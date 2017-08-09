Blue Apron: Why I Reversed Course

Blue Apron has the infrastructure in place and seems as though they are preparing for continued revenue expansion.

People fail to realize that Blue Apron is actually a tech company with soaring revenue that has already posted a profit (proof of concept).

While they certainly face competition, the threat from AMZN is overblown and APRN should be able to differentiate themselves.

Blue Apron's first quarterly results as a public company will be highly scrutinized, but much of the bad is already priced in.

Since the IPO, there has been little communication from management and a sharp decline in shares.

Blue Apron's (APRN) first earnings release as a public company is about as big as it gets. Regardless of the direction, it almost goes without saying that investors are expecting a huge swing.

I was bearish on the IPO from the beginning, but did not end up buying puts until APRN hit the $8-level. I profited while the stock continued to drop and ultimately covered around the $6-level. I covered not because I thought we were nearing the bottom, but the more I looked into the numbers the more I liked the company. I shorted as a momentum trade, but I think the case could be made that this is a deep value play. With analyst estimates bunched so close together, a high short interest, and a lot of negativity already priced in, I wanted to initiate a half position before earnings.

*I know that it is usually not smart to switch from short to long, but please note I waited a week between covering and going long, and did heavy research in-between

Overview

After the IPO, Blue Apron was roughly a $2B company that was not profitable, and had its revenue growth highly tied to its marketing spend. However, I would like to make the case that neither of these facts may be true for long.

Right now, at just a $1.1B valuation, I believe that Blue Apron is offering some value to potential investors.

Competition

The main talking points given by shorts (including myself at one point) are:

1) home delivery meal kits are a niche market;

2) Blue Apron does not have a significant competitive advantage; some say it will even be decimated when Amazon (AMZN) enters the market

3) Blue Apron's revenues and customers are highly tied to its marketing budget (I will discuss this later)

Let me start by saying that home delivery meal kits are a niche market - but that doesn't mean that Blue Apron cannot make a profit or support a higher valuation. Whole Foods Market (WFM) and Kroger (KR) both recently began selling in store meal kits. While I do not believe they are threat to Blue Apron at this point, I think it does show demand.

If we look at their competition, the two most intimidating competitors are Hello Fresh and Amazon. Both Hello Fresh and Blue Apron have almost the same products (meals, wine, market/kitchenware, etc.) and same price structure.

I actually went on Groupon.com (GRPN) to compare the two. Hello Fresh has more options (on Groupon), better ratings, better prices, and has sold more than Blue Apron (about 10,000 more Groupons). While the difference in rating only comes from the value category (where Blue Apron lacks), their full priced services would run you almost the same.

Additionally, I browsed the top websites on Google that reviewed different home delivery meal kit services (Sweet Phi, Reviewed.com, Offers.com, Money). Throughout there was a theme: while Blue Apron was consistently one of the top rated services, their prep times were too long, many of their ingredients were bagged together, and they need to offer more variety on their meal selections (including diets, allergies, and allowing users to choose any meal for a given week).

While there are still certainly problems with the service, they are still in the upper echelon of home delivered meal kits. In fact their main competitor, Hello Fresh, was recently valued at $2.9B dollars in December 2016 despite having less revenue than Blue Apron and having yet to turn a profit (though it has an international presence unlike Blue Apron).

I think that Blue Apron and Hello Fresh could co-exist. But what about Amazon? We all know that Amazon is taking over the world, but I think that it will be awhile until they interfere with Blue Apron's share of the meal kit market. While the current meal kits on Amazon are getting good reviews and allow users to order whenever they wish, it lacks a competitive price. While the price/serving are roughly the same, in order to use Amazon's meal kits one would have to sign up for Fresh by Amazon ($14.99 / month) and Amazon Prime ($9.99 / month). Even if a family of two orders seven meal kits a month (each), they would still be paying 10% more than Blue Apron - and that is if they already have Amazon Prime.

I think in the short run Amazon will not have any significant impact on Blue Apron. Sure, down the road they could expand and pose a serious threat, but I think Blue Apron will have the opportunity to differentiate itself by that time. Let's remember two things: firstly, Amazon fresh has existed for over 10 years and has failed to make a significant impact in the grocery market. And secondly, Blue Apron fell 7% on the news of an Amazon trademark in the space. While investors are clearly sensitive to the idea of Amazon competition, let's not forget what happened to retail (Amazon's aggression created fear, again). They took a hit after the Amazon-Whole Foods deal, but their stocks have since outperformed Amazon's.

Differentiation

I have heard people claim that Mr. Kevin "Wonderful" O'Leary would say "there is nothing proprietary about this." But I do not think that would be true. Mr. Wonderful invested in Plated, a competitor of Blue Apron, several years ago. This is truly a fascinating industry, and companies are able to create moats.

Blue Apron currently owns Blue Apron Wine, a winery which they use for their wine service (which seems to be a decent value), and recently bought Bill Niman Ranch (for $1.4 million in cash and 52,972 shares of Class C stock). They are also building out two new and improved fulfillment centers in New Jersey and California.

What's the big deal? Blue Apron currently has over $140M in construction in progress, and with these investments they should be able to lower costs, expand offerings, and differentiate themselves.

Blue Apron is a tech company, currently expanding their infrastructure.

Tech Company?

We have reimagined the traditional grocery business model and developed an integrated ecosystem that employs technology and expertise across many disciplines. Our supply-demand coordination activities-demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing-drive our end-to-end value chain." (S-1 Filing)

When Blue Apron was first founded in 2011, they were called Petridish Media. Just let that sink in. This is not just a food delivery service. Blue Apron has created a network to deliver freshly grown produce directly to consumers. They were just injected with ~$250M in capital from the IPO, and have almost completed building out their infrastructure.

With a low cash burn, Blue Apron can invest in buying out more suppliers, providing more meal options, reduce prices, and even launch new products.

There are hundreds of different services they could add:

-A small fee to prepare the food (cutting, slicing, mixing, etc.) to save customers time in the cooking process

-Expand to other alcoholic offerings

-Sell fresh fruits, meats, and vegetables by the serving in an online supermarket move (bring the competition to Amazon)

-Sell sponsorships to use private label sauces, mixes, spices or equipment

-Deliver cooked 'fresh' dishes

-Create meal plans for muscle gain, fat loss, and allergies

While it is important to only value Blue Apron on their current offerings, they have created a network which will allow them to expand their offerings and revenue.

Key Metrics

Marketing as a percent of revenue, customers in thousands Customers have increased at an average of over 100k a quarter even though marketing as a percent of revenue has increased an average of less than 1% a quarter. While increasing marketing as a percentage of revenue is unsustainable, as Blue Apron continues to grow they can decrease marketing as a percentage of revenue and expect to still add customers.

Additionally, if we look at Q1 and Q2 last year they were profitable (and had over $23M in EBITDA). Since that time, they have increased spending on marketing, construction, head count, and facilities. It seems as though they are expecting a continued increase in demand. However, I believe that we can use 1H 2016 as a proof of concept. I believe that Blue Apron will be able to get their cost of goods down below 60% (food costs will continue to decrease and automation will save money on headcount). If everything else were to have remained the same in 1H 2016, they would have been able to achieve almost $40M in EBITDA just in 1H. Not a lot, but I think that Blue Apron can be profitable.

What is most exciting about this stock is how much their revenue is growing. I think without question they will achieve over $1B in revenue next year. But, with the infrastructure improvements they're building out, I think they could handle much more.

What I'm looking for on the call

-This is the first time as a public company that Blue Apron will be able to outline their strategy and answer questions from investors

-I want to hear how they plan on spending the ~$250M from the IPO

-Breakout of performance between meals, wine, kitchenware, and BN Ranch (I believe they will still supply to other companies)

-New markets (international), products, or pricing plans

What I expect

I think that Kevin Mak's article is certainly worth a read. If you look at analyst estimates, revenue and net income projections are all within $2M.

I actually expect there to be a wider loss than forecasts because of their investment in the business (mainly, the fulfillment centers). However, I expect revenues to beat slightly as marketing spend won't decline as much as analyst forecasts, wine is becoming more popular, and BN ranch will produce revenue from sales which I do not think is thought to be significant.

I think one could certainly argue that it could be a bad call. But I think that this business will be successful. This is an Amazon-esque business, growing revenue and customer base over profits. In the long run, I think that this is a stock to own. But whether the time to buy is now, or in a year, I cannot truly answer. I am taking a cautious approach to my long (half) position, and I recommend others to proceed with caution as well. But as Warren Buffett says, be greedy when others are fearful.

This is a risky stock, but I think there is a lot cooking for Blue Apron.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APRN, GRPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.