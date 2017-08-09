EV Energy Partners (EVEP) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EV Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:EVEP)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 09, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

John Walker - Executive Chairman

Nick Bobrowski - Vice President and CFO

John Walker

Thank you, Cecilia. This is John Walker. I thank all of you for joining us today. Nick and I are in Huston, Mike is on the road, so I will be covering operations today but he will join us for Q&A.

I'm happy to report second quarter production and cash flow more in line with our guidance. Our drilling program continues to move forward in our Karnes County property as well as in the Barnett and Austin Chalk. We're also participating in three Mid-Con wells in Ellis County Oklahoma, where we have about 7% interest in each.

There are two rigs running in Karnes County where we own an approximately 6% working interest. While drilling has continued throughout the second quarter, digit completion timing, we did not bring any wells online during the second quarter and built up a total backlog of 16 wells in the area. We’re in the process of completing and initiating flow back nail with first pool well pad having come on in Mid July. Production for that particular pad, it is over the first two weeks averaged just under 3000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. And that's 75% crude oil, which is in line with our expectations and this was a really good results because the laterals on these wells are only 2200 feet. The other 12 additional wells are expected to begin producing in August and September and I will remind you that our wells in Karnes County for the most part are paying out in less than a year.

We expect 41 wells will be turned in line in Karnes by the end of 2017. We also started a rig in the Barnett April, where we own 31% interest. Four wells have already been drilled in a second pad at four wells is currently being drilled. Completion of these eight wells and one previously drilled well would begin by the end of the month. So we will likely not see the full impact of their production until the fourth quarter. And we are using a more modern version of completion in the Barnett since we haven’t drilled or completed wells here in about two years.

In the Austin Chalk, we started running a rig in May, we're having approximately 15% interest in the first well and expect it to be completed in September. Four more wells are planned for the program and two targeting Austin Chalk and two targeting the Eagle Ford formation there. We're anticipating completing our Austin Chalk wells with a significantly higher profit volume in [indiscernible] basin than we attempted in the past. As you are probably aware others have had some really good wells that have tested as much as 15 million a day in the area in which were drilling running casing and doing these large fracs.

Based upon our petro physical studies and experience in the Chalk, we believe this completion technique will yield significantly higher [EURs] then we've seen historically. Our interest in these four wells will range between 15% and 25%. These wells can take as long as 45 days to drill, so we expect only three of them to come online before the end of the year.

Our operations teams have been hard at work this year. The remainder of the year will prove to be eventful with most of the wells in our 2017 budget being completed and brought online. We still expect to have capital spending all within the 30 million to 45 million range. We can waive in guidance back in March.

Finally I would like to take a moment to update you regarding where we stand with the covenants in our credit agreement which is also described in detail in our 10-Q that we released this morning. Currently we're in compliance with all of our covenants and given forward pricing and using the midpoint of our guidance, we expect to remain in compliance through 2017. However, at the end of the first quarter of 2018, the leverage covenant in our credit agreement changes from the senior secure debt to EBITDAX ratio to total debt to EBITDAX ratio 5.5 times.

Based upon current forward commodity prices at the end of the first quarter of 2018, we project that we would likely exceed this ratio. We're clearly focused on addressing this issue, have been focused on that for a while and our currently evaluating a number of options to proactively address this issue. Including working with our bank syndicate to amend our credit facility, seeking additional sources of capital, divesting or acquiring assets, redeeming or retiring additional amounts of senior notes and continuing to work to reduce our operating cost.

When we've decided on the path or path to move forward we will announce it. In conclusion our production and cash flow for the quarter were in line with guidance, our drilling and completion in good areas continue to move forward as planned and we're continuing to evaluate options to help address our pending leverage issue next spring.

I will now turn the call over to Nick to discuss our financial results for the quarter.

Nick Bobrowski

Thank you, John. The second quarter production was 10.2 Bcf of natural gas, 372,000 barrels of crude oil and 528,000 barrels of NGLs or 171.9 Mmcfe per day. This represents a 15% decrease in the second quarter of 2016 and as flat to the first quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to significantly lower drilling activity in 2016 and a divestiture of producing properties completed on December 1, 2016, partially offset by the addition of Karnes County producing properties acquired on January 31, 2017.

Our second quarter net loss was $25.2 million or negative $0.50 per basic and diluted weighted average limited partner unit outstanding. Several items to note that were included in the net loss are $18.4 million of impairment charges primarily related to the write-down of certain oil and natural gas properties due to the effects of commodity prices on expected future net cash flows.

$6.9 million of non-cash gains of commodity and interest rate derivatives and $1 million of non-cash compensation related costs contained in G&A expense. For the second quarter of 2016, we reported a net loss of $29 million or negative $0.58 per basic and diluted weighted average limited partner unit outstanding. Adjusted EBITDAX was $21.6 million for the second quarter of 2017. That is a 19% decrease from the second quarter of 2016 and 2% decrease from the first quarter of 2017.

Distributable cash flow for the quarter was $3.9 million, a 38% decrease from the second quarter of 2016 and 13% decrease from the first quarter of 2017. The decreases in adjusted EBITDAX and distributable cash flow from the second quarter of 2016 were primarily attributable to realized hedge losses as compared to significant realize hedge gains in the prior year period and decreases natural gas and natural gas liquids production partially offset by higher realized oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices and increase oil production.

The decreases in adjusted EBITDAX and distributable cash flow for the first quarter of 2017 were primarily attributable to lower realized oil, natural gas and liquids prices, and higher lease and operating and cash general and administrative expenses. Partially offset by lower realized hedge losses. Adjusted EBITDAX and distributable cash flow or non-GAAP financial measures that are described in our press release.

As John just mentioned in regards to our capital program this year, we expect to stay within our guidance amount of $30 million to $45 million of spending. Year-to-date we've only recognized 3.6 million for additions to oil and gas properties on our statement to cash flows. Given the midpoint of our capital guidance, this implies that there is approximately 30 million of spending remaining in the second half of 2017. And finally we currently have a total debt amount of $597 million which includes 254 million drawn under credit facility and 343 million of senior notes outstanding. Our borrowing base is 375 million which leaves us with over 120 million of liquidity between cash on hand and borrowing base capacity. We believe that amount of liquidity is sufficient to meet all of our near-term capital needs.

John Walker

Again we were pleased with the quarter is aware because of the type of assets that we have with low decline rates, we tend to be very consistent in what we have on our quarter by quarter basis. Because of the lag in completions we think second half of the year would be good. And as you can understand from the wells that we're drilling in some very good areas, we feel like that we're going to get good results in the wells that we're drilling. Particularly in the upgrade that we did in Karnes County we're getting just excellent results. So I appreciate all of your being on the call today and we look forward to a good third quarter. Thank you very much.

