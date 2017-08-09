Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP) CEO Kelcy Warren on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 09, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Tom Long - Chief Financial Officer

Kelcy Warren - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mackie McCrea - Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

Matt Ramsey - President and Chief Operating Officer

John McReynolds - President and Chief Financial Officer, ETE Common Holdings, LLC

Tom Mason - General Counsel

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet - J. P. Morgan

Brian Zarahn - Mizuho Securities

Shneur Gershuni - UBS

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Ted Durbin - Goldman Sachs

Eric Genco - Citi

Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research

Ethan Bellamy - Robert W. Baird

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to our Group CFO, Tom Long. Thank you. You may now begin.

Tom Long

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Energy Transfer's second quarter 2017 earnings call, and thank you for joining us today. I am also joined today by Kelcy Warren, Mackie McCrea, Matt Ramsey and John McReynolds and other members of the senior management team, who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks.

I will begin today with an overview of some of our recent announcements, followed by an update on larger synergies between ETP and SXL, as well as the discussion on the latest developments on our Bakken, Rover, Permian Express 3, Mariner East 2, and other growth projects. Then I will turn our focus to a discussion on Energy Transfer Partners’ second quarter results, followed by a liquidity discussion and CapEx and funding update and lastly, a distribution discussion.

As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These are based on our beliefs as well as certain assumptions and information currently available to us. I will also refer to adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow, or DCF, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures. You will find a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures on our Web site.

First, turning to our most recent announcement. On July 31st, we were pleased to announce that we have signed an agreement to sell 32.44% equity interest in the entity holding interest in the Rover pipeline project the funds managed by Blackstone for approximately $1.57 billion. The transaction is structured as a sale of 49.9% interest in ET Rover pipeline or Holdco, an entity that owns 65% interest in Rover. The agreement with Blackstone requires Blackstone to contribute, at closing, funds to reimburse ETP for its pro-rata of share of the Rover construction cost incurred by ETP through the closing date along with the payment of certain additional amounts. After the closing date, Blackstone will contribute specified amounts of Rover's future construction cost and will also make certain additional payments to ETP.

Immediately upon closing, we plan to use the proceeds to pay down debt therefore reducing our leverage and to help fund future growth projects. Energy Transfer will remain the operator of the Rover pipeline project. It is expected to close in October of this year subject to customary closing conditions. Upon closing, Holdco will be owned 50.1% by Energy Transfer and 49.9% by Blackstone.

Also, in June, ETP purchased all of the outstanding PennTex common units not previously owned by ETP for $20 per common unit in cash. ETP now owns all of the economic interest of PennTex and PennTex's common units are no longer publicly traded or listed on the NASADQ. EBITDA is not impacted by this transaction as we were previously fully consolidating PennTex due to our controlling interest through our ownership of the general partner.

Now to provide just a brief update on synergies from our merger with SXL. We continue to expect that we will achieve commercial synergies and cost savings in excess of $200 million annually by 2019. In particular, we continue to expect significant commercial opportunities related to our Permian Basin, Marcellus, Utica Shale and Gulf-Coast liquids platforms.

Now, let's move to our growth projects, where we have several projects completed and ramping up and others in the construction phase progressing toward completion. First, we’re obviously very excited to say that our Bakken pipeline project winning to commercial service under the committed transportation service agreements on June 1st of this year. The project has commitments, including shipper flexibility and walk up, for an initial capacity of approximately 470,000 barrels per day. We have successful open-season earlier this year, which increased the total to approximately 525,000 barrels per day. As of June 1st, we are collecting demand charges on the initial committed capacity.

We are very pleased to have this project online after a rigorous and thorough regulatory process we have had to work through over the last three and half years. We’re now delivering domestic crude production to refineries in the mid west and along the Gulf Coast for the benefit of U.S. consumers. As to Rover, construction of Phase 1 is substantially complete with 100% cleared graded, and the pipes strong welded and lowered in. We expect to be finish with the construction of Phase 1A from Cadiz to Defiance by next week, and plan to immediately ask for permission to bring Phase 1A in service.

On Phase 1B, from Seneca to Cadiz, once we receive approval from FERC to drill under Captina Creek, we believe we will have it drilled and completed in approximately 40 days, at which point, we will request FERC permission to bring this segment into service. When approved, all of Phase 1 will be in service. We're waiting on approval from FERC to resume drilling the HDDs. In the meantime, we continue construction on all phases of the pipeline, except the HDDs.

Assuming quick resolution by FERC regarding Phase 2, we expect to be in service by the end of November or early December with full commercial service in January. On our Revolution Project, construction is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Now moving to West Texas. The 200,000 -- million cubic foot per Arrowhead processing plant in Reese County in the Delaware Basin recently came online ahead of schedule. This plant meets a critical need for additional processing capacity, and will continue to ramp up throughout this year. The 200 million per day Rebel 2 processing plant will deliver NGLs into Lone Star’s pipes, and is expected to go into service in the second quarter of 2018. Including the Panther Plant, which came online in December of last year -- third plant in the Midland Basin. We're nearing capacity in Permian and we’ll need Rebel 2 as soon as possible to meet growing producer demand in the region.

The residue gas in NGL barrels for, the Arrowhead, Panther and Rebel II plants, will be delivered into ETP Systems. Also, in West Texas, we are pleased to announce that we will be constructing the Red Bluff pipeline, which will run through the heart of Delver Basin and will connect our Orla plant to the Waha plant to provide residue gas takeaway. The pipe will be 80 miles of 30 inch and 42 inch pipe, and will have a capacity of at least 1.4 Bcf per day with guaranteed fee based long-term commitments supporting the project. The project is expected to be online in the second quarter of 2018.

Next, on Bayou Bridge, on the 30-inch segment from Nederland to Lake Charles, we transported an average of 118,000 barrels per day in the second quarter. On the 24-inch segment of Bayou Bridge from Lake Charles to St. James, construction is expected to commence this quarter, and we're now targeting -- being completed in the first quarter of 2018. Lone Star’s 120,000 barrels per day Frac V is fully subscribed by multiple long-term fix fee contracts. This also includes NGL product infrastructure and a new 3 million barrel wide growth cavern. It is expected to be in service in the third quarter of 2018.

Next, the 400 million cubic foot per day agreement with Enable, which will allow us to begin fully utilizing ideal pipeline and processing capacity in North Texas is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2018. When complete, this contract fills all-in used capacity at our 700 million cubic foot per day Godley plant under a 10 year demand agreement. On Permian Express 3, we’re pleased to announce a successful open season for Phase 1, and are moving forward to bring these volumes own around year-end. We have the ability to expand by a minimum of 200,000 barrels per day and may launch another open season later this year.

Moving on to Mariner East 2. We continue to make significant progress on the construction of this project. On the pipeline, approximately 80% of the pipe has been strung, more than 70% is welded and over half has been lowered in and backfilled. We have made significant progress in resolving issues with the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board to allow us to resume drilling various HDDs in Pennsylvania. Over the last several days, the hearing board has authorized ME2 to proceed with 16 drill locations. We are working for approval to complete the remaining drills.

Now, let’s turn to our second quarter results. Adjusted EBITDA, on a consolidated basis, totaled $1.6 billion, which was up $229 million compared to the second quarter of 2016. This increase is due to significantly higher results from the midstream and crude oil transportation and services segments. On a pro forma basis for the ETP SXL merger, DCF attributable to Partners, as adjusted, totaled $990 million, an increase of $175 million compared to the second quarter of 2016, primarily due to the increase in adjusted EBITDA.

Looking at the individual segment results, as a result of the merger with SXL, ETP’s reportable segments were revised. The legacy ETP midstream interstate and intra-state and all other segments remain unchanged. The legacy ETP liquids transportation and services segment have been split into two new segments; the crude oil segment now includes the legacy ETP crude oil assets, like Bayou Bridge and the Bakken Pipeline along with the legacy SXL crude oil assets; and the NGL and refine product segment includes the legacy ETP non-crude liquid assets, including all of the Lone Star along with the legacy SXL natural gas liquids and refine products assets; amounts for prior periods have been retrospectively adjusted to conform to the current reportable segment presentation.

So starting with midstream, adjusted EBITDA was $412 million compared to $298 million for the second quarter of 2016. This increase was primarily due to higher throughput volumes, higher NGL and crude prices, as well as a handful of non-reoccurring items that contribute approximately $30 million to gross margin this quarter. Gathered volumes totaled 11 million MMBtus per day compared to 10 million MMBtus per day for the same period last year. This was primarily due to increased volumes in the Permian from the ramp up of the Orla and Panther processing plants, growth on the Ohio River system in the northeast, as well as the acquisition of the PennTex in North Louisiana.

NGL production totaled 474,000 barrels per day compared to 469,000 barrels per day for the second quarter of 2016. Equity NGLs were 28,000 barrels per day for the second quarter of this year compared to 32,000 barrels per day for the same period of 2016. Growth on our Ohio River system in the Northeast is exceeding our expectations, as are seeing great results from our anchor shippers on this pipeline in the dry Utica. And we remain strongly positioned to meet producers’ growing needs for gas and liquid service in the Permian Basin, which will continue to be one of the primary growth divers for our midstream business.

In the NGL and refine product segment, adjusted EBITDA increased to $391 million compared to $341 million for the same period last year. The increase was due to higher volumes on our Texas NGL Pipeline and the ramp up of our Mariner East system, increased fractionation in refining services margins and higher throughput at the Lone Star fractionators. NGL transportation volumes on our wholly-owned and joint venture pipelines were 835,000 barrels per day compared to 741,000 barrels per day for the same period last year due to the increased volumes out of the Permian Basin, Louisiana and the Eagle Ford, partially offset by declines in North Texas. Refined product transportation volumes on our wholly owned and joint venture pipelines increased to 643,000 barrels per day compared to 556,000 per day for the same period last year due to the increased throughput on certain mid west and north east refineries.

Year-over-year, average daily fractionated volumes increased 25% to 431,000 barrels per day due to the startup of our fourth fractionator at Mont Belvieu, which was commissioned in October of 2016, as well as increased producer volumes.

Now, looking at the crude oil segment. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $279 million compared to $124 million for the same period last year. The increase was due to the impact of LIFO accounting, which had a negative $60 million impact in the second quarter of 2016 and a positive impact of $10 million in the second quarter of 2017. Absent the LIFO noise, adjusted EBITDA was up $85 million as a result to higher volumes related to new pipeline brought online and the acquisition of Vitol’s assets in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Crude transportation volumes increased to 3.5 million barrels per day compared to approximately 2.6 million barrels per day for the same period last year, primarily due to placing the Bakken pipeline, Delaware Basin extension, Phase 1 of Bayou Bridge and the Permian Long View and Louisiana Access projects in service, as well as the Vitol acquisition and growth on exiting assets. Crude terminal volumes increased to 1.9 million barrels per day compared to 1.5 million barrels per day, primarily due to growth at Nederland and Midland.

We continue to remain very bullish on Permian production. We’ve been very pleased with the early results of our acquisition of the Vitol terminal and gathering system in the Midland Basin. And we remain very excited about our strategic crude oil joint venture project with ExxonMobil, know as Permian Express Partners, where we combine key crude oil pipeline networks of both companies, aligning our Permian takeaway assets with ExxonMobil’s crude pipeline network, will provide increased volume opportunities, and we expect to achieve significantly greater long-term accretion working together on this exciting crude oil venture as domestic crude oil production grows overtime.

In our intra-state segment, adjusted EBITDA was $148 million compared to $149 million in the second quarter of last year. Growing fees relate to the exports to Mexico, higher results related to our commercial optimization business and higher EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates due to placing Trans-Pecos and Comanche Trail in service, were offset by lower transportation and storage margin.

Transported intra-state volumes increased slightly due to higher demand from exports to Mexico, as well as the addition of a small intra-state pipeline in North Louisiana. We continue to expect volumes to Mexico to grow, particularly with the start up of Comanche Trail in January of 2017 and the start-up of Trans-Pecos pipeline in March of 2017, which should result in increased demand for transport services through our existing pipeline network.

In our intra-state segment, adjusted EBITDA was $262 million compared to $278 million for the second quarter of 2016. We did see an impact from the contract restructuring on Tiger, as well as lower rates from some of our pipelines due to weaker basis spreads and mild weather. We expect earnings in this segment to pick-up once Rover is complete and goes into service, and we’re able to efficiently provide end user customers with Marcellus and Utica gas. In addition, we will also be receiving significant revenues from our backhaul capabilities on Panhandle and Trunkline.

Moving on to the all other segment, which includes our equity method investment in limited partnership units of Sun LP consisting of 43.5 million units, representing 43.7% of Sun's total outstanding common units along with other assets. Adjusted EBITDA was $107 million compared to $180 million a year ago, primarily due to a decrease in adjusted EBITDA from PES, as well as higher OpEx and higher transaction related expenses.

Now taking a look at our liquidity position. As results for the merger with SXL, ETP’s previous ATM was terminated, In May we entered into a new $1 billion ATM program. During the second quarter, we saw net proceeds of $162 million from the issuance of common units under this program. In addition, in connection with the SXL merger, ETP’s distribution reinvestment program was terminated. In July of this year, we initiated a new DRIP, which will be available for second quarter distributions.

Both the legacy ETP $3.75 billion credit facility and the legacy SXL $2.5 billion credit facility remain outstanding. As of June 2017, the legacy ETP credit facility had $1.54 billion of outstanding commercial paper borrowings. And the Legacy SXL credit facility had $1.67 billion outstanding, which includes $241 million of commercial paper. In aggregate, the combined partnerships have borrowing capacity of about the $6.25 billion and the total liquidity under these two facilities at the end of the quarter was approximately $3 billion.

Now moving on to CapEx update and our 2017 funding strategy. For the first six months of 2017, ETP invested approximately $2.7 billion in organic growth projects with approximately $1 billion of this funded through asset level debt. For the first six month of 2017, ETP spent $167 million on maintenance capital expenditures. For full year 2017, we expect to spend approximately $3.9 billion on capital expenditure funding net of $1 billion finance to the asset level and net of approximately $1.4 billion reduction related to the sale of a portion of our interest in Rover pipeline project.

Through the first half of the year, we spent approximately $1.7 billion, leaving about $2.2 billion remaining to be spent in the second half of the year. In addition, to the approximately $3 billion available under our credit facility and the public debt in equity markets, we’re evaluating the following equity funding options; first, we continue to have ongoing constructive compensations with strategic partners around any two and any 2x joint venture, which would bring in cash and exchange for an equity interest in the project; second, is to participate in Sun’s LP unit repurchase following the closing of their retail divestiture later this year, which could bring in up to $1 billion in cash; third, we have approximately $750 million remaining on the shelf for our current ATM program.

In addition, we had excess coverage of approximately $250 million for the first half of 2017, and expect to continue to have further excess coverage to help fund the remainder of the year’s growth capital projects. And last, as mentioned, we have put in a new DRIP place. The previous DRIP program at ETP brought in $71 million during the first quarter of 2017. As we work through funding our CapEx for the year, we will continue to manage our balance sheet and remain committed to our investment grade rating.

Next, I would like to touch on our recent distribution announcement. In July, ETP announced the distribution of $0.55 per common unit for the second quarter or $2.20 per common unit on an annualized basis. This was an increase of $0.015 compared to the first quarter 2017 distribution, and will be paid on August 14th to unit holders of record as of the close of business on August 7th. We continue to expect to achieve near-term distribution growth in the low double digits.

Now moving to ETE. I'll begin with ETE second quarter results followed by liquidity and financing update. For the second quarter, ETE’s distributable cash flow, as adjusted, totaled $240 million compared to $276 million for the second 2016. The decrease was due to additional IDR subsidies granted to ETP, following the second quarter of 2017. ETE’s coverage for the first quarter was 0.96, up from 0.86 for the first quarter of this year. And just briefly touching on ETEs distribution. In July, ETE announced a quarterly distribution of $0.285 per unit. This equates to $14 per unit on an annualized basis. It will be paid on August 21st to unit holders of record as of close of business on August 7th.

Let's turn now to liquidity and financing update, for ETE which continues to have a healthy liquidity position and ended the quarter with a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.81 times for our credit facility. As of June 30, 2017, there was $1.2 billion in outstanding borrowings under the credit facility. Therefore, at the end of the quarter, the overall ETE standalone debt was $6.7 billion with a blended interest rate of approximately 4.97%.

Now for a brief Lake Charles update. On June 28th, we signed a memorandum of understanding with Co-Gas and Shale to study the feasibility of joint participation in the Lake Charles liquefaction project. The project will utilize the existing re-gasification facilities owned by Energy Transfer. At a Brownfield project on the Louisiana Gulf Coast, LCL is a highly competitive export project in terms of its advanced state of development, project cost and pipeline connectivity. We are very pleased with this recent development and work closely with our MLE partners to achieve FID in the near future as the market continues to tighten.

Before opening the call up to your questions, I would like to say we are pleased with performance of our business this quarter. The post merger ETP entity remains in a great position for growth. As we look back over the first half of the year, our base business continues to perform well. The growth projects recently placed in service are ramping up as or better than expected, and we have made great progress toward improving ETP’s liquidity position. Our construction and engineering groups remained very focused on safely and responsibly bringing other projects, including the Rover, Mariner East, Bayou Bridge, Enable and Permian Express projects into service.

At ETP, we remain firmly committed to our investment grade ratings, and we continue to place emphasis on maintaining a strong balance sheet by lowering our leverage, while also increasing coverage and liquidity. And in ETE, our priority remains supporting its core operating subsidiaries.

With that, operator, that concludes our prepared remarks. Please open the line up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jeremy Tonet with J. P. Morgan. Please proceed, your line is live.

Jeremy Tonet

Just wanted to touch based on the midstream segment there; performance is up quite notably quarter-over-quarter. You said there was some one-time items that might have benefited you there. I was wondering if you could talk about a bit more, but also just margin seem quite robust nonetheless, any additional commentary that you could provide.

Tom Long

Really the $30 million related to some MBC payments that we wanted to put into a non-reoccurring type bucket, so pretty simple type answer. But basically that's what there was.

Jeremy Tonet

So would you expect those MBCs to reoccur for each quarter if those aren’t hit?

Mackie McCrea

The way it works from some of our contract is if certain volumes, the minimum volumes don’t flow then there is a payment made at some date in the future, a demand payment made. So if they’re paid during the year, it won't be reoccurring if they flow exact like they did in that past, there could be an MBC at one time. But typically, we start to believe we will see it more consistently through the year.

Jeremy Tonet

And then just turning to the crude oil segment, there is some concern in the marketplace with regards to headwinds in the industry. I'm just wondering what color that you guys could provide as far as what you see in that segment going forward for legacy SXL there?

Mackie McCrea

I think we know what's you are alluding to fortunately the way Energy Transfer Partners is set up in the county where we're so diversified. And the way you get hurt in this business is on basis collapse and where most of our assets or all of our assets are of any significance. We haven’t seen the collapse. In fact, we've actually seen the basis between WTI and LOS and middle and expand throughout the quarter. And hanging there now, we also of course we’re seeing -- we’ll see the spread, committing to widen out to Bakken. So we’re very, I guess, pleased with how our assets sit in the country and we're not as at risk to say a Cushing to Huston spread as some of our other competitors are. So we feel real good about our crude asset and I think our performance this quarter stands behind that segment.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Zarahn with Mizuho.

Brian Zarahn

The Rover asset sale clearly is a positive, but construction issue had been unfavorable. And I would appreciate some additional color on some of those issues and potential risks to your plan and service?

Matt Ramsey

With regard to the -- particularly the issues regarding [indiscernible] [29.13], we’ve been working closely with the Ohio EPA in fact we're working closely toward resolving all those issues with Ohio. And we're under an order from the Ohio EPA, which we're fully complying with. And again, we're working with them on a daily basis. We expect to have the [indiscernible] [29.36] river clean up done with the [indiscernible] [29.39] was by mid August, and we're in the process of cleaning up the cores now. And I think those issues will resolve themselves pretty quickly. As that comes on, FERC has stopped this on drills up there, but again we're having continuing conversations with them and we hope to have all this resolved and moving forward pretty quickly.

Brian Zarahn

So you're fairly confident that Phase 1A and B will be in service this year?

Matt Ramsey

Yes, with regard to Phase 1A and 1B,m we essentially have 100% of the pipe in the ground strong and we're just waiting on the last HDDs. And on the main line of Phase 1B, we have Captina Creek, which is really the last Mainland drill we have to be done. So we plan to finish up Phase 1A as per committed if we could put that segment into service, and then follow up closely thereafter with Phase 1B. So we're very confident we’re going to get this thing in service.

Brian Zarahn

And then my follow up on Mariner East 2. Where do you stand, how close are you on a potential JV given the financing need for your CapEx budget?

Mackie McCrea

As far as our JV, we’re not -- have any specifics, we're really not down the road and any link with anybody. But it is our strategy and our approach now on assets of that size that partners that come in and not only we will pay promote above the cost, but also bring added value like long-term demand charges and/or long-term purchases. So we’ll continue to have dialog and pursue those opportunities, because it makes a lot of sense for us to continue to grow at the level we’ve been growing all the years.

Operator

Our next question comes from Shneur Gershuni with UBS.

Shneur Gershuni

Before I ask my question, I just had a quick clarification. Tom, in your prepared remarks when you walked through the CapEx number, that was roughly about $5 billion for the year and $2.2 billion left to spend for the balance of this year?

Tom Long

Yes Shneur. But I think it's important that you see that it was about the $3.9 billion net that I walked through there in total. And then what you've got is net of the financing and net of the slowdown with the Rover with about the $1.7 billion being spent. So you’ve got $2.2 billion is the number for the remainder of the year.

Shneur Gershuni

And that $2.2 billion assumes that your partner is funding part of that as well, too?

Tom Long

The $2.2 billion is what we’re saying net to us.

Shneur Gershuni

And just following along the CapEx lines, you gave some interesting data points with ME2 80% strong, 70% while there is 50% drops, and so forth. When we think of the total CapEx number for that project, how much has been spent at the stage right now, we have the 60% to 70% mark, is it higher. I'm just wondering if you can give a little color on that.

Tom Long

Shneur, that's not something that we've given a lot of guidance that on at this point, as far as that specific project. So I think we’d like to just give the total numbers is what we’re doing, the grand total numbers and probably stay away from that right now for competitive reasons.

Shneur Gershuni

Secondly, you talked about the amount of liquidity that you have in place right now. Given the amount of liquidity, given the Rover sales also, is it possible to actually fund your CapEx, including all Mariner East 2 without needing a JV. It seems like you have adequate liquidity. Is the pursuit really more to risk management, or do you actually need that capital to be able to finish off your plans for the next 18 months?

Tom Long

No Shneur, I wouldn’t say the need by any means. I would say that as I walk-through, we've got quite a bit of liquidity options as we look at that. So that's something that, obviously, like Mackie just said, it's great that when you can bring in a strategic partner who strengthens the project even more. And that's exactly what we’re working on here from that standpoint. But I wouldn’t want to use the word need. We clearly have lots of the flexibility and I think lot of options here as we work through the funding with all the things I laid out.

Shneur Gershuni

And final question, I know you’ve received and are probably sick of the question about simplification. Leverage currently works out as probably the primary limiting factor. Have you looked at any options where you can simplify the IDRs and convert them into ETP units, but not actually combine the two entities, which would then avoid needing to go to agencies to get IG rating for both companies effectively, resulting in two entities outstanding one IG one not. I'm wondering if you’ve thought about that if it's something that you might pursue as a strategy, going forward?

Kelcy Warren

Yes, we have thought about that. And we are looking at all of our options right now of what would be, if there is an interim step that could be done sooner. So yes, we’d look at that, yes.

Operator

And our next question comes from Michael Blum with Wells Fargo.

Michael Blum

I have question I wanted to ask to just back on Mariner East 2. Could you give us a sense of number one your latest estimate on timing putting that project into? And then where you’re in terms of contractual commitments, and how do we think about the type of return you're going to generate on that project?

Tom Long

Well, as we said in our opening statements, we do expect to have it in service sometime in the fourth quarter. We have made significant progress on extending and restructuring the vast majority agreements that allow us to finalize it in the fourth quarter. But we also need Rover in service, and we need Mariner in service to be able to provide the outlets and so not only for our assets Revolution other but for lot of our competitors, and a lot of the gas in both Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania and Nederland, West Virginia. So there are a tremendous amount of customers that we’re taking now, not only on C3 plus but also on ethane. But it's hard to bring new customers on to project that’s been in the work for many years in service. So we are in great shape the day we bring it on on initial revenue and we're highly confident that we will bring on significantly more commitments and more volumes as we bring the pipeline in service.

Michael Blum

And then as a follow up to that, can you give us any sense of how you think the mix of ethane versus C3 plus was? I know there has been some discussion that you never find products or what that might look when it's all said and done?

Tom Long

Years from now, it may be a little bit different than what we're thinking now. But you could run through some scenarios where Mariner 1s converted to all refined products and 2s, all the C3 plus and 2x for the ethane, and that’s certainly a hypothetical and a possibility. But what we’ll do is continue to contract the strongest margins and the largest commit with we can and whatever commodity it is and then we’ll off course fill the projects and the pipeline up according to those commitments.

Michael Blum

And then lastly, do you have any update on the Revolution project?

Tom Long

The only update is, it will be built and ready for service in the fourth quarter, but we do need Rover. So it will come online as soon as Rover is connected to the plan.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ted Durbin with Goldman Sachs.

Ted Durbin

On the Dakota Access Pipeline, you had a judge in June come and say that you need to reconsider the environmental analysis and look that environmental justice and potentially even shutting down the pipeline at that rate. I guess how should we think about that as a real threat, or what's your position on that?

Tom Mason

This is Tom Mason on the General Counsel. The judge granted some more judgment in favor of the Army Corp in Dakota Access on substantially all the claims that were presented to the court related to the pipeline. And so there remain three discreet issues to the Army Corp for further analysis and explanation of its priority through nations under certain statues. But those -- if you look at the opinion, it's very clear that it's criticized the Army Corp, and this conclusion is really more than needed further analysis on these issues. So we feel very comfortable that this will be resolved in our favor.

And then I think secondly the court asked for briefing on the question of whether the pipeline should be shut down pending this further analysis and briefing on that is going to be completed by the end of August. The judge will rule in the September on the quirky amount with its briefing that it would be actually more harmful to shut down the pipeline during the tendency of its review. So we also submitted a brief to that fact. So we’re highly confident that the pipeline will not be shut down pending this further analysis.

Ted Durbin

And then if I can just ask about Lake Charles and the Co-Gas agreement. I guess, as you think about that project and what's happened with the EMC market and other things, because you’re thinking on what your capital spending would be on that project changed, I think before you talked about maybe $2 per MMBtu total, what gives the returns you want. Have you tested that project often that be able to dial-in some numbers there?

Kelcy Warren

Not really, this is Kelcy. First of all, let me apologize, all of our Lake Charles staff, they are in Asia now with Co-Gas where we -- were trying to define what that relationship is, what we hope is that Co-Gas flow will not only be a partner but taken that to justify wind frame leaving us and Shale decides to proceed with a lesser hurdle to get over in filling the capacity. But unfortunately, the staff is not here, they can probably answer this better than I can. But we’re not prepared for much definition yet, but hopefully, when they come back, which is at this weekend, we’ll have a lot more definition there.

Operator

Our next question comes from Eric Genco with Citi.

Eric Genco

I just wanted to come back to the CapEx discussion, maybe from a different angle. Just want to understand some parameters around possible equity needs. Should we think about this as saying, okay if the $2.2 billion you referenced is what's left, half of that, being $1.1 billion, is about the equity needs and then you would subtract any future JVs from that number? Is that the right way to think about it, or where would you put your equity needs?

Kelcy Warren

Yes, and listen Eric, I think, the way that we have always done this is we just managed through looking at the -- as we get through each quarter and seeing where our leverage is, it's all about managing towards leverage. It's not off course managing towards the liquidity. So we’re going to -- we obviously stay in close communications with the agencies, showing them laying out to them what the different options we have as we walk through it. But we've always said that we generally fund things when we start-off the project, when we look at economics was, look at it as a 50-50 debt type equity, clearly, when we look at when we evaluate from an accretion standpoint.

So I think as we look out to the year, the real beauty is that we do have EBITDA growth as you've seen from this quarter, it continues to ramp-up. And we remember that's the coverage fees of it too. I think it's very important all the bullets I kind walk through there, you look at all those. So you likewise have the excess coverage and that’s 100% equity and that you're putting back into it. So I can't really probably emphasize that one enough that is great to be where we are right now like with the 1.18 coverage for this quarter.

Eric Genco

And then I guess switching gears a little bit. I wanted to ask about acquisition strategy overall and just how you think about things now. Because I think we can all appreciate that over a period of time, the best combination of growth is a combination of organic and acquisition. But over the last couple of months, we’ve been talking about -- some concern about potential big deal on the horizon. And then I recognize you're always churning. But I just wanted to get a sense from you is that with the units trading at double digit yields and all the organic opportunities you have right in front of you. What level of appetite do you really have for a transaction sitting here today unless the perfect opportunity really fell on your lap?

Kelcy Warren

Very little, and you said it will, unless the perfect opportunity was presented. We have very little appetite. We're tired. I mean it's been a tough year for us, tough couple of years, and we’re about to get all these projects online and demonstrating -- creating distributable cash flow for our unit holders, and the future looks really bright for us. I think it's time for us to take a little break on M&A. Again, unless the perfect deal was available to us and we would be opportunistic in that case. But I don’t see that right now.

Operator

Our next question comes from Keith Stanley with Wolfe Research.

Keith Stanley

I noticed in the press release the sell down to Blackstone is expected to close in October, which is before Phase 2 of Rover’s plant to start up. So can you confirm if you can close on that sell down before the full project is in service, or any color on terms that need to be satisfied prior to closing?

Kelcy Warren

Yes we can close. It’s a very good question. I think you’ve seen the agreement. But we're targeting October and absolutely that was not a condition to close throughout the negotiation.

Keith Stanley

And then one follow up on Rover, the investigation at FERC into finding diesel fuel in the [indiscernible] [46.16] releases. Is that something that needs to be resolved in your view prior to FERC allowing Rover to come into service? Or do you consider that a separate matter?

Matt Ramsey

With regard to that, we are working closely with FERC on it. As we've made very clear, we do not know the source of the diesel and the drilling mud. It's been a lot of theories put out there about it. But we actually do not know the source of it. And so we continue to work with FERC, and I don’t think that’s going to be an issue as far as putting the pipeline into service, say made things pretty clear that we have been completely transparent with them. So I think that we will get through that issue with FERC without any real big problems.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ethan Bellamy with Baird.

Ethan Bellamy

Do you foresee having just in DCF coverage at ETP to let all of the IDR waivers expire? And are there any things that derail that or anything that has to happen to make to allow that to occur?

Tom Long

Ethan, yes we do. Of course, I know kind of referring back to the merger docs between ETP and SXL. But as we've run these numbers as we've set up where we are right now with this coverage with bridging between these projects coming on, I think you've heard today that’s given you the update that we see those once again between now and year-end are early in the -- or the January 1 on one of them is that absolutely, we feel like that we've got the coverage to continue to see that as we roll through next year, and that includes the IDRs rolling off.

Ethan Bellamy

And then ETP’s cost of equity, I mean frankly, it stink it's not competitive. And I’d love to hear why you guys think that is? Is it do you think that the market doesn’t believe the growth that you've laid out? I mean is it too much debt? And then what do you think the key things that you can do to change that or right ahead are you going to next maybe 12 to 18 months?

Tom Long

Ethan, I mean clearly, we go in about feedback we hear. And probably, the most common thing we hear right now is really the equity over-hang. So we continue to work hard to try to communicate in all of the options we have et cetera. And feel strong that that's going to be the cure as these projects come on, as the leverage comes down because remember our leverage once again it's worth repeating is, it's not paying down that it's the EBITDA catching up with three years worth of funding of these projects. And so once we get to that over the next, between now and year-end, we feel strong that in that overhang is gone we do feel strong that it's going to be once again a totally different balance sheet and a totally different view.

Kelcy Warren

But I would like to add to that. We've got some improving to do here to the market and as you know, Dakota Access pipeline was quite the experience and part of that we have the Williams transaction. And so now here we are with other projects that are delayed, primarily from regulatory reasons, but it doesn’t matter. What matters is that we have an obligation to you guys and our unit holders to deliver. And we hope you’re hearing that we’re about to get that promise accomplished here, but we’ve got to do that. And so that's probably is a factor as well.

Operator

Thank you. We have now reached the end of our Q&A session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Tom Long for closing comments.

Tom Long

Well listen, once again. I thank all of you for joining us today. As always, we really appreciate -- off course we appreciate the support and we were very, very excited, as Kelcy just said, about all of the projects that we have coming online, as well as what we're seeing occur with the merger between ETP and SXL. And we look forward to talking to all of you in the future. Thank you.

