Apple: Do Earnings Drive The Stock?

Apple (AAPL) has claimed itself king, retiring the sword of growth for a throne of dividends. As I have stated many times here on Seeking Alpha, AAPL now attracts a different type of investor than before: This is AAPL’s time to start its career as value stock and build itself up as a dividend aristocrat. But this is the world of tech, and anything could happen.

In my recent statements of AAPL being a different type of stock, I have tried to hammer home a single point: We should be analyzing Apple as we would International Business Machines (IBM) or – even better – Caterpillar (CAT), a successful company in an industry that has stabilized and predictable (for the most part). Yet I still see AAPL investors arguing over the hype of the hottest new product as if Apple was still building an industry.

The investors who made it rich buying AAPL while iPhones and iPads were still pioneers of the smart device industry – these people cannot rely on the investment strategies that were once successful. Speculating on future products tends to become weaker in terms of returns once a stock’s price gets on track with its earnings growth. Stable, reliable, profitable market leaders grow their stock prices by posting higher and higher earnings. I would know, as I trade earnings for a living.

I'm now going to address the question I implied in the previous paragraph: How is Apple’s earnings growth in relation to the stock? We look for two things: EPS growth leading stock price growth and a stable upward EPS trend (instead of a peak, hill, flatline, or downward slope). From such an analysis, we can not only tell whether fundamentals such as EPS prevail but can also understand how deep into the “value stage” Apple sits.

As the plot below shows, AAPL has been consistently increasing its EPS since around 2005. This is when the stock began to interest investors who were not just interested in speculative growth. The hype now had a foundation. Growth became exponential when Apple created an entirely new market, a market that is now leveling out in terms of capacity and thus brings into question the most recent EPS pattern:

The pattern is obscured by the 7-to-1 split. I thus correct for this:

Immediately apparent is the fact that quarter-to-quarter earnings are inconsistent. Instead, we should be looking at a rolling average. Often when I run such a function, I find a consistent trend or a hill – i.e., from seemingly chaotic quarterly earnings we obtain a pattern:

Now we see the trend to still be upward, albeit without the exponential curve we saw in the early 2010s. In addition, the consistency is not as strong as before, with some dipping and evening out. In my other analyses, these dips predict pullback in the stock price. Let us see how this works with AAPL by plotting EPS with price:

Indeed, pullbacks in EPS growth predict pullbacks in stock price growth. This differs from AAPL’s first growth stage, where pullbacks and market crashes derailed the EPS stock connection. I see this often in value stocks and in companies with predictable, reliable business models.

Ergo, AAPL investors should continue to focus on EPS instead of the news. However, this is difficult with AAPL being one of the most highly traded and discussed stocks. Every investor is looking for a different angle in spite of the fundamentals clearly having a significant predictive power over the stock.

Technology invites speculation when it is not always needed and causes many investors to arrive at misguided conclusions on companies that are following clear paths. Nevertheless, I too have my angle, although it is not news-based, product-based, or hype-based. I believe that companies are like people in that they have personalities that predict performance, a company that understands innovation, brand loyalty, and marketing is a reliable bet, regardless of your subjective appraisal of the products down the pipeline.

My angle is a lot more simple: Use statistics on the fundamentals to convert a mass of poorly understood metrics into simple predictive tools. One such tool that I rely on for companies such as AAPL – companies for which EPS means something – is the EBITDA/EV ratio. This metric and its trend is one of the few fundamental metrics that reliably predict excess returns.

For AAPL, this metric was growing strong in the company’s growth phase but has leveled out:

This pattern supports one of my theses on AAPL: The company ceased real innovation and lost its ability to effectively grow with the death of Steve Jobs. You will notice that the EBITDA/EV ratio levels out only a year or two after the CEO’s passing. This particular thesis of mine gets me a lot of hate from AAPL investors, and my disclaimer that stable, positive EBITDA/EV is a good thing for a value stock seems to elude those investors who wish to see Apple as a company eternally on the bleeding edge of innovation.

For those first encountering my opinion on Apple, note that I have written about the epilogue of AAPL’s growth phase in the past from a more fundamental perspective, which you can read here. For the rest of you, I hope the present article has given you a more visual and statistical picture of AAPL’s current healthy status as it transitions into a value stock. The EPS growth, its correlation to the stock price, and the EBITDA/EV ratios show the fundamentals in an optimistic light for the company to continue its solidification of monopolizing (not growing) its industry, providing to investors a safe choice for a stock with not only a little growth gas left but also the cash flow potential to become a dividend income king, especially bought at the beginning of its value stock phase.