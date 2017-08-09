OPKO Health Earnings: What The Numbers Actually Mean

Subscribers to ALR's Trading Ideas received early access to this article featuring OPKO Health (OPK), and more.

What Happened?

OPK released its Q2 2017 earnings report on Tuesday, sending shares higher Wednesday morning.

OPK data by YCharts

Why?

As reflected by early upward movement in OPK stock price this morning, Wall Street received OPK earnings results positively. The possible reasons are (1) EPS and revenues actually were impressive as compared to the same quarter last year, after controlling for a one-time $50 million license payment that inflated revenues last year, (2) EPS beat by $0.01, and (3) Rayaldee scripts increased exponentially as compared to Q1 2017.

The first thing I wanted to see was EPS improvement. Although OPK EPS did beat by $.01, it is still at a negative EPS of -$.04. The second thing I wanted to see was overall improvement in revenues. OPK generated $314.2 million in revenues, down 12% YOY. Although this looks like a decline on its face, OPK revenues last year benefited from a $50 million license payment from Vifor Fresenius for commercial rights to Rayaldee (OPK's FDA-approved treatment for chronic kidney disease). So, revenues were actually solid this quarter and the market now appears to realize it.

However, I still am not all that impressed with the earnings results. There still are several areas of concern. First off, while OPK didn't release the actual script data for Rayaldee in the earnings report, it did note the following critical information in the conference call:

Total prescriptions in Q2 as reported by IMS increased by 140% compared to first quarter of 2017. Week over week increases in total prescriptions have been observed since the start of the year. The number of nephrologists are prescribing [Rayaldee] in Q2 has almost doubled compared to Q1. The RAYALDEE sales have been driven by a sales force comprised of approximately 35 deal based specialists plus five regional managers.

To put this script growth for Rayaldee into perspective, see the chart below detailing Q1 2017 Rayaldee script data from January to May 2017 (source: OPK shareholders meeting presentation in Q1 2017):

While 140% script growth in Q2 2017 as compared to Q1 2017 is impressive on its face, it doesn't mean much unless OPK actually generated significant revenues from it. Clearly, one can conclude from studying the chart above that OPK isn't generating significant revenues from Rayaldee just yet. After all, if revenues from Rayaldee were substantial this quarter, OPK would have emphasized that in its earnings report or in its conference call. Thus, my pre-earnings assessment seems on point. In my pre-earnings assessment, I stated the following:

While sales and script numbers for Rayaldee could be announced when OPK reports Q2 earnings on August 8, 2017, investors shouldn't get their hopes up that the numbers will impress. Scripts will be based on a smaller population of insureds who have access to Rayaldee. After all, the company even warned in its Q1 earnings report that scripts are not expected to be strong at the outset. The reason is that the company spent the bulk of the first half of this year building out insurance formulary access, which will serve as the foundation for stronger sales in the future. Until insurance barriers are removed - which is starting to happen now - I do not expect scripts to impress. Additionally, OPK is dealing with the reality that doctors have been reluctant to go through the medical exception process, particularly with Medicare Part D. As OPK suggested in its Q1 earnings report Q&A, scripts might be lower than desired because doctors have been reluctant to prescribe Rayaldee because they are concerned that their patients will have to pay out of pocket for it.

An expanded sales team for Rayaldee should help improve script growth, and so should expanded insurance coverage. Although Rayaldee doesn't appear to be generating significant revenues at this time, shareholders should still be optimistic since the script growth to date suggests that OPK is on the right track.

Aside from Rayaldee, I am concerned about comments made by OPK management in the Q&A regarding 4Kscore Test. Management noted that OPK still hasn't received positive coverage decisions from commercial insurers. Based on the discussion, it appears that insurers want more clinical data revealing the benefits of 4Kscore Test before making a decision on whether or not to cover it. That being said, OPK stated that insurers continue to reimburse OPK for 4Kscore Test at a very high rate, which suggests that insurers will reach positive coverage decisions. For OPK, though, reimbursement this quarter only generated marginal revenues for OPK. A Jeffries analyst suggested in the Q&A that revenues were only a couple of million.

Further, I am concerned by the fact that 4Kscore Test volume was flat in Q2 2017 as compared to Q1 2017. That isn't what Wall Street wanted to hear, and it certainly wasn't what shareholders wanted to hear. I didn't like how OPK management didn't volunteer this information; rather, management coughed it up when addressing a question by a Jeffries analyst in Q&A.

In its response to the Jeffries analyst's question, management suggested that the stagnation in 4Kscore Test volume prompted OPK to reduce the diagnostic's list price. Management indicated that the stagnation was due to the negative impact of patient utilization with lack of insurance coverage. That being said, OPK CEO Frost suggested in the latest conference call that clinical trials are underway, which, if successful, should encourage commercial insurers to reach positive coverage decisions. Positive coverage decisions are necessary to establish a general policy of reimbursement for 4Kscore Test. With a general policy of reimbursement, OPK's revenues for 4Kscore Test should increase.

Conclusion

The latest earnings report confirms that OPK has many things to work out before revenues pick up and the company turns a profit. If OPK stock drops significantly I will consider buying shares and hold long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.