Tahoe Resources' (TAHO) CEO Ron Clayton on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE:TAHO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 9, 2017, 10:00 am ET

Executives

Cassandra Joseph - Associate General Counsel

Ron Clayton - President & CEO

Elizabeth McGregor - VP & CFO

Tom Fudge - VP, Operations

Edie Hofmeister - VP, Corporate Affairs

Analysts

Mike Parkin - National Bank

Matthew O'Keefe - Echelon Wealth Partners

Howard Flinker - Flinker & Co.

Chris Thompson - Raymond James

Steven Butler - GMP Securities

Andrew Kaip - BMO Capital Markets

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Independent Research

David Medilek - Macquarie

I would like to turn the conference over to Cassandra Joseph, Associate General Counsel for Tahoe Resources. Please go ahead.

Cassandra Joseph

Thank you, good morning. Welcome to Tahoe Resources earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2017. Management on the call include Ron Clayton, President and CEO; Elizabeth McGregor, Vice President and CFO; Tom Fudge, Vice President of Operations.

During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Our forward-looking statement disclosure and cautionary note and technical disclosures are on SEDAR as well as on our website. The financials and MD&A for the second quarter 2017 are also available on our website and on SEDAR. Please feel free to contact us with any questions after the call. Today's call is also being webcast and is available on the homepage of our website.

Slides synchronized to the remarks are available on the webcast and in PDF form in the Investor Relations section of the website.

I will now turn the call over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Ron Clayton.

Ron Clayton

Thank you, Cassie, and thanks everybody for joining us this morning. Notwithstanding the recent issues and surrounding Guatemala, Tahoe Resources had a very robust second quarter. Late yesterday we reported solid financial and operational results as well as updates on our two major projects. Production of both gold and silver were strong. However as a result of the road block at Casillas, combined with a temporary suspension on our mining license in Guatemala, we're unable to reconfirm our company wide multi-year guidance at this time. We continue to monitor the situation daily and will issue updated guidance when we have more clarity on the situation.

We also announced today that given the suspension of our operations in Guatemala, our board of directors made a prudent decision to suspend the dividend of $0.02 per share per month. As most of you are aware, when we built Escobal, we intended to return a portion of our free cash flow from the mine to shareholders via a dividend program, while using the remaining cash flow to fund our growth projects. Without that cash flow, the dividend had to be reevaluated. We remain focused on the financial health of the company and ensuring we have sufficient cash to continue with our growth plans is critical. We will revisit the dividend program when it makes sense to do so.

We also recently released our 2016 sustainability report which is available on our website. In it, we describe our successes and our ongoing challenges, and how we plan to meet those. Building an operating in a sustainable ways is central to the success of our business. We value feedback on this report. So please don't hesitate to reach out if you have questions or thoughts.

Before we go over the quarterly results, I would like to provide a quick update on the situation in Guatemala. As you know on May 24, 2017 anti-mining organization CALAS filed a claim in the Supreme Court of Guatemala against Guatemala's Ministry of Energy and Mines, MEM, alleging that MEM violated Xinca indigenous people's right of consultation in advance of granting the Escobal mining license to Tahoe's Guatemala subsidiary, Minera San Rafael.

On July 5, 2017, the company received notice that the Supreme Court of Guatemala issued a provisional decision in respect of the action against MEM that suspended the Escobal mining license of Minera San Rafael until the underlying civil claim is fully heard. Although the company was not party to the action commenced by CALAS, this decision conferred standing on the company which is now on the process of taking all legal steps to have the ruling reversed and the license reinstated as soon as possible.

Upon formal receipt of the order temporarily suspending the license for Escobal, the mine ceased all production related operations. The company plans to maintain the mines as the full production can be expeditiously resumed on reversal of the suspension and resolution of the Casillas road block. During this time the company will continue to maintain its high standard of security and environmental protection.

On July 14, the company filed legal action against the Guatemalan Supreme Court challenging jurisdiction and the process that the Supreme Court followed in rendering its decision. The Supreme Court is the initial trial court in Guatemala for constitutional actions filed against the Ministry of Energy and Mines. Appeals from these decisions are heard by Guatemala's Constitutional Court. Based on a prior ruling by the Constitutional Court involving consultation obligations with respect to a large natural resource project, the company believes that its operating license should remain in effect while any additional consultation is completed. Accordingly the company both appealed the decision to the constitutional court and asked the Supreme Court to reconsider its provisional ruling.

On July 28, the company has learned that the Supreme Court denied the company's motion for reconsideration. The Constitutional Court appeal is still pending and is expected sometime in the next three months.

The Supreme Court must still resolve CALAS's definitive constitutional claim which could take between 12 and 18 months, during which the company must suspend operations absent a reversal of provisional decision. The company understands that to the extent there were any consultation obligations MEM met those before issuing the exploitation license to Minera San Rafael.

In addition beginning on June 7, a group of protesters near the town of Casillas blocked the primary road that connects Guatemala City to the Escobal mine near San Rafael las Flores. Protest which continue today appear to have initially been related to a variety of issues including some unfound claims that mining at Escobal is causing seismic activity approximately 20 kilometres away.

Operations were reduced between June 8th and June 19th and were further curtailed on June 19th to conserve fuel. The company is working with the government, community leaders and others to resolve the situation peacefully and expeditiously. However the road blockage shows no sign of immediate resolution and we cannot predict at this time when the road will be clearer to able to transport materials in and out of mine.

Finally on July 7, the company learned that three class action lawsuits were purportedly filed against Tahoe and certain of its current and former officers and directors. The lawsuit alleges that the company made untrue statements of material facts or admitted to state material facts or engaged in acts that operated to deprive the purchasers of the company's stock. The lawsuits were filed following the issuance of the provisional decision by Guatemala Supreme Court.

The suits alleged compensatory damages, interest fees, and costs, the company disputes the allegations raised and will vigorously defend the lawsuits.

I will now turn to our business and give a brief overview of the results, Liz will then cover the financial information, and I'll wrap up the call with the summary of our two key near-term growth projects, the Bell Creek shaft and the Shahuindo expansion.

Our total cash cost and all-in sustaining costs for both precious metals although higher than in Q1 remain strong and demonstrate the high quality of our mines that we operate. Looking at silver total cash cost per ounce produced net of byproduct credits was $6.73. We averaged approximately $5.30 per ounce in April and May prior to the mill shutdown, which is more in line with the first quarter of the year.

All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver were $10.01 per ounce versus $8.11 per ounce the previous quarter with the average for April and May being $8.45.

We had strong per ounce cost performance on the gold side of our business in Q2. Total cash cost average $601 per ounce higher than Q1 but as we mentioned last quarter we had an inventory adjustment in Peru that were to our benefit. $601 per ounce is more in line with our usual costs. All-in sustaining cost for gold in the second quarter averaged $925 per ounce produced which compared to $860 in the first quarter. Our continued low level of all-in sustaining cost demonstrate the value being derived from our wonderful gold operations.

We believe that consistent and strong financial performance is key to creating and maintaining long-term shareholder value. During the quarter we had cash flows from operations before changes in working capital of $99 million and we ended the quarter with just over $190 million on our balance sheet.

Earnings in the quarter at $0.11 per share were very good, however, we anticipate a decline in the third quarter and until we are shipping concentrate again from Guatemala, we should expect lower earnings. At the end of the quarter, we had minimal inventory on the ground in Guatemala and all shipments that were on the border at June 30 have now reached their destination.

Looking at our operations, we reported total silver production for the quarter of 4.1 million ounces almost all of which were from Escobal. From a cost standpoint, the mine was performing well prior to the curtailment of mill operations and total cash cost of $6.73 per ounce and all-in sustaining cost of $10.01 per ounce were higher than normal as a result of lower production levels. However our year-to-date metrics of $6.15 per ounce and $8.91 per ounce were very good.

Turning to gold production of 112,000 ounces at cash cost of $601 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $925 per ounce for the quarter certainly helped our earnings. Year-to-date costs were $587 per ounce and $892 per ounce gold. All of our gold mines are performing well and did very well in the second quarter and we continue to look at options to accelerate production in the current year where it makes sense.

Production at La Arena was 48,000 ounces and 101 for the year at an average grade just under half a gram per ton and we continue to see positive grade reconciliation. As we look to the future, La Arena is our best option to accelerate production in the next several months.

At Shahuindo, we produced about 21,000 ounces of gold in the second quarter, 41,000 ounces year-to-date which positions the mine for solid performance during the continued ramp up to 36,000 tons per day expected in the mid-year 2018.

In Canada, our Timmins mines produced about 41,000 ounces in the second quarter and 85,000 ounces year-to-date with cost in line with our expectations as we continue to make great progress on the Bell Creek shaft project.

We're not able to reconfirm our companywide multi-year guidance at this time; although we anticipate our gold operations to meet their 2017 targets of 375,000 ounces to 425,000 ounces and be at the lower end of the total cash cost range of $700 per ounce to $750 per ounce.

The situation in Guatemala means we continue to review our options including capital and exploration programs along with G&A costs to determine where the reductions or deferrals of spending will have the least impact on near-term production and our growth projects.

With that, I'll turn the call over to our CFO, Liz McGregor, and following Liz's comments I'll get into more details on our two key growth projects that are expected to drive near-term production. Liz?

Elizabeth McGregor

Thanks, Ron, and good morning everyone. I'm not going to spend a lot of time on the financial results as these have been covered in our public releases but there are a few things that I will highlight.

As Ron mentioned, our cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital totaled $99 million which is a decrease from the same period last year and Q1 2017.

Earnings for the quarter were $33 million or $0.11 per share and $0.35 year-to-date. There have been no material differences between earnings and adjusted earnings in 2017.

Earnings in Q2 were lower than in Q1 as a result of lower sales volumes of all metals at Escobal, our lower realized prices, offset by slightly higher gold volumes at our other operations. This was offset by slightly lower taxes, depreciation, and production costs.

We did see a negative impact of the provisional price adjustments on the Escobal metals outstanding at March 31, 2017, of approximately $2 million which impacted our revenues and sales remained strong despite our last full shipment of concentrate leaving Escobal on June 10.

As a result of the Provisional Amparo we invoked first measurer on July 6 and we will work with our smelter customers to resume shipments when production starts back up and the road is cleared.

We currently have over 250,000 ounces of silver and concentrate that remains onsite and cannot be shipped until our license is reinstated. Once we are able to resume operations and start shipping concentrate, we anticipate it could be 60 to 90 days until all shipments revenue recognition criteria is met as some sales are not recognized until the concentrate reaches the smelter.

To-date in July, we have collected approximately $15 million related to inventory that was either on the water or any accounts receivable balance at June 30.

During Q2, we sold 4.2 million ounces of silver from Escobal, 4.3 million ounces company-wide in concentrate at a realized price of 15.72 per ounce which was 1 million ounces less than we sold in each of Q1 2017 and Q2 2016 which were both at a realized price of right around $19.

Year-to-date silver sales were just under 10 million ounces. As mentioned, our realized silver price in Q2 was significantly lower than the previous quarter averaging 15.72 per ounce. This quarter's price decreased at $3.50 per ounce or 18% from Q1 and was $1.49 per ounce or 9% lower than the average spot price 17.21 per ounce. This discount to stock reflected the impact of the price decreases on the 3.4 million ounces of silver that were provisionally priced at March 31.

Assets in the way, the impact of provisional pricing that helped us last quarter moved in the opposite direction this quarter. We had a strong quarter on the gold side of our business with gold sales of 110,000 ounces and 226,000 ounces year-to-date. Gold sales in Q2 2017 compared to 116,000 ounces in Q1 2017, and 98,000 ounces in Q2 2016.

Looking at the prices, our realized price for Gold in doré during the quarter was $1,248 per ounce slightly higher than in Q1 which helped to offset the decreased sales volume.

Production costs were $92 million, depreciation was $38 million, and corporate G&A was $11 million which were all in line with the same period in 2016 and Q1 2017.

Exploration expenditures were $6 million in Q2 versus $4.2 million in the prior quarter as our exploration programs continued to focus on the growth plan.

On a per ounce cost basis, as Ron mentioned, our cost for both silver and gold production was slightly higher than the previous quarter but very strong on a year-to-date basis.

Turning to capital, total expenditures in Q2 were $64 million of which $33 million related to sustaining capital and $31 million to project capital. As Ron mentioned, we are continuing to review our capital programs in light of the situation in Guatemala and we will update the market when we have more detail as to what if any capital programs are being reduced. We have already requested our mines that any non-critical capital that does not affect near-term production.

As a wrap up, I'll mention that on July 18, we increased our revolving credit facility with our banking syndicate from $150 million to $300 million with a $50 million accordion feature. As was indicated on our conference call on July 6, our banking partners have been very supportive and have worked with us to provide flexibility given the current situation in Guatemala. The majority of the covenants remain consistent with the previous facility; however, we were afforded flexibility related to the temporary suspension of the license. While our license suspension greater than 30 days but less than 270 days would no longer put us into an event of default we would be -- we are limited in drawing on the facility to a maximum of $75 million during a period of suspension related to the temporary Amparo that means the Provisional Amparo.

In this situation, where a suspension is greater than 270 days, we are trigger in event of default and would need to work with our banks to address the situation or find alternative financing arrangements.

Finally with our strong balance sheet including cash and cash equivalents of $190 million debt and leases of about $45 million, we have about $145 million of net cash at the end of the quarter.

Our current working capital is just under $220 million which reflects the movement of the $35 million debt to current during the quarter. We remain undrawn on our revolver and unhedged on all our metals, so we can take the advantage of a rising price environment.

With our existing financial resources, our plans to defer non-essential capital and exploration spending along with the cessation of the dividend announced earlier today, we remain well positioned to continue to operate our gold mines while we work through the challenges we face in Guatemala.

With that, I'll now turn the call back to Ron.

Ron Clayton

Thanks, Liz. I prefer to spend the next few minutes talking about our near-term growth projects before we open up for questions.

As mentioned, we're suspending our previously issued companywide multi-year guidance until we have some clarity with respect to the situation in Guatemala. We are however continuing with our two main capital projects which are the expansion of Shahuindo to 36,000 tons per day and doubling production of Bell Creek mine to 80,000 ounces per year.

Looking first at Shahuindo, detailed engineering and the foundation platform for Pad 2B was completed in June with construction expected to begin later in August. We expect this pad to be ready for production in Q3 of 2018. Phase 1 of the south waste rock dump is pending final approval by the local mining authority and when ready will have sufficient capacity to accommodate material through the end of 2018. Construction of the initial 12,000 ton per day crushing and agglomeration circuit continued and remains on schedule for commissioning in the third quarter of this year. The company anticipates finalizing the purchase order for the additional 24,000 ton per day crushing and agglomeration equipment in early third quarter with installation complete and commissioning underway by mid-year 2018.

Of the $80 million total capital project budget for the crushing and agglomeration circuit, approximately $30.8 million has been spent through June 30. The company has $16 million in commitments with the balance expected to be spent in the second half of 2017 to complete the 12,000 ton per day plant and 33.2 million to complete the expanded 36,000 ton per day plant.

I should mention at this point that the Second Circuit was closely reviewed as part of our plans to reduce capital. We assess the impact of delaying the purchase and installation of the equipment for the 24,000 ton per day expansion and the delay in capital spend just didn't make sense given the delay in revenues that would result.

Water is always a critical element for any successful mining project and the Shahuindo expansion is no exception. After some initial disappointments, we've successfully unreceipted a significant water-bearing structure and although it's too early to assume 100% success, we are very encouraged by these results. So the project continues in its plan to reach a full 36,000 ton per day production rate by the end of 2018 providing an expected 80% ultimate gold recovery in line with the pre-feasibility study.

Turning to Bell Creek, the shaft project continued on schedule during the quarter. Excavation of the second of three pilot raises was completed and approximate 50% of the shaft has been enlarged to the final dimensions. The last of the pilot raises are set to begin shortly. Shaft rehabilitation also progressed well during the quarter and is complete down to the 300 meter elevation with new shafts guides and services installed. The internal sinking plant encountered some equipment issues during commissioning and replacements are being procured. This is not expected to impact the schedule at this time and elements of it were used to complete a portion of the shaft rehabilitation on some of the upper levels.

Surface construction continued in the corridor with the new administration complex, approximately 80% complete and the New Security Complex construction started. Demolition of the historical hoisting plant was completed and excavation for the new foundations was started with all the activity we continue to be extremely pleased with the progress being made in Canada.

Of the $80 million total budget for the Bell Creek shaft project approximately $31.6 million has been spent, and of the remaining amount the company has $11.1 million in commitments, with the balance expected to be spent in the second half of 2017, and early 2018. This project remains on schedule and budget.

In the second quarter, we spent approximately $6 million on our exploration efforts. Of this amount $3 million was in Canada, where we completed over 20,000 meters of expense drilling during the quarter. Some of this drilling was focused on Fenn-Gib although we are currently slowing the work as we review our cost going forward and therefore no longer plan to release a preliminary economic assessment this year.

We also continued extensional drilling at multiple targets within the Timmins West and Bell Creek complexes.

In Peru, we spent $2.6 million on exploration which mainly included about 7,000 meters of drilling in the San Jose and La Chilca zones to the Northwest of the Shahuindo resource as well as approximately 1200 meters of drilling at La Arena II during the quarter.

We discontinued work on the PEA at the La Arena Phase 2 with management's focus on resolving the situation in Guatemala, the suspension of multi-year guidance, and our ongoing review of capital and exploration projects, we've also chosen to cancel the Investor Day as originally planned for September 14. We'll update you if the situation changes.

Turning briefly to the future of exploration, spending is going to be focused on those areas with the highest likelihood of having an impact on near-term production. When we came out with our original but now suspended guidance for exploration in 2017, we were planning to focus on Canada and Peru with limited drilling in Guatemala.

While our focus hasn't changed with the exception of Guatemala, we're scaling back spend in those areas where the potential for impact to production is still several years out. In Peru, our focus will remain on the satellite projects around Shahuindo. In Canada, we continue to focus on Whitney and Juby deposits.

In summary, with the challenges in Guatemala, the first six months of 2017 yielded positive results for Tahoe. We continue to diligently work to manage the situation in Guatemala and we'll keep you updated as we have details. Our review of non-essential capital and exploration programs while maintaining near current production plans at both Shahuindo and Bell Creek, coupled with the suspension of the dividend during a temporary suspension of a license at Escobal leave us well positioned to sustain operations on the gold side of the business while we work through the significant challenges in Guatemala. Our balance sheet remains strong and the company is focused on our growth projects and getting things resolved in Guatemala at this point.

With that, operator, we will be happy to take questions.

The first question comes from Mike Parkin with National Bank. Please go ahead. Mike Parkin with National Bank, please go ahead.

Mike Parkin

Hi thanks for taking my questions, a couple of questions from me, the smelter agreement, do you have any kind of minimum tonnage requirement or it's not an issue that the production is shut off there?

Ron Clayton

No, Michael we did -- good morning by the way, we did actually declare portion here with the smelter but we don't have any minimum tonnage agreements with -- we got good arrangement with our smelters.

Mike Parkin

Okay. And then can you just give us a reminder on what the current maintenance costs for Escobal will be well it's shutdown on?

Ron Clayton

Well I'm going to let Liz answer that one.

Elizabeth McGregor

We're looking at right around $2 million a month. The first month, so the month of July was a little bit higher. We were closer to $5 million for the month of July and then we would expect it to go down to about $2 million, $2.5 million.

Ron Clayton

And that assumes Mike that we've still got the employees on board but on reduced wages which is where they currently are.

Mike Parkin

Okay. Is there a risk in terms of regional employment to take away your staff, is that why you're keeping them on?

Ron Clayton

No. We've gotten tremendous support from our employees and we want to continue to support them as long as we think it's reasonable to do so.

The next question comes from Matthew O'Keefe with Echelon Wealth Partners. Please go ahead.

Matthew O'Keefe

How are you doing? My questions on the road block that you mentioned, I mean you mentioned it in the press release a few aspects of it, I'm curious I mean how many people are there and what is it there, what is their focus like what is it that they are protesting or and what do they expect to accomplish because the mine is shutdown and then a follow-on to that are they going to impact your ability to keep current maintenance to the level that you need to keep it?

Ron Clayton

Yes, okay, so first off you know I think it ranges anywhere from a few handfuls of people to a few hundred people depending on time and day and that kind of thing. In terms of what they're protesting Matt it started out I think as a protest against the Mayor of Casillas. And I think a lot of people saw an opportunity here to pile on and use that as something to add on to the situation with the lawsuit filed by CALAS. So there's a number of people with a number of different let's say desires or things that they're protesting.

In terms of -- so we're working our way through that. We're having setting trying to set up meetings with all the different players and trying to get through a dialogue but at this point, our focus is on getting that peacefully resolved at the same time that we get the loss issue covered.

In terms of being able to maintain our current maintenance now we're able to do that other ways and we certainly have had the support of the government to get the things that we need to get. So, I don't anticipate having large issues with -- with being able to maintain our current maintenance. But certainly it's potentially an issue with -- with the government and needing to keep that road open for commerce. Frankly if you're able to block roads in Guatemala and so we'll keep working with the government to get the road opened.

Matthew O'Keefe

Okay. So I guess the second question is -- is now entirely directed at the mine it's a more general.

Ron Clayton

I think after things, after it started it's been very much focused on the mine since the original start.

Matthew O'Keefe

Okay. Okay, that was my main question and will just -- will hope that we'll get the positive appeal in the next couple of months. Thanks.

The next question comes from Howard Flinker with Flinker & Co. Please go ahead.

Howard Flinker

Hey. Was the official shutdown in Guatemala June 19 meaning you produced until June 19?

Ron Clayton

Actually we cut back on production and operations as early as June 8.

Howard Flinker

Okay.

Ron Clayton

We did keep some things going during that period of time but on June 19 we basically curtailed most things.

Howard Flinker

Okay that means for three quarter over the three months you were still running and producing so that won't -- that won't occur any bonus?

Ron Clayton

Yes, roughly, yes.

Howard Flinker

If the constitutional -- Supreme Court and constitutional court rule against your mining contract can you take this to the court of International Court of The Hague or whatever it's called?

Ron Clayton

Yes. We're pursuing that. I can't give you a good answer with that one right now but we're looking into that what the options are in international law.

Howard Flinker

Okay. But it's not blocked in the mining contract is an eligible up -- eligible avenue for you guys.

Ron Clayton

No, there's nothing in the mining license that that blocks out.

Howard Flinker

Okay. And finally could Liz or Alexander please send me the full financials for the quarter.

Ron Clayton

Yes.

Elizabeth McGregor

Absolutely.

Howard Flinker

Yes, actually, send ultimately. Have some fun fishing this weekend, Ron. I spoke to some guys going to be fishing with you.

Ron Clayton

Okay.

Howard Flinker

Last night. All right. Thanks guys.

Ron Clayton

Thanks, Howard.

The next question comes from Chris Thompson with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Chris Thompson

Couple of quick questions here we'll start off with Ron actually just looking at the performance I guess in the first half of the year. Looks like you're -- you're well positioned there and you did mention that it's a pretty good chance for accelerated production in the back half is that right and if that is the case I mean what should we be modeling there?

Ron Clayton

Yes, I don't think we're ready to give you guidance going forward on what we're doing there. But you should -- you clearly got the message we are working on trying to push that okay. I don't -- I don't know that I want to commit to anything but maybe you should thinking above maybe around 170,000 for a year.

Chris Thompson

Thanks. Is that making up for shortfalls at Shahuindo?

Ron Clayton

No, Shahuindo is actually outperforming our plans. So it's -- we really -- there's two things there's happening here, Chris. First a) we've seen some things that teams been able to improve on just our operating performance at La Arena, and we continue to see that positive grade reconciliation.

Chris Thompson

Thanks. Okay. Just moving on to the tenants operations Ron can you just help me just understand the split by way of mill seeds from like Timmins West and Bell Creek?

Ron Clayton

It's roughly yes 75:25 roughly.

Chris Thompson

Okay, all right. And then how would -- how would we -- how would we split out from a deposit perspective at Timmins West?

Ron Clayton

Chris, let us get back to you.

Chris Thompson

Okay, no right it's all right. And then just finally Ron you did mention obviously CapEx budget for the second half of the year Bell Creek what's been spent to-date and what's due to be spent i.e. the remainder of the $80 million I mean how much can we allocate or should we be allocating for the back half of this year about?

Ron Clayton

Liz, can you?

Elizabeth McGregor

Specifically about the Bell Creek.

Chris Thompson

Yes that's right.

Elizabeth McGregor

Let me get back to you on that one at Bell Creek.

The next question comes from Steven Butler with GMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Steven Butler

With the PO filed to the Constitutional Court is there any next steps that you're waiting on or is it a matter of just waiting for a ruling has there been hearings by the various parties at the Constitutional Court level.

Ron Clayton

Steve, I don't think there has been any formal hearings. I think we're of the opinion that they're talking. But I can't -- we can't give you any further guidance on timing other than what we've put in the press release. Very, very difficult to predict.

Steven Butler

Right, okay that's fine. The -- and you talked to Chris about, you said earlier I guess Ron you remember the best lever to pull on production over the next few months is La Arena is it just come back to just stacking more tons or going for grade in the pit or what?

Ron Clayton

We've done a couple of things there, we've kind of -- and I mentioned this we actually did this in the first quarter. We kind of changed our cutoff grade for what goes to the pad versus what goes to the -- goes to the stockpile which will eventually get on the pad anyway it's just a matter of optimizing the grade to the pad. So, that's one thing and that had an impact in the first and second quarters. And then frankly reconciliation we're taken advantage of the opportunity and we're trying to push the tons a little bit.

Steven Butler

Okay. And it's still early days at Shahuindo, Ron. But have you guys noticed any reconciliation on both tons or grade?

Ron Clayton

All I would say there Steve is reconciling very well to the bottom line. We're not -- I don't think we see anything that would make us jump up down and say it looks like we’re going to have the same thing that we have at La Arena but it’s reconciling well.

And we're -- we're pretty happy with the way things are going at Shahuindo. We're seeing good recoveries on run a mine and the production rate there's been a little bit better than we were expecting it has been ramped up. So, overall in Peru I'm excited about what's happening, I'm really excited about what's happening in all of our gold operations.

Steven Butler

Okay. And then last question I guess for you Liz the accounting came in through better than -- than you guys had indicated on July the 7 or 6 whatever was you said, you end the quarter at 165 over and you certainly were well over there was it a working capital bump or lower CapEx?

Elizabeth McGregor

It was working capital and we actually had a couple of deposit then transit that didn't get picked up early on due to bank holidays.

Steven Butler

Okay, working capital. Thanks a lot.

Ron Clayton

Thanks, Steve.

The next question comes from Andrew Kaip with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Andrew Kaip

I've got a couple of questions maybe this is better for Liz, Liz you indicated that in July you had about $15 million in sales from Escobal Concentrate I'm just wondering how much more do you foresee like how much more inventories there in trend that yet to be realized.

Elizabeth McGregor

Sure so the $15 million wasn't actually in sales that was cash that was collected. There was only about $5 million in sales that will hit our revenue line in July.

Andrew Kaip

Okay. All right and is there any -- are there any additional sales that you think are going to flow through the remainder of this quarter.

Elizabeth McGregor

Nothing material what we will see is we had -- we had our provisionally priced ounces and assets as get finalized throughout the quarter we will see some minor adjustments depending on what happens with the price on the ounces that were priced in August and September remaining. So we could see that number move a little that but it shouldn't be material.

Andrew Kaip

Okay. And then how are you going to account for the standby cost at Escobal. Is it going to be other expenses or how are you going to -- how you're going to deal with that now.

Elizabeth McGregor

We're going to most likely callout an additional line in operating cost called care and maintenance. And so what we'll do is it'll run through operating costs not other income but we won't be updating the metrics on a per ounce basis because there's no productions as accurate, so it will become a reconciling item.

Andrew Kaip

Okay, all right. And then Ron at Shahuindo you’ve indicated the spend thus far for this to be expansion -- subsequent expansion how much more is to spend -- how much more is yet to be spent on the 12,000 tons a day.

Ron Clayton

I'll try to give you a number but --

Elizabeth McGregor

It's not a lot.

Ron Clayton

It's not a lot Andrew. I think it's probably less than 10 million bucks but let us get back to you, okay.

Andrew Kaip

Okay, all right. I think that’s it. That’s really what I was looking for. Thanks very much.

Ron Clayton

Yes, the Phase 1 is going really quite well.

The next question comes from John Tumazos with John Tumazos Independent Research. Please go ahead.

John Tumazos

Thank you for taking my questions. My question concerns the government's inability to open the road to Casillas as was suggested by your June 23rd press release that the government is taking legal action to open the road or lift the blockade.

Ron Clayton

Yes.

John Tumazos

Is the situation a little bit like some other countries like in Mexico, the government may not control every county and then Afghanistan there is region of Waziristan, which in my opinion resembles Mexico, does the Guatemalan government just not control all the ground?

Ron Clayton

Well I guess they do John but like many less developed countries, the further you get away from a major city center, the less ability they have to do that in the less rule of law and I think we've seen that throughout the full seven years that we've been involved and frankly Kevin has seen it even a lot longer than that.

So it's a little more difficult for them to control things outside. But more important here, it’s important to us to try to resolve this situation peacefully. I don't think that there is any doubt that the government would open the road and may choose to open the road at any time and they could choose to open the road at any time.

From our perspective, at least right now while we are working through the court things, we would much prefer to sit down at the table and find out what it is these folks want and how we might be able to come to a peaceful solution for the situation. So I don't have any doubt that the government will at some point choose to open the road.

John Tumazos

How much you think the conflict is about the indigenous people objecting to five centuries of Spanish rule and the government?

Ron Clayton

John I hate to interrupt you but this is pretty easy there's almost no indigenous involvement in the road block. This really started out as a protest, the locals had in Casillas against the Mayor and then it got seen as an opportunity coupled with the things going on with the lawsuit I think to pile on to the mining issue and there are a number of different factions that have piled on to the situation here with about six different ideas of what it is, they want everything from totally anti-mining and totally anti-development to projects and funding and things like that.

The next question comes from David Medilek with Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Ron Clayton

Good morning, David.

David Medilek

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. I have a couple on Timmins, first one is on the mill throughput there was a notable uptick from previous quarters is this rate sustainable could it potentially go higher or is it contingent on the Bell Creek shaft project being completed?

Ron Clayton

Yes I think, I think what you're seeing here is we really tried hard in the team up there as Peter sitting over here and he has head out me there, the team has worked very hard to really kind of understand what the real mill capacity is there and I think we're understanding that it's significantly better than the 3,500 ton a day nameplate. And so yes I think this number is fairly sustainable. Certainly we're looking at some things at Bell Creek with the shaft which would help us increase some production and we're looking at some things at Timmins West that might help us increase the production from there. So over the long haul, I'd say yes our target goal here is to make these numbers sustainable in the short-term that's not planned but we're going to keep pushing.

David Medilek

Yes. So there is certain amount of return do you think?

Ron Clayton

Yes, the team out there has done a fantastic job of making things happen this year and I’m really excited about it.

David Medilek

Right. So in the near-term, do you think the mine will be able to feed that higher mill throughput rate?

Ron Clayton

Eventually yes I do absolutely.

David Medilek

Okay. Okay. And my next question again on Timmins, is there operational flexibility to resequence and bring in higher grade stopes ahead of schedule in the near term?

Ron Clayton

Probably not. We probably don’t have that kind of flexibility in Timmins.

David Medilek

Okay, great. Thanks very much for answering my questions.

Ron Clayton

You bet. Operator, with that I think we’re probably out of the questions.

Ron Clayton

Thanks everybody for your questions. I know you understand that the situation in Guatemala is both fluid and complex. But I'd like to remind you that we’ve been working successfully there for over seven years and we have a dedicated management team both in Rio and Guatemala who are working diligently to resolve the situation there. We also have very strong teams in Canada and Peru where we are working to ensure our gold operations remain stable and continue to grow.

We've got a robust financial position at June 30 that leaves us with the ability to continue with our gold operations while we work through the significant challenges in Guatemala. The gold side of the business continues to perform very well operationally and financially with attractive near-term growth that we're keeping on track. We look forward to updating you when we have additional information and can provide revised guidance for 2017. Thank you for joining us today.

