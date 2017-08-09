GameStop Will Do Just Fine

GameStop’s (GME) stock is trading at very low multiples to earnings and pays a high dividend yield. The analysis in this article sensitizes cash flow and shows just how sustainable the dividend is. Additionally, even with stressed scenarios, the stock seems to already have priced in the anticipated slowdown in the video game retail industry. The stock currently trades at $22 per share with a market cap of $2.25 billion. I believe there’s limited downside on price from current levels and potential for price appreciation in the future given the transitioning business model.

The Business

GameStop operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. The company sells new and pre=owned video game hardware, which has been their bread and butter for most of the company’s history. Additionally, revenue is generated from gaming accessories, virtual reality products, and other digital products, such as DLC. But management has been pushing for diversification away from this traditional business model, giving the headwinds in physical video gaming hardware. The future in the space is all digital and the company has made strides to establish new revenue streams that aren’t tied to those headwinds. The company has transitioned into a “family of brands” as described in their 10-Q, which is a good summary of what the company can be recognized as today. The company also operates AT&T wireless stores, owns the brands SimplyMac and ThinkGeek, and does well selling niche video game collectibles. Many investors draw comparisons to Blockbuster, claiming that GameStop will suffer the same fate, but there seems to be a disconnect in the understanding of GameStop’s strategy. Management’s strategy is to have 50% of revenues derived from its traditional video game hardware business. GameStop's management seems to be addressing these headwinds far more responsibly than Blockbuster ever did.

Source: 10-K (page 26)

I particularly like management’s strategy of focusing on growing the other divisions of the business. So far, there’s been huge growth of the Digital, Tech Brands, and Collectibles segments over the past three years. With the growth in revenue from these segments, there’s been an uptick in gross margins. Gross profit margins increased from 30% to 35%.

The Numbers

Source: GuruFocus

Let’s cover some major points from the data above:

Free cash flow has been positive over the past five years, with a dividend coverage of 2.54x.

Management has been able to increase dividends.

Return on Invested Capital has stayed above the company’s WACC, with the exception of 2012.

Despite increasing debt to EBITDA over time, the company is still far from over levered at 1.12x Debt/EBITDA

Interest coverage is also strong at 13.48x.

Valuation-wise, the company has an enterprise value of 3.61 times EBITDA. It’s been around this low for a few years. This is a company with a few very good assets (ThinkGeek, SimplyMac, Collectibles). It’s not out of the running for an acquisition target, if an operating strategy can be implemented. What these numbers don’t consider is the expected decrease in sales and total profits. The following analysis stresses these numbers:

Source: Gurufocus

I applied a 50% increase to debt and a 50% reduction in free cash flow and EBITDA in order to put a huge dent in both the company's ability to generate cash and the financial position of the company. The stressed free cash flow of $197 million leaves a dividend coverage of 1.27x, providing comfort in its sustainability. In fact, free cash flow would need to fall 61% to reach a breakeven point towards paying the dividend. EBITDA coverage on the stressed numbers show an interest coverage of 4.49x, which is still sustainable even with the higher interest expense.

Despite such terrible headwinds and worries around management’s ability to turn the company around, the numbers should provide comfort to value investors. You basically get paid to wait for a turnaround with the 6.5% dividend yield that is pretty sustainable given current coverage. Debt isn’t too concerning and the stress scenarios above still show valuation of 7.22x EV to EBITDA, which isn’t a bad multiple to pay for a business that provides a good dividend yield.