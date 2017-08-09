Fossil: Wait For Signs Of Turnaround

FOSL needs to prove it is at an operational inflection point before the stock turns around.

When it comes to Fossil (FOSL) stock, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but it's pretty hard to see at this point in time.

FOSL stock is once again tanking after reporting dismal earnings. The stock has now traveled from $130 to $9 in about 4 years. Although the sell-off feels overdone and we believe there is upside in a long-term window given the currently depressed valuation, we think the short-term outlook is much more bearish. Given the significant amount of pessimism surrounding the stock, we aren't interested in FOSL until the company shows it is at an operational inflection point.



What's happening at FOSL is that investors keep waiting for these wearables tailwinds to kick in and offset traditional watch headwinds, but that inflection point keeps getting delayed. It was supposed to happen in the February report, but then sales were weak as the wearables business failed to offset traditional watch declines. Then it was supposed to happen in the May report, but again, sales were weak and the guidance got cut as the wearables business gained momentum at a slower rate than anticipated.

And now here we are after the August report, and watch sales fell 9% in the quarter, the exact same decline they posted last quarter. There is no sign of sales improvement. Meanwhile, leather and jewelry sales are in free-fall and are also showing no signs of improvement.

The takeaway here is that FOSL's wearable business is just not living up to the hype, and that's really bad because the rest of the business is in free-fall. The net result is management being forced to cut guidance substantially because the only growth segment of the business isn't growing as fast as it should.

At some point, this script does flip. FOSL is right that there is a convergence of fashion and technology in the marketplace right now. Advanced wearables are in, and basic activity trackers are out. That is why Apple (AAPL) Watch sales are surging, and Fitbit (FIT) continues to struggle.

This is a favorable trend for FOSL. Hybrid watches with smartwatch functionality but traditional watch style are sure to be big sellers one day.

But that day is not today. Current headwinds remain current headwinds. Eventually, they will turn into tailwinds as consumers become more knowledgeable about the types of smartwatches out there besides the Apple Watch, but as of now, Apple controls the market.

And FOSL stock continues to fall. Yes, the stock is cheap, but the negative earnings situation highlights the company's unfavorably levered balance sheet. That means this stock can head lower as operational fears amount. It also doesn't help that the CEO is unloading shares and the CFO is leaving. That's an ugly 1-2 punch that is sure to dampen investor confidence.

All in all, the sell-off is creating a long-term buying opportunity, but investors should wait for signs of a turnaround first before buying for the long haul.

