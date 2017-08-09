Actua Corporation's (ACTA) CEO Walter Buckley on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Actua Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTA)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 09, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Karen Greene - Head-IR

Walter Buckley - Chairman and CEO

Kirk Morgan - CFO

Analysts

Tom Mao - Evercore ISI

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig Hallum

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Second Quarter 2017 Actua Earnings Conference Call. My name is Brandon, and I will be the operator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Karen Greene, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Karen Greene

Thank you. Good morning. This is Karen Greene with Investor Relations, and I want to welcome you to Actua's second quarter 2017 conference call. I’d like to remind everyone that we are going to use presentation slides to accompany our prepared remarks today. These slides can be found on our website at actua.com. Go to the Investor Information tab and you will see an icon for our first quarter conference call. The slides can be accessed through that icon. For those of you without immediate access to our website, the conference call and presentation slides will remain on our website and be available for future reference.

On the call this morning, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the press release we put out this morning, including the attachment to this press release. The press release is also available on our website, which again is actua.com. To access the press release on our website, go to our homepage and select the August 9, 2017 press release. The attachments to the release can be accessed by clicking on the PDF file contained within the release itself.

Before we begin, I'd like to briefly review our Safe Harbor language. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with our ability to compete successfully in highly competitive, rapidly developing markets; the valuation of public and private cloud-based businesses by analysts, investors and other market participants; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to deploy capital effectively and on acceptable terms; the effect of economic conditions generally; capital spending by our customers; our ability to retain existing customer relationships and secure new ones; developments in the markets in which we operate and our ability to respond to those changes in a timely and affective manner; the availability, performance and security of our cloud-based technology, particularly in light of increased cyber security risks and concerns; our ability to successfully integrate any acquired business; the impact of any potential acquisitions, dispositions, share repurchases or other strategic transactions; our ability to have continued access to capital and to manage capital resources effectively, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Actua's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Those and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Now let me turn the call over to Walter Buckley, Actua's Chairman and CEO.

Walter Buckley

Good morning and thanks Karen. Today I will provide an overview of Actua's performance for the second quarter 2017; and Kirk Morgan, our Chief Financial Officer, will follow with Actua's financial results for the quarter.

Our second quarter results were in line with our expectations and we are pleased to report that we are entering the second half of the year right on track. We’re excited about the continued investment we have made in Actua through stock repurchases which we view as a fourth platform.

Year-to-date in 2017 we have repurchased close to 2.2 million shares of Actua’s stock for approximately $30 million. And over the last 12 months, we repurchased 6.8 million shares of Actua’s stock for $94 million, representing an almost 20% reduction in shares outstanding.

Now turning to our businesses starting with slide 6. BOLT revenue growth in Q2 was 14%. Total bookings for the quarter were $1.65 million with ARR bookings of $200,000. During the quarter BOLT signed a top 10 carriers for its BOLT premier product. We expect to go live September 1st.

While this engagement is starting the six-figure annual contract, the relationship has the potential to grow significantly over time. And as reminder BOLT premier is a new product that was launched in Q1 that allows a mid-sized as well as large carriers to easily onboard and utilize a light version of a software platform that is more plug and play.

While this progress is aimed at the mid-market, we are seeing large carriers choose this option as an easy entry point. This lower price point and faster implementation period results in significantly shorter sale cycles.

BOLT also renewed its contract with Florida based citizens for additional five years with a minimum payment of $1.9 million a year. And as a reminder a citizen's clearing house uses the BOLT platform to offload risk from a government owned insurance carrier to private carriers. In the first five years of the contract BOLT successfully help citizens reduce its policy load by well over half diverting over 500,000 policyholders to private careers.

Now turning to existing customers, our newest top ten carrier is continuing to rapidly grow their usage of the platform. Their rate of new premiums sold which is their key metric increased 34% in Q2 from Q1 and has tripled the rate of Q4, 2016. A second top 10 carrier customer added an additional 50 seats bringing its total fee licenses up to 550 from 350 this time a year ago. Additionally, this carrier is also going direct to consumer and is utilizing the BOLT platform to execute on that strategy through website and mobile capabilities.

Finally, the company reported positive operating cash flow this quarter for the first time.

Now as reflected on slide 7, FolioDynamix had a very good quarter with Q2 revenues increasing almost 27% compared to Q2 2016. ARR bookings for the quarter were approximately $1.6 million. Folio signed 11 deals in Q2, 21 year-to-date. The majority of deals signed in Q2 were in the RAA space which is a good proof point of our expanding footprint in that part of the market. We attribute this momentum to the capabilities we gained through the SAAC acquisition which we concluded roughly nine months ago.

Now Folio’s pipeline of new deals is the strongest we have seen since we acquired the company. We are seeing a great deal of activity with larger firms now that they have moved beyond DLL and expect several to close this year. The company was EBITDA positive and ahead of expectations on the bottom line.

And finally, regulatory assets under management at the end of Q2 were $7.5 billion compared to $5.3 billion at the end of Q2 2016 and total AUM or assets under management is now over $800 billion on the platform an 18% increase over a year ago and a number of accounts on the platform has increased by 14% over that same timeframe.

Now turning to velocity H&F on slide 8. The company achieved revenue growth of 12% in Q2 compared to Q2 2016 with SaaS revenue growing 17% during that period. New SaaS booking for chemical management which has an ASP of roughly $5,000 was up 11% over the same prior year period. New SaaS booking for EHS which includes all modules but chemical management and have an ASP of roughly $50,000 was up 26% over Q2 2016.

We are pleased to see the sales momentum for the EHS platform continue to build. We believe this is a direct result of the expanded platform capabilities we now offer. A full suite of services to the safety manager as well as the leverage we are realizing in the sales force. We also believe that market is maturing, reaching inflection point where enterprise buyers would rather purchase a suite of applications versus point solutions.

This progress helps to offset the tough comparison to the quarter ended June 30 2016 when the GHS deadline expired. That deadline drove significant revenue in Q1 and Q2 2016. And the most notable impact of this can be seen in lower offering revenue this quarter, down 50% versus Q2 2016. Velocity added approximately 350 new customers in the quarter bringing the total customer count to roughly 12,900, up from 12,000 a year ago.

In Q2, the company closed 97 platform deals meaning deals were more than 1 mile [ph] sold which is a record number and significantly higher than last quarter in which we sold 74. Additionally, the company recorded 175 upsells representing expanding relationships with existing customers who are buying more seats of our core chemical management offering and this is up from a 125-last quarter.

Finally, velocity continues to achieve strong build in the pipeline across all its products and expects this to translate into increased bookings in Q3 and Q4 at accelerated revenue growth as we enter 2018.

In summary, Q2 results were right in-line with our expectations. With a leverage, we’re seeing across the board, and healthy bookings on pipeline growth we are well positioned to continue to drive long-term shareholder value.

And with that I’ll turn it over to Kirk and look forward to reporting to you on our progress next quarter.

Kirk Morgan

Thanks Walt. Slides 10 through 12 summarize our consolidated results. Revenue for the quarter was 31.2 million up 16% from 26.9 million in 2016 quarter. GAAP net loss was approximately 6.9 million compared to a net loss of 12.7 million in the 2016 quarter. Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $0.01 per share compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.07 per share for the 2016 quarter.

And cash flow from operations was a source of $100,000 in the quarter, an improvement of 2.8 million from the 2016 quarter. We are very encouraged by the significant improvements we are reporting on the bottom line metrics. In particular on the adjusted EBITDA line where we reported positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time.

Focusing on quarterly metrics, gross margin of 75% is up from 73% in the 2016 quarter. sales and marketing in G&A decreased as a percentage of revenue while research and development increased on both the dollar and percentage of revenue basis as we continue invest in the technology platforms across our businesses.

Slide 13 to 15 provide the details of our quarterly revenue ANI and operating cash flow.

Slide 16, summarizes our share repurchases. We ended the quarter with almost $70 million of cash on our balance sheet have to repurchasing 970,000 shares in the second quarter, deploying approximately $14 million of cash. Since the end of the second quarter, we have purchased another 380,000 shares bringing our 2017 repurchase total to 2.2 million shares for approximately $30 million.

Let me provide some additional color on the businesses, all three businesses had solid top line revenue growth, FolioDynamix and VelocityEH&S had excellent positive ANI and EBITDA quarters, while BOLT and VelocityEH&S had positive operating cash flow quarters. The quarter result of the businesses maybe a bit lumpy which is why we try to focus on their annual performances in managing the businesses.

Now turning to 2017 guidance on slide 17 through 19. We continue to expect 2017 annual GAAP revenue in the range of between $125 million and $130 million representing annual growth in the range of between 14% and 19%. As I discussed on our yearend call and is that evidence by year-to-date results, revenue growth in the first half of 2017 is expected to be a bit stronger than what we’ll see in the second half.

Turning to operating cash flow. We expect annual GAAP cash flow from operations to be in the range of negative $2 million and a positive $2 million. We expecting annual non-GAAP, net income loss per share in the range of a loss between $0.10 to $0.15 per diluted share. In summary, we had a good first half of 2017.

And with that I’d like to open the call up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] From Evercore ISI, we have Kurt Maddern online. Please go ahead.

Tom Mao

Hi. This is actually Tom Mao on for Kurt. Just a few quick questions. First of all, Actua maintained its guidance for EPS and cash flow despite the strong margin performance we’ve seen year-to-date, I’m assuming it’s probably from a BOLT, but is that just kind of embedding [Indiscernible] conservatism or is there some specific seasonality we should expect in the second half?

Walter Buckley

Yeah, we’re very encouraged by what we’re seeing in the bottom line. I think we’ll continue to see good improvement from a company perspective in the second half, being a bit conservative in the forecasting of what our compliance cost at corporate will be around Sarbanes Oxley and implementing new revenue standards, just being a bit cautious is on where we are from a corporate standpoint.

Tom Mao

Got it. And then kind of deferred revenue I saw the growth is pretty strong quarter-on-quarter with pretty strong robust or pretty robust billings growth, is there something that drove that performance and with the new carrier added by BOLT, how should we think about the impact from bookings and billings potentially on revenue re-accelerating in 2018?

Kirk Morgan

Yeah, I think we have to look at each company but overall, we were pleased with the bookings we saw and the pipeline build frankly and I think that’s going to translate into accelerating revenue as we enter 2018 and so I think overall, we’re encouraged. You know from a board standpoint there wasn’t actually a lot of deferred revenue based on this new signing and most of the deferred revenue we’re getting there is from existing customer growth and I also think we had a really good quarter across the board with good growth, really good bookings and I think real momentum in the REA space. So, we think that they are well positioned as we sort of into the second half of the year in 2018 and Velocity had good bookings as well. Overall and I think a GHS deadline sort of get further in our rearview mirror, we’re going to see accelerating growth there as well.

Tom Mao

Got it. And just the last one, you guys have been pretty aggressive with share repurchases in the quarter and year-to-date with 30 million buybacks. Should we expect to see the company continue to buy back stock at this place?

Walter Buckley

Yeah, we’re going to continue to evaluate it as we always had and from a capital standpoint look at strategic tuck-in acquisitions as well.

Operator

From Craig Hallum we have Jeff Van Rhee online. Please go ahead.

Jeff Van Rhee

Thanks guys, number of questions for me. I guess one just to the high-level growth questions first. As we look at Velocity, you called up a tough comparison because of the harmonization standards and the offering that went with it. How does Velocity growth rate play from here through the rest of the year, namely was this the low in the year-over-year growth rates and that business accelerates through the rest of the year?

Walter Buckley

Yeah, Jeff it’s a good question. There was some good service revenue in Q3 2016 so I think as we get through the third quarter you’re going to see growth accelerate in Q4. You know the SaaS revenue is 17%, we think that that should be 15 to 20 and potentially higher but so that is for the right on plan. And I think as you think about it, Q4 and then into ’18 we should begin to see that in the business reaccelerate back to the 15 to 20% overall growth.

Jeff Van Rhee

Got it. And then I think Kirk you are reiterating the faster growth in the first half in the second half within the annual guide of 14 to 19. What are the key drivers that decelerated or the slower growth, it sounds like Velocity kind of bottomed Q3 and then picks up just maybe you can call it some of the comparison.

Kirk Morgan

Yeah, we sort of talked about that at year-end when we set the guidance that it was going to be a 2017 sort of built in a different way than what we've seen in the past and it really relates to just the first half of ’16 comparison that we have there, as you recall '16 in the first part was sort of a difficult standpoint. So, it was just from a compare standpoint Jeff really.

Jeff Van Rhee

Is there any one particular name it was in the portfolio that really is going to accentuate that deceleration in the second half?

Kirk Morgan

No and again I wouldn’t characterize it as what we grew roughly 18% year-to-date guidance 14% to 19%. So, it’s really, the sequential growth will continue, so it’s not going to be -- if we go to the midpoint of the range it’s not going to be dramatic slowdown in the second half.

Jeff Van Rhee

Okay. And then the guided range absolutely left a $5 million range low to high, what are the key variances, obviously coming to years with most of your baked, but what does it take to get to the high end and what would have happened if you ended up at the low end?

Kirk Morgan

I think we’re 18% now and I think we’re being conservative overall and I think that there’s some additional large portfolio at both signings can generate the high end of that, can put us in the high end of that range or above.

Jeff Van Rhee

And then just maybe Buck spend just a minute or two more on BOLT, you launched from here, I think you touched on it briefly that you’re seeing good uptake in surprisingly accessing the large customers prefer the premier potentially as their entry point. What are the implications of that, that’s their given entry point, namely more deals, start smaller scale overtime and how do you envision them building just kind of walk through with that in mind?

Walter Buckley

Yeah, it’s a good question, Jeff. I mean as we look at it BOLT really is transformational in terms of what it does to a carrier, just stepping back and make sure everybody is on up to speed on it. What BOLT allows carriers to do with itself, other carriers products to fulfill 100% orders [ph], a larger percent of that customers insurance requirement.

And so, with the mindset shift to begin with but also very profitable, just the point we like to make is that, an auto carrier, insurance carrier, as they just sell auto the churn rate is every two years, they lose both of their customers in two years. If that customer has auto and homeowners, with a 11-year relationship and so it’s a very compelling value proposition, but it’s a significant change in terms of how insurance executives think about things and so what we try to do with BOLT premier product is to make easier decision, both from an entry point, from a price point from [Indiscernible point and we’re seeing nice uptick in the mid-market, but frankly surprisingly in the larger carrier market. This is the way for them to get in without completely disrupting the entire fabric of the organization and I think we’re excited about what we’re seeing from the two carriers we’ve already gone on board as well as the pipeline behind that and I think you’ll see more come there.

Jeff Van Rhee

Great. And if I could sneak one just last one in, with respect to Folio, the ARR $6 million in Q1 and Q2 of this year showed some growth the last year, I am sure this is 2.8% to 3.2% for the first half. You talked about the pipeline there looking very, very good and sort of looking for acceleration. Is it fair to look at the second half bookings of ARR there’s as a benchmark from ‘16 that we show acceleration versus that for the second half of ’17?

Walter Buckley

Yeah, I mean there is a couple of questions in there I think, but first just from an overall market perspective, DLL, which is the government regulations from Department of Labor, really especially in the large enterprise marketplace, banks, brokerages and trust, froze the market from a Folio, from our perspective that people try to figure out -- what DLL meant and how to deal with it. And I think with DLL now on the sidelines, the need is only greater for these large organizations to begin to automate they’re frontend office frankly. And so, we’re really excited about what’s going on in the marketplace in general and the discussions we have going on specifically. And so, I think that bookings should remain strong this year and that should translate into good growth, to very good growth next year.

Operator

From Barrington Research, we have Vincent Colicchio. Please go ahead.

Vincent Colicchio

Question on Folio, did DLL have baked implementation had any impact what are your thoughts there?

Walter Buckley

Well I think as I talked about in our last question, it definitely slowed decision making for the large enterprise last year and the first quarter of this year and I think that it's been greater clarity as most of the rules and regulations have been put on hold or a few were adopted. You’re now keep looking at back to business and I think that, that bodes well for us and frankly for the industry. And so, I think we’re as I said earlier, we’ve got as robust pipeline as we’ve had since we acquired the business and I think that’s really a reflection of what’s going on in the marketplace as well I think better sales execution at Folio. And so, we’re very encouraged by what we’re seeing.

Vincent Colicchio

And can you remind us what types of tuck-ins are of highest priority right now?

Walter Buckley

Sure. I think there is tuck-in opportunity specifically at Velocity continue to build out their suite, also from an international perspective, with Folio, their tuck-ins potentially in in the RRA [ph] space as well as additional functionality. So, we’re continuing to actively look at those opportunities.

Vincent Colicchio

And then one last one from me, a big picture question. So, with the easier comps at velocity, you know better sales execution of Folio and nice interest in premier with large [indiscernible] of BOLT. As you look to 2018, do you think it's fair to say we shall see growth acceleration?

Walter Buckley

Yes, and I think that’s what we are saying without giving guidance. I think with the environment of Folio improving significantly with BOLT, with the premier product and actually with the overall product as well. I mean we’re not losing any prospects in the pipeline. And with the comps getting much easier as we get into Q4 for velocity I think we’re well positioned as we enter 2018.

Vincent Colicchio

Actually, one last one, you guys mentioned that Velocity should get back to the 15 to 20% growth. What’s the timeline on that?

Walter Buckley

You know I think Q4, Q1, I mean I think the most important metric to take out -- the two most for Velocity is that tap bookings were up 17% is really what we really care about long-term and the leverage we’re now seeing in the EHS platform which is really thinking about the suite as the enterprises move to point solutions, some point solutions to suite solutions. And I think we’re really, really well positioned there and I think as we get into Q4 you’re going to be able to see that translate into GAAP revenue growth.

Operator

Thank you. We will now turn it back to Walter Buckley for closing comments.

Walter Buckley

I’d like to thank all of you for joining us this morning and look forward to reporting on Q3 earnings in early November.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen this concludes today’s conference. Thank you for joining, you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.