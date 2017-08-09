August 2017 Perspective

The U.S. Economy

After surging to overly optimistic levels following the U.S. presidential election, business and consumer confidence now appears to be normalizing after generating no major shift to the economic trajectory of the U.S. For many investors who expected growth to be "off to the races," this more balanced perspective is likely disappointing. Post-election, we chose to merely shift our economic outlook incrementally, suggesting instead that the slow growth, post-global financial crisis trend would continue, albeit with the potential for marginal improvement.

We see the economic data as tracking to this outlook. On one hand, business investment, a key monitoring point that has been weighing on faster economic growth, is showing improvement. On the other, business loan growth has further weakened, a trend that is especially noteworthy given today's low interest rates and favorable credit conditions. In aggregate, it is our view that the economic data still support trend growth, and we see few signs of excess that suggest the economy is on the cusp of rolling over.

As sentiment levels moderated to a more balanced view, U.S. financial markets have held up well. Despite political challenges, economic data coming in below market expectations, and declining investor bullishness, equities stand near all-time highs, valuations remain elevated, and volatility is at historic lows. The combination of factors suggests a market that is becoming increasingly complacent, and investors should be wary: complacency and elevated valuations can be a volatile mix.

One potential risk catalyst is the possibility of a policy misstep by the Federal Reserve. Too much tightening too fast, by either rate hikes or balance sheet reduction, could push monetary policy past an inflection point and hurt economic growth. Where this point is has been recently complicated by a marginal weakening of inflation. To the extent that inflation resists rising above the Fed's 2% target, then it follows that the Fed will err on the side of less policy tightening rather than more. For her part, Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen has largely dismissed the concern, recently describing the weakness as "transitory."

While a sustained inflation downturn could present further challenges, over the medium to long term, we expect both inflation and interest rates to move gradually higher. For now, the inflationary downturn will merely have temporary implications for nominal growth and profitability. We continue to monitor other risk factors, including elevated debt levels - particularly student, auto, and corporate - as well as geopolitical risks, in terms of the challenges they may pose to our outlook. All of these risks, when viewed through the lens of high equity valuations and low volatility imply that an active, selective approach with proper risk management remains as critical as ever.

Global Economy

While U.S. policy implementation has disappointed, there is growing evidence that a global synchronized expansion persists. World trade volumes are rising, surging capital goods orders imply business optimism, and international global manufacturing indices are showing growth across most major markets.

Within this global expansion, we see a particularly attractive opportunity in Europe. The supranational region is relatively early on in its economic cycle and holds pent-up potential in our view. Since emerging from the global financial crisis in 2009, most European economies went on to endure a double-dip recession that dragged on for several more years. Over the period of 2010-2016, European equity performance lagged its American peer in dollar terms for six of the seven years.

However, we believe Europe has reached an inflection point. Year-to-date, we have seen universal improvement materializing across the continent, particularly in the core economies.

Retail sales have moved tangibly higher, loan growth is steadily improving, and overall euro zone business confidence readings have shifted higher as well, all of which set the stage for margin and cash flow outperformance. Importantly, there remains plenty of room for continued improvement, as the gap between European and U.S. company profitability is near historically wide levels.

Meanwhile, rising business confidence and higher capacity utilization rates may lead to an upturn in hiring, capital investment, or both. From a labor perspective, there remains significant slack. Though the eurozone unemployment rate has notably declined in recent years, it is still more than double its American counterpart. We expect the labor slack to keep inflationary pressures at bay, while also providing a longer runway for accomodative European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy.

The improving backdrop is further buoyed by reduced political risk and banking system uncertainty. Constructive election results in France, as well as constructive polling results in Germany, suggest that the rise of populism may be receding. France, in particular, appears on the verge of meaningful pro-business, pro-growth labor, and tax reform. Meanwhile, several Italian and Spanish banks were recently recapitalized with little market disturbance.

Recent comments from ECB President Mario Draghi that "all the signs now point to a strengthening and broadening recovery in the euro area" suggest similar optimism. Better conditions and receding risks increase the likelihood of the ECB tapering over the next 18 months, while still keeping overall conditions accommodative. We expect these dynamics to be supportive of an already surging euro-dollar exchange rate.

Although European equities have had a good start to the year and flows into the space have gathered momentum, our positive stance on core Europe is for a multi-year time period. We maintain our view that the region holds the potential to outperform developed market peers over this time frame.