Array BioPharma's (ARRY) CEO Ron Squarer on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 9, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Tricia Haugeto - Investor Relations

Ron Squarer - Chief Executive Officer

Jason Haddock - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Robbins - Chief Operating Officer

Victor Sandor - Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan

Ted Tenthoff - Piper Jaffray

Chris Shibutani - Cowen & Co.

Peter Lawson - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc

Mara Goldstein - Cantor Fitzgerald

Stephen Willey - Stifel Nicolaus

Carmen Augustine - Jefferies

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q4 2017 Array BioPharma, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

Tricia Haugeto

Thank you. Good morning and welcome once again to Array BioPharma’s conference call to discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of fiscal 2017. You can listen to this conference call on Array’s website at arraybiopharma.com. Also, we are using slides today to accompany our remarks. The slides can be downloaded on the Investor Relations Homepage of our website. In addition, a replay of the conference call will be available as a webcast from our website.

I would like to introduce Array’s Chief Executive Officer, Ron Squarer; and our Chief Financial Officer, Jason Haddock, who will lead the call today. In addition, Dr. Victor Sandor, our Chief Medical Officer; and Andy Robbins, our Chief Operating Officer will be available to answer questions as needed.

But before I hand over the call to Ron, I will read the following Safe Harbor statement. The matters we are discussing today include projections or other forward-looking statements about the future results, research and development goals of Array and its collaborators and future financial performance of Array. These statements are estimates based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause them to differ materially from actual results.

We refer you to risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC including our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year-ended June 30, 2016 and in other filings Array makes with the SEC. These filings identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our projections or forward-looking statements.

Now, I would like to turn it over to Array’s CEO, Ron Squarer.

Ron Squarer

Thank you, Tricia, and good morning to, everyone, who’s called in. I’m starting on Slide 3 of our presentation. We’re very pleased that encorafenib and binimetinib New Drug Applications and Marketing Authorization Applications have been filed with the FDA and EMA, respectively, based on the strength of data from Part 1 and Part 2 of our global Phase 3 COLUMBUS trial in BRAF mutant melanoma patients.

We announced the NDA on July 5, and the MAAs were also filed in July. One results were presented at the Society of Melanoma Research Annual Congress or SMR this past November and top line results from Part 2, which I will review shortly were shared in May. We planned to share the full results of Part 2 at ESMO in September.

Now in May, we announced that we selected Ono Pharmaceuticals as our partner for development and commercialization of bini/enco in Japan and South Korea. We also initiated two exciting non-exclusive clinical trial collaborations; one with Merck and one with Bristol-Myers Squibb to investigate the safety and efficacy of our MEK inhibitor binimetinib with anti-PD-1 therapy in metastatic colorectal cancer patients with microsatellite stable tumors are MSS CRC.

And separately, we continue to enroll our Phase 2 BEACON CRC trial and based on an attractive safety profile and with early encouraging activity observed in the triplet combination safety lead-in, the randomized portion of the trial is well underway. Results from the safety lead-in will also be presented as well in September.

Novartis continues to substantially fund all ongoing trials with Binimetinib and encorafenib there were active or planned as of the close of the Novartis agreement in 2015, including the COLUMBUS Phase 3 trial. Reimbursement revenue from Novartis was approximately $107 million for the previous 12 months and we estimate that eventually, Novartis will have contributed over $400 million in payments to Array, related to binimetinib and encorafenib.

Now moving to Slide 5, we’re pleased to have in place strong global partnerships to maximize the potential of binimetinib and encorafenib worldwide. And here in the U.S., we continue to build our commercial infrastructure, sales force and medical affair teams, substantial key talent is already in place across functions.

In Europe, PF who has a strong legacy in oncology with over 1,000 employees dedicated to this therapeutic area, including commercial research and development capabilities has made binimetinib and encorafenib a top priority for their team. And in Japan, our new partner Ono actually invented Opdivo, partnered it with BMS and they’ve delivered nearly US$1 billion in local Opdivo’s Japanese sales over the past 12 months.

So if you look at the deal terms we negotiated with PS and Ono, in aggregate, we received over $60 million in upfront payments with nearly $600 million in potential milestone payments and the potential that over half of future development costs will be offset by contributions from our partners.

In Europe and other territories, PF will deliver up to 35% royalties on net sales when the products combine deliver over €100 million of sale. And in Japan and South Korea, Ono will provide its 25% royalties on net sales when the products combined deliver over 10 billion Japanese yen.

So now on Slide 7, I’ll review the COLUMBUS trial design. The trial is a two-part global Phase 3 study involving more than 900 patients. Part 1 is a three-arm randomization of BRAF-mutant melanoma patients between the combination of binimetinib plus 450 milligrams of encorafenib, which I’ll refer to as COMBO450, vemurafenib and encorafenib monotherapy at a dose of 300 milligrams daily. In earlier Phase 1/2 trials, the maximum tolerated dose of encorafenib monotherapy was found to be 300 milligrams, whereas in combination with binimetinib, 450 milligrams of encorafenib was well tolerated and this was the dose taken forward and evaluated in Part 1 of COLUMBUS.

And to further inform the FDA combination rule, we designed COLUMBUS Part 2 to assess and characterize the contribution of binimetinib to the contribution – to the combination by holding the dose of encorafenib to 300 milligrams daily in the combination arm, allowing for comparison to the same dose used as a monotherapy in the comparator arm. The primary endpoint of the entire COLUMBUS trial is Part 1 comparison of progression free survival or PFS between COMBO450 and vemurafenib.

So moving to Slide 8. As I mentioned, the results of the COLUMBUS trial, where in our view, quite remarkable, exceeding our expectations not only in treatment effect size, but also in the tolerability profile. In the analysis of the primary endpoint, the median PFS, where patients treated with a combination was 14.9 months versus 7.3 months for patients treated with vemurafenib, has a ratio – was 0.54 and the p value was 0.001. The vem result is consistent with historical pivotal trials in which vem was used as a standard for reference, which is important as a validation of our result.

The COLUMBUS is the only pivotal trial with a dose of BRAF inhibitor was increased above its single agent maximum tolerated dose because of the tolerability improvements achieved by the addition of the MEK. We believe, this design contributed to an impressive PFS results in nearly 15 months, whether you look at Blinded Independent Central Review or local review. By protocol, we use Central Review, although, local review has most commonly been used and historic pivotal trials conducted in this space.

A secondary endpoint of the trial was PFS for COMBO450 versus encorafenib alone. On Slide 9, we show the PFS result from the central and local reviews under central review the median PFS for patients treated with COMBO450 was 14.9 versus 9.6 months for patients treated with encorafenib.

COMBO450 also demonstrated an improvement and confirmed ORR, as shown on Slide 10. We demonstrated a 75% response rate by local review, 63% by central review for the combination. Binimetinib demonstrated response rates of 49% by local review and 40% by central review, which are also consistent with historical pivotal trials in which binimetinib was used as a standard for reference. As mentioned, local review has most commonly been used in the historical pivotal trials conducted in this space.

So moving to Slide 11, COMBO450 was well-tolerated and reported adverse events or AEs where overall consistent with previous bini/enco combination clinical trial results in BRAF mutant melanoma patients. Grade 3/4 AEs, which occurred in more than 5% of patients and receiving COMBO450 included increased GGT, increased blood CK and hypertension.

The incidence of selected any grade AEs of special interest, including toxicities commonly associated with commercially available MEK BRAF-inhibitor treatments for patients receiving COMBO450 included pyrexia at only 18%, retinal pigment epithelial detachment at only 13%, and photosensitivity at only 5%. Full safety results of COLUMBUS Part 1 were presented at the 2016 SMR Congress.

Now on Slide 12, we showed the median duration of exposure was approximately 51 weeks for patients receiving bini/enco versus 31 weeks and 27 weeks for the ENCO and BIN monotherapy arms, respectively. And we’re pleased to see the median dose intensity for both binimetinib and encorafenib. It was approximately 100% for patients treated with COMBO450, which was in practice since we increased the dose of encorafenib in the combination of 50% above the single agent MTD.

Now moving to Slide 13, we show the top line results for Part 2 of COLUMBUS. The primary analysis of Part 2 compared PFS and patients treated with COMBO300 to patients treated with encorafenib as a single agent. The median PFS for patients treated with COMBO300 was 12.9 months, compared with 9.2 months for patients treated with single agent encorafenib with a p value of 0.029 for the comparison.

COMBO300 was generally well-tolerated with dose intensity and reported adverse events consistent with the COMBO450 results in COLUMBUS Part 1. In addition to these results from the PFS analysis, we look forward to presenting full results from Part 2 at ESMO in September. The presentation will include PFS, ORR, dose intensity, safety and tolerability, all of which are consistent with the Part 1 results and top line Part 2 results.

BEACON CRC continues to be a critically important part of our development strategy. On Slide 15 we provide the details of the study, which is a global Phase 3 clinical trial and patients with BRAF colorectal assessing the efficacy of encorafenib and cetuximab with or without binimetinib in comparison to cetuximab, an irinotecan-based therapy. The primary end point of the trial’s overall survival or OS of the triplet therapy compared to the control arm, and of the triplet therapy to the doublet therapy. The study includes a 30-patient safety lead-in base to establish combinability of the agents in the triplet therapy.

As mentioned earlier, based on an attractive safety profile and with early encouraging clinical activity observed in the safety lead-in, the randomized portion of the trial is well underway. The results from the safety lead-in, which will be presented at ESMO in September could provide insight into the potential performance of the triplet therapy arm of the randomized portion of BEACON CRC. So, as ESMO approaches, it may be useful to review certain recent historic benchmarks in BRAF CRC treatment in the patient population who are relevant to BEACON CRC, these are patient who have failed at least one prior therapy.

By way of background, CRC patients with the BRAF mutation have a particularly poor prognosis and limited treatment options. So as recently at ASCO in June of this year, the SWOG cooperative group published results from the study that included a control arm of 50 patients with BRAF-mutant CRC treated with cetuximab plus irinotecan and reported a 4% ORR rate. Now this result along with other separate historic benchmarks provides insight into the potential performance of the BEACON CRC control arm.

At ASCO 2016, we reported a 22% confirmed ORR in 50 patients treated with a combination of encorafenib and cetuximab in one arm of the Phase 2 study. This result provides the insight into the potential performance of the BEACON CRC doublet therapy arm. This Phase 2 also contained a triplet arm of 52 patients, where a PI3K alpha inhibitor was added to the doublet regimen. As previously announced, Array is not pursuing this triplet regimen as the PI3K alpha added minimal activity and substantial toxicity.

Now, two additional separate triplet data sets have been published recently, first was the experimental arm of the SWOG trial presented at ASCO 2017, which included 50 patients with BRAF-mutant CRC, who received the triple combination of them, cetuximab and irinotecan, RAF, EGFR plus irinotecan. While there were significant tolerability challenges associated with this regimen, 16% ORR rate was reported including both confirmed and unconfirmed responses.

The second was the experimental arm of a trial presented at ESMO 2016 of 83 BRAF CRC patients who received the triplet combination of dabrafenib plus panitumumab plus trametinib, which is a RAF plus EGFR plus MEK. The confirmed overall response rate for that triplet arm was 21%. Now these past results represent directional benchmarks for this population, leading up to our ESMO presentation. Improving upon our own Phase 2 doublet results of 22% with the addition of binimetinib would be encouraging.

So, now on Slide 16, as a reminder, the primary endpoint of the BEACON CRC study is OS in the encorafenib-cetuximab arm of our prior Phase 2 trial, we were pleased to report a median OS of greater than one year, which is more than double several separate historical standard of care published benchmarks for this population. The recent SWOG group result is indicated in the first bar which has a median OS of 5.9 months for patients on the cetuximab and irinotecan control arm of the study. These results taken together provide a directional benchmark for overall survival in our control arm in BEACON CRC.

So, finally, on Slide 17, we showed separate – certain separate historical standard of care benchmarks for both overall response rate and median PFS in patients with BRAF and mutant CRC. In the ENCO Encorafenib plus Cetuximab arm of our prior Phase 2 trial, as previously mentioned, the ORR was 22%. Now historical benchmarks in this population range between 4% to 8%.

The median PFS of Encorafenib plus Cetuximab from our prior Phase 2 trial was greater than four months whereas listed historical median PFS benchmarks fall between 1.8 and 2.5 months, including the recent SWOG trial control arm results of two months median PFS using Cetuximab and Irinotecan.

Now on Slide 18, we look forward to hosting an investor reception and webcast during as now and September 9. Dr Scott Kopetz from – M.D. Anderson, Dr. Axel Grothey from the Mayo Clinic will be reviewing results from the BEACON CRC safety lead-in. The presentation will include details on the safety and tolerability profile of the triplet therapy, as well as preliminary measures of efficacy, including ORR and available durability results. These event details are also found in the quarterly press release.

So next on Slide 20, we were excited to initiate in May clinical research collaborations with Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb to study binimetinib plus anti-PD-1 therapy in patients with microsatellite stable metastatic CRC or MSS CRC. The incidence of microsatellite stability is found in the vast majority of the colorectal cancer population. These new studies have the potential to strengthen our position, both on the IO front and in the CRC field.

The trial with Merck will investigate the safety and efficacy binimetinib with Merck’s KEYTRUDA, the trial with BMS will investigate the safety and efficacy of binimetinib in combination with BMS’s Opdivo and Opdivo plus Yervoy regimen. The trial design for each study is unique and we will provide more details when the trials are posted on clinicaltrials.gov.

These collaborations are based on the synergistic activity we have seen with binimetinib when combined with anti-PD-1 therapy in preclinical models and based on emerging clinical data. Phase 1/2 studies are expected to establish recommended dose regimens for further study and explore the preliminary anti-tumor activity of the combination.

Results from these studies, which are just stated to begin in the second-half of 2017 will be used to determine optimal approaches to further clinical development of this combinations. Under the Merck agreement, Merck will act as a sponsor of the clinical trial and Array will supply Merck with binimetinib for using the trial under the BMS agreement. Array and BMS will jointly support the study with Array rate acting as the sponsor.

Now on Slide 22, we described key characteristics of the global melanoma and colorectal cancer market opportunities. On the left, it’s estimated that approximately 50% of advanced melanoma patients and 10% to 15% of advanced colorectal cancer patients have activating BRAF mutation. Due to the relative sizes of these populations, the BRAF CRC and the BRAF melanoma patient populations are actually similar in size.

On the right, we can see that over 229,000 individuals succumb to colorectal cancer or melanoma combined each year across the U.S., Europe and Japan. The unmet need in advanced CRC and melanoma remains very high. And with advancement of our BEACON CRC study and NDA for COLUMBUS raise working towards potentially bringing new treatment options to these patients.

Both Merck and BMS have recently been granted FDA approvals for their PD-1 therapies for the treatment of CRC patients with microsatellite instability-high or MSI-High – MSI-H study. MSI-H population is estimated to be relatively small at roughly 5% of metastatic CRC patients and the overlap of this population with a roughly 10% to 15% of patients with BRAF CRC is also estimated to be small. In the pie chart, we depict this estimated overlap.

I’ll now turn the call over to Jason to review our financial highlights.

Jason Haddock

Thank you, Ron. Good morning, everyone. Slide 24 depicts our financial performance for the fourth quarter, as well as the full-year for fiscal 2017. As you see, our revenue for fourth quarter is $33.8 million compared to $33.3 million for the prior quarter. We earned additional milestones in the quarter from Genentech and Loxo totaling $4 million and recognized a portion of the $31.5 million upfront payment from Ono received for the bini/enco Japan rights.

These increases were partially offset by lower Novartis reimbursement. Reimbursement revenue from Novartis for Q4 is $21.8 million, bringing full-year to $107.2 million, which is relatively flat to 2016. Although transition activity continues to trend down in recent quarters, 2016 represented a partial year of Novartis reimbursement. This brings our full-year 2017 revenue to $150.9 million, up $13 million from 2016, driven by milestones earned on partnered assets.

You can see in our cost of partner programs for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 is $10.1 million, which is up $2.7 million from previous quarter. Full-year 2017 expense is $35.4 million, up $12.2 million from 2016. These increases in the quarter and the full-year are driven by BEACON expenses, as we continue to advance that program.

Research and development expense for the quarter is $39.1 million, which is almost $7 million lower than the prior quarter. Novartis reimbursed activities continue to trend down, as I mentioned in the revenue above, and our full-year R&D spend is $178.2 million, up $17.5 million from full-year 2016. This is driven by our increased expense on our proprietary programs, as well as non-reimbursed bini/enco expenditure as we move to commercialization.

G&A for the fourth quarter is $10.9 million, which is down from last quarter by $0.8 million, driven by slightly decreased activity in legal and commercial expenses. Full-year 2017 G&A expense is $39.3 million, up $3.1 million from 2016, driven by increased commercial expenses as we build that capability. This brings our loss from operations from Q4 to $26.3 million, compared to $31.9 million from the previous quarter, driven by the higher milestone revenue and slightly lower expenses.

Our total loss from operations for 2017 is $102.1 million, compared to $82.2 million in 2016. This increase is driven by higher spend on proprietary programs and commercial capability, partially offset by increased earned milestones for the year.

Other expenses totaled $3.3 million for the quarter, bringing the full-year to $14.7 million. This represents a $4.1 million increase from 2016, largely driven by non-cash fair value expense on notes payable. Net loss for the quarter is $29.6 million and for the full-year it’s $116.8 million.

Finally, we closed the quarter with a balance of $235.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Our balance represents an increase of $27.7 million from previous quarter, driven primarily by receipt from Ono of $31.2 million upfront, as well as earned milestones from LOXO [indiscernible] offset by our normal operational burn.

Excluding one-time operational items, our quarterly burn rate was approximately $26 million, which is slightly lower than previous quarter. We expect our burn to increase in future quarters, as we continue to advance our proprietary programs and build our commercial capability.

Now I’d like to turn the call back to Ron.

Ron Squarer

Thank you, Jason. So on Slide 25, I’d like to end our presentation this morning with our top priority slide, and we’re pleased to share with you the great progress we’ve made over the past several months with binimetinib and encorafenib NDAs and MAAs we’ll file for BRAF-mutant melanoma with the FDA and EMA, and we look forward to working with them and other global regulatory authorities in the coming months.

We also look forward to sharing the – further results from COLUMBUS Part 2 at ESMO in September. Also, we initiated collaborations with Merck and BMS to combine binimetinib with other IO therapies in MSS CRC. Enrolment is well underway with a randomized portion of the BEACON CRC trial, Phase 3 trial, and we – and we’ll share our first look from the triplet therapy safety lead-in at ESMO.

As we signed on Ono, as our Japanese partner, we rounded out our global footprint for how we plan to take bini and enco to market.

And with that, I’m now going to open up the call to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Anupam Rama from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Anupam Rama

Hey guys, thanks so much for taking the question. Maybe a quick question here on – can you help us work through the various scenarios with AstraZeneca in selumetinib? And also trying to understand a little bit better how NF1 falls outside of the scope of kind of the collaboration that was announced? Thanks so much.

Ron Squarer

Good morning Anupam, thanks for the question. So, regarding selumetinib, we put the details into our press release and the way we look at it is, we remain entitled to the same royalties and milestones that we had always been entitled to under the previous agreement with – between Array and AstraZeneca. And so now we have the possibility of not only AstraZeneca exploring uses of selumetinib, but also of Merck exploring potential uses of selumetinib, not to mention they may collaborate ultimately on a commercialization. And so essentially we see this as the possibility in any case of expanded activity and support for selumetinib going forward.

And then regarding NF1, specifically all I can say is, we’ve announced in our press release that we’re in a dispute regarding the topic and that it’s probably inappropriate to say anything more than that, although the field is stated as a treatment palliation and prevention of cancer.

Anupam Rama

Great, thanks a lot for taking my question.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Ted Tenthoff from Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Ted Tenthoff

Great, thank you very much. What are your plans with respect to preparing for potential ODAC for the COMBO with the FDA? And just walk us through sort of a little bit more detail on what some of the commercial practice in the United States, as well as with your partners in Europe and Japan for entry into the BRAF melanoma market?

Ron Squarer

Great, well good morning, Ted. I think regarding ODAC, I think we don’t have any awareness at the moment of whether there would be an ODAC or frankly if there wouldn’t be an ODAC. We are coming up in the next weeks on hopefully some clarity on the review, the review process and presumably some insight as to what – whether or not the review process would include an ODAC.

You know that we are very pleased with the results of both Part 1 and Part 2 in terms of treatment effect size tolerability and as a sort of a very clean addressing of the combination rule through Part 2, but it’s not up to us, it’s up to the FDA. So I think we don’t – we can’t say any more about ODAC or a potential ODAC at this time, we’ll let you know when we know.

Regarding preparation for commercialization, I think it’s best if Andy Robins, our Chief Operating Officer addresses that question.

Andrew Robbins

Good morning, Ted, thanks for the question. This is Andy. Just trying to recap where we are at with the commercialization, as we have said previously, we plan to build out our own commercial infrastructure here in the U.S. that will entail about 40 to 60 new Array employees across several functions, obviously sales, but in addition, marketing and medical affairs.

As we speak now, we already have medical science liaisons in the field and their primary activity is to build relationships with both national and regional level key opinion leaders and that network is already underway.

In addition from a market access perspective, we already have Array strategic account managers out in the field and they are meeting with the strategic portion of the market as you might imagine payors, IDMs, GPOs etcetera to introduce them to Array, introduce them to binimetinib and encorafenib in preparation for a launch should the FDA approve the drugs out of the COLUMBUS trial.

And then we already have several of the senior-level marketing, market access, market analytics and sales folks on board in the home office. We are looking towards hiring out the sales force closer to when we expect regulatory action, so from a calendar perspective that’s probably going to come in the early to springtime part of calendar 2018, but certainly much of the strategic work has been completed and now we are moving into essentially the tactical execution of preparing for that eventuality.

Ron Squarer

So I’ll just add it a strategic level, Ted. I think we’ve said this before, but we always were very impressed with the safety and tolerability profile of this combination. We were all surprised that we are able to actually increase the dose of encorafenib, and so we continue to be pleased with the overall tolerability profile and we’ll able to share another cut of that or look at that at ESMO from Part 2 and while in a completely different population and with another drug, even in BRAF CRC with cetuximab, we’ll have another sort of dataset to look at tolerability.

I think what I can say exceeded our expectation was the absolute treatment effect size and so going to market, we are pleased to have a very attractive tolerability profile and what appears to be from – in an absolute term, a robust activity profile. So it’s a good way to go to market.

Ted Tenthoff

And how you ultimately plan for the eventuality of triple therapy in BRAF melanoma, thanks?

Ron Squarer

Yes, so Ted, I’m assuming you are talking about the potential for PD-1 and our position or I should say, immunotherapy approaches. So our position remains the same. First of all, BRAF melanoma continues to be an area with limited treatment options. I know that sounds strange given the great progress that IO and MEK/RAF combinations have offered. But in reality those are essentially the available therapies in IO regimen and MEK/RAF regimen. In many other diseases, of course there are many, many additional options. So, we believe that all available options ultimately will be used, we are exploring both sequencing options and combination options through a study called SEQ/COMB [ph] and another study called IMMU-TARGET.

But our view from talking to KOLs and time will tell is it is unlikely that sort of all available treatment options will be given at once sort of upfront and that it’s more likely we think that there will be sequence over time, but our message is, we think ultimately wherever – in whatever order MEK/RAF will be used in those patients of course that are eligible. So that’s our view there.

Ted Tenthoff

Great, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line Chris Shibutani from Cowen. Your line is open.

Chris Shibutani

Thank you, good morning. With the BEACON 30-patients lead-in, we are looking forward to that ESMO update. Can you remind us when you completed enrollment of that 30 patient leading cohort and get a sense for what potential ability to assess the durability we might be able to see at ESMO based upon kind of rough timing and I realize that their data cut-off aspect split as well?

Ron Squarer

Yes, Chris I appreciate the question. We have Victor and Andy on the line, but – and I think we could probably give you a general answer on when we completed enrollment, but the message here is, I think it’s safe to focus on overall response rate as, let’s call it, the more robust portion of what we are able to share.

We spent some time today providing benchmarks not just for response, separate history standard of care benchmarks for response rates in PFS and OS, but I think the more sort of robust data presentation is going to be on response rates, but certainly we intent to share what we can about durability, but it’s going to be early and certainly that’s what you hope for, you hope for the fact that it is still early in order to call that. So, Victor or Andy, if you’d like to comment on what you can say about when we finished the enrollment.

Victor Sandor

You know I think you’ve covered it. I think that we announced last time that we have begun an enrollment and I’ll give the sense of the timing and I think that what we’ll be able to present at ESMO is, as Ron pointed out, mature objective response rate data together with a good sense of the durability of those responses.

Chris Shibutani

Great. Then for BEACON, obviously with the safety lead-in you’ve created optionality for you to be able to study a doublet as well as the triplet. And so just for clarification, can we understand what would be sufficient for you to be able to win in either of these? Is it that you have to have a positive readout in the doublet, or the triplet for BECON to be positive? Obviously, there’s the end possibility, but if that’s the case, then the triplet have to show statistically significant benefit versus the doublet, if you could just help us with the understanding of how…?

Ron Squarer

Sure. So just from a timeline point of view, we initiated this study without having triplet experience. And so that was, obviously, we were very impressed with the performance of encorafenib and binimetinib, and so we were optimistic.

And as a result, what we really knew was results from 100 patients that had all received, at least, I’m sorry, at least, all received at least encorafenib and cetuximab in our prior Phase 2. And we were – we’ve reported the overall survival rates there at over a year, compared to which is sort of double to more of sort of standards of care.

So the message there is not knowing exactly how the triplet might perform and the study is designed with the possibility of getting both approved. And the way it works is, primary endpoint is triplet versus control and then doublet versus control, and then triplet versus doublet. And so the way you think about it is, we think it’s unlikely or hard to imagine that if the doublet separates from control that the triplet would not.

So essentially, as long as the doublet separates from control and the triplet does as well, we have to doublet approved. And then the standard for getting the triplet approved is for there to be a clinically meaningful difference between the triplet and the doublet. And of course, that could come in the form of activity, but it can also come in the form of improved tolerability in our history with the combination of our MEK and BRAF is that, tolerability can sometimes be quite important.

So let me just check with Victor if you would add anything or correct anything on that.

Victor Sandor

No, I think that’s accurate. I think that the bottom line, though, the important part is that, the way the study is designed and the way the study has been agreed with the agency is that, we have the possibility of getting either the triplet, or the doublet approved under the circumstances, where either the triplet or the – well, the triplet and the doublet both leads the control. So it’s really designed in order to be able to get either one of those approved depending on the outcome.

Ron Squarer

And now strategically, Chris, I want to make it clear. We – our goal is to get the triplet approved if the data supports that. And the reasons are obvious, but I’ll state them. We expect enhanced activity. And in – at ESMO we’ll have early look at this and that’s unique when you’re running a trials, have an early look at your sort of primary endpoint arm.

But also, because – so patients would benefit, of course, and durability could be improved over the doublet. But also, as you can imagine, we’ll be offering two separate drugs, which we have rights to outright in the U.S. and success royalties in other parts of the world. So from a patient care perspective and certainly from a commercial point of view, the triplet is the goal here.

Chris Shibutani

Great. Thanks for the insights and we’re looking forward to more BECON data. Thank you.

Ron Squarer

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Peter Lawson from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Your line is open.

Peter Lawson

Hey, Ron, thanks for taking the questions. Just thinking about selumetinib. How does the Astra drugs deal selumetinib? How does that kind of impact Merck’s fee around bini in CRC, just trying to get those kind of relationships?

Ron Squarer

Yes, sure. So, Peter, thanks for the question. We’re in constant contact with Merck regarding our trial. As you can assess from our previous announcement, this is something they’re sponsoring and that we’re essentially – they’re carrying the weight on this one, let’s put that way. And we continue to work with them. They remain committed to that study. And so we look forward to running it with them.

At the end of the day, I think, it’s all going to be data-driven, as it should be. We’re not aware of any specific plan for selumetinib and Merck’s PD-1 only, because it’s early days. But we’re very aware of the existing collaboration that’s moving forward with binimetinib. And as I said earlier, this is more – these are more Array invented MEKs being used with important standards of care. And so over time, we’ll see where the data lands.

Peter Lawson

Gotcha. Thank you. And then just around bini plus IO combinations other ones beyond CRC, what are the driving factors for you, or what do you think other partners could be waiting for?

Ron Squarer

Right. So beyond CRC, there are – there’s – I think, there’s little doubt that the single largest opportunity is MSS CRC. In that, it’s not only a very large population, but it’s population, where essentially IO has been cold and maybe turned hot. And so that is the leading opportunity.

But there are a number of other lifecycle opportunities that we may explore and they explore together with partners or other companies may explore over time. I’ll ask – both Victor and Andy have done some lifecycle planning work on that.

The only other thing I’ll mention is that, there is a possibility in emerging thoughts about combining MEK not just with IO, but with other mechanisms. We continue to explore those opportunities. But as a company of our size launching is according to our plans anyway, two drugs soon in a very large commercial opportunity, where Array’s are focused on that. And at the same time, in parallel, pursuing these lifecycle opportunities. But we have to prioritize and CRC takes the largest location.

So, Victor or Andy, if you want to talk about other potential applications for IO MEK outside of colorectal?

Andrew Robbins

Andy Robbins. So I think that there are multiple other potential applications, as everyone probably aware of, lung cancer is probably high upon the list. But there are many others where PD-1s are approved. And so we are constantly scanning and looking for opportunities, where we can combine our drugs in any of these areas. There are also a number of cold tumors, where the idea would be to try to make them into hot tumors like pancreatic cancer that would represent other opportunities. So I think that there are other opportunities and we’re certainly looking at these very, very carefully and prioritizing it.

Peter Lawson

All right. And just some of – what do you think is the most efficient using kind of, I guess, earlier or first generation MEKs versus this kind of newer MEK inhibitors like binimetinib. What do you think drugs safe for the decision for Astra and Merck?

Andrew Robbins

So, I can’t speak for either of those companies. I will direct you to the fact that, it’s likely that it was really about the PARP that is driving this decision. But there’s no question that there is an emerging school of thought that Merck’s can be immuno enhancers and the industry has been very, I think, very, very productive and seeking to explore many different combinations, many different settings with many different molecules looking for the best outcomes.

So I think, we’re pleased with that. Beyond that, that’s a question probably more for Pascal and Merck than for us, yes. I was just because you asked the question earlier, I’ll point out that, in the past regarding a question about MEK/IO combinations, we’ve actually put out some animal data historically, both in colorectal, but we actually have some animal data we’ve looked at combining binimetinib with immunotherapy or checkpoint inhibitors in pancreatic tumor.

So hence Victor has referenced to those and that, of courses, is a tough population, but one we’re trying to plan for in the future.

Peter Lawson

Gotcha. And there’s nothing in the existing binimetinib data that kind of would make a potential partner going to a different MEK?

Andrew Robbins

Peter, I think what we’re saying is that, we have a collaboration with Merck – with binimetinib and KEYTRUDA that is active, and we’re looking forward to pursuing it. I – what we’re not saying here today is that, we think that anything has changed with regards to our collaboration with binimetinib. So I don’t think, there’s reason to read any anything certainly negative into this about binimetinib. We continue to pursue that collaboration and we look forward to seeing results in the future.

Peter Lawson

Great. Thank you so much for the great hint.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. [indiscernible] Jim this morning. Thanks for taking a question. Just following up on – and if one, we noticed that there’s a trial open at University of Alabama that you’re helping to co-sponsor. You spoke about NF1 opportunity before. So is this the NF1 strategy, or should we look for more trials in that disease?

Ron Squarer

Yes. So I’m assuming you’re talking about NF1 investigator sponsored program. Is that right?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, yes.

Ron Squarer

Yes, good. So, yes, we – first of all, this is a devastating disease that historically has had essentially no pharmaceutical intervention and is deeply disabling to children and young adults. So I think that based on published data, the prospect of a MEK and this disease is quite exciting, and that – it’s – to be expected that there would be interest in studying additional agents in that population. But to the extent that historic data holds and that MEKs can have a dramatic impact in that disease. We think the more options for patients, the better.

Unidentified Analyst

So just to be clear on that, Ron, I mean, this trial looks like readout end of 2019 through relatively small if this – do you think this is just a publication, or would this actually allow you to potentially pursue registration?

Ron Squarer

So, the way I would describe it is, I think, that we will observe the data that emerges from the study and sort of make this directional decisions, as they come. Based on what we’re seeing, obviously, registration would require some expansion of effort, publication, of course, would be a lower level intervention.

So I think, it’s early to say, maybe, Andy, is sort of a person who spearheads our lifecycle planning. From a commercial strategic point of view, do you want to add anything, Andy?

Andrew Robbins

No, I think it’s fair to characterize that that’s not currently designed as a FDA registration trial. But it is – we will have the benefit of seeing the data as they emerge. We don’t have to wait for a final blinded – unblinding of a randomized study in 2019. So, as Ron mentioned, we will be prepared to pivot and act accordingly depending on how the earlier trends look.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that makes sense. Thank you. And in terms of 382, can you provide us with an update on how that trial is going in combination with pembro and when we might see some data and what that data might be?

Ron Squarer

Yes, sure. So where we are is that, we were pleased to complete the dose-escalation with pembro. And we’re at a point now, where we’re in the – we’re entering these expansions in both lung cancer and melanoma and we’ll continue to pursue those. But as I said in the past, we really are kind of looking to the industry to provide some new insight about this program. That doesn’t mean, we’re going to change our approach. Certainly, in the current study, we’re going to continue to explore this combination in these select patient populations.

But around now or maybe later this year, or early next year, we would hope to see some results from other CSF1R approaches, as you know, mainly the – let’s call it, the leading CSF1R approaches that we are benchmarking against our antibodies. I think, it’s safe to characterize our small molecule approach, as is probably the one with the – with an attractive profile, let’s just say, highly selective with good tolerability profile from data we presented in single agent study.

So, we’ve heard competitive Intel and I don’t know, what to make of that suggesting that there may be, let’s call it, molecule specific or antibody specific, let’s call it, tolerability or compatibility challenges, and so we’ll see that we have no way to validate that. But we do think that the kind of issues that we’ve heard, again we can’t tell if they are true or not, might be facing the antibodies or items which we have not observed with our program to-date, but this is in the realm of speculation. So the message is, the world should help us understand the importance of CSF-1R, now hopefully, our program continues and we ourselves having a differentiated, very clean, very potent small molecule approach and this program will emerge over time.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And just one more from me and that’s really on the BEACON running data. So, reading between the lines, you are highly encouraged with the running, assuming that the data are strongly positive, do you think this affects the timeline for the study?

Ron Squarer

So I assume you are referring to the potential benefit to recruitment.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Ron Squarer

I think that anytime any clinical program is in a position to share positive data, and again we’ll be talking about that data in a few weeks, so we’ll let folks judge it then. It certainly can’t help with the recruitment. This is such a – we spent time today talking about just how devastating the disease is and how limited and current – and frankly ineffective the current treatment options are, the ones that are actually used, standards of care, irinotecan and [indiscernible] regimen, but that even the progress that’s been made with sort of experimental approaches has been, I would argue, disappointing.

So there is a tremendous need here, that’s going to drive recruitment. But certainly any data that would be encouraging, I think, will help to drive recruitment as well. So, we’ll be in a better position to talk about it in Madrid and if you are there, we’ll see you in the afternoon. If not we look forward to.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Mara Goldstein of Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Mara Goldstein

Great, thanks very much for taking the question. Just on the NDA for binimetinib and encorafenib. Do you think that you’ll be able to have some unique language around dosing in your label, given the experience with the BRAF and that dosing that you observed in the pivotal trials?

Ron Squarer

Mara, thanks for the question. So we are under regulatory review right now. As you know, Part 1 is primary endpoint that’s the, what we call, COMBO450 versus standard-of-care. So, I mean that’s the kind of dosing that we design the study for and then we expect to ultimately prevail, but we are in a regulatory process. We are early days, we are not anywhere near the label negotiations yet. Hopefully those will be part of our future. So, until we’re through that, it’s difficult to comment any further.

Mara Goldstein

Okay, and if I could just ask quickly, I know we discussed the Selumetinib – AstraZeneca issue, but what exactly is the procedural process from this point on to remedy this dispute. You’ve delivered to them certainly the dispute, so what happens from here?

Ron Squarer

Yes, so just maybe to give some color there. It’s our goal to be transparent with investors, so you know everything you need to know in order to asses and value the company. And so our goal was to simply inform folks that we are disputing a size of a financial consideration and some issues related to development that we consider to be outside of the field. And the ultimate tactics or future of that dispute isn’t something we can or should comment on. At this time, we are simply letting people know that this dispute exists. To the extent that things occur in the future that affect – that materially affect us, we will be sure to share that information. So, it’s all I can say at this time.

Mara Goldstein

All right, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Stephen Willey from Stifel. Your line is open.

Stephen Willey

Yes, thanks for taking the questions. Was this – maybe wondering if you could confirm that the next update we’ll be getting from COLUMBUS will be when you guys, I guess, trigger the requisite data that’s needed to unblind OS data, is that essentially the gating factor to the next COLUMBUS update from a data perspective?

Ron Squarer

Well, Steve, hi good morning. I would just say that this COLUMBUS Part 2, where we’re going to do a full readouts with another sort of look at the combination granted, not that it’s what we consider it to be its primary endpoint dose, that’s a COMBO300 versus COMBO450, which is the primary endpoint, but that will be additional information.

But yes, certainly, the goal ultimately is to analyze OS in Part 1 at the right time and share that data. And so, look, so far the profile we’ve seen with regarding – with regards to response rates and durability, PFS has been, as I said, impressive and has exceeded our expectations, we can’t speculate on OS. But I can say, we look forward to seeing the results. And as to when that may occur, I don’t think, Victor can add much more. But I’ll see what he is – what he wants to add about timing for OS events and analysis. Victor?

Victor Sandor

Yes, no, I don’t think I can add much more. I mean, it really is dependent on the events and there’s a wide potential range of timing. So, I think, that – we’ll wait for the number of events and do the analysis at the appropriate time.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And it’s safe to assume that you guys are seeing the event accruals in real-time?

Ron Squarer

Victor?

Victor Sandor

Yes. So we do see event accruals in real-time. However, as you probably know, when you get these data sounds like they’re obviously better than others at entry database. So there’s a cleaning process that we are always a few weeks behind real-time. But yes, we do get it in real-time.

Stephen Willey

Okay.

Ron Squarer

We don’t know which arm they’re from, but we do…

Victor Sandor

Yes, we’ve also done that over time.

Stephen Willey

Got it. And then, I guess, just going back to the PD-1 MEK discussion, how much of the decision-making within these collaborative arrangements evaluating PD-1 MEK will be driven, I guess, by both of the Phase 1b data that’s generated within each of the arrangements. But also from the Phase 3, it has a compelling data that we’re going to be getting from Roche presumably over the next six to 12 months.

And I guess, ask the question, one, because we’re getting close to that event. But then, two, there’s, I guess, a little bit more chatter regarding perhaps the inferiority if something like it has relative to an nivo or pembro?

Victor Sandor

Yes. So it’s difficult to answer that question. There’s clearly two potential outcomes. One is that that the drugs matter, meaning that, you’re going to get different outcomes with different drugs that’s been the history of drug development, that’s been the history of the pharmaceutical industry and certainly been during cancer, in which case, we are – we’re very pleased with the profile of binimetinib. It was designed, let’s call it to be a sort of a newer generation, or improved product with its profile selectivity, potency, half life and whatnot.

And so that’s some – there’s always some promise that there will be a real difference between the molecules. But if not, you really want to have your drug, at least, validated in a world where people are going to pick their favorite MEK and their favorite PD-1 and combine them. You want to make sure that there’s, at least, some data out there to support it.

But my personal assumption, which is a complete guess at this point is that, I think, there will be differences and I think that our molecules have the potential to show a difference.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And maybe just lastly, can you remind us what the IP on selumetinib is and Composition of Matter Patent that I think is dictating the exclusivity of that asset?

Ron Squarer

Yes, Andy, as a commercial lead, you usually find the words for this. If you want, we’ll let you answer that.

Andrew Robbins

I play a lawyer when I stay at Holiday Inn Express, or I think our position on both selumetinib and binimetinib is that, their composition of matter plus the Hatch-Waxman extensions would give us protection from generic entry till the end of the 2020s, or the late part of the 2020s without providing a more specific pinpoint date.

Stephen Willey

Okay, that’s helpful. Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

Thank you.

Ron Squarer

Yes, we have time just for one more. I think, we’ve actually crossed the hour. So we’ll take one last call. I appreciate the questions, but we’ll take one more.

Operator

Thank you. And our last question comes from the line of Eun Yang from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Carmen Augustine

Hi, this is Carmen on for Eun, thanks for taking the questions. Could you talk a little bit about gating factors beginning the Phase 3 trial of ARRY-797? Thanks.

Ron Squarer

Sure. So with ARRY-797, our position has been that we do – we are working towards initiating the Phase 3. And I think we’ve also stated and we’re continuing to state that we are – we’ve had substantial and productive interactions with FDA and regulators on appropriate endpoints and study designs. Of course, those discussions never really ends, but we’ve learned a lot from them to date, and so we’re pleased with that.

So essentially, we are in that mode now, where we’re on a traditional registrations start timeline that you’ve got to get your drug supply, your clinical supply in place, your protocols in your sites – in place and move forward. And so we’re on a traditional registration trial start with that program. And all I’ll say is that, we continue to explore the sort of strategic path forward with program, it hasn’t changed certainly can and are in a position to and are capable and able to pursue it on our own.

But we are also exploring the possibility of a standalone entity here or spin out of the asset, as well as, of course, in anytime licensing our interest from a strategic third parties. But I think, the message is, unless one of those things happen, we will continue the program and initiate the Phase 3 later this year, and we’ll keep you posted as things emerge.

Carmen Augustine

Okay, great. Thanks.

Ron Squarer

Thank you. And so with that, I’d like to close the call and thank our employees here at Array for their commitment, ingenuity and diligent that continues to fuel our success. I also want to thank our patients, partners and shareholders for their continued confidence and support, and we’ll now close the call. Thank you, all, very, very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

