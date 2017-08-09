Adobe: A Unique Blend Of Creativity And Marketing

Adobe (ADBE) has been selected as a leader in the 2017 “Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management,” by Gartner. Adobe’s stock is currently hovering around the all time high of $150. Adobe’s venture into AI (artificial intelligence) via its Adobe Sensei platform, which the company introduced last November, is driving its stock price upward.

The platform allows creators to design and monetize almost every creative piece in cloud, right from sophisticated 3D videos to targeted marketing campaigns using Adobe Marketing Cloud (for simplicity’s sake, let’s say intelligent cloud). This article delves deeper into Adobe’s future in intelligent cloud and how that could boost its stock price in the long run.

Web Content Management: Is Auto-Target Efficient?

Adobe Marketing Cloud, i.e., the intelligent cloud, is a rule-based testing and targeting tool. It includes five platforms, viz., Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Target, Adobe Campaign, Adobe Primetime and Adobe Social.

Earlier this year the company introduced Auto-Target, a new feature of Adobe Target, through which it has integrated the data science and algorithmic optimization capabilities of Sensei to its intelligent cloud. The intelligent cloud allows Adobe’s CMS (content management system) to create and publish highly creative websites, mobile sites, and on-site screens. According to Gartner:

Adobe continues to improve Adobe Experience Manager's already highly esteemed user interface. Advances in low-code development of pages and dialogs, new "content fragments" and "fluid content" will provide better support for cross-channel experiences, while further empowering business users such as marketers and merchandisers.

Image Source: Gartner

I believe Auto-Target is so far the best feature the company has introduced for its intelligent cloud, powered by Adobe Sensei. Major brands like AT&T (T), Sprint (S), Marriott (MAR) and Lenovo use Adobe Target. The moot question is how would the Auto-Target feature result in more revenue generation?

Auto-Target and Adobe Sensei: Will Revenue Expand?

Adobe Sensei has been made to work across the company’s entire intelligent cloud stack from behind. In addition to its marketing aspects, Sensei’s creative aspects have the ability to anticipate content creators’ moves in advance. In this way, it can recreate elements in images and fonts by studying surrounding pixels and observing creators’ usages of fonts respectively. It can also recognize human faces and allows the creator to change expressions by highlighting areas near eyebrows and lips.

It saves creators’ time to a great extent. Adobe expects Sensei will be able to attract more brands for using its AI-driven creative targeted marketing campaigns. As a result, the company believes revenue will expand. However, we don’t yet know if the Auto-Target feature driven by Sensei’s algorithms is efficient enough to drive revenue growth.

Investors’ Angle

As far as revenue is concerned, Adobe has remained successful to boost annual revenue consistently in the past four years. Its earnings also increased, even in higher proportion especially in the last two years.

Image Source: Author

The company’s stock at present is trading at a trailing 12-month P/E multiple of 51x and P/S multiple of 11x. I don’t think Adobe’s valuation is compelling enough to dive into the counter before a meaningful correction. Although Sensei is a great platform that uniquely handles both marketing and creative aspects of digital content, its acid test is pending since Adobe’s earnings improvements happened prior to the release of Sensei. Competition from big players like IBM (IBM) and Oracle (ORCL) is a concern.

IBM’s cognitive solutions software suite, IBM Watson Visual Recognition, could pose a significant threat to Adobe Sensie. Although IBM doesn’t currently offer solutions for targeted marketing campaigns, IBM developers can easily create apps that can compete with Sensei for creating successful marketing campaigns.

Oracle is a different type of competitor. Although its cognitive solutions are insignificant, its hybrid cloud strategy combined with Oracle Content and Experience Cloud makes it easier for publishers and marketers to create marketing and community websites and mobile sites. In addition, custom user interfaces can be created with the help of developers using Oracle’s rich set of content APIs and robust DevOps infrastructure.

Conclusion

Adobe is the world’s top creative company and I believe Sensei’s creative side would surpass its marketing side in the coming years. As far as creativity is concerned, Sensei could help creators save time, and there's huge scope for further improvement. For marketing, though, it could be a really effective platform even today. Since the stock has gone too far too soon, long-term investors should wait for a correction before buying Adobe.