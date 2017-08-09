An Improving Outlook Makes This 6% Yield A Must-Have Investment For Income-Focused Investors

The ongoing focus on acquisitions and internal projects will ensure that Brookfield Renewable Partners continues to grow supporting the sustainability of its dividend.

One of the world’s largest publicly traded renewable energy companies, Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), has experienced its fair share or trials and tribulations in recent years. This has earned it considerable chagrin from investors with it failing to perform as expected.

Nonetheless, the underlying business continues to perform strongly causing its stock to appreciate by 21% for the year to date and has gained a healthy 19% since I last covered the stock in mid-February 2017. While it has failed to deliver the same gains of its stablemates, I believe that this leaves it attractively valued, especially when recent events and the partnership’s latest results are considered. This along with an appealing 6% yield makes now the time for investors to add Brookfield Renewable to their portfolio.

Latest results underscore Brookfield Renewable’s potential

The partnership recently reported its second quarter 2017 results, delivering a solid result that beat the consensus analyst forecast by 44%. This can be attributed to a marked increase in actual power generation which sot up by an impressive 32% year over year.

This gave adjusted EBITDA a healthy 21% bump and saw Brookfield Renewable report net income of $85 million which was just over three times higher than the previous quarter and a significant improvement on the $19 million loss for the same period in 2016. The partnership’s financial performance will continue to improve because of a range of factors, key among them being its focus on growth.

Relentless dealmaking machine

Brookfield Renewable like its stablemates is a peerless deal making machine. It has a solid history of consistently identifying undervalued acquisitions which have significantly enhanced its growth.

The needle-moving $2 billion Isagen deal where it led a consortium that acquired Colombia’s third largest generator of electricity has significantly enhanced Brookfield Renewable’s long-term growth. That deal gave it a solid footprint in Colombia which is the second most populous nation in South America and one of the continent’s fastest growing economies.

Demand for electricity in Colombia will keep growing because of its young and rapidly growing population along with expanding industrial activity and a burgeoning tourist industry.

In fact, it was only in 2016 that the Andean nation was threatened by electricity shortages which underscored the need for the government to promote further investment in the sector and ensure greater energy security. This created a significant opportunity for Brookfield Renewable to leverage off its ownership of Isagen to boost electricity output and its presence in the country.

It is important to note that to date the Isagen acquisition hasn’t realized its full potential, primarily because of the forces of nature.

You see, the El Niño phenomenon has been playing havoc with hydrology in South America leading to lower than expected water levels impacting the volume of electricity generated and subsequently earnings.

There are signs, however, that Brookfield Renewable is due to receive some relief on that front. The effects of this weather pattern are easing in South America and this is important for the partnership because its operations in the continent are responsible for almost half of its hydro generated electricity output.

Brookfield Renewable's second quarter results support this view. You see, improved hydrology in Colombia caused second quarter electricity output from Isagen to rise to 7,546 gigawatt hours or almost double what it was a year earlier. This is part of the reason for the significant hike in adjusted EBITDA and its profitability.

I expect to see electricity output from the partnership's operations in South America rise further. This along with growing demand for electricity in Colombia and Brazil because of rapidly growing populations, expanding industrial activity and renewed economic growth will eventually lead to higher prices in those countries.

There is also the $1.7 billion TerraForm Power (TRP) purchase to consider. This will further diversify Brookfield Renewable’s portfolio to include solar which has been lacking, as well as giving it exposure to Chile which is considered South America’s most advanced economy. The deal appears on track to close during the second half of the year.

TerraForm’s portfolio on a combined basis has 3,600 megawatts of capacity. and Brookfield Renewable’s contribution to the deal of $500 million will give it a healthy share of TerraForm's electricity output. That along with the ability to realize synergies upon the deals completion will give Brookfield Renewable's earnings a healthy lift.

During the second quarter Brookfield Renewable in conjunction with its partners signed an agreement valued at $256 million to acquire a 25% interest in a 2.1 gigawatt pumped storage portfolio located in the U.K.. Upon completion of the deal Brookfield Renewable will retain a 7.5% interest in the asset, which will further expand its earnings.

Reloaded its coffers

More importantly, over recent months Brookfield Renewable has reloaded its coffers. It completed a $418 million private equity placement and privately issued a $475 million project green bond which is secured against its 380MW White Pine hydroelectric portfolio in Maine.

A proportion of those funds were used to refinance existing debt and as a result, Brookfield Renewable finished the second quarter with $127 million in cash and $47 million in short term deposits. That coupled with $1.3 billion available from existing credit facilities gives it considerable liquidity and the ability to finance further accretive and opportunistic acquisitions over the course of the year.

Solid pipeline of organic growth projects

Accretive acquisitions aren’t the only means which Brookfield Renewable is using to expand its portfolio and grow earnings. The partnership has also established an impressive pipeline of internal growth projects.

During the first quarter Brookfield Renewable commissioned a 25-megawatt hydroelectric facility in Brazil. In the second quarter, it completed a 15-megawatt wind project in Ireland. The two facilities combined will add well over 100 gigawatt hours of electricity production to the partnership’s portfolio.

It also has two hydro plants in Brazil and four wind projects under development in Europe. Combined, these will add 129 megawatts of installed capacity, which will add annual average long-term power generation of 546 gigawatt hours to its existing electricity output. This pipeline of organic growth projects alone is expected to grow funds flow from operations by 5% to 9% annually supporting management’s planned distribution hikes.

Sustaining that tantalizingly attractive distribution

One of Brookfield Renewable’s most appealing aspect is its very appealing 6% yield. There have been concerns among some investors that because of its recent history of poor financial performance the distribution was unsustainable, particularly with its significantly exceeding earnings per share.

Nevertheless, the marked improvement in earnings for the second quarter highlights the growing sustainability of the distribution as does its trailing average five-year payout ratio from funds flow from operations of 93%.

The expected improvement in hydrology and gigawatt hours produced combined with additional acquisitions as well as the completion of organic growth projects will further boost earnings and distribution sustainability. It will also support the planned 5% to 9% annual distribution growth so as to maintain that attractive 6% yield.

An important consideration for income focused investors is that Brookfield Renewable has structured its business so as to eliminate or at least minimize UBTI and ECI which are common problems when investing in MLPs. This further increases its appeal for income hungry investors seeking to hold the stock in a qualified retirement account. For further information on the tax treatment of the distribution please see my previous article: "Is Brookfield Renewable Partners' 6% Yield Sustainable?"

Considering the risks

Brookfield Renewable is subject to a wide range of risks because of its globally diversified portfolio with assets located in a range of developing economies. These include the typical generic hazards such as currency risk, geopolitical risk, counterparty risk and operational risk.

Nevertheless, there are risks specific to Brookfield Renewable:

Poor hydrology: As investors have witnessed, Brookfield Renewable is highly dependent upon favorable climatic conditions to create the essential water flow to meet the requirements of its hydro plants. With 88% of its installed capacity being hydro it is highly reliant upon the climate and hydrology to meet planned electricity generation and revenues. The expansion of its asset base into wind and solar does mitigate some of that risk but those sources of electricity can also be intermittent in nature, leaving Brookfield Renewable exposed to a similar risk.

Higher interest rates: Given the partnership’s reliance upon funding because it operates in a very capital-intensive industry, it is vulnerable to higher interest rates. This is certainly a topic garnering significant attention and the Fed’s flip flopping on this issue has made it harder to determine the impact on Brookfield Renewable. Any rate hike increases the funding costs associated with its debt, particularly when it is considered that it has $10 billion in debt as at the end of the second quarter.

These risks are, however, mitigated by the diversified nature of Brookfield Renewable’s portfolio, the fact that 92% of its cash flows are contracted and its strong growth potential. That potential is boosted by a range of powerful tailwinds that will help to protect its earnings.

The most significant is the secular trend to clean renewable sources of energy which gained considerable momentum with implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change. That treaty aims to keep global warming this century at 2 degrees Celsius or lower below pre-industrial levels. The demand for electricity and its importance to modern society and economic activity means that its demand is relatively inelastic, which when coupled with the steep barriers to entry endows Brookfield Renewable with a wide economic moat protecting it from competition and virtually guaranteeing its earnings.

Bottom line

In my last article where I calculated Brookfield Renewable's fair value I determined that it was worth $37.30 per share. Because there have been no material changes in the outlook for the partnership, its industry or the macro-environment that prices target remains unchanged.

Since it has appreciated by 15% after that article there is 7% upside remaining. The partnership’s defensive characteristics and wide moat also increase its appeal and when coupled with the push to increase the proportion of the global energy mix generated by renewables these will underpin its long-term growth.

Furthermore, because Brookfield Renewable has reloaded its coffers, indicating that it is positioning itself to make further acquisitions, the potential upside on offer could increase at anytime.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.