Dividend Aristocrats: Separate The Wheat From The Chaff

Dividend growth investing, or DGI, is a very popular portfolio strategy. A lot of investors buy Dividend Aristocrats to make a portfolio that gives them an ever-increasing income to buy more shares and later mostly to live off for retirement.

But if you are a younger DGI investor, you shouldn't just copy the formulas that worked in the past to set up your portfolio. Don't look at the past, look at the present. Some DGI investors just buy dividend aristocrats blindly, without looking at valuation and without looking at the long-term trends in our society. Companies that have a secular trend against their products are probably not the best investments over the very long term, unless they are really good in adapting to new trends. For example, although I would never buy the stock for personal reasons (my favorite aunt died of lung cancer), I think that Altria (MO) is a company that adapts very well to unfavorable circumstances. Smoking has been in the black books for some years now, but the company is able to adapt to this by concentrating on eVapors and iQOS heat sticks, which are less health-damaging. And the company thrives, despite the headwinds.

If you have a very long investing horizon (decades) and you set up a DGI portfolio, as I do, then you'd better take the winners of now and tomorrow, not of yesterday. Even though a lot of investors take the old familiar names for safety reasons, it is often dangerous for your returns to ignore trends.

Why total return is always important

A lot of DGI investors say that they don't care about total return, but that is something that I really don't understand. If you have read this article and you are able to completely and convincingly explain it to me, I'd be happy to read it in the comments section.

Most DGI investors use their portfolio for retirement. And a lot of them will start selling shares once they enter retirement (the distribution phase). If your capital appreciation is outstanding, you have to sell fewer shares and your dividend stream doesn't dry up so fast. While I do understand that during the process of accumulating one would want the prices to be as low as possible, this doesn't apply to the distribution phase.

Some DGI investors intend never to sell shares and to pass them on to their children. But even then, why would you want your child to sell more dividend-producing shares to finance their honeymoon or buy a house? The less they have to sell, the better.

Besides that, if a company's earnings are anemic, its dividend raises will be anemic too at some point, which will give you less income, no matter how your situation is or how high the dividend. Higher earnings mostly will bring more capital appreciation, but also more dividends over time. Maybe not more yield, but certainly more money and yield on capital, the initial sum you have invested.

What if you had invested $1,000 in a Dividend Aristocrat?

You know the type of question: "What if you had invested $1,000 in [year] in [very successful company I know, the typical question is with $10,000, but most retail investors don't invest $10,000 per stock for reasons of diversification and too little cash at one time. Therefor I always take $1,000.

Let's take four iconic companies that have all become Dividend Aristocrats: Wal-Mart (WMT), Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald's (MCD) and Johnson&Johnson (JNJ). Wal-Mart started paying yearly increasing dividends in 1974. Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson have a streak of 55 years, which makes them Dividend Kings. McDonald's has 44 years of increasing dividends. For the year, let's use 1980. Why 1980? For no particular reason or maybe because it is the birth year of my wife. I could have used any year. Suppose you retire now, then 37 years means that you waited to start building your portfolio a few years after you started working. Maybe because you didn't have the money yet or you were not interested before. Or maybe you have started early and you are able to retire early now because of that.

What would your total return be? I have used the calculator of dqydj.com, which is an excellent instrument if you want to know total returns with a Dividend ReInvestment Plan or DRIP. If you had invested $1000 in 1980, these would be your total return with a DRIP:

Wal-Mart: $891,372 (=19.8% annualized)

Coca-Cola: $184,000 (=14.88% annualized)

McDonald's $256,353 (=15.90% annualized)

Johnson & Johnson: $195,373 (=15.06% annualized)

I think that those are results every investor dreams of and it also shows the compounding power of DGI. These are just four examples of course. And the year is arbitrary too. But I used them to show the total return possibilities of the dividend payers.

The bad Dividend Aristocrats

In my own portfolio, I mix DGI with high-growth stocks. But for DGI, I don't buy just any traditional name. At this moment, I don't like Dividend Aristocrats such as Coca-Cola, Exxon Mobil (XOM), McDonald's (MCD), Chevron (CVX), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Procter & Gamble (PG) or Wal-Mart (WMT). Do you want to know the EPS growths over the last five years of these companies? Here they are, together with their P/E ratios and their forward P/Es:

Company EPS growth last five years P/E ratio Fwd P/E ratio 10 year average PE Overvalued on fwd PE base KO -4.20% 47.7 23 19.6 17.5% XOM -25.90% 29 19.5 14.3 36.4% MCD 0.70% 25.3 22.3 18.2 22.5 CVX -15.10% 35.6 21.3 13.5 57.8% CL 1.90% 26.7 23 21.1 9% PG 3.40% 24.8 20.5 18.6 10.2% WMT -0.60% 18.5 17.7 14.5 22%

(Source, made by the author based on finviz.com and FASTGraphs)

As you can see, all of these Dividend Aristocrats are overvalued, some by a high margin, if you compare them with the average P/E of the last 10 years. And that for companies that have anemic or negative earnings growth over the last five years. Of course, every company will tell you they wlll do better over the next five years, but then it is a question of believing the management's explanation and turnaround plans. What is also remarkable: The companies with just a little growth (PG and CL) are less overvalued than the ones with negative earnings growth. Strange, isn't it? I think this shows the problem of blindly buying Dividend Aristocrats, without any valuation process.

The good Dividend Aristocrats

That doesn't mean that all Dividend Aristocrat stocks are bad and overvalued. There are better Dividend Aristocrats, which have been able to grow earnings considerably over the last five years. Some examples: Johnson & Johnson, Cintas (CTAS), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Stanley Black&Decker (SWK), Becton, Dickinson (BDX), Lowe's (LOW), Aflac (AFL), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), and Ecolab (ECL). Look at their earnings growth of the past five years in contrast:

Company EPS growth last five years P/E ratio Fwd P/E ratio 10 year average PE Overvalued on fwd PE base JNJ 11.20% 22.5 17.2 15.2 13% CTAS 12.90% 32.2 22.9 21 9% ITW 9.70% 23 20 19.2 4% SWK 12.80% 18.2 17.4 16.8 3.4% BDX 10.04% 56.6 19.1 16.3 17.2% LOW 19.40% 24.9 14.9 19.7 -32.2% AFL 9.30% 12.3 11.9 9.6 24% SHW 23.70% 26.6 18.8 21.6 -14.9% ECL 16.80% 30.2 24.5 24.6 -0.4%

As you can see, all of these Dividend Aristocrats have (near) double digits growth rates over the last five years and besides that, based on their forward P/E ratio, they are much less overvalued or even undervalued in the case of SHW and LOW. ECL is about fairly valued. I don't see why an investor would want to buy overvalued stocks that have tiny or negative earnings growth if they can buy undervalued stocks with higher earnings growth and lower forward P/E ratios. Again: It is easier to continue a trend than to turn it around. Therefore I would always select stocks off this list, not the previous.

Dividend growth rate and payout ratio

Because of the slow or negative earnings growth, you would expect slower dividend growth rates of the stocks in the first grid or otherwise a higher payout ratio. Let's see if that is the case.

Company last div raise 3-year div GR payout ratio 5-year YOC KO 5.7% 7.7% 147% 4.74% XOM 2.7% 6.6% 109% 6.04% MCD 5.6% 5% 60% 3.37% CVX 0.9% 3.2% 139% 5.45% CL 3% 5.2% 58% 3.04% PG 3% 3.3% 46.5% 3.77% WMT 2% 2.1% 45.5% 3.43%

(Source: compiled by the author from finviz.com and gurufocus.com)

As was to be expected, most of the dividend raises are anemic, just like the earnings and some payout ratios indicate that the dividend is not covered by the earnings. I know that you should look at free cash flow too, but still. And yes, I know, for KO, this is a one-year thing. But normally, its payout ratio would be 77% too.

What also struck me was that while I was researching on gurufocus.com, all the companies except Wal-Mart had just one star. The system of gurufocus is one of predictability. In their backtesting results, stocks with one star had an average annual return of 1.1%. Wal-Mart has 2 stars and that category has an average annual return of 6%. So basically all stocks are expected to underperform the market. If you look for total return, it won't come from these companies.

Company last div raise 3-year div GR payout ratio 5-year YOC JNJ 5% 6.7% 54% 3.41% CTAS 26.7% 20% 29.5% 2.36% ITW 20% 14.5% 40% 3.19% SWK 8.6% 4.5% 29% 2.21% BDX 10.6% 10.1% 79.5% 2.35% LOW 17.1% 23.9% 41.5% 4.69% AFL 4.9% 5.3% 25.5% 2.80% SHW 1.2% 18.9% 26% 2.34% ECL 5.7% 13.7% 32.5% 2.24%

(Source: compiled by the author from finviz.com and gurufocus.com)

Here I have to add a remark too: The payout ratio of 79.5% for BDX is an anomaly, just as with KO. Normally the payout ratio would have been around 28%. And the tiny dividend increase of SHW is because of their acquisition of Valspar.

As you can see, the average dividend increases for both the 1- and 3- year periods are much higher and the payout ratio much lower. That means that over time there will be more growth because the money is used to fund the growth initiatives of the companies, organically or by acquisition. The 5-year YOC is somewhat lower, but that is compensated by the higher growth. If you have a investment horizon of 20 years or so, not only will your capital appreciation be much higher, but your dividend income too in most cases.

Most of these stocks had more stars on gurufocus as well. ECL even had 4*, but only a few had one star. You can expect an annual return of 8 to 10% over the long term with these stocks, excluding the dividend.

I didn't include the current dividend on purpose, because I don't need the money right now. I only need it in the distribution phase.

The trend

Why I don't buy slow growing or negatively growing juggernauts is that most of these companies have the trend against them - for example the trends in earnings. If a company has had negative or low earnings growth over the last five years, it is simply a matter of believing that the company can turn around. And believing is not a good practice in investing. Continuing a trend is less difficult than turning a trend around.

Especially if lower earnings are combined with a high payout ratio or a big debt burden, that doesn't bode well for young DGI investors. Kinder Morgan (KMI), anyone? There is a high probability that the company will slow down its dividend growth, or will even be forced to cut the dividend over the long term. There are too many "believers"around who take risks over the long term, just because they can not face the facts: The world changes and the past is no guarantee for the future.

The trend is your friend

"The trend is your friend" (until it isn't) is often used for stock trends. If the stock goes up, it will have the inclination to keep going up. But I see this expression in another way too: Long-term trends should be followed, not ignored.

I think no one can deny that oil will be used less and less for its premium market: car fuel. Tesla's (TSLA) stock is not a high-flying bird without a reason (even though I wouldn't buy at all at this moment - way too risky for me). So no Exxon (XOM) or especially Chevron (CVX) for me. I'm not saying that especially Exxon is a bad investment (I don't like Chevron's high debt), but when it comes to the really long term (20 or 30 years), I am too unsure about the trend of getting rid of oil to invest in it. The fact that bright young people don't want to work for big oil is no good sign for the future. There will be more and more technology that will replace oil.

Another trend is health: People are more and more aware that they consume too much unhealthy food and ignoring that trend simply costs a company money. The consumption of soft drinks has hit a 30-year low. Look at the declining earnings of Coca-Cola, which wasn't able to adapt fast enough to this new paradigm. McDonald's has to adapt too. This is the trend of its revenue:

MCD Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

This doesn't bode well for the future. Of course people will always keep eating burgers, but less and less and McDonald's knows that. Therefore it has to offer even more premium healthy choices, next to the comfort food, not just plain boring salads you can buy in a supermarket for less money. As long as I don't see that enough in McDonald's, I won't spend a penny on its stock.

There is also a trend of buying cheaper things. A lot of consumer tests are freely available on the internet and consumers see that a lot of cheap products get the same results as the well-known brands. This is for example true in cleaning products and that is visible in the earnings of companies like PG and CL.

I could go on and on giving examples, but my goal of this article is not to lose myself and you in the individual companies, but to think about the bigger picture: Think about the future when you invest, not about the past. Companies like Johnson & Johnson, Ecolab and BDX show that it is perfectly possible for even big companies to get good results by looking at what the consumer wants or needs.

How to find new a McDonald's, Coca-Cola or Wal-Mart?

If you look at the history of the companies I have written about, you always notice something that makes investors enthusiastic: growth. I found the annual report of 1980 of Coca-Cola. What you see is a net sales growth of 19.2% YoY. That is what investors want to see. And Coca-Cola could continue the trend for years to come. As I said before: It is easier to continue a trend than to turn it around. I also found the annual report of 1980 of Wal-Mart. Its sales grew by 40% YoY, just as its net earnings. That is huge growth and Wal-Mart thrived in the '80s and '90s. As a side note: How funny and commercially inspired those annual reports were then! I love it.

I haven't found the reports of JNJ and MCD, but I'm pretty sure that if you could find them (please let me know if you do!) that you would see big revenue and sales growth as well. Because if you see their annual return, there is no other way. Earnings, sales and revenue are the heart, blood and veins of any stock price increase over the long run. So if you want to pick your 1980 Wal-Mart, Coca-Cola or Johnston & Johnston, look at the growth a company has had and is expected to have in the future.

Conclusion

If your portfolio is meant for the real long-term, it is better to buy companies with growth in their earnings, revenue and sales. Buying Dividend Aristocrats doesn't mean on its own that your DGI portfolio will be successful. Look at the growth of a company, feel the trend in society and then decide which Dividend Aristocrats to buy and which not to buy. There are plenty of excellent Dividend Aristocrats that you shouldn't pick the duds. Choose for winners, because they will keep winning!

In the meantime: keep growing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.