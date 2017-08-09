Inventure Foods' (SNAK) CEO Terry McDaniel on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Inventure Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAK)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 9, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Katie Turner – Investor Relations

Terry McDaniel – Chief Executive Officer

Steve Weinberger – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

John Anderson – William Blair

Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time.

Katie Turner

Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to Inventure Foods' second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Terry McDaniel, Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Weinberger, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, everyone should have access to the Earnings Release for the period ending July 1, 2017 that went out this morning at approximately 8:00 AM Eastern Time. If you've not received the release, it's available on Inventure's web site at www.inventurefoods.com. This call is being webcast and a replay will be available on the Company's website.

During the course of this call, Inventure will make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the Company's beliefs about its sales and earnings. We caution you that such statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Factors which may affect actual results are detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. Also, please note that the Company takes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

The Company will reference EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings all from continuing operations which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, and please reference the Company's Press Release issued today for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

And with that, I would like to turn the call over to Inventure Foods' CEO, Terry McDaniel.

Terry McDaniel

Thanks, Katie, and good morning everyone. Today, I will discuss second quarter operational and financial performance, Steve Weinberger, our CFO will then review our second quarter financial results in more detail.

Finally I'll provide a few closing remarks and then we will take questions, we are pleased to report another quarter of sequential operational and financial improvement across our snack and frozen business segments, while we continue to make progress during the second quarter, our management team and board of directors also continue to work diligently on our ongoing strategic and Financial Review to maximize value for our shareholders and at appropriate time, we will comment further on this important objective.

Focusing on the second quarter business improvements in more detail, starting with profitability first this was our highest adjusted EBITDA quarter since 2014, both our snacks and frozen segments helped generate these results. From a top line perspective, we reported a consolidated net revenue of $51.4 million for the second quarter.

Snacks segment net revenue increased 11.6% year-over-year to $30.7 million for the second quarter. The Boulder Canyon brand net revenue increased 11.2% with the Boulder Canyon snack net revenue increasing 9.4% compared to the prior year period, this represents our fourth consecutive quarter of growth with the Boulder Canyon brand. We generated both an increase in velocity and incremental distribution gains in the second quarter across natural grocery, vending, C store, food service and mass sales channels.

Boulder Canyon reached a 48.4% ACV up five points versus the year ago and according to the most recent 12 week IRI data, which measures the grocery channel, Boulder Canyon potato chips were up 13% compared to the category which was down 1.9%, within the natural channel Boulder gross sales were up 26.6% for the quarter.

Our Boulder Canyon product innovation continue to be well received in the second quarter, in total new products introduced over the last 18 months represented approximately 15% of snack segment revenues. Key contributors to this growth include our recently launched Boulder Canyon Rice Bran Oil Kettle Chips, organic kettle chips and our Boulder Canyon [indiscernible] and snack chips among others.

We expect to introduce new flavors of our unique as well as additional organic kettle potato chips to complement our existing lines in the second quarter, I mean second half of 2017. Snacks segment revenues growth was also fueled by our snack private label offering with net revenues increasing 34.5% versus the second quarter of 2016. We continue to see growth in new and existing customers as we mentioned on our call last quarter, we won key new accounts in mass, C store and food service sales channels. A very small portion of this new distribution began to shift late in the second quarter and we expect a full quarter contribution in the third quarter of this year. In addition within the snack segment, the TGI Friday brand increased 2.5% in net revenue.

The increased revenues for Boulder Canyon private label snacks and TGI Friday's were partially offset by decreases and other license brands. Shifting our focus to the frozen segment, revenues decreased 31.7% to $20.7 million compared to the prior year period, as we have communicated and experienced in the prior quarters including the first quarter, this decrease was primary result of the frozen food sales which experienced reduced private label sales distribution and a frozen Berry market price decrease.

In addition, we had a reduction in the Jamba Home, Jamba At Home smoothie sales for the second quarter of 2017, these decreases were partially offset by Rader Farms Fresh Start branded revenue which increased 40.3% as compared to the prior year period.

Our Rader Farms branded Fresh Start products are now our largest frozen product line after only two years in the marketplace, outselling all of our private label another range of products during 2017. Within the frozen segment for the second half the year, we remain focused on increasing sales of the Rader Farms brand of products with items including our Rader Farms Fresh Start as well as the pursuit of industrial and other private label opportunities.

At Boulder Canyon Rice vegetable contribute to the growth of the frozen segment and we continue to believe this brand is well positioned to further expand into new product categories and new isles of retail particularly in the natural channel. Our team remains excited about the opportunities for the Boulder Canyon brand in the frozen product category as we continue to innovate and enhance our healthy natural product portfolio.

For the second quarter of 2017, we generated solid gross margin improvement, snacks segment gross profit increased 150 basis points to 21.2 for the second quarter of 2017 and on a sequential basis snacks segment gross profits increased 680 basis points from 14.4 for the first quarter 2017 in line with our expectations beginning in the second quarter this year, we had a more normalized trade spend which helped drive the snacks segment gross margin. Frozen segment gross profit margin increased 330 basis points year-on-year to 17.4% with solid leverage across our manufacturing facilities on our fixed cost and overhead.

Going forward, we expect the frozen segment gross margin should remain healthy as the year progresses. In summary, our team has remained focused on the execution of our strategic initiatives across the frozen and snack segments to help us achieve these improved results. For the second half of 2017, we expect to experience continued improvement in our segment and our consolidated results compared to the prior year periods.

With that, overview I would now like to turn the call over to Steve. Steve?

Steve Weinberger

Thank you, Terry, excuse me and good morning everyone, I will now review our financial results in more detail. Please note my commentary will focus on our results from continuing operations and adjusted financial results were appropriate which add back $1 million of professional fees associated with the strategic and financial review, we have made this adjustment to make a more meaningful comparison of our year-over-year operating performance.

Our reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to adjusted net income from continued operations and EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA are available in the financial tables within our earnings release issued this morning and posted on our Investor Relations website.

Consolidated net revenues were $51.4 million for the second quarter of 2017. Compared to $57.8 million for the same period last year sequentially second quarter 2017 consolidated revenues increased 4% and the $49.6 million for the first quarter of this year.

As Terry mentioned consolidated gross profit increased 290 basis 19.7% compared to 16.8% for the same period last year. Again sequentially second quarter gross profit improved 250 basis points from 17.2% for the first quarter of this year. We saw gross profit improvement from both of our businesses versus last year 150 basis point improvements in snack and a 330 basis point improvement in frozen.

We're finally back to where we need to be on the snack business. Our capacity issues are all result and we're back at normal promotional levels. Adjusted net income from continuing operations was a positive $37,000 or $0.00 per diluted share which represents the sequential quarterly improvement from Q1 of this year where we reported a net loss of $2.6 million or an adjusted loss of $0.13 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4 million for the quarter compared to $3.7 million for the second quarter last year and sequentially it was an increase of $2.4 million versus the adjusted EBITDA in Q1 of this year. Adjusted SG&A expenses were flat to prior year but as a percentage of net revenues increased about 170 basis points attributable primarily to an increase in professional fees due to other legal expenses.

We continue to take steps to improve our balance sheet. During 2017 we reduced our debt by about $25 million primarily associated with the sale of our fresh frozen business. We continue to work closely with our lenders as we continue our strategic review and are very pleased with their level of support which resulted in a new bank amendment under our term loan that extends all financial governance and waivers in addition to providing additional liquidity. In summary we continue to make progress with business performance and our strategic review.

That concludes our financial overview then I'd like to turn the call back over to Terry.

Terry McDaniel

Thanks Dave. In closing we are pleased with the continued progress we have made across our business segments and the improvement in our financial results. We make great progress on improving our margins profitability and returning our snack business to a strong growth business led by the Boulder Canyon brand. I can't be more pleased with our team of associates delivering this level of improved performance while dealing with the distractions of strategic review.

We expect to further improve in key areas of our business during the year. We believe our new initiatives were resolve in top line growth and expanded profitability across our snack and frozen business segments over time. As I mentioned earlier today our management team and board of directors remain intently focused on our commitment to maximize the value of our shareholders.

As we continue to move forward with our ongoing strategic and financial review. That concludes our prepared remarks Steve and I are ready to take your questions. Operator.

We have a question from John Anderson of William Blair. Your line is open.

John Anderson

Hey good morning guys.

Terry McDaniel

Good morning John.

John Anderson

On the snack business and I guess Boulder Canyon more specifically could you talk a little bit more about the I guess it was about 9.5% brand growth in the quarter which is quite strong particularly in light of I guess the overall some moderation in growth rates probably at a category level. How much of this is being driven I mean are you seeing kind of velocity growth on a like for like basis and how much of this has been driven by the distribution expansion perhaps for some of your new products but if you could talk a little bit about that the complexion of the growth.

And then how you think about Boulder Canyon performing through the balance of the year particularly in light of I think you talked about returning to maybe more normal trade spend levels in Q2 and I'm presuming that carries over into the second half as well.

Terry McDaniel

Yes, thanks John the spending of the revenue reduction trade spending whatever the term you like to use for it. We had that up because we were out of business were shorting I mean wanted to get our business back on a positive trend. The second quarter reflected that reduce spending and you saw we almost grew 10% so, we expect they continue to grow the Boulder brand, that growth is coming in and multiple areas we did pick up ACV versus last year about five points in the supermarkets.

And our new products are performing extremely well it's still running double digit as a percentage of our sales in the last 18 months and we're seeing increase pretty good velocity so, we can look by account that is also helping to drive the volume. One last thing that helping drive the volume which doesn't show up and higher, higher spends because it's not tracked.

I mean we continue to grow our vending business, our C store business our different markets whether as airline those businesses continue to do well and we think we've got a lot of running room left where the fastest growing. Natural Kettleship in C store now and it is by a long shot but yet we still have a small ACV. So we believe there's a lot of running room left on this brand and I would say obviously we pull back a little bit about we haven't pulled back our effort to go active the trade and the effort to go after the new business and get the promotions and our customers are supporting us very well on this brand.

So we believe there's continued upside with Boulder Canyon and if you recall up until last year we had about seven or eight years of double digit growth on that brand and yet we still have a lot of running room left so, we expect to continue to grow on the Boulder Canyon brand.

John Anderson

Okay, that's helpful. Good distribution gains in the supermarkets something you mentioned mentions you're up about five points I think that's year-over-year figure. Is this is to you geographic kind of expansion that's been enabled by the fact that you're kind of back on line with respect to capacities and you have a kind of the kettles the new pedals up an operating in connect your 48% or so ACV I guess in supermarkets and where do you think that can go over time, you do see a lot of headroom there.

And then also you mentioned I think a 27% growth rate for Boulder Canyon in the natural channel was that where maybe more of the innovation the more the innovation can shift into the natural channel in the quarter is that why you had a strong acceleration there.

Terry McDaniel

Yes, on the national channel I was all about new products velocity. There was very in fact I don't have that number from me so I don't want to quote it but it was very small change in the ACV because we've got a very high natural as far as grocery goes I mean easily you can look at some of our competitors our largest competitor and there, they are at a much higher level 80% or so.

So I mean obviously there's a lot of room to continue to grow in the grocery market and we in fact just this month a new retailer the largest retailer in Texas just put us we have announced that before but they just put us in distribution and then we have another large retailer in the Carolinas that's putting us in during the month of September so we continue to pick up new distribution in the supermarkets and obviously a lot of it's more driven probably more East Coast because that's where we have more voice.

And having a plan there in Boston was the, running all new equipment efficient facility with the less freight helps us and that effort to go after some of those market voids on the East Coast. And in the natural session by the way we still have a little room to pick up on ACV so, we're going to continue to focus on that there's one customer we'd like to pick up some more divisions and we're going to continue that's a key critical part of our business and we continue to work closely with partners like such as sprouts and others on what can we do to help them grow their category because we've become such a big part of their category it's important that we're growing for them.

Steve Weinberger

And John just the its Steve here just I want to rehash old news but there's your call we had a capacity issues we were in a position to aggressively go after new ACV so, we're back which is good news certainly for the Boulder brand and still as you can see, still have like a cache and still lot of wide space.

John Anderson

And I think you ultimately ended up adding four kettles in this year and four in Bluffton, if I'm not mistaken.

Terry McDaniel

That's correct.

John Anderson

Where does that put you today in terms of kind of capacity for the Kettle chip business and can you support growth for the foreseeable future without commissioning new kettles?

Terry McDaniel

Absolutely, I mean we are -- if you combine the two because now we don't look at it as one because we are flexing depending on where the volume is at each plan. We are probably in the 80% range on kettle capacity and we are not running seven days a week. So there is some things that we can do beyond that. So we should be obviously depending on our growth but we should be fine through this year and into next year and then we will probably be looking at adding some more but I will tell you, it won't be like before and the fact that when we built [indiscernible] we actually left went ahead and prepared the space, we got all the dumping like we got everything but the kettles and we got a space that we could drop-in and we will drop in this many at onetime because I don't think we need it but we can drop-in four kettles into Bluffton without all the additional.

So all we really need is the kettles themselves. So there is plenty of ability to expand without going through what we went through last time and right now we will be okay on capacity into next year unless I mean obviously if we get even more successful, like to drive more but that's kind of where we are at now. So now they are doing John as we are taking this opportunity sort of the weed out all of this sort of that the some of the SKUs that are not quite as profitable as Boulder, so we are creating more capacity. I think we talked about this project a while ago by eliminating SKUs that aren't as profitable.

John Anderson

Okay. The premium private label business was up quite a bit in the quarter. Can you talk broadly about your strategy in private label in snacks where that volume opportunity is coming from and a little bit about the profitability of that part of the business, is that margin accretive, is it margin dilutive?

Terry McDaniel

I mean all of the new business that we picked up, we have one private label customer that's probably not necessarily where we wanted to be as an older private label which we are working to change that, but overall our private label margins are very healthy as a group. We – a couple of things happen in the first half this year when our own existing private label customers are promoting their brands, it seems more often and that's given us some boost. We picked up new product groupings within the current customers and for example one of our large private label kettle chip customers we picked up popcorn, a premium popcorn within their segment and then we picked up new customers.

We picked up the sandwich chain; we picked up a large sea store, a northeast sea store chain and some extreme items which are very profitable. So we are really pleased with the margin on these items and obviously the volume is helping fuel our growth and so we continue to look at it, we look at selectively, we are not going out to every single retailer and say hey we are going to bid for the cheapest piece of business and go after because we want to make sure that we are good stores of the capacity we've invested in. But for the most part, I expect to see that private label number obviously continue to be strong for the back half of the year. I'm not sure we are not giving projections of levels but we expect to continue to see growth as some of these new customers that we just picked up came on in the month of May, so that should help continue and fuel the growth.

Now private label -- what our -- is an example and one of our largest customers is also a customer of our brand is also our private label, so it allows us to partner with retailers at a level that we could not do just by our brand alone.

John Anderson

Okay. That makes sense. On the frozen berry business what are you seeing there with the business is kind of lower year-over-year, I understand they are different components that are driving that, if you had to kind of parse it the decrease this year relative to last and you think about distribution maybe losses on the private label business, you think about the price reductions that you've taken, what and maybe volume and just kind of we are getting volume there – what's driving this and what can you do to kind of remedy it on kind of a go forward basis. When do you guess maybe when is the pricing in the base? When do you think the distribution losses on a private label side or in the basement, can you talk a little bit about that just so we can think about how to model that going forward?

Terry McDaniel

Okay. Yes, I think the private label, that we will follow that through the fourth quarter. We will be done with that at the end of the fourth quarter pricing obviously, we are in the middle of harvest. I hate to give a projection but I think we will see a little – we won't see any pricing decline, we may see pricing go up, that's going help overall revenue. One of the things that happened in this year is the harvest came later than it did the prior two years and for example on the month of June, we sell a lot of our industrial product that we phrase during the harvest because it was late those sales have been delayed a month or two, so you will see some more of that in the second half but I'm certainly convinced there is no reason I mean, Fresh Start is the perfect example, why we should be able to grow our business going forward. What I thought and we just – we discussed this before, our strategy is move away from low margin dependents on certain private label businesses and focus on building higher margin more on the branded side and that's what we've been doing and despite the sales. I mean, you can see where we are at from profitability standpoint, we are back to a respectable margin business and now we can build off of that and that's what our focus will be going forward.

We feel like we got a Fresh Start, there is a new Fresh Start items coming. There is three new Jamba items will be introduced in fourth quarter that are unique and different and we are looking at other potential brands as well as how do we further expand more on the industry side. So we feel really positive but these changes that we talked about first quarter will follow us through the end of the year.

John Anderson

Okay, makes sense. On the branded part of that business greater farms portion, do you unless you have it in front of you but the kind of your penetration there ACV in that part of the business and obviously that's been growing quite nicely, is that bringing new customers on board? Is it filling out your offering within your existing customer base? Talk a little bit about where you sit from a distribution perspective today and where the winds are coming from?

Terry McDaniel

Yes, I mean most of this I mean there are some customers like Safeway, Wal-Mart but a very, very small percentage and John one other things we've been very careful on our investment and sliding as we've gone through this year, we hope to ramp that more up for quarter but if you look at where we are at? We are a very small ACV and which tells us we've got a lot of run room to growth that business just by picking up new distribution, it's not just on fresh start. We have limited even on our Nature's Three Berry item and some of our big bag fruit promotions, which were focused on right now going and getting more distribution on those type items. So there is a lot of upside and you know, we are looking at that and looking at Windows in which we can make the investments that we need to get the return back on those investments as far as sliding.

John Anderson

Okay. Last one from me, just on the commentary around kind of a outlook for the second half of the year, I wasn't totally clear whether you are trying to indicate that you expect sequential dollar improvement in sales through the year and do you expect sequential dollar improvement in EBITDA through the back half as well?

Terry McDaniel

Yes, I think on the sale side absolute in Snack probably I mean again Frozen will as I mentioned we won't see that until probably some time first quarter next year until we get passed what we are lapping, but earnings we had a very -- you know, first quarter was better than probably what was out there, second quarter is much better, and we are going against some pretty weak earnings fourth quarter. So we feel positive about the back-half. Yes, I think we will continue to see sequential bottom -- earnings growth for the back-half of the year. So, we fixed a lot of things in the last year, as I said in my part of the presentation snack is back in terms of top line margins and the fruit margin still holds strong. So hopefully we will continue to see sequential dollar growth. And the reality to all of this with our performance improving both the first and -- we were real pleased with the second quarter, I mean it was beyond what we thought internally. It helps us as we go forward even in our strategic review, in the middle of that process, so many way it's -- we are expecting, we are hoping, obviously the second, third quarter and fourth quarter will continue to see positive year-on-year results.

John Anderson

Okay, thanks a lot.

Steve Weinberger

Thanks, John

Terry McDaniel

Thank you.

And at this time I'd like to turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Terry McDaniel

Well, I just want to thank everyone, thank our investors out there for, one, their patience, and I just want to share you we are doing working diligently along in our Board. We are committed to get to the end of the process on the strategic review, and we are committed to deliver better results, and which we have done. So, thank you so much, and we look forward to reporting good results next quarter if we don't talk in between now and then. Thanks.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect. Good day.

