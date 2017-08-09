Foamix Pharmaceuticals' (FOMX) CEO Dave Domzalski on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 9, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Michael Wood – Investor Relations-LifeSci Advisors

Dave Domzalski – Chief Executive Officer and President

Ilan Hadar – Country Manager and Chief Financial Officer

Iain Stuart – Senior Vice President-Research and Development

Analysts

Ken Cacciatore – Cowen & Company

Sriker Nadipuram – Barclays

Vamil Divan – Credit Suisse

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Michael Wood at LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead sir.

Michael Wood

Thank you Jessica. And thank you all for participating in today’s conference call. Foamix has released financial results and provided a business update for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. If you did not yet receive the press release from the Company, it’s available on their Investor Relations page at foamixpharma.com. This call is being recorded and a webcast and a replay will be available on the Company’s website for the next two weeks.

Before we begin, the Company would like to remind you all that some of the information contained in the news release today and on the conference call contain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Words that express and reflect optimism, satisfaction with current progress, prospects or projections, as well as words such as believe, intend, expect, plan, anticipate, and similar variations identify forward-looking statements but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements.

Several factors that could contribute to such differences are described in detail on the Foamix’s filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of today’s press release and the conference call, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or supply new information regarding the circumstances after the date of this press release and call.

Participating in today’s from the Company are Dave Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer of Foamix; Ilan Hadar, Chief Financial Officer; and in addition Dr. Iain Stuart, Senior VP of Research and Development will also be on the call and will be available to answer questions during the Q&A Session.

So with that I will like to turn the call over to Mr. Domzalski to begin. Dave please go ahead.

Dave Domzalski

Thanks Michael. And good morning to everyone on the call. Thanks for joining. As this is my first earnings call since the CEO position, I first want to start off by once again thanking Dr. Dov Tamarkin, Company’s previous CEO, for his many contributions to the success of the Foamix.

He along with fellow Co-Founder, Meir Eini, spent 14 years to help build Foamix from a small private company in Israel, into an integrated publically traded speciality pharmaceutical company with operations now in both Israel and the United States; and with two Phase 3 clinical programs currently underway for acne and rosacea.

I am both honored and excited to be the CEO of our company. Our ambition is to become a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a commercial focus in dermatology. Achieving this goal, we’ll be driven by a corporate strategy that is aligned on the following three key objectives. First, is the execution of our two Phase 3 clinical programs, FMX101 and FMX103. We are focused on advancing these programs toward NDA filing and making the necessary preparations for commercial launch.

Second, is the development of our pipeline, by leveraging both our proprietary technology platform, as well as our expertise in dermatology. And third, over the longer-term, will be expand our product portfolio by adding clinical assets, as well as complimentary technologies or platforms to leverage and build upon our R&D and commercial capabilities.

Additionally, where appropriate, we will continue to evaluate select partnerships for out-licensing of our technology that might, for example, replicate our current relationship with Bayer HealthCare.

Now for an update on our current business. Beginning with FMX101, which is our 4% minocycline foam that we are developing for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne. You will recall that back in March of this year, we announced top-line results from our two Phase 3 clinical trials, Trial 04 and Trial 05.

In the intent-to-treat analysis, FMX101 demonstrated statistical significance compared to vehicle on both co-primary endpoints in Trial 05, however, we did not demonstrate statistical significance on one of the two co-primary endpoints, IGA success specifically in Trial 04.

As we have said previously, our intention, based on these results has been to conduct a third U.S. trial and wait until we have the efficacy results from this trial before submitting an NDA.

We recently conducted a Type B Meeting with the FDA. This is a routine meeting between the agency and the company sponsoring a development program. They are typically held following completion of certain clinical trials or prior to submission of an application, such as an IND or NDA. During this meeting, the FDA confirmed with us that statistically significant findings from a third study would constitute replication of the results from the Study 05, and therefore would be sufficient to establish an efficacy claim. This confirmation is consistent with our plan for conducting a third Phase 3 study.

From our discussions with the agency, we determine that this new study, which we will refer to as Study FX2017-22 or Study 22 should be identical and designed to the prior Study 04 and Study 05 studies, except for the sample size and randomization. As such, Study FX2017-22 is a double-blind, vehicle-controlled study with patients being randomized one-to-one to receive either 4% minocycline foam, or vehicle for treatment once-daily for 12 weeks.

We will unroll approximately 1,500 patients at 80 independent clinical investigator sites in the United States. As a reminder, the co-primary endpoints are first, the proportion of patients achieving success at week-12, based on an Investigator's Global Assessment or IGA score. And two, the mean change from baseline in inflammatory lesion counts in each treatment group at week-12.

Previously, we communicated that we had considered switching from a 6-point IGA scale to a 6-point IGA scale. Implementing this minor change could make potential product labeling a bit cumbersome, so therefore we are reverting back to our original 6-point scale used in the prior two studies.

Regarding clinical study investigators, the FDA recommended that we not reuse study centers from 04 Trial and 05 Trials, as doing so might impact the independent nature of the new study. We will comply with this recommendation. For context, all 80 sites have now been identified, we have already held two regional clinical investigator meetings and nearly all sites have completed training already. And as you know, we were very pleased to announce last Thursday, that we have enrolled the first patient into Study FX2017-22.

Our goal is to report top line results from this third Phase 3 study by mid-2018. And as a reminder, we are continuing to run in parallel the open-label safety extension of studies 04 and 05, in order to evaluate the long-term safety of FMX101 for up to one year. And we anticipate completing the safety extensive study by the end of this year.

Turning now to FMX101, which is our 1.5% minocycline foam for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea. We announced in June that we have begun enrollment in our Phase 3 program, which consists of two multi-center, double-blind, vehicle-controlled studies. Each study will have about 40 independent U.S. investigator sites that will enroll approximately 750 patients each with moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea. Patients will be randomized on the two to one basis, active versus vehicle and receive either 1.5% minocycline foam, or the vehicle foam again once daily for twelve weeks.

Following a double-blind phase of our two studies, there will be a 9-month open-label safety extension with the active 1.5% foam in order to evaluate the safety of interment use of that FMX103.

The co-primary efficacy endpoints are consistent with those from our prior Phase 2 study and similar to the endpoints used in our acne program. The first endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving success at week-12 based on IGA score; and the second endpoint is the mean change from baseline in inflammatory lesion count at week-12. We also expect to report top line results from the blinded phase of our two clinical trials in rosacea around the midpoint of next year, as well.

We are excited about this program. And based on the clinical data generated so far, we believe that FMX103 has the potential to provide significant benefits to the millions of patients who currently struggle with the physical and emotional effects of this form of rosacea.

As our pipeline matures and we advance our clinical programs, we are also making investments on the operational front. We’re now working with Premier Research, as the CRO for both the third Phase 3 study in acne and the two Phase 3 studies in rosacea. Premier has a lot of experience in the execution of global clinical programs and they are a leader in clinical trial management within dermatology. We have also added internal personnel in clinical operations, by monitoring, and data management and support of our two Phase 3 programs.

Dr. Herman Ellman, our prior Vice President of Clinical Affairs, has recently retired, but will remain as an advisor to provide strategic support and consultation in our R&D efforts. Dr. Iain Stuart, who is joining us on this call, and previously our Vice President of Clinical Development, has been appointed to Senior Vice President of Research and Development, where he will now have full responsibility for all clinical development operations work, as well as leading the efforts of our teams in the United States and Israel and building and expanding our product pipeline.

Ian joined Foamix in October of last year and has led the Phase 3 study design and operational management for FMX103. Prior to joining Foamix, he was at LEO Pharma, a global dermatology company, where he led R&D functions and both their Danish and U.S. organizations and has held Vice President level positions and R&D project management, Clinical Operations and Medical Affairs. Ian has significant clinical trials experience across all phases of development and has led several dermatology programs from inception to commercialization. He’s extremely capable and we're very happy to have him as part of the team.

And finally, regarding our partnership with Bayer HealthCare and Finacea Foam, which is a prescription foam product for the treatment of rosacea, that was developed as part of a research and development collaboration between Foamix and Bayer for the three months ended June of this year. We were entitled to royalties from Bayer in an amount of $738,000, compared with $752,000 in the second quarter of 2016.

With that now, I'll turn the call over to Ilan to review our financial results. Ilan?

Ilan Hadar

Thank you Dave, good morning everyone. Revenues for the three months ended the June 30, 2017 were $798,000 from royalties on sales of Finacea Foam by Bayer HealthCare, compared with $752,000 for the same period in 2016. The increase in revenue reflects increased sales of Finacea Foam by Bayer.

Research and development expenses were $13.9 million, in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2016. The increase, year-over-year was primarily a result of increase in costs related to the FMX101 and FMX103 clinical trials, an increase in payroll and payroll related expenses due to the one time severance payments and increase in headcount in the research and development department.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $3.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $2.1 million in the same period last year. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily due to an increase in payroll and other payroll related expenses, as a result of one-time severance payments and increase in headcount.

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, we reported financial income of $287,000, compared to financial expenses of $14,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2016. Primarily from interest and financial gains from our cash investments.

Our net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $16.4 million or $0.44 per share, compared to a loss of $8.2 million or $0.27 per share for the three months ended March 21, 2016.

Foamix ended the second quarter ended June 30, with $109.5 million in cash and investments, compared to $131 million at the end of December 2016. We believe we are well capitalized with sufficient cash on hand to support our operation into 2019. For additional details on our financials, including our results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, please refer to our From 6-K and financial statement filed with the SEC.

That concludes my financial review. Now I’ll turn the call back to Dave.

Dave Domzalski

Thanks Ilan. I want to thank my fellow colleagues at Foamix for all of their hard work and dedication in pursuit of our goals. And I also wish to thank our shareholders for their continued support.

I’ll summarize our second quarter report by saying we have made significant strides in advancing our lead clinical development programs. We have strengthened our operational capabilities. And we are well-capitalized to meet our clinical milestone targets to manage our business into 2019.

I look forward to providing further updates on our progress during our next earnings call. And with that, that concludes our prepared remarks. Now we'd like to open a call to your questions. Operator I’ll turn it back to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. The question-and-answer session will be conducted electronically. [Operator Instructions] And we will pause for just one moment. And we’ll go to Ken Cacciatore from Cowen & Company.

Ken Cacciatore

Thank you, good morning. Thanks Dave and congratulations on your new role. Just a question, you indicated that you're sites. One of the things that we've been hearing about with acne studies is variability in terms of education of the clinical investigators. So it seems like we're adding one more step in the process here, maybe increasing the variability. Can you just go into a little bit more detail?

You talked about having a couple training sessions. Can you talk about how you try to limit this variability from site to site and educate up these clinicians? Thank you.

Dave Domzalski

Yes sure, thanks Ken. And I think that’s a great segue to introduce Dr. Iain Stuart, who is overseeing our clinical development programs and is obviously spending tremendous amount of time, and energy and effort in running these programs and working with our investigators.

So I’ll turn it to Ian to offer some thoughts. Go ahead Ian.

Iain Stuart

Yes, good morning everyone, thanks for that, I really appreciate that question, as clearly a key element of all our Phase 3 programs based on the disappointing result that we had at the end of March on the 04 Study.

One of the key elements here, let’s start at the site side of things. We have a very large database of clinical sites that are experienced in conducting active acne studies. We were able to access the database and select some very strong sites to take forward into the 22 Study.

On the training site, as Dave said in the prepared comments, we have conducted two regional investigator meetings already. They were very well intended and that's very key as part of the variability and making sure we're consistent on the training messages is really my highest priority. And because we had very good attendance at both of these meetings, we will be able to secure that.

The types of follow-up training that we’ll be doing at the site level will be significant. I'm pleased that this general feedback we've had from these investigator meetings are being very positive and we've done everything we possibly can do to make sure that the clinical leaders are calibrated as possible. This is not a one and done deal. We will continue reinforce the key training messages throughout the enrollment period, but we're very encouraged by this initial start.

Ken Cacciatore

Thank you.

Iain Stuart

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll go to Doug Tsao from Barclays.

Sriker Nadipuram

Hi everyone, thanks for taking my call. This is Sriker Nadipuram for Doug Tsao. Can you just give a little bit more color on the Type B Meeting that you had with the FDA in terms of their assurance that efficacy data from this trial will supersede previous data? And did they give you – just any color on that meeting with them? Thanks.

Iain Stuart

Sure fair. Not much more I can offer than what I shared in our prepared remarks. I think I'll take a step back first of all, and compliment the entire team internally here at Foamix and certainly our regulatory group. We've had ongoing, excellent, dialogue and communication pathways with the agency.

I think that for what it's worth when we requested this meeting normally these meetings can take up two months to get established or get granted the expedited and it allowed us to have this meeting within about 40 days or 45 days. And I think that was a good signal, or a good sign for us, it’s a very good dialogue that we have with the agency. We specifically asked for their position on conducting a thorough study and referenced the guidance and they were quite clear that these types of programs look for two independent, well-controlled studies that reached both co-primary end points.

As you know we did that on one study, which is the Study 05, we missed one co-primary end point in the 04 Study. And so we were keen to get concurrence from the agency that if we conducted a third study and we’re able to hit both of our co-primary endpoints, would that be sufficient per the guidance? And the agency was quite clear on that and the answer was yes.

So that was the green light for us to continue to move forward and conduct the third study. There was really no ambiguity about that in our dialogue with the agency. And that was concluded in the minutes that we see from the meeting.

Sriker Nadipuram

Great, thanks very much. And then just one quick follow-up. You commented about the decision to stay with the 6-point scale, did the FDA also recommend that, or was that something that was decided internally?

Dave Domzalski

I’ll give some initial thoughts and then I’ll turn it over to Iain to provide us a little more detail. I think the key thing as to and reflected back as to why we put a 6-point scale in the first place. The agency had absolutely no concerns about having a 6-point IGA scale in the conduct of our two initial studies.

The rationale for us to do that was twofold. One is that if patients and their condition got worse, that it was a place for the patient to go to, if you will, without it being designated as an adverse event but per se. And then second, was a means of checks and balances to try to mitigate the chance of having patients enrolled in the study that may not be proper candidates for this therapy. More specifically, we wanted to ensure as much as possible patients that perhaps may have been a candidate for systemic therapies such as oral isotretinoin with severe nodular cystic acne. We're not enrolled in these studies.

Ultimately after we done all the analysis of the Trial 04 and Trial 05 trials there were two clear conclusions from that. One, is that we did not have patients that were enrolled in this study that had very severe disease. And two, there were, I think one study or one case in each study of acne worsening. So from our perspective, the driver was potentially to go to a 5-point scale, because that’s the more commonly used scale within the dermatology community. We had no concerns about this having an impact on recruitment or assessment.

And I'll turn it back over to Iain to offer some additional comments on that.

Iain Stuart

Sure, thanks Dave. I think it comes back to the earlier question, actually, around consistency. The five point IGA scale is the more customary one and of course that's something that we would want to put in place. But I think the feedback from the agency was to be certainly, because they had no objections of doing that. However, as Dave said during prepared remarks, it does provide a little bit more of a question mark if it had ultimately part of labeling would be reflected. And as you are aware, when we negotiate with the agency part labeling is finalized very late in the process. So I think we just agree we would just continue with the 6-point.

Dave Domzalski

Yes.

Sriker Nadipuram

Great, thanks very much.

Dave Domzalski

You’re welcome.

Operator

And we’ll go to Vamil Divan from Credit Suisse.

Vamil Divan

Great, thanks so much for taking my question. So one, well it might be helpful, I think, we’d get some questions around – you talked about sites and the endpoints here. Just what are the learnings from the first two trials if you utilize as you think about the new trial here? And you talked about this little bit in the past. But I think I will be helpful for investors just to kind of get a sense again of how you are kind of may be improving all the success with this last trial?

And then my other question is actually little bit more on the commercial side. And for a lot of companies coming around to help the dermatology market and the increased genericization that we're seeing there, it looks like even Finacea, sales were a little bit down this quarter relative to last quarter.

So I know it's a little bit early as I think about FMX101 or FMX103. But just your overall views on sort of the health of the market from a commercial perspective in the phase of all the generic utilization? Thanks.

Iain Stuart

I’ll take the first one Ilan.

Ilan Hadar

I’ll start with the key learnings at the site level. I think what we have done obviously when we reported the top line results back in March one of my major objectives was to look at was there any particular, confining factors that we could potentially identify that may have impacted the 04 Study more than the 05 Study, the very rigorous and very in-depth analysis. But I think just to summarize, we didn't find any particular factor that could potentially explain the differences between the two studies.

So we go back again to site training. And I think I almost answered that question already. My team is really committed to maintaining the consistency in training methods at the site level. The investigator meetings were very, very productive in calibrating clinical raters, particularly focusing on confounding factors that are in the assessment of IGA. And we will continue to reinforce these messages through over the enrollment period. My team is very active for the site level, as well as our partner Premier Research. And we will not let put our foot off the gas at all for this entire enrollment period.

So really, our entire focus is on training, reinforcing these messages, making sure that we are very visible as a sponsor at the site level, as well as our partner, Premier Research, and planning for success.

Vamil Divan

Thanks Ilan.

Iain Stuart

I like to give you some thoughts on the commercial side of it. Our view remains unchanged and we clearly viewed significant opportunities on the commercial front for both FMX101 and FMX103. It’s approved. I think it's clear from the research that we've continued to conduct that there's an opportunity and need. And from the health care provider there’s immense anticipation for four new products. I think one thing for a company like ours if FMX101 and FMX103 are approved, these will be the first, topical, minocycline-based products ever introduced to the marketplace.

And as you know and as the audience know is that minocycline, as well as doxycycline are widely used products but are only currently available in an oral route of administration. And so I appreciate the sentiment around Finacea Foam, and the thoughts on perhaps a leveling a bit. But again I think that's a bit of a unique situation. That franchise part of the Bayer organization as you know, the business that was up for sale. I imagine there was a meaningful amount of disruption in that time period. And quite obviously we view that the fact that they've maintained this level of business has been quite positive in light of some of the challenges that I'm sure internally the organization faced.

I take a different look also at products such as the ACZONE franchise from Allergan and the EPIDUO franchise from Galderma hat with recent line extensions that have been introduced to the market, they've done exceedingly well. So I think when I look at market leaders like that, with products that are out there that offer some differentiation from the previously marketed products, but not an immense amount. And with commercial infrastructures that are consistent with what we see in the space, again, I think that bodes well for us and it's encouraging for us and the potential of our products to fulfill unmet needs for patients and caregivers if these products are approved.

So I'll kind of shorten it up by just saying I like our chances very much if our products are approved. I hope that helps.

Vamil Divan

Okay, yes. Thank you.

Operator

And that does conclude our question-and-answer session. I’ll now turn the conference back over to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Dave Domzalski

Well thanks, operator, and again, I'll just wrap up the call once more by saying it is really a privilege and an honor for myself to be in this position. I look forward to continuing to update all of our shareholders and the community on the progress that we're making as a company. And I look forward to talking with all of you in our next earnings call.

Thanks again. And wish everyone the best for the remainder of this summer. Thanks very much. Have a great weekend. Take care.

Operator

This concludes today’s presentation. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.