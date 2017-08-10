Simon Says: ETailers Are Retailers Too

Today I read another article about the retail apocalypse, but this time, it was laced with comments from the CEOs of Simon Property Group (SPG), General Growth Properties (GGP), and Kimco (KIM), among others. The message:

Shopping center landlords are tired of the industry chatter.

According to Floris van Dijkum, an analyst at Boenning & Scattergood,

For the players that own the best assets, things are pretty good.

That includes Simon, whose CEO David Simon was absolutely giddy on the company’s recent earnings call. More on that in a second.

Recent Results

Simon’s results for the quarter were highlighted by funds from operation of $2.47 per share, which included a $0.36 charge for the early redemption of its 5.65% notes. On a comparable basis, excluding the debt charge, FFO per share was $2.83 and increased 7.6% year-over-year. It continues to report solid operating metrics and growth in cash flows.

Mall and premium outlets occupancy ended the quarter at 95.2%, a decrease of 40 basis points compared to occupancy at the end of the first quarter. Bankruptcies impacted occupancy by approximately 100 basis points.

Especially of note, retailer sales per square foot for malls and outlets was $618 compared to $607 in the prior-year period, an increase of 1.8%. This was driven by an increase of average base rent of $52.10, up 3.3% from the prior year. And the malls and the premium outlets recorded leasing spreads of $8.13 per square foot, which was an increase of 12.9%.

The end of brick and mortar retail? I’m not seeing it.

Simon also reported a dividend increase of 9.1% on a year-to-year basis and raised its FFO guidance to $11.14 to $11.22.

The company continues to focus on decreasing exposure to apparel, which is down to 40% of GLA and just 20% on new deals. Meanwhile, it is increasing its allocation to food services and lifestyle brands as well as being the go-to REIT for eTailers looking to set up or expand their physical footprint

On the earnings call, in response to an analyst question, David Simon enthusiastically responded:

Now, I would just add, Craig, the list of new tenants is as interesting as we've seen in quite some time. If you would like, Rick is absolutely prepared and, in fact, excited... Now, Rick, without further ado, without further ado, please, please list off some of the ones that we're talking to and in fact doing some business with.

The list included:

UNTUCKit – Casual men’s shirts designed to be worn untucked. They are just starting to ramp up store openings and to be honest, for someone of my stature, it’s a great concept because most shirts are made too long for me to untuck them – unless I want to look like I’m wearing a dress.

Eloquii – Plus size clothing for sizes 14-28. Take a look at their stuff – it’s nice. They currently have just one retail location with two in the pipeline.

b8ta – The retail store designed for trying and buying new tech products. Manufacturers of gadgets can place their products in b8ta stores on consignment. It’s a subscription model where the manufacturer pays a monthly fee to have their products in store, and b8ta provides analytics on visitors, impressions, discoveries, demos, sales, etc.

Peloton – Want to get a spinning workout with an instructor without leaving your living room? Peloton bikes can help you do that but before you buy a bike, go check out the product in one of their new showrooms – apparently at a Simon mall near you.

thredUP – The largest online consignment shop is getting physical. According to CEO James Reinhart,

In fact, 50% of our customers had never shopped "used" before trying thredUP online. With 85% of apparel still bought offline, stores help us reach those who need to "see it to believe it."

Tommy John – Men, if you’re tired of shirts that get untucked or socks that sag or underwear that requires frequent adjustments, you have to check out this place. You can get them at Nordstrom and other retailers but apparently the company is talking to SPG about new store openings.

Indochino – I’m a hard to fit guy so I’ve never used this online tailor for custom suits and shirts. But give me a showroom and you might get me to give it a try. Most of their stores are in the Northeast and a couple out on the West Coast, including a handful in Canada.

Hackett – The British are coming! Hackett is a multi-channel menswear retailer specializing in men's shirts and other clothing. I found three stores in the US – and in case you’re wondering, none of them are in Boston.

Havaianas – I’m not sure about the rest of the country but with so many Brazilians in Miami, we’ve been seeing these really cool sandals for many years.

Karl Lagerfeld – This German designer makes fine handbags, dresses, jackets, coats, and other accessories. I couldn’t find any US stores and if they’re talking to Simon, I know just the place where they should have a store – Dadeland and Brickell City Center.

Others include, Hickey Freeman, Calzedonia, Flying Tiger, Muji,Schua, and Lafayette 148.

Richard Sokolov added,

And frankly, I could go on for another 30 names. The important message is, these properties are vibrant, there is a lot of demand and we're able to execute leases that are growing our rents.

What about other potential bankruptcies?

Other retailers going belly-up is a possibility, but only Gap Inc. (GPS) represents more than 3.4% of Simon’s base minimum rent. Ditto on the anchors, where the largest exposure is to Macy’s with 0.4% of base rent, even though Macy’s makes up 12.7% of total square footage in US properties. So any trouble in Macy’s could potentially hurt foot traffic typically driven by anchors, but as the company has successfully done, that space could potentially be converted to higher paying leases.

Source: Simon Property 2Q 2017 Supplement

Fortress Balance Sheet

The company’s balance sheet is top notch with most ratios at comfortable levels and improving. Even though debt to total market cap is increasing, fixed charge coverage is at a multi-year high of 5.1 – indicating the additional debt has not been an issue.

The weighted average interest rate of the company’s debt has decreased from 4.78% to 3.41% while the years to maturity have been stretched out to 6.9 years.

Source: Simon Property 2Q 2017 Supplement

Lastly, the reported FFO results belie the company’s true performance, which is reconciled below. There was a $128.6 million loss on the extinguishment of debt included in the reported numbers. If that figure is backed out of the results, adjusted FFO per share increases to $2.83/share, a 7.6% increase from the same period last year.

Source: Simon Property 2Q 2017 Supplement

The Bottom Line

Simon is arguably one of the top regional mall REITs and it continues to stay ahead of the curve and innovate its properties to keep up with consumer trends. It’s a solid company and a core constituent of any REIT portfolio.

Despite the dividend increase Simon’s dividend yield is just 4.1% and toward the lower end of its peer group. This is not a deterrent for us and we trust management to continue to make capital allocation decisions that benefit shareholders in the long run.

But we do think there is still room for additional dividend boosts with a payout ratio of just 62% and additional FFO growth expected.

From a valuation perspective, we expect Simon to trade at a premium to most peers. At a very reasonable 14.8x our adjusted Price/FFO ratio, we think there is good value in the stock and that it is well positioned to benefit from the recent trends in retail. Bring on the eTailers!

