KeyCorp: Analyzing The Impressive Income Growth

In this article, we'll analyze the net interest income, net interest margins, and compare the performance to peer banks.

KeyCorp's net interest income came in at $973M for the quarter while non interest income came in at $653M.

In this article, we'll compare and analyze the financial ratios of KeyCorp (KEY) following their earnings reports for Q2.

We'll also compare KEY to its peers including M&T Bank (MTB), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), BB&T Corporation (BBT), Citizens Financial Group (CFG), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

A few of the financial metrics that we'll analyze include net interest income, non interest income, and net interest margin.

Highlights from the quarter:

Net interest income came in at $973M for the quarter.

Net interest income was up by 6.20% for the quarter.

Positive net interest income growth means the bank is earning more revenue on their loan spreads.

Non interest income came in at $653M for the quarter.

Non interest income was up by 13.20% for the quarter.

Positive non interest income growth means the bank is earning more income from fees including overdraft fees, credit card fees, deposit account, and loan fees.

Revenue came in at $1.64B which was up by 51.90% y/y.

Revenue growth was up 9.00% or $110M q/q.

How regional banks make money:

One of the ways banks generate income is by lending, and since loan rates are tied to the 10-year Treasury any rise in yields typically leads to higher earnings for banks. This correlation exists because the 10-year yield is used as a benchmark for mortgages and other lending products.

In other words, think of any rise in yields as an increase in pricing-power for banks. Companies earn profits by selling their goods above cost.

Well, banks are no different. Banks need yields to rise so they can earn greater profits from their lending activities.

As yields rise, the bank charges higher loan rates while very often maintaining the same rates it pays depositors.

In short, a loan for a bank is an income stream while a customer's deposit is an expense.

Regional banks and the 10-year Treasury yield:

As you can imagine, bank stocks like KEY correlate very tightly with the rise and fall in the 10-year Treasury yield.

Regional banks, in particular, are tied to yields because regionals earn most of their profits from lending to customers.

In other words, regional banks don't typically have large amounts of money invested in securities, nor do they have assets or branches overseas.

As a result, regional banks do well when the U.S. economy does well.

Here's the stock price performance relative to yields since the start of 2016.

The 10-year is a barometer for growth in the U.S. economy because the yield represents the market's expectation of growth in the coming months.

As growth expectations have waned over the last few months, yields have come down and in the process, stalling the bank rally.

KEY data by YCharts

Net interest income:

Net interest income measures the profit made from lending (revenue) vs. what the bank pays depositors in interest (expense).

The below chart shows the net interest income for KEY was $973M for Q2.

KEY Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Net interest income percentage gains:

NII has increased by 63% since June 30th of last year and leads the pack in NII growth. Huntington is a close second for banks of comparable size in Key's peer group.

Please bear in mind that both Huntington and Key Corp. had acquisitions that increased their loan book and NII which skews their numbers.

Nonetheless, the growth in NII for KEY is still impressive, and with the larger loan book going forward, the bank should do well if GDP growth improves and yields rise.

KEY Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Quarterly net interest income figures:

From the graph, we can see that KEY has had a steady NII growth over the past few quarters.

If the bank can surpass $1B NII it will be in the top tier of regional banks for annual net interest income. In an improving economy and a rising yield curve environment, the $1B threshold should be attainable in the next two or three-quarters.

Data from Key income statement. Graph created by chrisbmurphy.com.

Net interest income compared with peer banks:

The net interest income of $973M exceeded four of the peer banks.

Only Sun Trust, BB&T, and Citizens Financial were markedly higher in net interest income for the quarter. Of course, not all the banks are the same size.

For example, BB&T has a $40B market capitalization versus Key's $20B.

Chart data from Charts. Graph created by chrisbmurphy.com.

Net interest margin:

Measures the profitability of a bank's investing and lending activities.

NIM factors in interest income from loans and investments and strips out interest expenses (like paying depositors) and is shown as a percentage of the bank's assets.

It's important to note that NIM doesn't measure the bank's overall profitability, although you'll hear that on t.v. often. For example, it doesn't include fee income.

NIM only measures the interest related activities of a bank.

If a bank does poorly on its investments, NIM will be lower. Conversely, if a bank charges higher rates on their loans while keeping their deposit interest payments low, NIM will rise.

The net interest margin for KEY was 3.13% at the end of the quarter.

The net interest margin for the industry is 3.19% according to the FDIC.

KEY is -0.06% below the net interest margin industry average .

KEY is well in line with the industry average for NIM and will be an important indicator to watch as the bank integrates the loan books from their acquisitions.

The Yield Curve Was Challenging In Q2:

As we can see below, the 10-year yield struggled to get over 2.4% while the 2-year yield remains unimpressive despite the Fed hiking rates both in March and June.

Typically, the 2-year yield moves as a result of Fed action, while the 10-year trades off long-term inflation and growth expectations.

Given the challenging yield environment in Q2, the fact that KEY posted a 6% increase in Q2 NII is a very good sign.

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Key Takeaways And Highlights:

While there are many more financial ratios and numbers to analyze, I hope the above analysis provides investors with a clearer picture of KeyCorp (KEY) following the Q2 earnings reports.

With NII at $973M, only three other banks in the peer group posted higher numbers.

Net interest income was up by 6%, and non interest income rose by 13% for the quarter.

With net interest income trending higher, the stock should perform well if Treasury yields rise in the coming months.

The net interest margin for KEY was 3.13% at the end of the quarter and was only slightly below the industry average.

Going forward, it'll be interesting to watch the net interest income number to see if KEY can top $1B as they integrate the recent acquisitions.

Also, non interest income growth will be increasingly important since the $653M is roughly two-thirds the size of the bank's net interest income.

If the U.S. economy continues to improve, this balanced approach to income should help the stock in the coming months.

From a risk management standpoint, please monitor net interest margin for improvement in the coming weeks and months. Ideally, we want to see a rising NIM along with rising NII. Also, please monitor Key's P/E ratio which is over 18 and rather high as compared to the bank's peer group. For valuation analysis of KeyCorp, click here for my previous article.

Of course, much of the outcome depends on how well the U.S. economy performs in the next few months.

A few key economic indicators to watch are:

U.S. GDP growth (Gross Domestic Product) which was 2.6% for Q2.

Housing starts and home building stocks for indications on new construction of homes.

Both the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields since profitability and the stock price will be impacted by volatility in yields.

We will likely need to see improved U.S. economic growth, improved industry-wide loan demand, and as a result, higher yields.

The Fed will also likely impact yields, but at this stage of the economic cycle, it's all about growth and fundamentals.

Good luck out there.

