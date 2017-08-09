Andeavor's (ANDV) CEO Gregory Goff on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

Aug 09, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Brian Randecker

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to today's conference call to discuss our second quarter 2017 earnings. Joining me are Greg Goff, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Sterin, Executive Vice President and CFO.

The earnings release, which can be found on our website at andeavor.com, includes financial disclosure and reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures that should help you analyze our results.

Our comments and answers to questions during this call will include forward-looking statements that refer to management's expectations or future predictions. They are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations. Please refer to the earnings release for additional information on forward-looking statements.

Now, I will turn the call over to Greg.

Gregory Goff

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. On August 1st, we formally changed our name to Andeavor and our Logistics Company to Andeavor Logistics. We believe that the names Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics are part of a distinct identity that supports our creation of a premier highly integrated marketing logistics and refining Company.

We believe we reached a tipping point in our journey to grow and develop the Company that created an opportunity to make the change. We are excited about our future and the opportunity to create a special identity.

Our commitment to our people, our shareholders, our customers, business partners and our communities is to improve everything that we do. These improvements combined with transformative strategic actions are critical to creating a premier Company.

Now, Turning to the performance of Andeavor during the second quarter. Our results for the quarter were strong, driven by contributions from our highly integrated business model continued execution of improvements to operating income and the contribution from the Western acquisition. Overall, the Company is performing well and we are optimistic about our outlook and the opportunities for the remainder of 2017.

First, I would like to comment on our acquisition of Western Refining. As you know on June 1st, 2017 we closed a $5.8 billion acquisition, the initial integration efforts had been very successful and we are rapidly moving forward to fully integrate the business. After a little bit more than 60 days we remain confident in delivering an expected $350 million to $425 million in annual run rate synergies by June of 2019.

This includes approximately $120 million to $116 million from value chain optimization, $130 million to $140 million from operational improvements and $100 million to $125 million from corporate efficiencies. We have provided more detail about the synergies on June 1st and those comments are still relevant.

As of August 8, we estimate we have achieved approximately $80 million in annual run rate synergies consisting of approximately $70 million of corporate efficiencies and the remainder in value chain optimization and operation improvement.

The Company also realized approximately $115 million in one-time cash benefits as part of the acquisition, primarily due to the return of cash collateral held by Western Refining suppliers due to the stronger credit profile of Andeavor.

We also achieved several significant milestones during and shortly after the quarter, including receiving the permits and beginning construction of both the Los Angeles integration and compliance and Anacortes Isomerization projects.

Acquiring 39 high quality convenient stores in northern California, commencing business in Mexico and forming a joint venture with EP Energy to produce waxy crude oil in the Uinta basin to supply the Salt Lake City Refinery with advantaged crude oil.

Turning our operations for the quarter. First, within marketing. Andeavor is committed to driving growth and improvement in its marking business by focusing on high value, branded distribution channels adding new retail sites to the network and implementing store improvements to enhance the Company's convenient store position.

We believe that the changes we made to our reporting for our marketing segment should give you a better understanding of our business and better ability to compare our marketing business to other industry peers. Marketing margins were $23.2 per gallon for the retail and branded channel, pad five market conditions remain strong driven by about 2% demand growth year-over-year through April.

We are pleased to announce in July we closed the acquisition of 39 high quality convenient stores primarily in northern California, we expect the sites to contribute $10 million of annual net earnings and about $25 million of annual EBITDA the acquisition reflects a multiple of approximately seven times EBITDA.

This will further strengthen our integrated business by expanding our retail presence in Northern California by adding approximately 6000 barrels per day of branded sales.

As we discussed last quarter Mexico was the newest growth initiative for the marketing business. We announced earlier in July that we signed a terminaling and transportation services agreement with Pemex, which allows for the potential for us to supply 30,000 to 40,000 barrels per day of transportation fuels in the States of Sonora and Baja California Mexico.

We also recently announced, we signed a wholesale supply agreement to begin marketing operations using the ARCO brand. We expect the first stores to open within the next 60 days. We believe these agreements support the Company's integrated value chain by extending the marketing presence into the growing market in the Mexico.

We will continue to grow our integrated footprint and the Company expects to increase its marketing presence across the entire Northern part of Mexico over the next few years.

Moving to Logistics. We have solid results for the quarter led by higher than expected volumes in terminaling and transportation driven by strong demand in our market area. Gathering and processing was negatively impacted by slower completion activity and the extended plant maintenance at our Mandan Refinery. We are seeing improved volumes going into the third quarter driven by more drilling activity and minimal plant maintenance at Andeavor's Refineries.

In addition ,the Andeavor Board has authorized management to work with the Board and management of Andeavor Logistics to consider and begin to negotiate a merger of Andeavor Logistics and Western Logistics and changes to the capital structure of Andeavor Logistics with respect to the incentive distribution rights.

After evaluating many options related to the incentive distribution rights, both Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics could further approach is to pursue a buy in transaction in exchange for common units. The transactions require approval of the Board of Directors of all three companies as well as the Conflicts Committees of both MLPs.

We believe we will be able to complete negotiations and announce the transaction during this quarter. We expect the opportunity for Andeavor Logistics to acquire assets offered by Andeavor in the fourth quarter of 2017 which could add an addition $30 million to $40 million of annual earnings and $45 million to $55 million of annual EBITDA.

Given the timing fort this expected dropdown, we expect Andeavor Logistics to achieve its run-rate target of $525 million of annual net earnings and $1 billion of annual EBITDA for 2017. With more stable market conditions and the possibility to improve Andeavor Logistics' competitive position, we remain excited about our future and the ability to grow value for our unit holders.

Now shifting to refining. Total refinery throughput was 893,000 barrels per day or 91% utilization. Gross refining margin was $9.45 per barrel, we had good operating performance during the quarter and throughput was in line with our expectations. We have minimal plant maintenance for the remainder of 2017 and expect strong utilization for all of our assets.

We recently received the permits for our Los Angeles Refinery integration and compliance project, which is often referred to as LARIC and have commenced construction on the project. This project enhances our position on the West Coast and offer several benefits that include;

First, the full integration of the Carson and Wilmington operations; second, yield flexibility of 30,000 to 40,000 barrels per day between gasoline and distillates; and third, a significant reduction in greenhouse gas and other criteria pollutant emissions.

The Company expects the project to generate $65 million of net earnings and $125 million of annual EBITDA and will be fully completed in 2019. This multistage project will have many aspects that start prior to 2019.

We were actually able to increase rate from 55,000 barrels per day to 60,000 barrels per day on one of our hydro trackers the data permit was issued which allows us to be via lightening immediate win of project.

The two large elements of the project are decommission the Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit or FCCU and the construction of the Los Angeles Refinery interconnect pipeline system. We expect to decommission the FCCU by year-end 2018 and the pipeline bundle which further connects both portions of the Los Angeles refining complex is expected to be completed in mid 2018.

With the permits and commitment of construction on the pipeline interconnect system, we have started working with Andeavor Logistics to have the MLP acquire this portion of the project. We also received the permits related to the environmental impacts statements for the clean products upgrade project in Anacortes Washington.

The Isomerization Project is now fully permitted and have commenced construction, we expect this project to be completed in the second quarter of 2018 and will generate approximately $20 million of net earnings and $40 million of annual EBITDA.

The Mixed Xylenes Project has also obtained it’s EIS permit and can now move forward in obtaining the remaining permit necessary to begin construction. We expect to make a final investment decision on this project at the beginning of 2018.

During the quarter, Andeavor announced the formation of the drilling joint venture with EP Energy Corporation. This multiyear program will fund the development of 60 wells which are expected to produce waxy crude oil and natural gas in Uinta Basin in Utah. The agreement allows the Company to secure additional supply of the advantage black and yellow waxy crude oil to optimize the operations of the Salt Lake City Refinery.

As part of the agreement, the Company also secured additional waxy crude oil supply produced from EP Energy’s existing production. This was a unique opportunities for the Company to secure additional waxy crude oil supply at a competitive price. We may look at other similar unique opportunities in the future, but we do not expect the Company will invest heavily in crude oil production.

Andeavor also received a grant from the North Dakota Industrial Commission to support a project to begin processing renewable feed stocks into diesel. The project will allow that the Dickinson Refinery to retrofit the existing diesel hydro theater to be able to co pass up to 5% per day of renewable feeds stocks such as vegetable, corn or soybean oil while continuing to process - and crude oil. The project is expected to begin production at the beginning of 2018.

Moving to our outlook for 2017, our expectations for the year are unchanged from our last update a few months ago. These includes the following market assumptions: an Andeavor index of $12 to $14 per barrel and marketing segment fuel margins $0.11 to $0.14 per gallon.

Additionally, we are committed to delivering an estimated $475 million to $575 million of improvements to operating income in 2017, which is comprised of $395 million to $475 million from growth and productivity and $80 million to $100 million from higher throughput and other operational improvements. I would like to point out, that these estimates do not include any expected synergies from the Western acquisitions.

Our improvements to operating income for 2017 consists of $305 million to $355 million in refining a $125 million to $150 million in logistics and $45 million to $70 million in marketing. Through the first half of the year, the Company have delivered approximately 50% to 55% of these improvements, which is generally where you expect to be at this point in the year. Estimated marketing and logistics improvements are trending above their ranges, however, estimated refine improvements are trending slightly below the range.

I would like to acknowledge the excellent work of our people. We are working hard and executing extremely well to deliver the plans and improvements I have outlined. Our employees continue to deliver result drive towards being the safest and most environmentally responsible operator in the industry, execute major projects that position the Company to continue to grow and create value.

With that, I will turn the call over to Steven to provide more details of our second quarter and financial and operational results.

Steven Sterin

Thanks Greg. Yesterday we reported Andeavor's second quarter 2017 earnings of $40 million or $0.31 per diluted share compared to $418 million or $3.47 per diluted share a year ago. Consolidated net earnings were $87 million for the second quarter compared to $449 million for the same period of last year and EBITDA was $470 million compared to $956 million last year.

Second quarter 2017 results included $313 million of pre-tax charges including the pre-tax expense of $209 million related to a lower cost to market or LCM inventory adjustment, pre-tax acquisition and integration costs of $124 million related to the Western Refining acquisition and a net pre-tax gain of $20 million related to Andeavor Logistics.

Additionally, we incurred higher tax expense of $12 million related to some of the affirmation acquisition costs not being deductible. Second quarter 2016 results included a pre-tax benefit of $363 million related to an LCM and inventory adjustment.

Western's business is operated as expected during the first month of ownership. The business recorded a net loss of $32 million and negative $30 million of EBITDA for the one month of operations during the quarter.

These results include a $160 million of pre-tax charges which include a pre-tax expense of $43 million related to an LCM inventory adjustment. Pre-tax acquisition and integration cost including severance of $73 million related to the acquisition and additional tax expense of $3 million related to non-deductible acquisition costs incurred directly by Western.

The effective tax rate for the second quarter 2017 was 39.2%. the effective tax rate was higher than our historical rate primarily driven by the additional tax expense of $12 million related to non-deductible acquisition costs.

Moving to our business segments and marketing. We start up by saying beginning this quarter we provided additional analytical information about our marketing and business including separate volumes and fuel margins for retail and branded operations, as well as unbranded operations, merchandise margin and store count.

This should give you a better understanding of our business and the ability to better compare our marketing business to other industry peers, which we believe helps underscore the significant intrinsic value of our integrated portfolio.

Marketing segment operating income was $236 million segment EBITDA was $250 million and fuel margins were $0.134 per gallon for the second quarter of 2017, versus segment operating income of $161 million, EBITDA of $173 million and fuel margins of $0.105 per gallon a year ago.

Retail and branded fuel margins improved to $0.232 per gallon from $0.198 per gallon in 2016 due to favorable market conditions driven by pad five gasoline demand increasing 2% through may 2017. Unbranded fuel margins were $0.31 per gallon compared to $0.7 per gallon last year also due to continued strong gasoline demand and improvements we have made to our customer portfolio.

Merchandise gross margin increased to $20 million from $2 million in 2015 driven by the new stores we acquired as part of the Western acquisition. We continue to see strong demand growth in our regions and continue to expect our fuel margins to be $0.11 to $0.14 per gallon for 2017.

Shifting to Logistics. Segment operating income increased to $167 million in the second quarter from $118 million a year ago, and segment EBITDA grew to $238 million from $167 million last year.

The results included $25 million net gain related to the successful sale of an Alaska terminal with 209,000 barrels of refined product capacity, which the Company is required to divest following Alaska storage and terminaling assets acquisition completed in 2016. Results also include $5 million negative impact related to the settlement of the customer contract dispute and $2 million of acquisition related cost.

Also impacting this business in the quarter was the extended duration of the Mandan full side turnaround which had a negative impact of $9 million in the quarter due to lower volume and higher maintenance costs.

The increase in segment operating income and segment EBITDA were primarily driven by contributions from North Dakota gathering and processing assets acquisition completed in the first quarter of this year, strong refinery utilization and product demand generation higher throughput at our California marine terminals and contributions from the northern California terminaling and storage assets and Alaska storage and terminaling asset dropdowns completed in 2016.

Results also benefited from one month of contribution from WNRL’s operations. The total general partner and limited partner distributions received by Andeavor were $71 million during the second quarter. This is an increase of $12 million from a year ago.

Turning to Refining. Segment operating income was $45 million for the second quarter compared to $527 million a year ago and segment EBITDA was $206 million versus $697 million last year.

The Tesoro Index was $14.70 a barrel for the second quarter with a gross refining margin of $768 million, or $9.45 a barrel. This compares to the Tesoro Index of $13.93 per barrel and a gross refining margin of $1.1 billion, or $15.70 per barrel last year.

When comparing our second quarter 2017 segment operating income segment EBITDA and gross refining margins for the same period last year please keep in mind the results in the second quarter 2017 include a pre-tax expense due to the LCM valuation adjustment of $209 million or an approximately $2.60 decrease to gross margin on a per throughput barrel basis.

And results in the second quarter of 2016 included a pre-tax benefit related to LCM of $363 million or an approximately $5 increase to gross margin on a per throughput barrel basis. So other than the LCM impacts in both quarter the significant year-over-year increase in gross refining margin reflects stronger refining crack spreads, the continued delivery of improvements to operating income and contributions from the Western acquisition.

Total refining throughput of the quarter was 893,000 barrels per day or 91% utilization. Consolidated manufacturing cost for the second quarter were $5.67 a barrel driver higher by increased energy cost and timing of maintenance expenses.

In our California region, throughput was in line with our expectations, we are able to optimize on around our plan to around the Martinez to capture the higher margin environment caused by strong demand and unplanned outages during the quarter.

Other than the LCM impact in both quarters, the year-over-year increase in California gross refining margin was driven by stronger refining spot spreads, higher throughput and continued improvements in our assets.

In our Pacific Northwest region, throughput was at the high end of our expectations. However gross refining margins was impacted by unplanned downtime at our Anacortes Refining which is now results. In the mid region, throughput was higher than our expectation driven by the additional 88,000 barrels per day of throughput from El Paso Gallup in St. Paul Park refineries.

However, our Mandan facility underwent a seven year cycle full site turnaround with the exception of third -party power interruption causing the turnaround to begin earlier than planned, the slide did an excellent job to the turnaround in June.

Now, let me take a moment to discuss our balance sheet, cash flow and our strategic priorities for creating long-term shareholder value. During the quarter, Andeavor achieved an investment grade credit rating, In June S&P global ratings raised our corporate credit and senior unsecured issue ratings to triple BBB minus with the stable outlook from BB plus.

Fitch had already upgraded both Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics to investment grade in February. Additionally in July, Moody’s investor services upgraded Andeavor to investment grade raising its senior unsecured rating to BAA3 from BAA1. Andeavor now has an investment grade credit rating from all three rating agencies.

As a result of Andeavor achieving a BBB minus credit rating of both S&P and Fitch our outstanding unsecured bond securities now meet the criteria to be included in the investment grade Bloomberg, Barclay Global Aggregate Index.

Our balance sheet and credit metrics remain strong, we ended the quarter with a consolidated cash balance of $1.1 billion, this was down from $3.3 billion at the end of last year primarily due to the Western acquisition and Andeavor Logistics acquisition of the North Dakota gathering and processing assets.

Total debt, net of unamortized issuance cost was $7.6 billion or 38% of the total capitalization at the end of the quarter. Excluding Andeavor Logistics and WNRL debt and equity, total debt was $3.5 billion or 28% of total capitalization. Andeavor generated cash flow from operating activities of $617 million in the second quarter.

During the second quarter, we invested $78 million in high return growth capital projects at Andeavor, Andeavor Logistics and WNRL. Our combined capital expenditures including income capital, sustaining, maintenance and a month of capital for Western assets was approximately $267 million consisting of $218 million for Andeavor, $45 million for Andeavor Logistics and $4 million for Western Logistics for the month of June.

We have repurchased 1.6 million shares for approximately $148 million in the second quarter and had approximately 2 billion remaining under our approved share repurchase program as of June 30. Additionally, we paid dividends of $65 million in Andeavor Logistics distributed $69 million to its public unit holders during the quarter.

As of August 8th, 2017 the Company has executed approximately 4.2 million of share repurchases for approximately $400 million and has 1.7 billion remaining under its previously approved share repurchase programs.

As stated before, our cash generation positions us to continue to invest for growth, maintain the strong investment grade balance sheet and continue repurchasing shares under this authorization and we intend to do so throughout the rest of this year.

We announced yesterday, the Board of Directors approved to increase the quarterly cash dividend by 7.3% to $0.59 per share each quarter payable on September 15, 2017 to all holders of record as if August 31, 2017.

As Greg mentioned, we believe there is significant value in Andeavor's ownership of Andeavor Logistics. In particular the incentive distribution rights, which we believe is a source of tremendous intrinsic value for Andeavor’s shareholders.

Our financial discipline and principles remained unchanged and hope to guide us as we evaluated options for the merger and the IDR buy in. these principles include the following, achieve an attractive cost to capital by removing the IDR burden and merge the MLPs to achieve near-term cash flow accretion, which allows ANDX to aggressively grow the business. Immediately increase and sustain coverage ratio of around 1.1 times, maintain debt-to-EBITDA below four times and achieve an investment grade credit rating in the near-term.

Sustain an attractive and competitive long-term distribution growth rate, significantly reduce new public equity issuances needed to achieve growth resulting in more value creation and less solution for unit holders and to ensure Andeavor shareholders realize the intrinsic value from ownership of this attractive and growing logistics growth. As we progress through this process, we will share more details in appropriate time, so we feel this is a very important part of Andeavor's full valuation potential.

Turning to our 2017 capital outlook. We anticipate full-year 2017 capital expenditures to remain unchanged at approximately $1.35 billion consisting of $1 billion of Andeavor, $325 million of Andeavor Logistics and $25 at WNRL. Expected turnaround cash expenditures for the full-year 2017 were $360 million, including Western, they are now expected to be $485 million.

Looking ahead, you can find details of our planned throughput, manufacturing cost per barrel, and other elements related to our third quarter 2017 outlook in our earnings release issued yesterday.

This concludes our prepared remarks and we will now take the questions. Operator.

Phil Gresh

Yes, hi good morning. Congrats on a solid quarter. First question is just in the back of your press release you gave some numbers for Andeavor Logistics marketing et cetera, and for marketing you talked about $1 billion of projected segment EBITDA. You didn’t give a specific timeframe for that, I think in the past maybe you have talked about 2018, but I was curious given the second quarter performance basically run rating there. Is that a 2017 target at this point?

Gregory Goff

Yes, Phil originally our target was to achieve $1 billion of EBITDA for our marketing business by calendar year 2018 and now with the acquisition of Western and that business it brings it forward to this year.

Phil Gresh

Got it, okay. Second question would just be on this idea of buying, I know you probably don’t want say too much here, but I just want to take a stab at it in terms of if you look at the targets for EBITDA at Andeavor Logistics, if we think about the dropdowns your targeting some of the gross projects, et cetera. is there any kind of frame or reference you can give us for what range of GPIDR we will be talking about in 2018 upon which this will be based and obviously some peers have been out there publicly with ranges that they talked about 15 to 20 times as the range of given, but really any kind of color you might be able to give here would be helpful.

Steven Sterin

Good morning its Steven, Phil. Because of the fact that we are in negotiations with really three public companies as you know we are limited on what we can say. And given the fact that we are contemplating both a merger and IDR buy-ins, I can't at this tell you what the forward combined IDR distribution would be. We will of course do that at the right time. I think the key thing to keep in mind is what we are trying to achieve and hopefully when we present that to you, you will see it being very, very consistent with the principals I just outlined for you.

Phil Gresh

Okay, thanks. I will turn it over.

Gregory Goff

Thanks, Phil.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Paul Cheng with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Paul Cheng

Hi guys good morning. In fact I have two question and a request. The request is that if possible it would be great if you can breakout the south west region from the Mid-con, because I think the refining dynamic is quite different between your [rocky] (Ph) mountain system and your south west and also it seems that you are looking - logistic is basically between the south and north, it seems like that’s more logical. In terms of the question, Greg on marketing what is the future strategy, when you are looking at your three different channel, you have the co-op, you have the own site and then [indiscernible] when we are looking forward at which channels are going to be the major growth focus for you or with it are you going to focus all of them at the same time. And also that with that [indiscernible] because a lot of your operation is full multiple acquisitions so you have many different brands maybe even within the same region. Is there a brand strategy going forward or that this is you are comfortable continue to do that. And also with all these acquisitions, right now u are at a point, you have the single IT management in accounting platform and say that or that is something you need to work out. And then on the marketing that you have a lot of investors arguing that maybe better of that to spin it off, because it’s much higher venue, just wanted to see what is your approach on that question?

Gregory Goff

How many questions did you ask Paul?

Paul Cheng

That’s all related to marketing.

Gregory Goff

No, that’s fine. Let me just take a step back and talk about our marketing business and hopefully address most of your questions. So, first I mean the marketing business is such a integral part of our value chain, because we in most places physically deliver product to our marketing businesses, because our integration is so close to our refining assets, I think that’s an important thing.

Second, we believe that from a approach to the market, when you look at the different channels to address one of the point you raised that having a portfolio approach of different ways to go to the market whether it be through Company own and operated or through wholesale branded and even sometimes through unbranded that that is the best approach.

And what we try to do is, to look at that particular geographic area and kind of meet to need to the customers in that place and therefore we have that portfolio, which is different in each of the different regions if you would look at closely at our business, so that’s the second thing.

The third thing is that we want to continue to drive improvements and capture opportunity in the marketing business. So we will continue to enhance the operations by the quality of the outlooks that we have, we will continue to build on our convenient store offering to capture a great percentage of the convenience store offering, we believe that’s an excellent opportunity for the future of our business.

We do like having brands that are targeted to each of those areas, it is our intention to maybe streamline the brand, but we do not intend to minimize the brands that we have and focus on just a couple of brands. So, we believe that we have high quality brands in specific market areas that serve the customers best ever and our intention are to keep performing that way.

So, we see an opportunity to do some selected growth like we just announced in the Northern California area that was a good fit for our business, we can physically apply those stations, we can a brand note stations to fit in our area there which is primary the mobile brand and we will continue to look for those opportunities to grow the business that way.

It is our intentions to continue to enhance the profitability of our overall marketing business, which also includes now expanding our marketing business in Northern Mexico, which we see is just a continuation from our operations both in the Southern Part of California and into the future going down out of the El Paso Refinery.

And then finally, your last question about the valuation. We see tremendous value in our integrated business between refining marketing and logistics and we believe that we capture the most value for our shareholders by really optimizing that integrated value chain and getting high performance out of refining, logistics and marketing individually.

Steven Sterin

You also asked a question Paul about accounting and information systems. Andeavor has been working for the last 18 months or so and putting in a new fully integrated transaction system and analytical platform. And we are in the final stages of that and that goes live in just the next couple of months.

And that gives us and it was always the intent the ability to scale and bring acquisitions onto our platform rapidly. And so our intend would be to and we are already working in parallel bring the Western Systems onto this new standard Andeavor platform between now as we have already started and the first and second quarters of next year. And so we have got that work well underway and it's critical to capture the rest of the synergies that are out there.

Paul Cheng

Thank you. I'm going to leave that as it is for the other people at the phone. Thank you.

Gregory Goff

Thanks, Paul.

Operator

Our next question is from Justin Jenkins with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Justin Jenkins

Great. Good morning everybody. I guess maybe if I could start at the high level on the balance sheet. Seems like with the buyback pace to start 3Q here that maybe the cash balance at quarter end of 2Q is maybe higher than the we plan to manage it. Just curious as we sit today, what is the comfortable overall cash range that we would like to see and then maybe how you view the buyback in terms of being ratable versus opportunistic here?

Steven Sterin

Yes. Now that we have reached investment grade at Andeavor, it certainly gives us more flexibility as we think about cash balance, we have got a $3 billion unsecured revolver and so from a liquidity perspective, we had tremendous flexibility to be opportunistic whether that's making investments when the capital markets aren't attractive or repurchasing shares at times of accelerated pace because of the price of the stock more ratable overtime.

So I would say that we wouldn’t just look at the cash balance and look at the overall liquidity position is where we think about it and now being investment grade having tremendously more flexibility, but we are committed to executing our share repurchase programs that we have authorized.

As we talked when we did the Western acquisition and we needed to issue equity to do that, we are committed to making sure that we set aside our cash allocation, appropriate amount of cash and buyback a meaningful amount of shares. And at that point it was a $2 billion program which as you pointed out where we have begun executing that.

I wouldn't expect it to be ratable because we are thoughtful about being opportunistic and buying more at times when the price is underperforming, but we do remain committed to being active. In our share repurchase program, we couldn’t do the first five months of the year and our commitment is to over an appropriate period of time have a balanced approach to the use of cash but to complete that share repurchase program in a meaningful time period.

Justin Jenkins

Perfect, that's really helpful. And then I guess maybe switching gears to the LA integration project. Can we get a sense maybe of the proposed mix of spend between maybe the corporate level and the MLP overtime here?

Gregory Goff

I think what we said in the past that the pipeline portion of it somewhere between $175 million to $200 million and the rest of it is tied into the refining portion of the business.

Justin Jenkins

Perfect. I will leave it there. Thanks guys.

Gregory Goff

Thanks, Justin.

Operator

Our next question is from Neil Mehta with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Neil Mehta

Good morning team and congrats on a good quarter here. First question is just relate to the Western synergies and I appreciate it's still early in the process and you have given us these three buckets that help frame out the opportunity in value optimization, operational improvements and corporate efficiencies. But could you peel it back a little bit further and kind of give us some tangible examples across these three different buckets. And what gives you confidence in the ability to execute within the range or maybe even above the range.

Gregory Goff

Neil back in June when we closed the deal, we provided that specific information and we gave detail on each of those three buckets as you just requested and that information hasn’t changed. What gives us confidence in being able to deliver that level of synergies and more importantly in the timeframe that we stated, because doing it within a couple of years is fairly aggressive.

As soon as we were able to - as soon as we closed we have an approach where we allow groups of people that have knowledge of that particular part of the business whether it be the value chain or the refining operations or whatever. They got together, they took our preliminary ideas and they brainstormed and looked at all of the possibilities that we could achieve by the combination of the business.

And through that process which is completed, to that process [indiscernible] was able to validate many of the things that were initially identified, they came up with lots of other ideas. I will say that there is no one big thing, so it’s a lot of things that we have to deliver on which actually is pretty good, because we can spread that and capture that with a little bit more velocity than other things.

But we are highly confident in everything we validated them and we have additional ideas to be able to deliver those synergies. So I don’t have with me that press release from June, but if you go back and there is details what the things that we are looking at.

Neil Mehta

I appreciate that Greg. Follow-up is just on Mexico, just how big of a business do you think this can be for Andeavor. Do you see this as a nice to have or as a major pillar that’s key to driving your strategy going forward?

Gregory Goff

Yes, for the Company Neil the nice thing about it is that its continuous with the united states and we have refining assets that are right on the borders, the los Angeles Refinery and the refinery in El Paso.

So it’s actually a natural extension of our value chain. And so we believe that as we looked at the market area and at this stage we focus much more on North West Mexico then we have coming out of El Paso Refinery just because of the time we have had since we closed the acquisition.

But in the past we said that the targeted part of North West Mexico has a demand of about 160,000 barrels a day of two-third gasoline, one-third diesel and growing and when you look at supplying that market its natural that come from our refining area.

And the important part for us is to be able to take those volumes to the street through a distribution systems that we have secure, comfortable, reliable supply through there. So I would say that over the next five years we have the potential to pretty significantly grow our marketing presence which would include retail stations, a wholesale business and a commercial business which will include other products beside just traditional gasoline and diesel.

As we get more into it, we have created an organization that will be partially based in Mexico and in the U.S. and be able to develop that and be able to talk very shortly about what we see the potential to be from an overall profitability standpoint, but it’s going to take us three to five years to get to the point we want to get to.

Neil Mehta

Great, guys. Congrats again.

Gregory Goff

Thanks, Neil.

Operator

Our next question is from Brad Heffern with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Brad Heffern

Hey, good morning everyone. I will try another question on the IDRs, I just wanted to verify that and this is going to be one transaction. So the merger in the IDRs would be announced at the same time. And additionally I was wondering if there is any change in thinking around drop multiples once the MLP no longer has the IDR burden?

Steven Sterin

So, directionally you are thinking about it the right way. We said that all three companies have to approve what we are doing and ideally you would like to do all those things at one time. And so that would be the best outcome and that would be something we like to achieve.

And second, in terms of dropdown multiples, I think the way we have always described it and will be consistent with this is that we wanted to do at a fair value, a value that is fair to both Andeavor as well as accretive to the logistics business.

The removable of the IDRs makes that a lot easier and more accretive which we think can still get the high value that we should get to Andeavor, but unlock more incretion with less unit issuance at the logistics level which should unlock more value in the unit themselves, which we own a significant number of. And so that’s how I think about it at this point and we will continue to expand upon that.

Gregory Goff

Yes. And I would just add that, dropdowns are market-based, you have to understand the principle of the dropdown, it’s market-based and in almost all cases there are comparable values of what you could sell that assets for in the marketplace and the principle is to do that to like Steven said that what he called the fair equitable value is a market-based value.

Brad Heffern

Okay. Thanks for that color, appreciate it. And then sticking to Steven, it look like the revolver balance or the revolver hand a balance this quarter it look like maybe $600 million is that the right number and is that just as you were talking about before being strategic with the repurchase program?

Steven Sterin

No, it does have a balance of about $600 million and the main driver of that was the cash consideration portion of the acquisition as well as acquisition related cost. That’s something that we will look at now that we are investment grade and you look at where interest rates are, whether you turn some of that out, you pay some of that down. But given how low cost revolver is, we are comfortable with that being this part of the capital structure right now, but that’s what the proceeds tree is for.

Brad Heffern

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Gregory Goff

Thanks, Brad.

Operator

Your next question is from Blake Fernandez with Scotia Howard Well. Your line is now open.

Blake Fernandez

Hey, guys. Good morning. I was also hoping to verify something on the IDRs as well. Are you contemplating any kind of potential just restructuring of the IDRs or are you only intending to fully retire them?

Gregory Goff

So, that’s what we wanted to be clear on and that's one area that although we haven't gone through the complete approval process with our Boards, in the process we have agreed that a full buy-in so permanent solutions to the IDRs is the best approach for both Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics provides clarity at cost-to-capital and we think provides the best intrinsic value on marketable companies and so it would be a full buy-in structure.

Blake Fernandez

Okay, that make sense. And then so I guess post that transaction assuming it comes to fruition, and given the fact that you would be taking units you will be a quite a large shareholder. As you is the intention to just to maintain that ownership in the LP for foreseeable future or is there liquidation event on the horizon at some point?

Steven Sterin

I would say in general the same thing that we have said. You're right we will, if you do the conversion it will increase the number of LP units we have. You think economically, we have that type of ownership would but it’s just through more complex instrument. But we like our ownership and we think it's very attractive part of the value chain as Greg mentioned earlier.

And the intrinsic value clarity and that comes with the elimination of IDRs and we think it's a rapidly growing business that’s got tremendous opportunities to continue to invest for growth and so we like that investment and we will likely hold the units that we have.

Blake Fernandez

Okay, and Steven I'm sorry if I could just slip in one last, just minor from a reporting standpoint. The JV in the Uinta, the production associated with that any kind of earnings and cash flow is that simply going to be reported into the gross margin of the mid-con is that kind of the way that's going to work?

Steven Sterin

Yes it's exactly how it will work. It will show up in the cost of Advantage crew that we are able to get as well as the refining uplift, so gross margin in the mid-continent.

Blake Fernandez

Got it. Thanks guys.

Gregory Goff

Thanks, Blake.

Operator

The next question comes from Corey Goldman with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Corey Goldman

Hey guys, good morning. Yes just the follow-up question related to Mexico. What type of returns are you targeting in that region? So we understand obviously new geography affords you some diversity and incremental demand centers. But just curious on any addition risk premium you can talk to when considering these types of investments?

Gregory Goff

Yes, first of all I mean we are going to take a portfolio approach and initially our business would this be a brand, ARCO branded wholesale business. So from that standpoint we don't have a lot of capital tied up into the business and so we will get - we think the margin environment will be somewhat comparable to what we had experienced in the United States.

Overtime, we will look to see if it make sense to invest in Company operated stations in Mexico and that's something we will determine if that's good thing for the Company to do. And from that standpoint, I would suspect that the returns won’t be materially different than what they are in the United States.

I mean from a marketing standpoint, we don't see that type of risk that would justify any type of risk profile, it would be different if you are in the refining business, but we see it just comparable to the rest of our marketing business.

Corey Goldman

Okay. No that's really helpful. And just as my follow-up, sorry, I'm going to ask another question in the IDRs. Are you also including a dropdown to Andeavor Logistics with that? And then also with that, on how do you treat the current IDR waivers in place as it relates to the transaction, are you looking at pro forma IDRs X waivers or IDRs with waivers.

Steven Sterin

So the first question in terms of dropdowns we have stated in the Andeavor Logistic release that we anticipate doing a dropdown in the fourth quarter, which we said we would like to have this transaction completed and announced in the third quarter and so that will be the sequence I would think about directionally. And the other question I think it's just too early to answer, but it is something that we will provide clarity to as we complete the transaction.

Corey Goldman

Okay, understood. Thanks guys.

Gregory Goff

Thanks, Corey.

Operator

Next question comes from Doug Leggate with Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Doug Leggate

Thanks, hi good morning Greg, good morning everyone. Greg I'm going to follow-up on Paul's 10 questions on retail if may. Just on the structure of the ownership structure not necessarily of retail as a [indiscernible] business but the more the real estate ownership within Western’s I guess inherited assets. What are your thoughts there in terms of whether that’s something you could ultimately monetize and I guess maybe while you are on the topic you could address the issue for that you think you are getting through value recognition for that retail business in the current structure?

Gregory Goff

Yes, we haven’t had enough time to really look at the real estate portfolio for the business that we just acquired, as well as our own real estate portfolio. But it's something that we will continue to evaluate Doug, it’s something we are keen to look and see what is the best use of the balance sheet for the Company and getting the optimum at return on the assets in that. So it's just a little bit it's too soon for us to have a decision of what we are going to do there.

And the second question is, when we look at the valuation of the Company we think the Company in total is undervalued and we see the things that we are working on and when we have a obligation to look at the valuation of the Company and do everything we can to achieve that value in the marketplace and so - but that’s always been the case.

We have always felt like with what we are trying to do in the Company and the opportunities from the improvements that we have identified, the capital investments that we are pursuing in the business to grow the profitability of the Company in that, and we have always been chasing the true value of the Company and that’s a good thing we will continue to follow though and be able to do that including the marketing business.

Doug Leggate

So I don’t want to push you too hard on this Greg, but obviously integration is very important to you as you laid out in your prepared remarks in terms of marketing and logistics and refining, but would it be fair to say you are not ruling out the potential for the standalone retail listing let’s say. I that off the table or is it something you would consider?

Gregory Goff

I mean we look at everything, we pride ourselves actually on going after the business and creating value for the owners of the Company. So we look at everything and we try to do it pretty much on a continuous basis and so we will always continue to look at it, but at this point in time we see what we are doing in the value that we can create both individually in each of the segments as we talk about our business refining, marketing and logistics as well as the collecting combination of those businesses has been just full of opportunities. And so we will just continue to look at it overtime.

Doug Leggate

I know it's not a easy question to answer. My follow-up also a little quicker is I guess first of all congratulations in getting the two permits. It’s been a long time coming as you know, I’m just wondering if the project scope has changed any while you had been waiting on those and specific to Port of Vancouver with Western is the relative priority of that real project - basically is it still something you want to get done or there is priority change relative to other opportunities in Western’s portfolio and I will leave it there. Thanks.

Gregory Goff

Yes, because so much time has transpired like you just said, we have done all the engineering works. So, we in the scope has remained very constant overtime for everything all of what we called our major capital projects. So, we feel really good about the definition of the project and the ability to go out and execute those projects now.

And so, thank god we finally got to a point where we can get into the execution phase, because the ideas and the ability to go delivery those ideas is a critical part of how we are trying to create value. So they haven’t changed that.

we are now in this are planning phase for the Company as we kind of look out for the next five years, which gives us the good opportunity to look at the ideas and the opportunities that came from the acquisition and put those into the home mix of the Company.

And I think what is very important and we want to be absolutely crystal clear and Steven reiterated earlier this morning and I know we say it almost every time is that we are going to take and use a portion of our free cash flow to reinvest in strategic high return capital projects that are not driven by a crack spread.

We will find ways to go in and add value like we are doing with the LA Project, like the Isomerization Project, Vancouver and on and on and on that we need to be good stewards of the capital of the Company and invested very wisely.

And so, we are now in that process and we are look at now the entire portfolio of ideas and opportunities and allocate the capital accordingly to get the highest return. And so we don’t know how that will impact the new assets.

Doug Leggate

Appreciate the answer. Thanks, Greg.

Gregory Goff

Thanks, Doug.

Operator

And our final question comes from Chi Chow with Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Your line is now open.

Chi Chow

Thanks, good morning guys. Back on Mexico Greg, could you maybe just talk at a high level what the challenges are of doing business there and any additional measures you need to consider going into that market versus the U.S. and then secondarily, how do you think Pemex will manage the progression of rollout opportunities, say that common to other states.

Gregory Goff

Yes. I think what we have experienced so far is that for the people in Mexico this is a tremendous change as they open up their markets and engage in a very competitive marketplace. So one of the challenges has been to work kind of effectively with the people in Pemex to be able to think through how you approach the opening and how you structure agreements that work for everyone involved and address all of the different issues that you have in any business like that.

So it’s probably that old saying the devils in the detail, but that’s probably the biggest challenge, is just being able to work through all the little details form the trucking operation to get to the gas station to getting efficient supply into the market, because at the end of the day we need to cost effectively supply the people in Mexico.

And so it's a combination of lots of small things that we need to work through and you need to just be very thorough in addressing each of the challenges and some present maybe a little bit more risk than others, but you work from all, and it just takes some time to do that.

We feel that the work that our people have done so far is excellent. We feel like that the way that we are positioning our business that we are creating an excellent platform to be able to go in and get good supply into the part of the country that we have targeted to grow in that we will be able to get our supply into the market.

That we will be able to get the distribution and then provide excellent service to the customers which initially will be kind of the branded driver concept using the ARCO brand in the country. And look like I said earlier, I think in response to Neil's question, it's going to take us some time to develop a strong business in Mexico.

Chi Chow

Right. Initially are you targeting all the incremental 30,000 to 40,000 barrels a day slide through that brand in ARCO network is at the plan?

Gregory Goff

So just to maybe clarify, the way that we have gained access into the distribution system gives us the potential to take in 30,000 to 40,000 barrels a day and we would love to be able to get that much volume into the marketplace. And so initially we will go in from the branded standpoint and then look at other opportunity, but we will take in and deal with commercial accounts and other accounts in the country and just grow the portfolio a lot overtime.

Chi Chow

Okay great. And then maybe one question back on marketing. You have got now branded and unbranded broken out. Maybe it looks like the unbranded is not a huge contribution, but how do we think about the drivers of the margins as you're reporting branded versus unbranded it looks like they don't track the same.

Gregory Goff

Yes, competition. It just the competition, the marketplace and we have ways that we supply our customers and it's just driven by market forces on how that comes out and it will be variable overtime. I mean you know sometimes that's impacted by the change in crude prices as the market follow there are lags, the movement in crude prices matter. So hopefully this information will just give a better track record of how it looks out overtime, but it is variable.

Chi Chow

Okay. And where does the RIN value show up, what are you reporting on that?

Gregory Goff

So our approach on RIN has always been that we look at the way the way the program works and that our marketing business in some cases generates RINs and our refining business is the obligated party. And so if the RIN is captured in marketing it shows up in the marketing segment and if it's a obligation the obligation come through refining.

Chi Chow

Okay so if it's through marketing, is it through the reported field margin?

Gregory Goff

Right. That's right. If you get it, right.

Chi Chow

Okay. Thanks a lot. I appreciate it really.

Gregory Goff

Okay thank you.

