on our M&A pipeline that will have a material impact on the business going forward especially in 2018.

We appreciate the fact that our customers are so dedicated to working with us. We have good relationships with our customers and I’d especially like to thank our employees who work so hard at being able to accomplish our goals and deliver value for our shareholders. Thanks again for listening today. And we look forward to continued dialogue with you.

This will conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

