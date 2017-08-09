Iconix Brand Group's (ICON) CEO John Haugh on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 9, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jaime Sheinheit – Vice President, Investor Relations

John Haugh – President and Chief Executive Officer

David Jones – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

David King – ROTH Capital Markets

Andrew Roberge – Guggenheim Securities

Eric Beder – FBR

Steven Marotta – C.L.K. and Associates

James Chartier – Monnes, Crespi, and Hardt

Patrick Marshall – Cowen and Company

Jaime Sheinheit

Good morning, and welcome to the Iconix Brand Group second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. On today's call, we have with us John Haugh, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Jones, our Chief Financial Officer.

During today's call, we will be making some forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The statements that are not historical facts contained in this conference call are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

This may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The words believe, anticipate, expect, confident, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

As mentioned in our press release this morning, we are finalizing the accounting necessary to deconsolidate our Southeast Asia joint venture which has proven to be a time intensive process. The deconsolidation will not impact revenue or SG&A expenses and will not materially impact free cash flow in the second quarter however among other items footnoted in our press release, the company's GAAP net income and GAAP EPS will be adjusted to reflect the non-cash gain.

The company expects to recognize as a result of the deconsolidation. Any gains that the company will recognize will be excluded from our non-GAAP metrics.

I would like to turn the call over to John Haugh.

John Haugh

Thanks, Jaime. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. For some time now we have talked about our two primary goals; first, to strengthen the balance sheet and enhance financial flexibility, and second, to execute on our organic growth strategy.

With the refinancing announced last week, I'm pleased to share that our near term balance sheet objectives are substantially complete and we expect to achieve our goal of under five time net leverage by 2019. We don't need to deliver on both of our objectives to that end organic growth has taking longer than originally anticipated several reasons that we will discuss to-date. But we are fully focused on our organic growth objectives and will have more to share with you in the coming weeks and months.

Moving on to the performance of our portfolio in the quarter, total revenue was down 7% year –over-year excluding digested brands and improvement from the 11% decline in the first quarter similar to recent quarters the decline is not reflective of the trend across the entire portfolio but primarily related to three brands Danskin, Starter and OP, Ocean Pacific.

From an expense standpoint, we manage to accordingly for the second quarter with SG&A down 9% driven by lower bad debt expense and lower competition expense. We plan on maintaining discipline and control of our expenses as we manage the current trends in the business. Despite organic growth headwinds we reported adjusted operating income in excess of $35 million and operating margin of 57%.

Our non-GAAP net income was up 18% primarily driven by interest savings in the quarter from the reduction of debt. In the quarter we also completed the sale of our entertainment statement brining the $345 million of cash.

Now for our revenue result by segments, revenue in the women's segment was down 12% in the quarter, the primary driver of the decline was a Danskin brand. As discussed in our last earnings call. The Danskin now contract with Wal-Mart changed from a tier structure to a flat rate. This accounted for approximately two third of the Danskin decline in the second quarter with the rest due to a decrease in sales.

As we mentioned last quarter, we expect sales to be down slightly for the entire year but year-over-year trends are expected to improve in the second half as the impact of the new rate moves in our favor. In addition, we have resigned our upstairs license fee and have increased distribution with new accounts and new categories for our Danskin brand.

Our Ocean Pacific brand was also down this quarter, as we mentioned before OP at Wal-Mart has been narrowly positioned that at a pure swim brand, we will be transitioning out of Wal-Mart this year and we will be repositioned Ocean Pacific as an authentic year round California lifestyle brand that is found in Ocean Pacific. We already demonstrated this with a success of our Urban Outfitters collaboration this summer season and we have already placed Ocean Pacific into an exciting new program for next summer with a leading department store chain in the U.S. We believe our continued efforts will further reinvigorate the brand and provide a gap to a successful future. The rest of the women's portfolio was relatively stable. I would like to advice today that over the next year the Massimo brand will begin to be pleased out of target.

Massimo is one of the strongest brands in our portfolio, it has extremely high favorability across all demographics and based on a recent study that we conducted, we found that Massimo is a brand that consumers would expect to find across a broad variety of retailers including mass department stores all placed in online.

We are currently exploring opportunities with alternative sellers and we will update you on a progress when appropriate. While we are repositioning Massimo, I want to emphasize at Iconix and targets continue to have a strong and longstanding partnership. We have finalized an exciting new multiyear program with target for one of our brands and we will have more detailed share in the coming months. We also continue to have a strong business with the Fieldcrest brand in home with target.

Revenue in the men's segment was down 18% in the quarter similar to last quarter the startup brand drove more than half of the men's decline after many years with Wal-Mart Starter is now non-exclusive. We are assuring with you today that we have found a new home that we think consumers will be very excited about. We will also be re-launching the brand at this fall with a new product line that we will provide more detail on in the next few weeks.

While we can't discuss the specifics now, we believe this is a significant opportunity for Starter and for Iconix. We expect Starter to be completely out of Wal-Mart in the middle of next year. Our strongest performing brand in the men's segment was Pony with revenue up significantly. Pony is one of the brands we have identified as a key growth driver in this fall we are planning a broader footwear launch designed to drive incremental sales in the back half.

Our Buffalo brand continues to perform well and as we recently announced, we made a strategic decision to retain our 51% interest in the Buffalo brand, which we have previously contemplated selling. Buffalo has been a strong performing brand in both Canada and the U.S. and believe there is traditional growth potential.

Revenue in the home segment was up 7% in the quarter excluding the sharper image revenue in the prior year. Overall the home business remains healthy with strong partnerships including Royal Velvet at J. C. Penney, Fieldcrest at Target and Charisma at Costco. Growth in the quarter was driven by the Charisma and Waverly brands, which have been selling through new distribution including Macy's, QBC and Wayfair for Charisma and BJs and the Fhome for Waverly. Part of this segment in the quarter was a shift of Charisma in a program that cost open the third quarter to the second quarter. So and as such we should see a reversal of some of this in the third quarter.

Revenue in the International segment was up 3% for the quarter. We achieved solid growth across the key regions of China, Europe, and Latin America. China led by the new business across Starter, Danskin, Umbro, Rampage and Rocawear contributed the largest game for the quarter as we begin to generate meaningful royalties for brand that had not previously been sold.

We also recently announced that we bought 100% ownership of our Canadian Joint Venture with full ownership and control we believe we will be able to better monetize our brands in Canada and under penetrated geography where we believe there is room for growth.

Iconix to the strong track record of growth in territories where we have previously applied full interest including Latin America and China and we expect to continue this success through the fall ownerships of Iconix Canada, I would also like to note that while the deconsolidation as the Southeast Asian Joint Venture has now impact on two second quarter revenue going forward revenue from Southeast Asia will not be reflective in our top line revenue results. There was approximately $2.6 of revenue from Southeast Asia in the second half of 2016 for, which there will be no comparable revenue in 2017. Our updated revenue guidance reflects the shift.

I will now turn the call over to Dave Jones our Chief Financial Officer.

David Jones

Thanks, John. Good morning, everybody. As mentioned in our press release this morning an request to finalizing the results for the second quarter of '17. The company determined that the Southeast Asia Joint Venture should be deconsolidated. This fee consolidation was triggered by our Joint Venture partner's payment of the final purchased price installment for a interest in the JV, which we received in late June.

Following the deconsolidation through the company's financial statement is a time incentive process and as a result the company is reporting today its preliminary results, excluding the effect of this new consolidation and our results will be subsequently adjusted as described in the press release. As a reminder, the sale of our entertainment business closed on June 30 and a following discussion is related to continuing operations only.

Moving onto results, in the second quarter 2017 revenue was $61.6 million, a 7% decline from the prior year quarter when excluding revenue from divested brands.

SG&A was $26.8 million 9% decline as compared to $29.5 million in the prior year quarter, driven by lower compensation and bad debt expense. In the second quarter, we reported a $23.2 million primarily related to license terminations associated with the transition of one of our brands to a new license.

Excluding the license termination charge in 2017 and income from divested brands and a loss on the sale of trade's marks in 2016, operating income was $35.3 million, a 6% decline as compared to $37.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating margin adjusted for the onetime items was approximately 57%. We expect operating margins for the full year to be in the mid 50s. Interest expense in the second quarter of 2017 was $14.1 million, a 35% decline as compared to interest expense of $21.9 million in the second quarter of '16. The Company has reported interest expense includes non-cash interest related to a debt standing convertible notes of $4.3 million in the second quarter of '17 and $6.8 million in the second quarter of '16.

Excluding the non-cash interest related to the company's outstanding convertible notes, interest expense was 9.8 million in the second quarter of '17, a 35% decline as compared to 15.1 million in the first quarter of '16. The lower interest expense is related to the company's significant reduction of debt over the past year. With our new term loan, the company expects non-GAAP interest expense to be approximately $47 million in 2017 as compared to $54 million in 2016.

In the second quarter of '17, the company recorded a $13.9 million expense, related to the early extinguishment of a portion of our prior terms loans compared to the 4.3 gain in the second quarter of last year related to the repurchase of a portion of our convertible notes, which were purchased in a discount. These are both exclusives from our non-GAAP income and non-GAAP earnings per share.

GAAP net incomes for the second quarter of 2017 were a loss of $16.3 million as compared to income of $10.6 million in the second quarter of '16. However, when excluding certain non-operational onetime items including the license termination charge and expenses related t the early extinguishment of debt, non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of '17 was $15.2 million and 18% increase as compared to $12.9 million in the second quarter of '16.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of '17 was a loss of $0.30 as compared to earnings of $0.21 in the second quarter of '16 and non-GAAP diluted earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of '17 with $0.26 as compared to $0.25 in the second quarter of '16. The benefit from the amortization of wholly-owned U.S. intangible assets for tax purposes was approximately $0.13 in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to $0.15 in the second quarter of 2016.

Now on GAAP earnings per share adjusted for the tax effect deductions related to the amortization of wholly-owned intangible assets amortizable for U.S. income tax purposes was approximately $0.39 in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $0.40 in the second quarter of 2016. Over the last year, we have taken significant steps to strengthen our balance sheet and enhance our financial flexibility and we are pleased with our progress. Following the sale of the entertainment segment and the subsequent repayment of $362 million of debt which included a full extinguishment of a highly restrictive an expensive term loan the company's total debt balance was approximately $814 million $650 million reduction which is down approximately 44% from less than a year ago.

This balance which does not reflect the recent closing of our new term loan includes approximately $419 million of senior secured notes, $100 million of variable funding note and approximately $295 million of the 2018 convertible notes. With a significant reduction of debt the company reduced its net leverage ratio to under six times representing an improvement of approximately two turns from the beginning of 2016. Improving our balance sheet has enabled us to secure new financing as more favorable terms than in the past as demonstrated through the new five-year $300 million senior secured term loan facility with Deutsche Bank that we announced last week.

The interest rate on the new term loan is 300 basis points lower than our previous term loan and provides us with greater financial flexibility. The proceeds of the new term loan will be used to repay our $295 million of 2018 convertible notes. We believe this loan demonstrates the confidence, the investment community has in Iconix and go forward strategy.

Turning to guidance, as stated in our press release this morning we are revising our 2017 revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow guidance. We expect 2017 revenue to be in the range of $225 million to $235 million as compared to our previous guidance of $235 million to $245 million. Our guidance still implies improving trends in the second half. The revision is primarily related to the timing of certain new initiatives, the transition of certain licensees and as John I discussed earlier approximately $2.6 million of the revenue revision is related to the deconsolidation of the Southeast Asia joint venture.

We expect 2017 GAAP earnings per share to the loss of $0.06 to a loss of $0.01 as compared to our previous guidance of $0.29 to $0.44. This revision is primarily related to the charge from the termination licenses the expense related to the early extinguishment of debt and the revenue recognition and will change once we finalized the accounting gain for the deconsolidation of the Southeast Asia joint venture. We expect 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.65 to $0.70 as compared to our previous guidance of $0.70 to $0.85 to reflect the revenue recognition revision.

We continue to estimate the tax savings in 2017 related to the amortization of intangible assets to be approximately $29 million for the year which would equate to approximately $0.51 of earnings per share. Therefore we expect non-GAAP earnings per share adjusted for tax amortization to be in the range of $1.16 to $1.21 per share. We expect 2017 free cash flow to be in a range of $65 million to $82 billion as compared to our previous guidance of $105 million to $125 million.

The revision is primarily related to the $23.3 million charge the company incurred in the second quarter as a result of terminating licensees. The downward revenue revision and a $10 million state tax audit settlement. We would also like to note that in June of 2017 we received $345 million of cash related to the sale of the entertainment segment.

I'll now turn the call back to John for some closing remarks.

John Haugh

Thanks, Dave. I have just completed my 16th month in this role we set out to achieve two initiatives and we achieved one. On growth I am disappointed that we haven't made back to progress which I attribute to the time program phase to develop and challenging retail condition. But the team and I believe we can get this done.

We're on the right track with the right strategies and team and brands with more potential than we have unlocked here to for. We are working on a number of new initiatives, some of which we expect to announce in the near-term that we believe will boost confidence in our company's ability to drive new business. We expect to get this done.

Thank you for listening this morning and your continued support. We will now open the call up for questions.

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of David King with ROTH Capital. Your line is open.

David King

Thanks. Good morning, John and Dave.

John Haugh

Hi, Dave.

David King

I guess, first off on the revenue guidance, it looks like you're still guiding to organic growth in the back half or a little bit organic growth I guess if we back out [indiscernible]. I guess what sort of visibility, do you have John into that. How much, can you give us some context, how much GMR coverage do you have to get you there. What does that reflect in new deals versus existing ones, versus existing runoff, just some context that could be helpful? Thank you.

John Haugh

Dave, let me just take -- I am in New York, Dave Jones is remote. So, if it's a little [walky] [ph], as we go back and forth, I just want you guys to know that. I think actually when you do the calculation, we said a few weeks ago to conference Q1 was down 11. We've made some improvement in Q2, some improvement in Q3, some improvement in Q4. We're still on track to do that. I think when we finally get to Q4, we're going to flattish, to make a little bit of growth there. We might be plus or minus a couple of point or two, one way or another. But net-net, everything is just taking a little bit longer to develop. So, while we making sequential improvement, we don't see positive, we're not a 100% sure, we'll have positive in Q4, we think will be up a little bit. So, if you run the model, that's how you should really think of it.

With respect to why we think we will have improvement over the back half, it's something like a Danskin. So, Danskin will be down for the year because of the tiered royalty rate that we talked about, once we get to the second half, we get into a flat year-over-year. So we don't get kind of whacked on that one. Couple of the programs that we have yet to announce, we will start to bring revenue in - in the second half of the year, some of them will go live and some will be positioning product for an early '18. We are still pursuing some other initiative. Many of the men's business that are frankly, we think interesting just taken us a little longer than we like them to be.

We mentioned that PONY, while had a good Q2, we think we'll continue to get some traction in the second half. So, the message I wanted to understand is, sequential improvement quarter-over-quarter. Still not the positive, we're looking for and that's how you should think about the model.

David King

And then what does that reflect at all in terms of the target Mossimo decision. I guess what's the timing of that and then are they phasing out women's in or men's. I think we knew about what work is women's as well then. I guess just how should we think about that?

John Haugh

I think the way to think about that is, Target has stated, they have a strategic direction of launch of a bunch of new private level brand. I think the CEO Brian as said that. Mossimo's enjoyed a many, many, many year relationship with Target. We have enjoyed an excellent relationship with Target. As I mentioned, we still have the strong feel [indiscernible]. We will be announcing we have agreed and we're counter signing right now, a new program that was announced shortly. But Mossimo, we're finalizing exactly terms, but Mossimo will still have presence in the entire Mossimo line. We still have presence in target, here we able to find it, in 2018, although it's hard to say that towards the last part of the year, and then, the sell off will be complete in early '19 for the entire…

David King

Entire [indiscernible]. Perfect. And then, Dave, probably for you, well, maybe little for John, in terms of the 23 million license termination charge. Can you talk about that, what drove it and why is it excluded from non-GAAP? And then on the 2.5 million of special charges, when do you guys expect those might start to subside?

David Jones

Yeah, Dave, it's David Jones. The 23 million was a couple of chargers to terminate licenses early with existing licensees as we transition a brand to a new licensee. That is not typical for us, and so that's why we excluded it from the non-GAAP. We wouldn't expect any of that to reoccur. It was a fairly significant event. And I think we'll be able to talk more about the new deal in the coming weeks and months. The 2.5 million of special charges as you know, we still have the SEC review open. We don't have any further updates on that. So while the volume of charges has swallowed, we still anticipate it to continue for some period of time. But some of the other stuff, we are making progress on. So hopefully, those charges will continue to slow as we go forward.

David King

Thanks for taking my questions and good luck, looking forward.

And our next question comes from the line of Andrew Roberge with Guggenheim. Your line is open.

Andrew Roberge

Hi, good morning guys.

John Haugh

Hi, Andrew.

Andrew Roberge

I guess our first question is, now you are about two quarters [indiscernible] in November. There's been a lot of change at the company. How do you guys sort of feel about the portfolio? Is there still more grand to go, or we sort of pass that phase and into the acquisition phase?

John Haugh

So I think, Andrew, you're absolutely correct. We're two quarters into a 12-quarter plan. And remember, we were clear on the -- with several initiatives, when we talked to people at Investor Day, we said, we got to work on balance sheet, and, again, we feel like we're substantially there. The only outstanding piece of this one will be apparently are basically, we've got terms agreed to, we're not quite done, but we're a week, week a half, away from that done. So we feel like we've substantially shorten that up. We also talked about really thinking about the portfolio differently, and then we also talked about growth. I spent a bunch of time talking about growth.

So I won't stay on that path right now. With respect to the portfolio, if you remember, we footprint into three categories. We've said there is some driver opportunities. We are still focused primarily on those driver opportunities. Those are things like PONY as we mentioned before. Those are things like Danskin [indiscernible] we've got a bunch of different things happening with all those brands. We also talked about some of the incubate brands and said, are they the right business for us long-term? Either make them big or potentially they make sense they've a better home.

And then we talked about the maintain business. I think at this point, we are 28 brands. I think we have clear strategies on all of those. So I don't think at this point, we are actively looking to dispose any of the brands or sell any of the brands at this point. We did sell both our entertainment business and our server image business. We got I think very attractive multiple 13-ish times EBITDA. So we're always open to listen if somebody really thinks that they want pay us a very aggressive price on one of our brands. But I think the ones we have today, we feel very good about them. We believe we've got good growth plans for all of those. With respect to acquisition, we did state at Investor Day, while it is not a primary objective, we do want to look for good opportunities in the marketplace.

We did state by the end of '19, we'd have about $25 million of royalty coming from acquisition. We've obviously used a lot of our cash to get out of some loans and pay down some debt. So we're a little bit tighter on the cash, but for the right opportunity, we know that we can get funding. We feel very good about our relationship with Deutsche Bank who give $3 million term loan. We are aligned with Deutsche Bank not just to fund the -- to repay the 28 fees, but rather they have a long-term banking relationship with them. So we think when the right opportunity presents itself, we will be able to go chase it, and we are actively looking for opportunities. We just haven't found anything to like yet.

Andrew Roberge

Okay, great. Thanks for all that color. And then just a question about where you guys are comp players, your exposure there, sort of what are you doing to increase penetration there. And then are you only looking in the U.S., or is that also an international growth opportunity for you guys as well?

John Haugh

So I think two things when we [indiscernible] Andrew I want to answer that to a - the first is we have a very active e-commerce presence today because our brand sell through Walmart.com and through GSP.com and through Coles.com, so we tend to support all of our partners with Walmart as an example not only do we work hard with Walmart.com we work a lot of Jet.com even add more brands on to their sites. So we are aggressive in making sure our partners which partners can make sure our products help drive their omni business. We do have a business with Wayfarer right now so in a pure play we've got we believe in there we're obviously looking a couple other pure play e-com, opportunities domestic, internationally. We were having these conversations the other day about Alibabaand where we can play based on some of the brands that are committed to in China and which ones are available. So we're working on strategies with them as we speak.

In Europe, we have again strong relationships so we think it something like sports direct which is a big present force in the U.K. sportsdirect.com is big player and we are part of their business there and as an example the Lee Cooper jean in Ocean Specific both perform well in their stores as well through their e-com business and then we have other relationships with some pure plays over including [indiscernible] and I apologize that I know really we have got another one going over there as well. So we're trying to be aggressive we're trying to we have a possible make sure our product gets good pure play opportunity while maintaining our business asset light not only in inventory, not only in our DC, not only in our own auto management system. So that's how we'll continue proceed for the near future.

Andrew Roberge

Okay great thanks that most

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Eric Beder with FBR. Your line is open.

Eric Beder

Good morning.

John Haugh

Eric, it's good to hear your voice again.

Eric Beder

Thank you. Could you talk about the strategic driver and I am going to apologize if I had some technical difficulty in the beginning if this is repetitive you made kind of acquisition what was the logic on that and why do want to take that back?

John Haugh

I think we entered into a relationship with the [Beton] [ph] family five to six years ago where we brought half of Buffalo and sold half of Iconix Canada. I think the Buffalo business performed well for a while and frankly its accelerating now and therefore we want to stay in that and we're partnering closely with Gaby and Charles 8.03 and our partner with GVG and we think Buffalo the next several years there is a lot of opportunity.

With respect to Canada realistically Gaby was we were the minority partner or I should say Gaby writing the business day and day out and we did feel like we're making this much tractions we needed to and when we have gone in and taken bought JVs back think of Latin America, think of China we've actually been able to accelerate the business and we think that is the right way for us to capture a bigger source of our Canadian business. Canada is a rule of thumb tends to be about 10% of the U.S. when you think of opportunity up there probably won't be quite that big for us because some brands don't have -- we don't the right for instance we don't own jewel box in Canada. But we think it can be bigger than it is in conversations with Gaby we all came to the conclusion that the best opportunity for us to kind of double the business up there albeit of a small base was if we jumped in a mansion with ourselves. So bases on success we're doing this in Latin America and China based on winding Gaby and Beton family to really have beside the Buffalo business and based on our ability to take many brands that we can have conversation in the U.S. like Wal-Mart Canada I think Costco Canada I think of some opportunities like that are HPC contact we just felt we could take that and run it a little bit better.

Eric Beder

Right. Do you see any other opportunities on the JV side for that?

John Haugh

We contractually have relationships with GVG, Europe, Mina, Southeast Asia and in all three of those we have put call often coming down the road here anywhere from year to two years. So I think in all of those cases we will actively talk to DOW and to Jason to figure out what the right answer is for those businesses and what the right way to continue to partner with GVG we assume do a lot of business and we consider to be strategic, ally but in places like Europe and in Southeast Asia and Middle East and North Africa we do want to determine what the right way for us to drive our business in those markets.

Eric Beder

Great. You guys have done a great job with this. You've got one more note coming due the $100 million variable how do you - what - prices there in taking that out?

John Haugh

Eric, you might may be doing the technical difficulty I did mention briefly so didn't cost me so I'll make sure I don't say anything I shouldn't say but basically we've been working on this we have partners lined up we think where we could two away we've sensibly agreed to turn and I think we're a little like seven or 10 days away from having that one done.

Eric Beder

Well okay I think we're good. Thank you.

John Haugh

Thanks Eric.

Thank you. And our next question is just from the line of Steven Marotta with C.L.K. and Associates. Your line is open.

Steven Marotta

Good morning everyone thank you for taking my call John I believe that you said that a new deal for Massimo is likely at some point in the relatively near future and to be transitioning out of target is it possible if happens in the very near term that the brand wouldn't be in target in 2018?

John Haugh

No, no we've target maintains as everybody through Steve we're not officially signed but right now where we believe we're landing the plane is, that have exclusivity through I think we're thinking at the end of October. So sensibly that takes you in the spring 19 so our energy right now is finding a home is spring 19 - I must say 19 so extensively our energy right now when we got plenty of runway in front of us is to land the brand for spring of 19 so that's when I think -- when we'd expect to see it somewhere else again.

When you look at portfolio of 28 brands we're very proud of all of them of course but when you look at the maximum brand and the state of the brand the awareness of the brand, the favorability of ratings, the appeal for dual gender as well as across various age groups as well as income. And then we've done -- we've talked to consumers and said where I may to expect to find this where would you go look for and we get really good marks. So we have a partner lined up from a maker standpoint. So we will be out shortly in the market making presentations and believe that the Massimo will be firmly in place for spring of '19, no, not in [indiscernible] but we're working like crazy towards that and it's fashionable brand great awareness we think it can bring a lot to a couple retailers out there.

Steven Marotta

Thank you as it relates to you mentioned OP Wal-Mart soon charter Wal-Mart soon can you talk about the dislocation associated with putting those brands in new channels and when that might occur and if there is a headwind associated with that particularly 2018.

John Haugh

So I think I want to talk about 2018 yeah we are working on budget we're couple months away so not ready to give you a directional 2018 I think so starter we will be talking about in the very near future here we think is a very good new opportunity. We think it's chance to bring sort of back to the heritage of what it was Starter really what the first logo strong athletic brand out there. We think there is chance to upgrade product, upgrade the price point and appeal to a consumer that still is very, very aware of Starter so you'll hear about that relatively soon.

Ocean Pacific is a lifestyle brand with tremendous heritage that has had a very good partnership with Wal-Mart but season after season we got just a little bit narrower and we got to a the point where we were really just a swim brand in for this swim season. And if the lifestyle brand and that was demonstrated this summer with the collaboration we had with Urban Outfitters it's sold very well and frankly a bunch of the industry took note of what the brand really could be the breadth of it and brand more is a lifestyle brand versus a pure swim. And so as a result of that we have it placed for next summer not a point yet to share that partner because that's their decision not ours, but we're very excited about bringing Ocean Pacific back, as a total lifestyle brand, and we think that will allow us to get back to a healthy rate that we're getting from our partners of Walmart. That will take a little bit longer, Starter will happen pretty quickly, Ocean Pacific will take a little bit longer. But I think the fact that, we grabbed it the fact that we've got it placed for next summer is a really good indications of where that brand can go and can be repositioned.

Steven Marotta

Great. David, just one question, what is the annualized interest expense right now from a run rate standpoint?

David Jones

We would expect 2017 interest expense to give out 47 million. And that compares to 54 million in '16.

Steven Marotta

So, the back half of this year is essentially the run rate, obviously. There shouldn't be any notable deltas in '18 to your expectation assuming everything else is equal.

John Haugh

Yes. The back half should be the run rate, I think.

Steven Marotta

Excellent. Thank you, that's great.

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of James Chartier with Monnes, Crespi, and Hardt. Your line is open.

James Chartier

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just wanted to kind of touch back on the brands and the Walmart brands, my mind math, that's somewhere close to $40 million of revenue which is a significant part of your annual run rate, I mean, what's your comfort level that you'll be able to kind of maintain at least that level, and when do you think you'll kind of be back to that kind of run rate for those brands?

John Haugh

James, this is John. I will give you a comment, and Dave might have pointed to it as well. You're a little bit high on your number. But, again, if you look at those three brands, I'll just stick with those for a second, Mossimo will start having business in '18. And again, if we time this right, and this is what we're working toward, if we can plan for spring of '19, we end up coming down a little bit in '18 as we make the transition, but then we get ourselves back on the right track for '19.

Starter, we have been shrinking as Walmart has taken some categories away and has made it a little bit more commodity-like. We think with the opportunity to reposition, we will have a pretty good '18 on Starter. We'll still be a little bit shorter where we were in '17 just because of the strength and breadth of Walmart. But we feel good about that placement. Ocean Pacific can take, as I mentioned a second ago, Ocean Specific is one that -- while it was narrow at Walmart, they still [indiscernible] let's be clear.

As a lifestyle brand, we believe we can get ourselves back. That one will probably take an extra year versus the other two. And in many of those cases, when we can go back out to the market to continue the wholesale relationship, we will have an opportunity, the brilliance of relationship with someone like Walmart as they're just great partners, but they can be really tough on royalty rate. As we have a chance to reposition this, you don't always have to get the same asset volume back to get your royalty rate back.

So as we look to reposition, as we look to think about where these brands can live and with whom we will partner, there are opportunities to get our royalty rate back without having to get an absolute retail market sale volume back. And so as we do our projection out for the next couple of years, we see ourselves to be able to bridge these things probably a little easier than you modeled that we can.

James Chartier

And then, David, sort of the South-east Asia, you're losing some revenue there. Do you get some portion of that back in the equity earnings line? And if so, how much?

David Jones

Yeah, James. So we do lose the revenue and the expenses. So net the earnings should be the same, when we talked about it, I think we said -- sorry I can't find it in my notes, but I think it's about 4 million a year of revenue.

James Chartier

Okay. And then, you know, can you just talk about, you know, you have talked a lot about kind of drags, you know, in the first half of the year, you know, where are you seeing successes on some of the new initiatives since you took over John?

John Haugh

There are some drags some new initiatives mentioned before that we are making let me just kind of go segment by segment that helps. I am going to start with international we have made some -- I'm just going to talk about brand performance, Jim, I think that's what you are talking about?

James Chartier

Yes.

John Haugh

Okay. Because again, I will start with we have got a stronger balance sheet that makes everyone's life better. But, with brand I think - I think we start internationally we feel like we are making some nice progress, Europe has been a bit of a struggle for us, and we are starting to make some traction there, China continues to performance very well for us, Latin America performances very well for us. Frankly, except for a couple of small glitches international would be up even would be up even more. So, I feel like the team there, good strong team base throughout the world, but we have drive the bunch of it out of the U.K., strong player there, there are some new players there, some strong players in Latin America and in China that's making the difference for us.

In home, we are fortunate we have got several DTR is a good solid, but we have always been a business that has continued to grow for us, the team not only has a strong DTR with Wal-Mart however the inspiration, which is up but also several wholesale lines, partnerships, Waverly brand and so we continued to make traction there, mainly which continues to be a challenge for us when you think fashion we have said, I said some of the other day I have done probably five earnings calls in every single time, I feel like I am saying fashion is just around the corner. We are still seeing it, obviously it's a very, very long corner because we are yet to get all the way around it. So, we have changed out our approach on Rocawear, we have a new licensee who understands the space and we will present this at metric in one week that's in next week we are out there with the whole new line and we feel like we are finally start to turn the things north again as we get into 18.

Echo continues to show promise, we do have a fragrance that went away fine, the partnership is making progress, we have got some mega stores going into JC Penney; we feel good about that. Buffalo is in decisions we said that, we decided to stay in with almost getting out of it that team has done a nice job and all of a sudden we get good traction there. We mentioned Tony and then Starter, as I mentioned earlier we've got a great story to tell you, but we are just kind of a month early to tell you that. And we have one more opportunity with men's that we will be sharing that's probably two months out. Women's do the primarily DTR business, strong partnership with coal and continued to do well just signed for Highland. We do have to fight like crazy to make sure we get Massimo in the right spot for the spring of '19. Danskin we feel like we have driven upstairs market better, strong relationships with our partner here in the neighborhood and we just resigned and feel like we got a growth trajectory with that individual and a couple of smaller brands like Rampage, we have just historically rely on the footwear business for Rampage we have signed a new ready to wear partner there who already have placements still in fourth quarter, this year which is brand news for us and then really in Spring 18. So, a series of incremental gains that we need to now collectively harness into the right total organic growth number that we are looking for. But I think a series of small wins and a couple of bigger wins that we will announce shortly.

James Chartier

Great. Thanks and best of luck.

John Haugh

Thank you.

John Haugh

Patrick, are you there? He might be on mute.

John Haugh

We can't hear you.

Patrick Marshall

Can you hear me?

John Haugh

We can now Patrick.

Patrick Marshall

Okay, sorry about that some perceptions here, but I think that, you guys obviously addressed definitely everything I think in the last question you might have had addressed my question on you know, where you are with your growth initiatives on brands like Cody and some of the other smaller guys. Given that the other brands that you could point to that might be, you know, you think there is potential for real growth within the brand?

John Haugh

That the short answer is yes, the long answer is some of it's a little premature to talk about today. But, we like most companies do a planning we have been working on that with our board recently and its projected out what we think '18 to '19 and '20 look like and we think PONY as you mentioned, and we mentioned, has a pretty good future, we think starter actually has very good future. So, we have got a handful of brands that the trick in this has been always you need to just like portfolio you need to brands the kind of balance each other out and I am going to do some you know, some that come off a little bit, and you need one or two good hits a year, we have got several those lined up the question is always sequencing and its always takes a little longer than you think is going to. We will have more share in the next couple of months, we will have more and let me talk to at the end of Q3, but we do as we look down the road, the several brands that can be bigger and more than they have been here to far.

Patrick Marshall

Great, thanks.

John Haugh

Just want to say thank you to everybody for your - I am going to support your questions that you make us shop for everyday. We are very proud of what we have done on the balance sheet and just side of things we know we need to work harder, smarter, faster on the growth and you have the entire management team's commitments that we will continue to make progress on that. So, thank you to everybody. Enjoy your day.

