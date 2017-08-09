SeaWorld: Jump In With Both Feet?

Bottom fishing in the markets is all about patience, and a little bit of timing. SeaWorld (SEAS) rallied pretty strongly after the dividend cut back late in 2016, but woes have returned, with the news of lower attendance, falling revenue per visitor, a hefty cut to 2017 guidance, and the news of CFO Peter Crage’s departure all combining to hit the company’s equity price. In fact, shares slumped to all-time lows before the deal hunters were out in full force and bought the bottom, hungry for any kind of value to be had in a market where most companies see share prices at all-time highs. Was this a smart move by investors, or is this another falling knife situation for a company that has seen its share price head south since its initial public offerings?

Recent Investor Concerns

While the Blackfish documentary and the associated fallout has obviously impacted the stock price, I don’t think a discussion on the company should devolve into a perpetual animal rights discussion. I’m only going to devote a few sentences to that before I put it to bed and focus elsewhere. After all, we’re here for investment opportunities, not deep discussions on animal welfare. The issue is divisive and is a tough one given conflicting millennial viewpoints: the love of “experiences” which theme parks provide great value for the dollar on, versus near universal feelings among the group that run deeply pro animal rights versus past age groups. The fact of the matter is some activists will not be happy until SeaWorld attractions are devoid of captive animals altogether – a reality that isn’t likely and the enclosure argument not as pressing for some animals like walrus and smaller dolphin species. Its my opinion that SeaWorld’s efforts with regard to the steps it has taken (ending the breeding program for killer whales, improving pen size, pushing wildlife conservation efforts) are enough, at least for now, to put the issue to bed for some time. The turnaround from here will be driven by speaking to the changes the company has made and turning around negative public perception, something that will be neither quick nor cheap.

As important as SeaWorld parks are to the namesake company (Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio locations), it's likely that the associated assets (Aquatica waterparks, Discovery Cove in Orlando) could potentially stand on their own in the event of a doomsday scenario at SeaWorld parks. Busch Gardens (Williamsburg, Tampa) also remains a core asset, and growing up in Virginia, the cache the park has with both locals and tourists is measurable. Over 63M people are located within 150 miles of the company’s parks, making the company’s theme parks an easy weekend (or even day) trip for nearly one quarter of the United States population. The company opened six new rides and attractions in 2017, most of which have seen favorable reviews from guests This follows investment that yielded three new attractions back in 2016. Unfortunately, management does not break out earnings contribution on a park-level basis, so it is tough to quantify the importance of SeaWorld-branded parks. My thought here is a simple one: If breaking out earnings on a park level basis would have assuaged investor concerns, management would have done so long ago – assume the worst.

Framing Q2 Results Against The Company’s Five Point Plan

Back in 2015, management put together a five-point plan to drive a turnaround. It was fairly simplistic: take action to address challenges (new leadership, work on reputation), reposition the brand (move SeaWorld from animal entertainment to experience-driven education), invest in the parks (new rides, programs), drive organic growth (push season passes, strategic partnerships), and enhance financial discipline (cost savings, right-size the balance sheet). I’ve addressed how the company approached the first three points, so it's worth looking at how Q2 performed in respect to those – we’ll hit points four and five as we dig into the financials a little later on.

In Q2 2016, SeaWorld generated $374M in revenue, up marginally from the prior year. Total revenue per guest declined incrementally. Management stated June and July (so stretching into Q3) as particularly weak (see guidance cut mentioned later) fared worse than earlier in the quarter. Clearly, overall traffic was up, but the company saw shrinking attendance from those outside 300 miles from the company’s parks. These are, in general, going to be higher-spending attendees, given the further travel and what is more likely to be first-time visits to the park. Management pins the blame on this on reducing national advertising rates too early. For the past several years, SeaWorld has been spending elevated amounts of capital on advertising in order to combat public perception issues and to highlight the changes the company has been made. Based on bad research or succumbing to investor pressure (likely a bit of both), SeaWorld cut this spending back down, and it is clear that move may have been done too early. Expect advertising spend to trend back upward over the coming quarters.

The large GAAP earning loss likely scared many, but this was entirely driven by the full write-down of the goodwill on the SeaWorld Orlando asset. After the write-down, the company only has a little (~$67M) of goodwill remaining on its Discovery Cove asset, so investors won’t get these kind of nasty surprises in the future. Management’s interpretation that future cash flows at the property do not justify the current carried book value should be concerning, but not surprising given the current state of the company. This ties into the guidance cut for 2017, cut from $345M at the mid-point to $295M. Roughly $30M of EBITDA downward shift there is related to California (elevated advertising spend in the Western market, weaker-than-expected traffic), with another $30M related to weakness elsewhere, primarily Florida (meaning SeaWorld Orlando).

Balance Sheet Health, Shift In Big Money Interest

I expect the guidance cut may lead to some adverse reactions from credit rating agencies, which already do not have a great opinion of company debt. SeaWorld is rated nowhere near investment grade status (B1 at Moody’s for instance on the company’s term loan). All of the company’s debt is secured term loans, and chances are if SeaWorld did try to issue unsecured debt, it would be rated further down the scale, even deeper into junk bond territory. At the end of the day, that doesn’t matter too much, although it does push off the potential of refinancing into unsecured debt free of financial covenants at lower rates one day. The reason it doesn’t matter is the company’s term loans do not carry any covenants tied to the company’s credit rating, and the maturities are far enough away now after refinancing most of the company’s debt this year.

On March 31, SeaWorld entered into that refinancing agreement, borrowing $998.3M (now called the “Term B-5 Loan”) which it used the proceeds of, as well as some cash on hand, to redeem all of the old Term B-3 loan and a portion of the Term B-2 Loan. The company also exited the existing revolving credit facility and replaced it with a new facility. All told, the company now has $998M on the Term B-5 Loan (maturing March 2024) at a 3.19% rate (at the end of Q1) and $567M on the Term B-2 Loan at a 3.26% interest rate (maturing May 2020). $65M lies on the new revolver. These are all variable rate, but SeaWorld has hedged via $1,000M of interest rate swap agreements (maturing May 2020). All told, effective interest rate including impact from the swaps will be in the 4.7% range for 2017. The concern here is two-fold: interest coverage is incredibly thin, and the potential fear of tripping the net debt/EBITDA covenant on the term loans. Currently, the company is trading at a 4.7x net debt/EBITDA ratio, with the default triggering at 5.75x. Even at the low end of guidance the company will not trip the covenant, but it will be extremely close. Q3 2017 will be incredibly important to that thesis, given it is the most important quarter seasonally.

As far as big money interest goes, that is shifting. Perception has been negative of Blackstone’s move out of the company, but that is par for the course for private equity. General holding time is for between five and ten years. Capital needs to be moved out and recycled into new deals with high internal rates of return. They simply do not want to hold publicly traded common stock for long. The announced sale of the remaining portion of that equity stake (21% of the company) to Zhonghong Zhuoye earlier this year is a great sign, particularly given the price and the commitment to bringing SeaWorld’s expertise to China via likely joint ventures or licensure agreements in the future. Management has held a favorable opinion of them so far given their sizeable stake on the Board of Directors, and I would not be surprised to see some sort of official agreement eventually put in place similar to one that exists in Abu Dhabi (licensed SeaWorld name to Miral, which will be owner/operator and fully fund the project). This is a great way to monetize the brand while the company works on deleveraging itself and lowering costs in its owned parks. It simply doesn’t have the capital, both on hand or access to markets, to fully fund a new venture itself.

Other funds have taken large stakes as well. Hill Path Capital, founded by former Apollo Group/Goldman Sachs banker Scott Ross and others, is an activist investor that has continued to build its stake up to 13.25% at the end of Q2. Hill Path isn’t the first activist investor to give this a chance. Spotlight Capital tried several years ago but threw in the towel after having no luck with the company. There are some other material stakeholders as well: Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC (8.07%), Capital World Investors (7.00%), Blackrock (4.53%). It's pretty clear that there are plenty of well-established, big money investors out there that see value, something that runs counter to the 34.48% of the float that is currently held short.

Valuation, Conclusion

At current guidance, SeaWorld trades at 9x EV/EBITDA, which isn’t necessarily cheap by historical standards. There really isn’t much of a risk discount premium here at play compared to most amusement park peers like Cedar Fair (which trade in the 11-13x EV/EBITDA range generally), most of which carry substantially less leverage as well. So there is still some obvious bullish interest here, particularly for the shares down at recent all-time lows. Given how much buying support there was, however, given a highly weak quarter, I’m willing to take a bit of a nibble here – but on the options side. Selling December 2017 12.00 Puts currently pays investors 20% annualized returns on their money, and you’ve got a little bit of cushion (7%), given today’s stock price, between the current market price and the strike. The bet there is on a solid second half of the year above analyst consensus, which are highly negative (below management’s mid-point of guidance), as well as a brighter outlook heading into 2018. I think there is great value in taking that approach, and you’re taking a much more conservative view as opposed to being long. For investors not willing to jump in to the SeaWorld tank with both feet, that seems to be the practical play.