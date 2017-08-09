Second Quarter Financials Show AZZ Inc. Is At An Impasse

On the July 6, 2017, earnings report date, AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) fell 16.34% below the market consensus on earnings per share. The company posted an EPS of $0.51, well below the projected $0.61. Though earnings per share is not the end all be all for a company, despite falling below the projected EPS, there is some good news found in an examination of their financial statements. In short, don’t dump AZZ Inc. just yet.

Before we examine the financial statements and market outlook, let's look at one of the tried and true approaches to examining a stocks value, the 90-day moving average. As we can see AZZ is trading well below the average on the heels of its miss on earnings. Though, if we look at the stock's performance over the last five years, we can see it recovers up to the 90-day average well before the quarterly cycle is over. This give credence that investors shouldn't abandon ship just yet on AZZ as a price rebound in likely in the next six weeks, based on previous historic trends. Diving into the financials and market outlook will give us more information on actionable decisions.

Starting with the income statement, gross profits saw a modest 7.8% increase from last quarter, moving up from $45.7 million to $49.3 million. Even operating income increased by 8.6% in the second quarter of 2017, to close out at $21.9 million. Continuing in that vein AZZ posted a 14.3% increase in net income from continuing operations to rise up to $13.2 million from $11.6 million. Growth was spread out fairly evenly among the various accounts. After posting no non-recurring income, AZZ was left with $13.2 million in net income applicable to common shares, a 14.3% increase mirroring its net income from continuing operations.

The highlights from the balance sheet are many. Assets saw an increase of 2.8% to close out at $1.004 billion, up from $0.997 billion the previous quarter. More impressively, current assets rose to $325.7 million, an increase from the first quarter’s $296.5 million of 9.8%. The increase in total assets was driven by solid growth among all classes. No singular group was the main driver, proportionally. There is nothing particularly worthy of a bearish outlook on the asset side of the equation.

Liabilities are where some pessimism begins to seep into the analysis. Overall, liabilities increased to $468.6 million from $448.2 million. Though current liabilities decreased from $141.9 million to $130.7 million, a net decrease of 7.9%. The current liabilities were primarily depressed by a decrease on $8.1 million in accounts payable. When looking at just non-current liabilities, and increase from last quarter of 10.3%, or a net of $31.6 million with 97.2% of this increase coming from an increase in long-term debt. Long-term debt rose from $254.8 million to $284.5 million, a net change of $30.7 million or 12.0%.

Nothing newsworthy sits on the stockholder’s equity side in the individual accounts. In general the aggregate is quite optimistic. With an increase of 13.67%, which did also outpace the three quarters’ average by 37%, net equity is adding to the case to hold on AZZ in spite of a dismal earnings per share.

On the statement of cash flows is where an investor would find pause in considering investing in AZZ. For the first time in the last four quarters, AZZ posted a loss in total cash flow from operating activities - it swung $69.7 million from $53.9 million last quarter to -$15.8 million this quarter. While large swings from quarter to quarter are not uncommon for AZZ, they are not usually this large. Investing activities saw an increase of $2.1 million over last quarter, but still finished in the red at -$10 million. AZZ’s 1.3% dividend is reflected as a -$4.4 million dollar cash outflow. Their net borrowing is reflected in a $67.8 million, like in total cash flow from operating activities, large swings are common in borrowing but this was an exceptionally large swing. Despite this borrowing, overall cash flow decreased by 128.1%, for a net change of $2.8 million and closing the quarter at -$4.965 million.

When the totality of the entire financial statements are considered, AZZ is worth holding if an investor has it or watching if energy infrastructure is an area they wish to move into.

When projecting forward, looking at economic indicators that coincide with AZZs industry can help investors see what is on the horizon. The Federal Reserve Economic Database provides two great benchmarks for AZZ: Industrial capacity for the electric and utility sectors and the industrial production for gas and electric sectors. These two data series give a snapshot of where the supply side of the market AZZ caters to. Since AZZ primarily deals in producing goods for power plants or energy related facilities, this view point will frame the expectations to have.

As the above chart shows, there has been a flattening off of the two indices. Bluntly, this is bad for AZZ. While these two lines represent the supply side of energy and utility industries, this is the demand side for AZZ. The data series for industrial capacity is flat, but since the end of recession it has grown. This signals that there is additional means of productions not being used, this means companies like AZZ will have less demand for new capital emplacements for energy firms. The other series, industrial production, has been flat since the recession. This is also not a great sign for AZZ as it means net new emplacement of capital for energy production has not been in high demand. When both these economic indicators are looked at in the same scope, it does not support a buy position in AZZ, though it does not, necessarily, suggest sell.

The analysis is really two-faced. We have AZZ posting decent financial statements, but falling short on what should really matter to investors with them in their portfolio, earnings per share, and they came in considerably under. The breakdown of the financials showed some promise in gross profits and current assets, but those are short term indicators - with debt increasing and overall asset growth minimal, AZZ is teetering between hold and sell. The economic indicators don’t help brighten that picture either, though there is a silver lining to the energy aspect. With the rise of alternative energy, new power components will have to be built and that is right in AZZ’s wheelhouse. That future infrastructure demand is part of the reason they are not a sell, but rather a hold and watch. If similar weaknesses persist, or worsen, then a sell would be justified.

With the combination of the financial statements and the economic indicators, AZZ should be held. It has a potential upside based on its increased profit levels, current assets growth, and increased equity positions. Though increased debt levels and bleak economic indicators do not recommend the green light on a buy. Overall, hold and watch is the most prudent path. If AZZ’s next quarter is similar, a shift to sell would be warranted.