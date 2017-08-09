Alexion Pharmaceuticals Is A Solid Buy Opportunity For 2017

Enrollment of PNH patients in ongoing clinical trials for investigational drug, ALXN1210, will ultimately prove to be a strong positive for the company.

In my previous article, I had explained my rationale for recommending Alexion Pharmaceuticals as a buy opportunity for 2017. And the stock has lived up to my expectation, rising close to 13% since May 10, 2017.

The latest Q2 2017 results have further bolstered my confidence in this amazing rare-disease company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has raised its revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance for the second time this year. And such consistent guidance updates definitely hint at solid business fundamentals of the company.

Here, I will give some more reasons to explain why I believe Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a still very much a company not be missed in 2017.

Let us first take a look at the really impressive financial guidance figures

The above snapshot gives a detailed summary of Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ (ALXN) 2017 financial guidance. It also underlines the key assumptions underlining these projections. The growth is based on increasing diagnosis of targeted patients and rapid geographic market expansion for the company’s drugs.

But then there are other growth drivers, the long-term impact of which has not been completely captured by these numbers.

Soliris is very close to entering the neurology therapeutic area in 2017

Having already received positive opinion from the CHMP in the refractory generalized myasthenia gravis or gMG indication, Soliris is now inching closer to become the first and only complement based therapy in this under-penetrated and underserved segment. Alexion Pharmaceuticals expects final regulatory decision from European Commission in Q3 2017, while the FDA has set PDUFA date for this application as October 23, 2017. The decision in Japan is anticipated in 2018.

Refractory gMG patients using existing therapies have found to suffer from difficulties related to talking, walking, breathing, and swallowing. In severe circumstances, patients have even required hospitalizations and intensive care. And while there may be drugs used on off-label basis or approved in other geographies, currently there exists no FDA-approved treatment option for refractory gMG. This highlights the undivided growth opportunity that awaits Soliris.

While only 5% to 10% of the total 60,000 – 80,000 (linked above) myasthenia gravis patients are targeted by this indication, it nevertheless is a market that does not require significant patient identification efforts on the part of Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Majority of these patients are currently under the care of specialist physician. Hence, this is more of a warehoused demand for Soliris, ensuring a much steeper commercial launch that that witnessed for the drug in PNH and aHUS indications.

Additionally, based on REGAIN study, 60% (linked above) of the refractory gMG patients are expected to respond to therapy over a period of 6 weeks to 12 weeks. These results are much faster than those obtained from existing therapies, over a period of 6 months to 12 months.

While all this may seem to be very good, there is a small glitch. Alexion Pharmaceuticals will have to expend resources to educate physicians and patients about the efficacy and safety of Soliris in this new indication.

Ongoing ALXN1210 trials have raised the awareness about PNH and AHUS diseases, and can even benefit Soliris in the long term

While enrollment of patients from the already small Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria or PNH and Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome or AHUS patient segments in the ongoing trials evaluating investigational therapy, ALXN1210, in these indications, have reduced the addressable market size for Soliris, it has also brought upon greater awareness about these less known deadly diseases. As Alexion Pharmaceuticals increasingly interacts with hospitals and investigators, the word continues to spread fast, bringing in more treatment-naïve patients in the loop. Further, the 20% treatment-naïve PNH patients who have failed to meet the screening criteria for ALXN1210 trials may find themselves benefiting from using Soliris. Hence, investigational complement inhibitor, ALXN1210, will definitely have a significant favorable impact on Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ long term revenue performance.

And ALXN1210 can provide a much more convenient mode of delivery as well as dosing frequency for PNH and AHUS patients

Once in eight weeks dosage frequency of next-generation complement inhibitor, ALXN1210, is currently being compared with 26 times annual dosage Soliris regimen in treatment-naive PNH patients in an ongoing Phase 3 trial. In another phase 1 study, the company is also studying the efficacy and safety of ALXN1210 as subcutaneous formulation in treatment-naïve PNH patients, something if proved will be a definite plus compared to Soliris’ IV infusions in terms of patient convenience and overall healthcare expenses. Some of the major results that have been made public from this trial such as half-life, bioavailability, and tolerability are good enough to allow the company to continue this research in phase 3 trial. The company is also involved in another Phase 3 Switch study, where patients who switch to ALXN1210 after six months of Soliris therapy are being compared with those who continue with Soliris for 26 more months.

All these studies are mainly non-inferiority trials between Soliris and ALXN1210, testing for LDH normalization and possibility to avoid transfusions. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has also planned to study breakthrough hemolysis as secondary endpoint in these trials, which can prove to be a major differentiating factor for ALXN1210.

Hence, in addition to under-diagnosed PNH and AHUS patients, ALXN1210 may also improve treatment compliance rates of patients more amenable to subcutaneous formulation or lower dosing frequency.

There are, however, certain company-specific risks that retail investors should not ignore

Problems such as smaller addressable market size, lower disease awareness and subsequent need to invest resources in education initiatives, and mounting pressures on drug pricing plague more or less all orphan disease players and Alexion Pharmaceuticals is definitely no exception. However, there are certain other company specific risks that retail investors should know before picking up Alexion.

Approved for rare enzyme disorder, Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency or LAL-D, in December 2015, Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Kanuma, has failed to meet expectations since its commercial launch in 2016. And the problem continues in 2017. In Q2 2017, Kanuma reported only $15 million worth revenues. The company is confident that LAL-D is significantly under-diagnosed disease area. Hence, Alexion Pharmaceuticals has revamped its commercial strategy to focus on patients more predisposed to the disease as well as entered into lab partnerships to increase testing for LAL-D. However, the results of this increase focus and deployment of dedicated sales team have yet to materialize.

If Kanuma fails to prove its mettle, Alexion Pharmaceuticals will have to undergo impairment of intangible assets on its balance sheet, which will reduce the GAAP EPS and subsequent future revenue-earning capacity of the company.

Then we have the double digit revenue and non-GAAP EPS growth rate guidance given by Alexion Pharmaceuticals for full year 2017. However, this assumes that the company will manage to secure approval for label expansion of Soliris in refractory generalized myasthenia gravis with anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive. If these regulatory approvals do not materialize, it may prove difficult for the company to reach its recently updated revenue and EPS projections in 2017.

On risk-adjusted basis, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a very good buy opportunity for retail investors

The consensus Wall Street estimate for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ target share price today stands at $155.17, over a period of 12 months. You can also check how most of the major brokerage firms have either updated or reiterated their “buy” or outperform ratings here.

Since June 2014, we also see solid insider buying for the stock, the details of which can be seen here.

Currently, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is trading at $136.64. The fundamental drivers of the stock make this target price a very appropriate estimate over a period of 12 months. The stock can thus earn up to 13.6% return on investment. This definitely makes the company a solid buy opportunity for 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.