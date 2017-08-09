Valuing Apple Using 3 Different Free Cash Flow Scenarios

Last week, Apple (AAPL) absolutely crushed its third quarter earnings, which squashed any growth fears that some investors may have had. Here's a few of the highlights:

7% earnings growth and 17% EPS growth (year-over-year).

Service revenue hit an all-time quarterly record.

Unit and revenue growth occurred in all product categories.

This growth also translated into strong free cash flow, which will be the focus today. In my opinion, there's nothing more important than this. The more free cash flow production, the more R&D can be spent, the more dividends can be provided, and the more acquisitions can be made. Below I've presented three different discounted cash flow models, each which is meant to evaluate worst-case to best-case scenarios.

Apple's Free Cash Flow

Before we get into valuing Apple, I want to give a quick overview of Apple's free cash flow. Apple produces more free cash flow than any other company in the world. This is what has built Apple's enormous $262 billion cash war chest and also funds its dividend and common share repurchases. Best news is there's no appearance that this train is stopping anytime soon. Based on Apple's year-to-date performance, it's on track to produce $50 - $55 billion in free cash flow for 2017, which is similar to 2016.

Apple did produce record free cash flow during 2015, which was primarily driven by higher "net income" and also very favorable movements in "other current and non-current liabilities." In particular, the balance sheet movements created a bit of an anomaly, so I don't look at the free cash flow decrease since then as something negative.

1. Apple's Valuation Using a Conservative Approach (0% Upside Potential)

In the following model, I assume Apple's free cash flow deteriorates over the next couple of years. I assume Apple finishes this year on their current trajectory (year 1), but then free cash flow deteriorates at approximately 5% per year (years 2 - 5). This deterioration could be from compressing margins, lower smartphone volume, or a combination of the two. This is a scenario that shows Apple's stock having no upside price potential.

Risk Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - This model is quite sensitive to beta, and statistics from different sources use different measurement time periods and thus vary widely, so I used a beta of 1.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

This model is presented in two stages. During the first five years (first stage), Apples FCF deteriorates as I explain above. Then, Apple is assumed to grow at an average rate of 3% in perpetuity (second stage).

2. Apple's Valuation Using The Most Rational Approach (33% Upside Potential)

This is a single-stage model and just assumes Apple continues growing free cash flow at 3% per year. I think that's very achievable given the following:

The current inflation rate is 1.6%, so Apple will be able to raise prices and increase free cash flow over time, even if smartphone sales volume stays constant (this assumes no margin compression).

There are still international markets the Apple can penetrate, which provides further growth potential.

Most importantly, a 3% long-term growth rate is very achievable given Apple's cash war chest. Apple has nearly unlimited potential in what they could do with this capital including entering the auto industry, entering the entertainment industry, buying a cell phone service provider, or entering other industries like energy or banking.

3. Apple's Valuation Using a Bullish Approach (134% Upside Potential)

This model assumes that Apple continues growing their free cash flow and then uses their cash reserves to fund a huge acquisition (I show this occurring in year 5). Apple will soon have more than $300 billion in cash, so it's definitely a possibility they could pull off the biggest acquisition/merger of all time. It also would be helpful if Trump comes through on his promise for a foreign cash repatriation holiday. After an acquisition, this model assumes that Apple continues growing free cash flow at 5%, which is more than the other models presented. They could do this given they would likely still have a considerable amount of cash left and could still fund large acquisitions going forward. The stars need to align for this scenario to come true, but I've believed for a long time that the market is giving no credit to Apple's cash reserves and what they could do with that capital.

Conclusion

With another strong quarter, Apple's stock price trades very close to its all-time high, but I still think the stock is attractively valued. Keep in mind that even my conservative discounted cash flow scenario shows the stock as properly valued. Don't forget that Apple has a growing dividend and is repurchasing massive amounts of common shares, so you'd still have a decent return in that scenario. However, I believe Apple will perform much better than that. Apple has the potential to make a huge acquisition or disrupt other markets from the ground up. At the very worst, Apple will continue to be a free cash flow machine and reward shareholders with a growing dividend and share repurchases.