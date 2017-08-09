Progenics Pharmaceuticals' (PGNX) CEO Mark Baker on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 9, 2017 8:30 a.m. ET

Executives

Melissa Downs - Senior Manager, IR

Mark Baker - CEO

Pat Fabbio - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Jonathan Aschoff - Opus National Capital

Chad Messer - Needham & Company

Mara Goldstein - Cantor Fitzgerald

Melissa Downs

Thank you, Operator. On behalf of Progenics' management team, thank you for joining our conference call to review our second quarter 2017 financial results and provide a business update. Joining us on the call are Mark Baker, Chief Executive Officer; and Pat Fabbio, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'll remind you that remarks made on this call that are not historical in nature may be forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially. Such remarks may include, but are not limited to those involving regulatory actions, clinical development and other matters related to our prostate cancer pipeline AZEDRA, RELISTOR and our other product candidates, and our business and commercialization strategies and expectations of future growth, revenues, and assessments of our competitive position. Please see our most recent Forms 10-Question, 10-K, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information on the risks that could cause our actual results to differ. As a reminder, statements we make today are as of August 9th only.

I will now turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer, Mark Baker. Mark?

Mark Baker

Thank you, Melissa, and good morning to everybody joining us today. Turning right to AZEDRA, which we are developing as a treatment for malignant, recurrent, or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, an ultra-orphan indication. Filing the positive results from our pivotal Phase 2b study of AZEDRA, in late March, we've been working to complete a high quality new drug application, or NDA, for this novel candidate, and we're in the final stages of that process, which we expect to complete this month. Late last month, we met with the FDA regarding the AZEDRA NDA in an application orientation meeting.

I was pleased that the FDA wanted to move forward with the meeting, even though the enrolling submission was not fully completed. At that meeting we laid out for the FDA the fully data from the AZEDRA Phase 2b pivotal trial. I'm pleased by the progress that we've made with the submission and the interactions with the FDA. I feel we are off to a good start. The completion of this filing will put us one step closer to brining this important therapy to patients in need. Our NDA will be supported by data from the pivotal Phase 2b open-label multi-center trial conducted under the special protocol assessment agreement, or SPA, with the FDA for which we reported top line data in March.

The primary endpoint of that study evaluated the proportion of patients who achieved a 50% or a greater reduction in all antihypertensive medication for at least six months, and the achievement of the endpoint was determined by the lower limit of the two-sided 95% confidence interval, which needed to be above 10%. This meant that a minimum of 12 of the total 68 available patients was needed to meet this objective. We were excited to report that the trial met the primary endpoint by an impressive margin, with 17 patients meeting the objective, translating to a 95% confidence interval lower limit of 16.15%.

We also reported favorable objective tumor response data, as measured by RECIST, a key secondary endpoint of the 64 RECIST available patients who received at least one therapeutic dose of AZEDRA, 23% achieved a partial response, and 69% had stable disease. Combined, this means that 92% of patients achieved disease control. More remarkably, of those patients who received two therapeutic doses, 30% achieved a partial response, and 68% had stable disease.

So a combined 98% achieved disease control. From a safety perspective, AZEDRA was generally well tolerated. The most common treatment emergent adverse events were nausea, thrombocytopenia, anemia, fatigue, leukopenia, and neutropenia, all of which are consistent with what we observed in prior AZEDRA studies. At the beginning of next month, we will be sharing additional data from the study at the 2017 International Symposium on Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma. We look forward to drilling down on the data from some of the secondary endpoints, which we believe reinforces the potential of AZEDRA in this patient population. We remain encouraged by feedback received from investigators who have demonstrated nothing by enthusiasm for AZEDRA's potential.

Pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma can be dangerous tumors that can result in high morbidity and mortality rates. Pheo and para are often miss or undiagnosed, a trend compounded by the lack of treatment options. For those who have recurrent or malignant disease or who are not candidates for surgery, approaches may include unapproved treatment options which are not effective, and are often accompanied by debilitating side effects. The lack of safety and efficacy seen with these treatments is reflected in the fact that there are currently no approved therapies in the U.S. to treat these metastatic, recurrent or unresectable pheo/para patients. Indeed, the FDA has recognized AZEDRA's potential benefit to the pheo and para community by granting it breakthrough therapy designation, as well as fast track and orphan drug statuses.

As we anticipate a potential approval, we're excited to continue ramping up our commercial planning activities, including assessing infrastructure needs, building out the team, and formalizing our marketing plans. In fact, we welcomed our brand lead for AZEDRA to Progenics just last week. We will continue to make strategic investments to build up the commercial function for AZEDRA so that we are well positioned to execute a successful independent commercial effort quickly, assuming a positive approval outcome.

Turning now to our portfolio of prostate cancer theranostics, here we are leveraging our find, fight, and follow strategy, which centers on improving detection, monitoring, and treatment of prostate cancer. Our most advanced candidate is 1404, a SPECT radiopharmaceutical which we continue to progress through a Phase 3 study. Both our research access program and Phase 2/3 study for PvL, a PSMA-targeted PET/CT imaging agent designed to help physicians identify metastatic and/or recurrent disease earlier, also remain ongoing. Our third product candidate in our prostate cancer portfolio, 1095, is a small molecule therapeutic that selectively binds to PSMA. We're currently evaluating 1095 in a Phase 1 dose-ranging trial, and patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer who have demonstrated tumor avidity to 1095. These products are designed with a precision medicine rationale. And we believe they represent the future of oncology.

Finally, in June, we were honored to present data on our prostate cancer indexing product, aBSI at the American Society of Clinical Oncology, or ASCO Annual Meeting. This technology, which is already on the market and select international geographies, detects and quantifies hotspots of prostate cancer on patients' bone scans. It then provides a precise calculation of the bone scan index value that minimizes human reader variability. The first abstract presented in the plenary oral session by industry luminary, Dr. Andrew Armstrong, of the Duke University Cancer Institute, evaluated aBSI as a quantitative prognostic biomarker for survival in patients with bone metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. Results from the large scale Phase 3 study demonstrated that aBSI at baseline was a highly statistically significant prognostic for overall and disease-specific survival and progression-free survival.

The second, a poster presentation, showed that aBSI could be used to quantitatively assess total tumor burden during the course of disease progression as called for by Prostate Cancer Working Group criteria. This function could improve the ability to demonstrate treatment response in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer patients over time, which is currently complicated by the dominance of bone metastases relative to soft tissue disease. These data also appeared as a publication in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine, for which the lead author, Dr. Aseem Anand, a member of our very own technology development team, received the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging's Alavi-Mandell Award. We congratulate him and his colleagues on the excellent work, these two presentations are notable to me as they represent the first concrete example of how artificial intelligence can be used to improve the interpretation of prostate cancer scans in order to extract valuable information.

Our subsidiary EXINI and their colleagues at Memorial Sloan Kettering demonstrated that the quantitative ABSI output could be used as a highly prognostic biomarker from the crudest of scans, the simple bone scan, this astonishing result hints of the future of diagnostics and it's front of mind as we look to capitalize on the potential portfolio imaging agents.

Before I turn the call over to Pat, let me remind you that all of our development programs continue to be supported by our strong cash position and royalty revenues from the RELISTOR franchise, where we continue to see momentum build in terms of prescription growth. Pat will now discuss this in more depth as well as review our financials. Pat?

Pat Fabbio

Thanks, Mark. You can review details of our financials in the press release we issued and the 10-Q we filed this morning. We are excited to see continued growth with oral RELISTOR, where scripts are up 68% over the previous quarter as reported by our partner Valeant yesterday, total prescriptions for RELISTOR grew 33% versus the same quarter 2016 and 21% versus the first quarter of 2017.

Total RELISTOR net sales are also up 23% over the preceding quarter, this quarter had significantly less cannibalization of the subcutaneous RELISTOR and actually if you look at just oral RELISTOR scripts, net of the decrease in subcutaneous RELISTOR scripts, they increased approximately 200% over the preceding quarter leading us to be optimistic that we could see continued positive trends for total RELISTOR net sales and respective royalties.

So we are excited about the trends we are seeing and believe that this growth is a direct result of RELISTOR's favorable product characteristics including its reliable and prompt onset of action as well as the commitment and investment that Valeant has made to this franchise including the sales force expansion announced earlier this year.

We continue to believe that RELISTOR will provide a strong financial foundation for Progenics over the longer -- long term and look forward to watching how the oral sales build over the second half of the year.

Let me now discuss our second quarter financial results. Second quarter revenue totaled $2.8 million, a decrease of approximately $5.7 million over the prior year period which included upfront and milestone payments of $5 million under the Bayer license agreement. RELISTOR royalty revenue for the second quarter was $2.6 million compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Second quarter research and development expenses increased by approximately $3.3 million, compared to the corresponding period in 2016, resulting primarily from higher clinical trial expenses for 1404 and PyL and costs associated with the preparation of the NDA for AZEDRA.

Second quarter general and administrative expenses were $6.3 million an increase of about $700,000 from the corresponding period in 2016 primarily due to higher costs associated with building our commercial capabilities in preparation of the AZEDRA launch, higher stock based compensation expense partially offset by lower depreciation expense.

For the three months ended, June 30, 2017 we recognized interest expense related to the RELISTOR royalty back loan of $1.1 million. Net loss for the quarter was $16.6 million or $0.24 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $5.6 million or $0.08 per diluted share in the 2016 period.

We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $114 million, which provides a strong financial position to continue to advance our pipeline and prepare for and launch AZEDRA. Furthermore, we are still eligible for $200 million in commercial milestone payments from Valeant subject to the achievement of certain sales targets. We are also eligible for an additional $46 million in development milestones from our Bayer collaboration.

In the near term, we have several significant milestones coming up for the company including a potential approval in independent commercial launch of AZEDRA as well as the continued advancement of our three prostate cancer product candidates through the clinic, including two late stage trials.

Overall, we feel that we have a strong balance sheet that will continue to support Progenics as we near the next stage of development for the company.

And now, I'll turn the call back over to Mark to conclude.

Mark Baker

Thank you, Pat. AZEDRA remains front and center in terms of our upcoming pipeline developments. First, will be the submission of our NDA, expected this month, followed by the presentation of further data from the registrational Phase 2b trial at ISP on September 1, in Australia. At the same time, we will continue to steadily progress our prostate cancer theranostics through the clinic. With our find, fight, and follow approach, we believe our assets could make a significant difference in diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer, and thus in the lives of prostate cancer patients.

With that, I'll open the call for questions. Operator?

Jonathan Aschoff

Thanks. Good morning. And I was wondering, what's the approximately breakdown of RELISTOR Oral taking from [sub-Q] [ph], new prescriptions, and [indiscernible] or other prescription OIC meds, do you have any good idea of that?

Mark Baker

Thanks, Jonathan. Pat, do you want to answer that one?

Pat Fabbio

Sure. Hi, Jonathan. I think when we look at the script data, Symphony script data it looks like it's about 30% decline in the subcutaneous business. But that looks to be actually leveling off this quarter, which is making us look positive to the future. We see good growth in the oral, Jonathan. And the cannibalization offsetting that growth is starting to decline, so we see net oral scripts doing nicely.

Jonathan Aschoff

Okay, but no sense of new scripts versus taking from existing Movantic or other?

Pat Fabbio

Yes, we tend to follow the comparison with Movantic a little less. But I think we're starting to -- our trend lines are starting to improve a little bit. And we're probably at the same pace in terms of growth as Movantic, if not better this quarter.

Mark Baker

Yes, it does seem to be a little softening in the Movantic group, but I think it's hard to attribute that to any specific trend. Obviously we see RELISTOR Oral increasing nicely in terms of script, so we tend to look to that as a factor. But I think it's hard to tease that out, Jonathan.

Jonathan Aschoff

Okay. Well, it's nice to see it get into the seven-figure club. So, maybe you said in the call, and maybe I missed it, but what was the Phase 3 1404 data timing? I figured it's kind of close enough. I thought you would've said something like the fourth quarter in the press release?

Mark Baker

Yes, the enrollment is going fine. So we've been guiding to a completion of that enrollment by the end of the year, and we haven't changed that guidance in any way. The data readout will come early next year. It's an imaging trial, so the data readout come relatively quickly. We haven't put an actual data on when that data readout will come, but it's a good suggestion for us, Jonathan.

Jonathan Aschoff

Okay. And lastly, how is screening versus enrollment going for 1095? Can you give us a sense of the number screened versus the number ultimately selected for treatment?

Mark Baker

Yes, I think it's going fine. We haven't disclosed actual numbers. And we wouldn't plan to do that with a Phase 1 dose ranging trial. But I think we're nicely into it, and we're working with the group at Sloan Kettering, that we have a lot of experience with and a lot of respect for. So, I feel like the drug is in good hands. The trial is off to a good start. It's early to report on any particular numbers or to give timing, but so far so good from my point of view.

Jonathan Aschoff

Okay. Thank you, guys.

Mark Baker

Thanks, Jonathan.

Chad Messer

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Is there anything other than cannibalization that could be responsible for this continued great script trends for RELISTOR, that even accounting for cannibalization it seems like we should be at something a little higher. I don't know if you have any insight into that?

Mark Baker

You're talking, Chad, in terms of net sales, why is net sales…

Chad Messer

The increase in scripts, even if you back out, say, 30% from sub-Q it seems like there was -- even more is missing.

Mark Baker

Yes. Well, I mean, as net sales up nicely, although a lower number. So, Pat, you want to get into that?

Pat Fabbio

Yes, Chad, it's a good question, and I think one that we looked at a little bit. As Symphony, our understanding is the Symphony data on scripts is not captured for the hospital. So when you do the calculation of growth on scripts versus the calculation of growth on dollars, it is directionally higher because it's off of a base that doesn't include scripts for the hospital business, and the sub-Q has a fair share of hospital business. So it's a little bit of the way that math works there.

Chad Messer

Okay. Well, presumably if we keep growing scripts at this good of a rate with the oral we'll have to see sales shoot up.

Mark Baker

It was interesting, Chad, to see in Valeant's presentation yesterday their focus on the Salix franchise, including RELISTOR. And their report on how they're seeing good increase in that sector, and tying it to the increase in the sales force for RELISTOR and Xifaxan. So I think it's early to call these trends. But what we like is we see the oral scripts moving up nicely, and obviously that's the future of RELISTOR. We had always expected that we would have to move from the sub-Q, which is not covered by a composition of matter patent, and is subject to and the challengers to the oral where we have long-term patent protection. So we seem to be in the middle of that pivot, and we're seeing the good trend in oral scripts, and that's what's encouraging to us.

Chad Messer

Yes. No, agreed. I mean, Movantic took a while, and was kind of a slow and steady at the beginning as well. So on the more important and interesting things. AZEDRA, so you said you had an application orientation meeting. I'm just not familiar with that meeting designation with the FDA. What are the objectives at such a meeting?

Mark Baker

It was great meeting. It was my first one, Chad. And really it's your opportunity to walk the FDA through the application that you're making. And so we were able to make the case for AZEDRA in terms of its efficacy and side effect profile. And we had an attentive audience there. And so I really liked that interaction. And they wanted to go ahead with the meeting even though we haven't completed the final submissions around the NDA, but we'll be getting that done this month as we announce. So I just feel like we're off to a good start. We've got the data in front of the agency. We were able to do that in this orientation meeting. We obviously have a regulator who is quite interested in this submission, and we're meeting an unmet need. So I like the elements that we have in hand at this moment.

Chad Messer

Any impressions of what the agency is focused on in the application?

Mark Baker

No. they didn't seem to be coming with any objective. They loved to hear about the data. It was their first time to hear the data, and it was the full team there from the agency. So I really like these meetings for any drug, but I think it's a great way for the regulator to hear from the sponsor about the application. And in particular, this meeting was great because of our interaction with them, and their obvious interest in our submission, and their obvious interest in helping pheo and para patients.

Chad Messer

And then just on the data presentation that we'll be getting, I guess, right at the very beginning of September, I presume, based on the mitigate…

Mark Baker

Yes, [indiscernible] on September 1 will be in Australia. That's the Friday before Labor Day, but that's the way the conference works. And we've got a great slot, the leading slot at the conference, which we like.

Chad Messer

So as I head off into my Labor Day weekend, and of course will make sure I get that data as soon as it's available. What should I be looking for? You said secondary endpoint. Can you just give us a little more detail on what level of data will be presented? We're all obviously eager to see more.

Mark Baker

Right. And we follow the normal course here by -- we presented the top line data right after the database locked back in March. The dataset that will be presented by Dan Pryma from U of Penn, at ISP, we'll go into more depth on -- in these particular endpoints, and then on other measures that were considered during the trail, biomarkers, length of response, duration of response, overall survival data. I think that -- what's interesting for me in the application orientation meeting with the FDA was to see all of that data presented together. And for me it's a compelling case that we have a highly active drug, not only against this kind of unusual surrogate endpoint of reduction in the use of heart medication, it's a clinical benefit to the patients. But obviously the patients would take the drug because of the antitumor effect.

And what the full dataset shows from my perspective is a drug that's working on every measure, and working against a continuum, which in drug development that's what you want to see. You want to see a drug that's having an affect, and is having an effect across a broad population, obviously a small end here, but across that entire population. And it correlates with what you're seeing in terms of biomarkers, and even side effects. So what I liked is how the whole package came together. And it's a little frustrating because we can't tell that you till we properly present this at this medical meeting which will be the Friday before Labor Day, unfortunately, but I think you'll find it very interesting, and provide a lot more detail around your understanding of AZEDRA.

Chad Messer

All right, well certainly I'm looking forward to that, and I'm sure we'll have lots to talk about when that data comes out.

Mark Baker

Yes.

Mara Goldstein

Great. Thank you for taking the question. Mark, something that you said earlier made me want to ask this question, and what that is, with respect to AZEDRA and commercialization activity, what are the activities that you'll undertake ahead of FDA approval at this point?

Mark Baker

Well, you know, Mara, and you and I have talked about this in the past, the classic biotech mistake is to over invest based on the assumption of good news and the assumption of good data. So we've been quite rigorous to hold off investing until we have the data. But the data, to me, highly positive, justifies investment. So we've been building on that. We first hired Bryce Tenbarge as our Head of Commercial, we've made our second hire with the brand lead, who just joined us. We're investing in building out the infrastructures that are needed to be a commercial company, because this will be the first product that we will sell ourselves commercially. And I have been pleased with how the team is structuring that. We're going to hold off investments, and make them at the appropriate time. But once the NDA is complete you'll see some of those expenditures begin to come into our financial statements. And I think that's what Pat was explaining earlier.

So, I think you're dealing with a management team here who feels you need to be prudent in terms of how you ramp up commercially and you don't want to over invest or over hire in advance of data and then approval. But we absolutely have to be ready. We don't want to miss a moment here once the drug is approved. And so our internal goal is to be completely ready to go by the end of this year.

Mara Goldstein

Okay. And if I could just also ask, relative to the KOL meeting that you held a few months, as you think about one of the questions I know we discussed or we discussed with Bryce at that time was understanding where the medical centers were and the number of medical centers that you could reach that actually are currently offering MIBG at this point in time. And do you feel now with a few months behind you on that, that that roadmap is complete?

Mark Baker

No, I would say it's still in progress. That is an important responsibility of the brand lead that we just hired right to interact in a highly compliant way obviously with each of these centers, you know, to determine, yes what, how are they treating the patients today, what are their capabilities, are they properly permitted for the use of radiopharmaceuticals, and it also will give us stability to really hone in on what is the potential market for AZEDRA now that we can present up full product profile to them. And yes, it was interesting for me as Dr. [Hermanez] [ph] was speaking to us about how his institution does not use MIBG, it's unapproved, and they won't use it. So we want to learn that about each one of these centers, and get a more precise figure and how many there are, you know, somewhere between 30 and 40 is my guess, but now with the brand lead in place, we will be able to get much more specific about that.

Mara Goldstein

All right. Thank you very much.

Mark Baker

Thanks, Mara.

Mark Baker

Thank you all again for joining us this morning to review our continued progress, as well as upcoming milestones. We are very excited about near term developments and look forward to providing our next update from the ISP Conference early next month. Please do not hesitate to reach us to the team here if you had any additional questions. Thank you.

