Secondary Insurance Company-Issued Fixed Rate Annuities For Dummies: 50% Higher Interest Rate Than A Standard Fixed Annuity

Here is the purpose of this article: to shed some light on what secondary annuities are, some advantages and disadvantages compared to a Primary Annuity, an FDIC-insured CD (Certificate of Deposit), and an A-rated corporate bond. I will also point out some ways to find them, as they are elusive. My bottom line conclusion is that they can make a significant increase in your cash flow compared to a standard fixed rate annuity, CD, or corporate bond because you get a higher interest rate and get your principal back sooner.

Here is my understanding of the tax implications (I am not an accountant, so consult with one to be sure): Annuities of all types can be held in retirement accounts including standard IRAs and Roths and would be taxable as such when withdrawn (no tax in the case of the Roth). When held in a non-retirement account, you are only taxed on that portion of the cash flow which is interest. If you buy a secondary annuity that doesn’t pay right away, you pay no taxes on it till there is a distribution, and then, only on the interest portion.

Here is what this article does not attempt to do: There is debate about the semantics involved with secondary annuities (including the most commonly used term “Secondary Annuities”). The debate itself has caused a lot of confusion, making it difficult for the average person to understand them. I am not going to take a side on that. I am simply going to describe secondary annuities (the term I will use) in terms that I think the average retiree can understand at the risk of oversimplification. If you search for them on the internet under the alternate proposed name of “annuity cash flows” or “structured payment settlement rights”, you are not going to find many because most sellers call them “secondary annuities”. It is not a perfect term, but it is the commonly used one.

Here is a little background: I am phasing into full retirement over the next four years. As a part of my retirement portfolio, I decided to put about a third of it into annuities for the reasons you will read about below. So I spent a great deal of time attempting to become less of a dummy about them. Hopefully, you can benefit from what I learned.

Dummies' Guide to Secondary Insurance Company Issued Fixed Rate Annuities

1) What is a secondary annuity and what are the potential difficulties?

First things first. For the uninitiated, a fixed rate insurance company-issued annuity (primary) is a product in which you invest a certain amount of money in exchange for a promise by the insurance company to pay you some of that principal back each month with interest being earned on whatever principal is left after the payment. Most pay in equal monthly payments until the money runs out. It is usually calculated to pay all of the principal and interest out to you in a certain number of years. 10 and 20 year annuities are common. Other common variations are payments that start on a later date that are called deferred annuities, and some that pay out lump sums on a specific later date.

So what is a secondary annuity, why do they exist, and what questions should be asking? A secondary fixed rate insurance company-issued annuity (originated by an insurance company) is simply a fixed rate insurance company annuity being resold on the secondary market, usually at a substantial discount. The reasons a secondary annuity might exist are many, but by far the most common reason is that someone passes away and the heirs want money now. Court approval is required to make sure that the heirs have clear title to the primary annuity. If there is court approval, then the rights to the cash flow are usually sold and signed over to a secondary annuity wholesaler in exchange for an immediate lump sum payment to the heirs which they can split up. The wholesaler then turns around and sells the cash flow from the annuity to other wholesalers or distributors who sell them to the public. Be aware that, although less common, it is also possible that someone who is alive is selling their own annuity that is the type that stops paying when they die (a reason could be because they need money now, and are willing to take a loss). This type pays a little higher rate, but the insurance company keeps all remaining funds if you pass away. It is very important to made sure which type it is. There are other variations too, so the best course of action, in my opinion, is to find a well-known reliable secondary annuity distributor who understands exactly what you want, and can lay out what is available in detail. Your primary question should be what is available that fits your needs best. For example, I wanted a roughly 10-12 year fixed rate secondary annuity that starts paying in roughly four years, and that would pay out for the entire term if I were to pass away. I wanted a certain interest rate level, and I wanted an A rated or better insurance company. The more flexible I was, the more possibilities they could find.

2) What are some problems that might exist in the process of purchasing a secondary annuity?

For one, the secondary Annuities that you see listed online are only a small percentage of what is out there. Many of the best deals are bought and sold before they ever hit the internet. I will tell more about this in my personal example at the end of this article, and how I solved this problem for myself. A common problem is that the distributor locates one for you that has not cleared the courts yet and you want first dibs on it. You haven’t put out any money yet and so there is no loss (except your time), but you wait a month only to find out it was not cleared by the courts and you have to find another one. This is a very common problem, and presents no financial loss to you, but happens a lot (maybe 20% of the time).

Is it possible that a secondary annuity could be problematic later? It is unlikely, but there have been several cases where transfer orders for the annuity were vacated by a later court overruling the original court order after payment had begun. It is unlikely, but possible, that you could buy a secondary annuity that would have this problem. If it did occur, it would seem logical that any unused invested money (principal that had not yet been returned) would be returned to you as deemed by a court, but from what I read, this is a pretty rare occurrence, and I couldn’t find an example. If you are worried about this unlikely scenario, Lloyds of London offers insurance that some of the secondary annuity distributors can purchase for you at an added cost. I believe it needs to be purchased up front, as opposed to after you already own the cash flow. I am not aware of other problems that have occurred, but I am sure some of the knowledgeable readers here will let us know if there are others.

3) When might it make sense to consider an annuity with an example, and what are the pluses and minuses of the secondary annuity?

When might it make sense to consider an annuity or secondary annuity? The most common use is for retirement cash flow. The example below compares annuities with some other options for retirement cash flow. The rates for CDs, A rated corporate bonds, and primary annuities are typical rates you will find at Schwab. Fidelity, or other major brokerage houses. Availability and rates change on a daily basis, and so it is impossible to figure an average, but this should give you a starting point in your thinking. These secondary annuity rates are typical rates that I observed on several sites that sold secondary cash flows from A or higher rated insurance companies. They should be used as a rough guidelines, but not as an expectation. It is possible that you may find slightly higher rates if you shop around. Because the market is not well known, there is a lot of variation from distributor to distributor, and no way to calculate an average, particularly since they are not sold by major brokerages.

Bank CD Primary Annuity A Rated Corp. Bond Secondary Annuity Typical 20 yr interest rate 2.5% 2.9% 4.2% 4.4% Monthly Cash Flow/$100,000 invested $208.33 $548.28 $350 $624.97 Safety FDIC Insured Safe as the Underlying Insurer Safe as the Underlying Company Safe as the Underlying Insurer Liquidity Poor to Medium Poor Poor plus Good

Below are some pluses and minuses as seen in the above table

Typical 20 Year Interest Rate: The Secondary Fixed Rate Annuity is the winner at 4.4%. The 4.4% secondary annuity interest rate in the example is over 50% greater than 2.9% Primary annuity rate.

Monthly Payment per $100,000 invested: The Secondary Fixed Rate Annuity is the hands down winner at $624.97 per month. It is important to realize that at the end of 20 years you will get nothing back with an annuity as it is all paid out to you over the 20 years. Whereas, with a CD or bond you will get your $100,000 principal back at the end.

Safety: An FDIC-insured CD is hard to beat for safety. I do find it interesting that some insurance companies kept paying during the Great Depression, when many banks failed and did not. That is why FDIC insurance was created.

Liquidity: Both CDs and Annuities have secondary markets in which they can be sold. It’s probably less complicated to sell what is called a brokered CD than an Annuity, and there is more demand. Consequently, you would have a bigger loss selling an annuity in the secondary market than a CD. There is an unlikely scenario in which interest rates drop a lot and you can sell the CD for a higher price than you bought it for. One other thing of note is that if you would have to sell a secondary market annuity, it was already discounted when you bought it, so your loss would be less than with a primary annuity.

4) So why aren’t secondary annuities more popular, and how would you go about getting one?

Why aren’t secondary annuities more popular or well known? There are many reasons, but I think the four most obvious ones are that they are complicated to understand (a lot of it is semantics as mentioned), hard to find, not federally insured, and intentionally not talked about by insurance agents (because it is a competitive product that they don’t sell, and they don’t want you to know about them).

5) Given the above, how would you find one that you felt good about?

I will tell you what I did. I searched an searched online and found several companies with lists of secondary annuities for sale including Pacassets, Immediate Annuities.com, and The Annuity Guys. They all say that the best secondary annuities are not necessarily listed online, but if you sign up they will call you to personally discuss your needs. I noticed that they all had a lot of the same annuities listed and figured out that they were distributors. So I started tracking down the companies that they get them from. I called a couple who said they could refer me to their distributors, but they couldn’t really help me directly. Then I ran across SMA Hub and was able to get ahold of Tyson Wright, who is the Vice-President and Co-Founder who specializes in Secondary Annuities. They are one of the largest wholesale annuity distributors. Tyson said any annuity would be sold through one of their distributors, but that he would be glad to personally go through their inventory and assign me to one of his top agents. They were diligent about understanding what I wanted. He and my assigned agent explained that they can build cash flows from parts of several annuities if necessary. They had access to a huge list of secondary annuities that were coming up in court, and many that you would never find online. So we were able to build something that was a good fit and he assigned it to his distributing agent. By going directly to Tyson at SMA Hub I had a broad range of choices sorted out by an expert who was not initially the direct salesperson. We cherry picked what was out there, and in the end, we packaged parts from 4 different secondary annuity cash flows to get a result that was higher than the averages. I found this to be a great experience. Kudos to Tyson and his talented network of agents. I should add that he didn’t just do this for me, but is very accessible and willing to talk to anyone that calls.

6) Some caveats

If you are perusing the internet and you see a fixed rate annuity rate quoted at what appears to be a too good to be true rate, it almost always is. There are many things that can be misleading. Here are some of the most common ones.

1) Is the annuity from an A or better rated insurance company? The lower the rating, the higher rate they will quote you.

2) Many annuity ads quote a payout rate. Don’t confuse that with interest rates. They are completely different. Payout rates are always much higher than the interest rate you are actually getting on your money.

3) Some annuity ads quote how they pay a high percentage rate, like 8%. If you read the fine print is commonly for the first year only. The rates are often 2% or less for the following 19 years.

4) Some annuity ads quote very high returns. These are usually annuities that are tied to a stock market index. The way it works it that if the market goes up, you get more that year. So because last year was a good year for the stock market, these companies might say they paid 10% last year or whatever it was and they may have. However, the income is not fixed. It varies with the stock market which, of course, goes up and down. So it is not income you can rely on to be the same every year. If you need a consistent income, you might not be comfortable with these types of policies.

Conclusion and Additional Disclosure

Conclusions: A secondary annuity was a good option for me, and hopefully my experience and learning can serve as a starting point if you are considering one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure - I am not an insurance agent, or accountant, or financial advisor. I am an investor sharing his personal experience. I did purchase a Secondary Annuity from SMA Hub.