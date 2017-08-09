Disney: The King Of Content Will Stream

Investment Thesis

Have you ever wanted to own a company that has a unique competitive advantage that can generate increasing revenues for decades to come? A unique competitive advantage that no one can match, that can no technology can beat, a unique competitive advantage.

This is what Disney (DIS) has with its content box. This box including Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucas Film. Back in 2006, Disney bought Marvel Studios and proved to the world it can make Captain America looks cool without Mickey’s ear on his head. DIS stroke again with Lucas Film in 2012 with another $4 billion deals. These $8 billion spent in the last decade has helped DIS building the largest content universe for entertainment. Netflix (NFLX) had a head start in streaming and DIS was losing steam due to many sports fans leaving cable and ESPN along the way. The game just changed yesterday as Disney announced it is taking over BAMTech to launch ESPN and Disney streaming services. What happened when the king of content goes into the newest technology to offer its entertainments? A great buy opportunity.

What Makes Disney (DIS) a Good Business?

DIS has become a lot more than entertainment parks and Mickey Mouse over the years. This is now the largest entertainment business in the world. Walt Disney is divided into five different segments:

Media Networks 42.60% of revenue (last 9 months)

ESPN is by far the most valuable asset in the division. However a steady decline of ESPN revenues and earnings have driven investors pessimistic about the whole company. In their latest earnings report (as at August 8 th 2017), the company announced another deceiving quarter for the division:

The decrease at ESPN was due to higher programming costs, lower advertising revenue and severance and contract termination costs, partially offset by affiliate revenue growth. The programming cost increase was due to a contractual rate increase for NBA programming, partially offset by a decrease in the cost of time for ESPN programming aired on the ABC Television Network. Lower advertising revenue was due to a decrease in average viewership and lower units delivered including the impact of two fewer NBA finals games, partially offset by higher rates. - Q3 press release

This is how the decision of streaming its own sports services comes in play. If the customer is leaving cable for streaming, so be it! Disney has the financial strength and unique content to offer strong streaming services.

“Today we announced a strategic shift in the way we distribute our content. The media landscape is increasingly defined by direct relationships between content creators and consumers, and our control of BAMTech’s full array of innovative technology will give us the power to forge those connections, along with the flexibility to quickly adapt to shifts in the market,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. - Q3 press release

Parks and Resorts 32.45% of revenue (last 9 months)

The Park division is on the roll for the past couple of years with the opening of a totally new park in Shanghai in 2016, the opening of an Avatar section at Disney World and the upcoming Star Wars in 2019. This division shows a revenue increase of 12% for the latest quarter and +9% for the past 12 months.

Disney continues to show stable numbers in both Disney Land and Disney World parks while its international parks are leading growth (mostly Disney Land Paris and Shanghai park). There was lots of money spent on marketing this year to promote both the new park and the new sections. Yet, earnings increased by 18% this quarter and 17% for the past 9 months.

Studio Entertainments 16.40% of revenue (last 9 months)

Disney's movie studios published lower revenues for both Q3 (-16%) and the past 9 months (-9%). This decrease is mainly due to the fact that last year, DIS produced a very strong block buster with Captain America: Civil War. This year, nothing compared to this success so far.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Cars 3, while the prior-year quarter included Captain America: Civil War, The Jungle Book, Finding Dory and Alice Through the Looking Glass.” - Q3 press release

However, you can expect a stronger 2018 already based on the same thesis. In December 2016, Rogue One – A Star Wars Story was launched with great success but nothing compared to the previous year with Star Wars Episode VII. 2018 revenues will be supported by the launch of Star Wars Episode VIII which is expected to bring over $1.5 billion at the box office (Episode VII brought in slightly over $2 billion worldwide according to Box Office Mojo).

If you doubt of Disney’s ability to produce a blockbuster, may I suggest you look at the #1 box office per year since 2012:

Box Office Mojo

So far, we are at five out of six coming from a Disney franchise.

Consumer Products and Interactive 8.54% of revenue (last 9 months)

In my opinion, Disney's biggest strength lies in its business model and in its ability to integrate and cross-sell their ideas. This division reaps the benefits of licensing Disney’s various products. This division posted lower revenues (-12%) this quarter but higher earnings (+11%) due to higher licensing business.

How DIS fares vs. My 7 Principles of Investing

We all have our methods for analyzing a company. Over the years of trading, I’ve been through several stock research methodologies from various sources. This is how I came up with my 7 investing principles of dividend investing. Let’s take a closer look at them.

Source: Ycharts

Principle #1: High Dividend Yield Doesn’t Equal High Returns

My first investment principle goes against many income seeking investors’ rule: I try to avoid most companies with a dividend yield over 5%. Very few investments like this will be made in my case (you can read my case against high dividend yield here). The reason is simple - when a company pays a high dividend, it’s because the market thinks it's a risky investment… or that the company has nothing else but a constant cash flow to offer its investors. However, high yield hardly comes with dividend growth and this is what I am seeking most.

Source: data from Ycharts.

Since Disney started paying a dividend, it has never been seen as “classic dividend holding” per its very low yield. Historically, it has rarely reached the 2% level. In fact, the stock showed a 1% yield most of the past decade. With the recent stock pull-down (-9.31% over the past three months as of August 9), you have a chance to grab some shares at a 1.53% yield.

DIS meets my first investing principle.

Principle #2: Focus on Dividend Growth

Speaking of which, my second investing principle relates to dividend growth as being the most important metric of all. It proves management’s trust in the company’s future and is also a good sign of a sound business model. Over time, a dividend payment cannot be increased if the company is unable to increase its earnings. Steady earnings can’t be derived from anything else but increasing revenue. Who doesn’t want to own a company that shows rising revenues and earnings?

Source: Ycharts

While Disney’s yield is far from being phenomenal, its dividend growth is. The company switched from an annual dividend to a bi-annual one in 2015 (this explain the peak and drop on the graph). Back in 2012, DIS paid $0.75/share annually. In 2017, the company will pay over $1.56 assuming the next raised to be announced in the next quarter. The company will have more than double its dividend in the past five years. Plus, Disney has increased its dividend for the past seven (soon eight) consecutive years. This will make the company on the Dividend Achievers list in 2019.

DIS meets my second investing principle.

Principle #3: Find Sustainable Dividend Growth Stocks

Past dividend growth history is always interesting and tells you a lot about what happened with a company. As investors, we are more concerned about the future than the past. this is why it is important to find companies that will be able to sustain their dividend growth.

Source: data from Ycharts.

A strong dividend growth is one thing, but management must remain cautious about its future. By looking at the company’s payout and cash payout ratios (25.79% and 30.59%), you can expect lots of dividend increases in the future. The fact is that Disney is not only a king of content, it is also a king of cash flow:

Source: Ycharts

DIS meets my third investing principle.

Principle #4: The Business Model Ensure Future Growth

What Disney has built over the years is phenomenal. The company has created the largest content universe and had shown repeatedly its ability to create multiple sources of revenues from one idea (DIS is still showing a strong interest in Frozen toys that was release back in 2013).

Its business model is quite simple: create high-quality entertaining content and sell it through multiple channels. As the world is always looking for new entertainments and Disney owns the right on several of the most popular brands, it owns the recipe for long term cash flow building.

DIS still shows a strong business model and meets my fourth investing principle.

Principle #5: Buy When You Have Money in Hand - At The Right Valuation

I think the perfect timing to buy stocks is when you have money. Sleeping money is always a bad investment. However, it doesn’t mean that you should buy everything you see because you have some savings aside. There is a valuation work to be done. In order to achieve this task, I will start by looking at how the stock market valued the stock over the past 10 years by looking at its PE ratio:

Source: data from Ycharts.

Since 2016, the hype stopped around DIS. The company continues to publish strong results but ESPN growth concerns were the main topic. Since then, it has slowly created a buying opportunity that has reached its climax today (so far!).

Digging deeper into this stock valuation, I will use a double stage dividend discount model. As a dividend growth investor, I rather see companies like big money making machine and assess their value as such.

Here are the details of my calculations:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.56 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 8.50% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $464.76 $154.13 $92.03 10% Premium $426.03 $141.28 $84.36 Intrinsic Value $387.30 $128.44 $76.69 10% Discount $348.57 $115.60 $69.02 20% Discount $309.84 $102.75 $61.35

Source: DDM limitations

Disney is showing a 25% upside potential according to the DDM.

DIS meet my fifth investing principle with a potential upside of 33%

Principle #6: The Rationale Used to Buy is Also Used to Sell

I’ve found that one of the biggest investor struggles is to know when to buy and sell holdings. I use a very simple, but very effective rule to overcome my emotions when it is the time to pull the trigger. My investment decisions are motivated by the fact that the company confirms or not my investment thesis. Once the reasons (my investment thesis) why I purchase shares of a company are not valid anymore, I sell and never look back.

Some may think Disney just made a bold move to directly compete with Netflix instead of simply licensing its movies and TV shows to the king of streaming. After all, Disney isn’t making its dolls, it gives them to Hasbro (HAS). Why would DIS insist on competing in this new field? The answer is quite simple - if DIS doesn’t do that, ESPN will not likely to stream very well with Netflix.

Therefore, by taking all its content back and starting its own streaming services, Disney has a large library of content to offer to its subscribers. I personally don’t pay for cable and I happily pay my ten bucks a month to Netflix. Would I pay another ten per month for my children to watch Disney streaming services including Star Wars and Marvel characters? Definitely! The reason is quite simple - I’ll be paying for what my family is really watching. This is what each customer wants. If ESPN goes streaming, then Disney will recuperate most of what they lost in the past couple of years and will simply grow a stronger company.

DIS shows a solid investment thesis and meets my sixth investing principle.

Principle #7: Think Core, Think Growth

My investing strategy is divided into two segments: the core portfolio built with strong and stable stocks meeting all our requirements. The second part is called the “dividend growth stock addition” where I may ignore one of the metrics mentioned in principles #1 to #5 for a greater upside potential (e.g. riskier pick as well).

Disney has everything to be both a core and a growth holding. This company has shown a stable business model for nearly a century. With the upcoming of streaming, DIS is on a path to a strong growth story. You can expect both the stock price and the dividend payment to grow in the upcoming years.

DIS is a growth holding.

Final Thoughts on DIS – Buy, Hold or Sell?

I won’t lie to you, Disney has been one of my favorite companies for many years now. I believe the world of entertainment is a growing business and I rather hold shares of its king. The recent pullback has just created a great buying opportunity.

Disclaimer: I do hold DIS in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.