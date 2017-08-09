Disney Ditches Netflix, Positions Itself For Explosive DTC Growth

Current headwinds in the Media segment will turn into tailwinds as the negative cord-cutting narrative turns into a positive DTC sub growth story.

DIS is now optimally positioned to monetize its rich and in-demand media content regardless of how media consumption habits change.

DIS stock is down after the company announced it would be pulling its content from NFLX and launching its own DTC services in 2018 and 2019.

Disney (DIS) stock is tumbling today as investors take a generally negative stance on the company's Q3 earnings report and the accompanying news. We do not understand this sell-off, and view the news which accompanied the Q3 report as a broadly positive outline for the company's future in a direct-to-consumer business model. We are buying this dip and remain bullish on DIS stock into fiscal 2018.

The quarter was more of the same story-line. Revenue missed and earnings beat. Parks were strong and Media was a drag.

But the news that really shook investors was the fact that Disney is pulling all of its content from Netflix (NFLX) and plans to launch its own Netflix-like streaming service in 2019. That will follow the launch of an ESPN-branded streaming service in 2018.

This is really good news. The major headwind to Disney stock over the past several years has been cord-cutting. As consumers have adopted new methods to consume content (namely OTT), Disney's Media Networks business, which generates revenue largely through fees attached with the traditional cable television model, has struggled.

But this has always been a short term problem for Disney. Disney is a content creator, and its content is typically quite popular (Disney has dominated the box office for several years). That means they own the stuff that consumers will pay to watch.

Consequently, we have stated for some time that all Disney has to do to fix its Media Networks problem is launch its own streaming service complete with its own content. The market finally has confirmation that this is exactly what Disney is doing.

With this step, Disney is now optimally positioned to monetize its rich and in-demand media content regardless of how media consumption habits change. Media Networks headwinds will turn into tailwinds in 2018 as ESPN's sub loss narrative flips around into a DTC sub growth story. Those tailwinds will accelerate in 2019 with a Disney-brand DTC service.

Meanwhile, the Studio segment, which has a tough lap this year, is set for explosive growth in the coming years. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming into its climatic finale over the next two years as Phase 3 wraps up. That means comic book fans will finally get to see the Infinity War movies that the past 10 years of superhero films has been building up to. On the animation side, a Frozen sequel is also coming up, as is another Toy Story movie.

This robust content release slate over the next two years could not come at a better time. The better Disney's content is, the more subs Disney will have on its DTC streaming platform, and the more Disney turns current headwinds into future tailwinds.

Overall, we continue to like DIS stock, and are bullish on the company's next step as a streaming platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.