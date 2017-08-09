Rex Energy's (REXX) CEO Tom Stabley on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rex Energy Corporation. (NASDAQ:REXX)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 09, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Aydin - Director, IR

Tom Stabley - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bob Ovitz - Chief Operating Officer

Thomas Rajan - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Neal Dingmann - SunTrust

Ron Mills - Johnson Rice

David Deckelbaum - KeyBanc

Jeff Grampp - Northland Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Rex Energy Corporation's Conference Call to discuss the Company's Second Quarter 2017 Financial and Operational Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later in the call, we will open the phone lines for a question-and-answer session and instructions for the question-and-answer period will be given at that time.

I would now like to introduce Mark Aydin, Director of Investor Relations.

Mark Aydin

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Rex Energy's second quarter financial and operational update call. On the call today is President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Stabley; Chief Operating Officer, Bob Ovitz; and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Rajan.

Today's discussion will include forward-looking information. In addition, our release contains forward-looking statements and references to non-GAAP financial measures. Please review our cautionary statements in the release and in our corporate presentation. In addition, you should refer to our disclosures in our Form 10-K and other SEC filings regarding factors that could cause our future results to differ from any forward-looking statements. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found on our website and in our 8-K filed with the SEC.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Tom Stabley.

Tom Stabley

Thank you, and good morning. I hope you've had the opportunity to review our earnings release from yesterday. Thomas, Bob and I will address any questions regarding our second quarter results and the other information in the release during the Q&A session later in the call.

For my remarks this morning, I would like to focus on a few recent significant events and their impact to Rex Energy, and then go through our plan for the remainder of 2017 and comment on our full year 2018.

This month we entered into a comprehensive marketing arrangement with BP in which they will market the majority of our C3+ NGLs out of Butler Operated Area. It will also market a portion of our Warrior North Gas and an improved differential to our current Dom South pricing.

And finally provide further support to several marketing initiatives for our Butler assets, including enhanced credit support. The impact of these new enhanced arrangements is quite significant to Rex. First, with BP marketing the majority of our C3+ NGLs we will have a fixed price differential to Mont Belvieu from 2018 into 2022 at rates that compare favourably to 2016 actuals and our estimated 2017 differentials.

This fixed price arrangement will mitigate the summer and winter fluctuations and differentials that the company has historically seen. Additionally, the agreement will provide better certainty and the NGL differentials and when combined with a strong hedge book will give Rex more protection and stability of our quarterly cash flows.

The fixed price differential will also give us stronger returns on wells placed in the sales during the summer pricing seasons. Another significant benefit to this arrangement is that it has enabled Rex Energy to reduce the outstanding letters of credit that support our marketing efforts.

The company currently has approximately 46.5 million of outstanding letters of credit that are supporting our firm contracts. The reduction from the new arrangement which amounts to approximately $14.1 million results in a dollar for dollar increase in liquidity under our $300 million first lien delayed draw term loan facility and also reduces the associated letters of credit fees.

Staying on the topic of liquidity, during the second quarter we closed on an agreement for the sale of our Salineville waterline in Warrior North Keystone Clearwater Services. The sale was for approximately $7 million in cash and an additional $1 million of water transfer work on upcoming pads in our Warrior North area.

With the elimination of the 14.1 million letter of credit plus the sale of our Salineville waterline, the company has generated approximately 23.1 million of additional liquidity. In addition to the immediate liquidity generated the enhanced liquids pricing should provide additional liquidity in EBITDAX growth starting in 2018.

Next, I’d like to take a look at what has long been a conversation in regards to Rex, our natural gas differentials. With our Golf course transportation now at its 430 million cubic feet per day commitment, which represents just over 50% of our residue gas and the improvement seen in basin differentials our on-hedge natural gas differentials during the first half of this year averaged approximately $0.20 off of 9X.

Factoring inner hedges this number moves to approximately $0.28 off 9X. Given the improvements that we’ve seen in the first half, we now expect our full year 2017 natural gas basis differentials, including our hedges to be in the range of $0.35 to $0.45 off of 9X, which is an improvement over our previous estimated $0.58 to $0.68 off of 9X.

Finally, the two additional marketing agreements in our Warrior North area, we now expect to see improvements in our condensate differentials and a small improvement to a portion of our residue gas that’s being marketed there.

In addition to the initiatives and the accomplishments I have discussed today, we continue to be proactive in exploring other enhancements which include further reductions in our letters of credit to create additional capital for growth, potential non-core asset sales and additional enhancements to our marketing agreements.

Turning to operations, I’d like to go over the second quarter results and some of the changes we have made to our current two-year plan operational plan. During the second quarter, our production was constrained by approximately 3.5 million cubic equivalent per day due to on planned downtime at our midstream facilities. These constraints cause us to come in below our second quarter guidance of 179 to 184 million cubic equivalent per day.

In addition to these mainstream delays, we now expect that the fourth compressor unit for our Moraine east operated area will be placed into service during the first week in January of 2018, several months behind our previous expectations.

Combining these mainstream interruptions and the earlier delays of our Vaughn and Baird pads, we now expect full year 2017 production to be in the range of the 180 to 190 million cubic feet equivalent per day.

Given that each of these situations are temporary or one-time interruptions and delays that we anticipate -- and delays we still anticipate being at the exit rate production growth we have previously given for 2017, which is 15% to 20% up, once the fourth compressor is up in running.

Even with this slight delay, the timing for compression will continue to allow the company to achieve our previous released 2018 financial and operational plans. With that, I’ll open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning, guys. Tom, first question, just wondering, nice to see that non-core Salineville Waterline just maybe if you could talk about, seems like you have other sort of pieces out there, maybe other potential non-cores between now and the end of the year or in 2018?

Tom Stabley

Yes, good morning, Neal. One of the other items that we’ve talked about is our Western launch assets where we have about 5 million a day of production in that area, there’s also some associated infrastructure, some takeaway capacity that’s an asset that we’ve continued to look at and is certainly on the list for us.

I know we’ve talked in the past about Westmoreland and Clearfield. I think based on kind of where we think pricing is going to go and since that’s a very PDP heavy asset, I think as we get towards the end of this year and hopefully we see some of the uptick in gas prices that we all expect that there would be some good timing in there for that asset, that potentially be looked at even in a fully marketed deal.

So I think those are the two main assets that we are looking at now that they could come to get to that roughly 40 million of additional liquidity. We also were hoping that some additional conversations on the letters of credit, we are working through that, we were were very pleased with the VP arrangement and the ability to eliminate about 14.1 million. So we are now down to call it about 32 and so were starting to go to work on those remaining pieces. So still have a number of things that are out there that we think you could generate somewhere in the area of an additional 20 to 40 million of liquidity by the end of this year.

Neal Dingmann

Great color, thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Ron Mills with Johnson Rice. Your line is now open.

Ron Mills

Good morning Tom, just one clarification from the previous question. Going from 23 million to 40 million in liquidity, you think that that can be accomplished with just those asset sale, so any [incremental LOC] or improvement in gas marketing that’s that can start getting you, working you from the 40 million low end to the 75 million high end of liquidity enhancements?

Tom Stabley

Yes, I think the original expectation for us that we set was about 40 million by the end of the year. We would consider what we’ve done to date to be kind of in that 23-ish range. So what we would really need is the Western Lawrence Assets and then one of the other two items to occur to get to 40, which would be Westmoreland or the additional letters of credit. And then to the extent we could get both gone, it would obviously push us about that, that 40 million number.

Ron Mills

Okay and another clarification on the BPC marketing arrangement on C3+. Is that what you reference in terms of the incremental EBITDA enhancements in terms of that marketing arrangement, potentially leading to better realizations there to go along with reducing the LOCs.

Tom Stabley

Yes, we believe I think if you look the amount of C3 that’s forecasted or an analyst consensus, I think the number for 18 is probably somewhere in the 2.5 to 2.7 million barrels of additional C3. So to the extent without getting into the specifics if that enhancement is a $1 to $2 enhancement over kind of where we think we were for 2017, you could be looking as much took $3 to $4.5 or $6 million of additional upside from that contract in 2018.

Ron Mills

Great. And then just one last one from me. Operationally the timing of the upcoming 12 completions at Moraine East plus with the stuff in the Legacy Buttler and Warrior North in the fourth quarter, how are those tracking relative to your expectations and is the third quarter growth or completions really going to be more backend loaded, weighted so most of the impact is on the fourth?

Tom Stabley

Yes, I think obviously we had some delays in the Vaughns, in the Bairds we switched completion crews and things got off to a bit of a slow start with. I am very excited to say that since then on the Shields Pad and for [Indiscernible] the group in our operations team has really hit their stride. We’ve seen above our expectations as far as number of stages per day. We’ve been as high as on average eight and seen days as high as 10 stages per day.

So the guys have done a really good job. The Shields Pads are currently in the sales flowing gas, slightly ahead of the schedule that we had originally anticipated. The Mackrell, the plugs are drilled out and as soon as the flow back equipment is released from the Shields, it will move to the macros, the pipelines are all in place for that. So there’s no delays there, so the macro should be in sales by early September.

The crew has moved to the Fyre pad, they are about a third of the way done, the pipe is currently going in the ground to the Fyre pad, expectations are that that’s on schedule, obviously, weather permitting. But right now, it’s very good and so meeting that October 1 start date for the Fyre. Now those three pads are the ones that are in our Marine East area and that will be constrained, so we won’t be able to achieve full rate from all of those pads, due to the lack of compression. I would not expect that until probably the first weekend in January.

And then the crew has already begun some preliminary work on the Wilson Pad, which is the last pad really for this year to contribute production. So once that crew finishes up on the Fyres will move directly to Wilson. So we have a high degree of confidence that the operations will meet the deadlines and the goals if not exceed, to achieve that exit rate for the end of this year.

So that’s what gives me the confidence going into 2018 that we can still achieve the plan as designed. If anything, we’re pushing the guys as hard as we can to try and get things done even a little bit quicker. So feel pretty good about what we’re talking about for year-end and where we are at.

Ron Mills

Great. Thank you for the color.

Operator

Our next question is from David Deckelbaum with KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

David Deckelbaum

Good morning, Tom. Nice -- on the quarter, thanks for tasking my questions.

Tom Stabley

Sure, you bet. Thanks, Dave.

David Deckelbaum

I was curious just on the BP agreement, are you, I guess what are you dedicating in that agreement to get some of these terms are you sort of nominating some of the firm that you had signed that goes down to the Gulf Coast and putting it into their river or pools so they may generally market your overall gas, is that how you are reducing the letters of credit?

Tom Stabley

Well I think it’s a very comprehensive marketing arrangement that we put together with BP that includes a bunch of different pieces. I think the lynchpin in the overall arrangement is the marketing of our C3+ liquids out of our Butler operated area. I think we’ve had a very long historic relationship with BP that we value very highly and I think they value the relationship of Rex, so they approached us and I think we’ve been working on this for about six months and so the – it’s more of a comprehensive solution. They already Dave as you know a 100 million of our Golf Coast transport is dedicated to BP for the [free port facility] that ultimately starts later in 2018. So they now will not only have that 100, but will also be marketing all of our liquids C3+ or the majority out of the Butler operated area. So it’s a more of a comprehensive package, but again, the relationship with BP is very strong and we’re happy it.

David Deckelbaum

Good. I appreciate that. And Tom, I guess just wondering I know that you guys have laid out the two year program going through 2018 and a lot of this year you end up achieving a lot of the HBP goals that you had set forth, at the same time I guess as you get into next year and sort of through the end of this year some of the joint development agreements that you have lapsed, how do you think about Rex now sort of in a call it the $3 gas world with improved disk [ph] both on the C3 and on that gas side as sort of a go-forward operator would you be looking to go back and I guess maybe you can give us a sense of timing on talking benefit trade again or some of the other [JVA ] partners because you want to go back to the joint development agreement model, once you pass the HBP requirements, once you sort of freed up some more liquidity here or how are you thinking about the evolution here?

Tom Stabley

Yes, I think we are – I think our JV partners, both BSP and [Indiscernible] are very happy with obviously the results we’ve seen. You’ve seen them continue [to elect] into wells, I think those relationships that we continue to foster, I do believe that the new term loan that was put in place provides us the capital to continue that, that drilling program beyond HBP. And I think what with the team is looking at now is identifying where the best pads are in the field that we can go back to and utilize that pad drilling so areas where we have water infrastructure in place, areas where pads have maybe not been reclaimed, where the well performance can meet or exceed our existing type curves.

If you remember our tight curves that we put out for the Butler operated area are across the field. So we have well that are 20% to 30% above the type curve, and we have some wells that are maybe 10% to 15% below the type curves.

So our opportunity going forward is to select pads that will exceed the existing type curves and allow us to continue to grow at much more efficient uses of our capital. And so that’s one of the reasons that we put that credit facility in place, was to allow us to continue to grow it a lot more efficient use of that money.

So that’s what we are working on right now, we are identifying areas where higher liquids would benefit us in a oil rich environment where prices in oil are higher, we are identifying areas in the field that maybe have much higher gas rates and less liquids depending on where gas prices go. And so I think the operations team will have the flexibility to pick the right pad to go to based on the commodity environment we are in and utilize and be good stewards of capital as we go forward on a go forward basis.

David Deckelbaum

Thanks for the color, Tom.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Jeff Grampp with Northland Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Jeff Grampp

Good morning, Tom. Just sticking on the BP agreement making sure I kind of understand the moving parts here, is the right way to think about it that I guess in some oriented quarters we see you dip on the C3+ plus improve and then venture maybe a little bit weaker, but net net on an annual basis, you guys are going to come out ahead and then just generally I think you guys in the past had talked about in 2018 seem like a 45% to 50% of WTI realizations, should we expect that to be – maybe be a little bit better results out of this?

Tom Stabley

Yes, that’s correct. I think we would expect it slightly higher in the winter, significantly better in the summer and then on average, to compare to Nymex we would expect that rate to be at the high end or slightly above it, correct.

Jeff Grampp

Okay, perfect. And then on the operational side in the [Indiscernible] last night you guys talked about some engineered spacing on some upcoming wells, can you guys just maybe talk about what you’re doing exactly there and what kind of the [euphoria] or concept is that you guys are testing will be helpful?

Bob Ovitz

Sure, Jeff this is Bob. Good question. We’re looking on about four or five pads, we’re not running them on all wells, but we are running some technologies out there that give us the ability to learn about the rock stresses and design our frac jobs basically engineer the spacing of the – of our stages versus just doing them geometrically.

And the idea behind it is, there’s a cost saving feature in that by engineering, you can have some rock that’s high stresses, some that’s low stresses and what you want to do is stay within the same stress profile. In doing so, you may be as effective in stimulating the rock with perhaps two or three less stages, say on a six or seven thousand foot lateral, and may also have a better productive results.

Obviously the productive results, I mean you are talking 12, to 16, 18 months before we really get a idea on that, but that’s one of the big things that we are testing.

Jeff Grampp

Okay. Perfect, helpful color, Bob. I’ll turn it back.

Operator

And I’m showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to Tom Stabley for any further remarks.

Tom Stabley

Great. I appreciate everyone for participating in Rex Energy’s second quarter conference call and will look forward to speaking with you on the third quarter. Thank you all. Have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.