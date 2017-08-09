Crown Crafts, Inc. Is Headed In The Right Direction

Crown Crafts, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWS) recently disclosed its acquisition of Carousel Designs, LLC, for $8.8 million. The acquisition comes at a time when the firm has struggled to keep pace with shifting consumer preferences in its Bedding, Blankets, and Accessories operating segment. Carousel Designs will breathe new life into the segment and should help offset future revenue declines from CRWS’s legacy product lines. With that said, I will resist buying until the company reports Q1 FY’18 earnings on Thursday because there still may be some downside momentum in the near term. Below, I discuss why I am bullish on CRWS but remain on the sidelines even while the firm is trading at a remarkably low price.

First, a bit about CRWS and its past performance

For those of you who do not know, CRWS "designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products, including crib and toddler bedding; blankets; nursery accessories; room décor; burp cloths; bathing accessories; reusable and disposable bibs; and disposable placemats, floor mats, toilet seat covers and changing mats." The company claims that it "is among America's largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding and bibs. CRWS’s products include licensed and branded collections, as well as exclusive private label programs." The firm has two operating segments: 1) Bedding, Blankets, and Accessories, and 2) Bibs, Bath, and Disposable Products. In FY’17, the former made up 64% of CRWS’s sales while the latter made the remaining 36%.

In FY’17, CRWS missed Street sales estimates in all four quarters. Sales slid from $84.3 million in FY’16 to $66.0 million, a nearly 22% YoY decline. Management, headed by CEO E. Randall Chestnut, blamed the FY’17 sales decline on the following:

a parenting trend referred to as “naked cribs”, which reduced sales in its BB&A operating segment; credit problems with a customer in Q2 and Q3 causing the firm to suspend product delivery; postponement of a product program launch in Q1; a Black Friday promotion that occurred in FY'16 Q3 that did not reoccur in FY'17 Q3; a sluggish retail environment throughout the entire fiscal year; a shortened fiscal year from the previous year; and favorable exchange rate gains that where in part passed along to customers.

But even prior to FY’17, CRWS was not known for its sales growth. Between FY’10 and FY’16, YoY sales growth was essentially flat.

Aside from the momentously poor top-line performance, FY’17 was a very good year for the company. Margins steadily improved YoY and the firm remained debt-free with over 16% of total assets in cash and cash equivalents (cash will be materially lower in FY’18 Q1 due to the cash acquisition of Carousel Design).

Over the past year, CRWS share price has steadily declined and is currently trading near its 52-week low of $5.40.

The bull case

There are several reasons to be bullish on CRWS. First, the firm has already taken substantial steps to turn around its struggling BB&A segment. Second, CRWS has plenty of financing available to fund operations, make bolt-on acquisitions, as well as sustain its ordinary dividend. Third, the firm has a good management team with a long track record and a lot riding on the continued success of CRWS. Fourth, the infant & toddler product segment of the consumer products industry is anticipated to grow in the future. Finally, the firm’s intrinsic value ranges between $7 to $10, a 27% to 82% upside from CRWS’s current market price.

First, in FY’17’s Q3 conference call, CEO E. Randall Chestnut discussed how the firm was going to offset declining sales in BB&A due to the “naked crib” trend. For readers who are unaware — naked crib is a relatively new recommendation by pediatricians to remove blankets, pillows, bumpers, etc., from a baby’s crib and instead only keep it lined with a fitted sheet. See the following excerpt from the call:

With the acquisition of Carousel Design, CRWS has significantly expanded beyond the crib. Carousel Design has a little bit of everything to design and decorate a nursery — from an online décor customization tool, to lighting, to seat cushions, to ottomans, and much more. In addition, the acquisition provides CRWS the ability to sell directly to the end consumer via an online store. And to top it off, Carousel did over $7 million in sales just last year. This was an excellent addition to CRWS operations.

Second, CRWS’s financial flexibility allows it to fund operations, search for acquisitions as well as continue dividend payments. In FY’17, before balance sheet adjustments, CRWS generated $8 million in cash flows from operations and $10.4 million after.

Moreover, the firm has approximately $26 million in an untapped credit facility at its disposal. If the firm keeps a constant $.32 per share dividend annually, the firm will still generate enough cash to fund future capex and acquisitions while maintaining dividend payouts.

Third, current management has done an excellent job over the team’s long tenure with the company. The CEO, Randall Chestnut, has been with the firm over 20 years, 16 years as CEO and Chairman, and during his time has cleared CRWS of outstanding debt and turned the firm into a successful, cash rich firm while competing in a highly competitive market. The next two officers in line have been with the firm 16 years and 18 years. Together, all three own 10.8% of shares outstanding. Their ownership suggests that not only do they have the shareholders’ best interests in mind, but they also will continue to pay the dividend. After all, the dividend is a handsome part of their annual income as it paid out approximately $782 thousand all three combined in FY’17.

Fourth, the infant & toddler product segment of the consumer products industry is expected to grow in the future. One of the main revenue drivers in the industry is the U.S. birth rate. Over the past several years, the U.S. birth rate has struggled to grow. Data collected by the CDC shows that over the past 10 years, the number of babies born per year has declined from 4.3 million per year in 2007 to 3.9 million in 2016, nearly a 1% decline per year. This is reflected in CRWS’s anemic sales performance since 2010. But the good news for the U.S. and for the infant & toddler segment is that the country has been in a period of economic expansion and just recently has seen unemployment rates and employee earnings reach pre-recession levels. Just as these economic barometers have bounced back from last decade's financial collapse, so too will the birth rate in the U.S. Furthermore, as millennials become more secure in their jobs and careers, the expectation is that they will inevitably take the step into parenthood.

Finally, CRWS is currently trading at a discount to its intrinsic value, somewhere between $7 to $10. This should not come as a surprise as the two analysts following CRWS also have price targets in this range ($7 and $9). Below are screenshots of the DCF, market comps, and dividend discount method used to estimate valuation.

Wait until after earnings to buy

Despite the rosy long-term outlook for CRWS, a quick turnaround in sales is not anticipated, especially when considering the tremendous sales decline the company experienced in FY’17. Street consensus expects $63 million for the year, $13.5 million for the upcoming quarter, which is a slight decline from FY’17. Their expectation is, assumingly, based on a continued deterioration of its bedding segment and disruption in the retail space. Unfortunately, management did not provide an updated breakdown of its product line sales as a percent of sales for FY’17 as it has in the past. This would be very helpful in understanding the impact that the ‘naked cribs’ trend is having on the firm’s sales. But even without the breakdown, beating Street estimates will not be exceptionally difficult given the already announced acquisition of Carousel Design, which had over $7 million in sales last year, and the fact that the bar is set so low compared to past years’ sales. Given the uncertainty at this time regarding FY’18’s sales run rate, holding for a progress update makes sense.

